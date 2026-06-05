Mackenzie Shirilla has been complaining to her mom that she’s bored in prison

During her interview from prison in the Netflix documentary The Crash, convicted murderer Mackenzie Shirilla said of life behind bars: “It’s really hard every day in here. I try to wake up and be the best person I can be everyday, stay out of trouble.” Only according to records from the Ohio Reformatory for Women, where she’s serving two concurrent 15 years to life sentences, Mackenzie’s idea of staying “out of trouble” includes 23 disciplinary actions (and counting). It seems Mackenzie is keeping busy by violating dress codes, stashing contraband, and, more than anything else, engaging in a variety of sexual misconduct. But all that isn’t keeping Mackenzie busy enough, cause TMZ just got their hands on another call between Mackenzie and her mother where she complains about being bored in prison. You guyzzz, she’s booored!!
According to a jail audio call obtained by TMZ on Monday, June 1, Mackenzie, 21, complained to her mother, Natalie Shirilla, about her downtime behind bars. Mackenzie expressed frustration that she doesn’t have access to her commissary, an in-facility store that allows incarcerated individuals to purchase various items, including snacks, hygiene products, writing materials and more.
“How am I going to make this one book stretch?” Mackenzie asked, adding that she was not planning on “reading the same book over and over again.”
Mackenzie also told her mother that they need to “figure out this iPad s**t ASAP” so she can communicate with her mother and friends while in prison.
At one point in their conversation, Mackenzie — who has faced multiple disciplinary actions since her incarceration — complained about how slow the day was going for her.
“Like it’s only 3:30, how is it only 3:30?” she asked. “For real I did not even know it was 3:30 I thought it was like 5. It’s 3:30.”
When her mom asked if she could get a job in prison to help pass the time, Mackenzie claimed she didn’t think it was allowed.
“No, ‘cause of the charges that I have, they don’t let people with charges like me get jobs, so I’m told. I haven’t asked the staff yet though,” she said. “But I probably can’t get a f**king job cause I’m on the seventh floor. They’re probably not gonna let me get a job.”
Mackenzie shared that she was “so irritated” and wanted another book or cards to pass the time.
“Like literally there is nothing for me to do in my room, nothing,” she said.
Mackenzie is currently behind bars at the Ohio Reformatory for Women. She was convicted of 12 felony charges, including murder, during a 2023 bench trial after she drove her Toyota Camry at over 100 mph into a brick wall while her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and friend Davion Flanagan were passengers in the vehicle when she was 17.
…Unfortunately for Mackenzie, her boredom behind bars is going to remain a constant as she is not eligible for parole until October 2037.
You know what shocked me the most from this transcript? That Mackenzie was reading a book! I’m gagged! Though they just got the recording this week, TMZ doesn’t specifically note when the call took place. I’m wondering if this was earlier in her sentence, because of the claim she makes about not being allowed to have a job. First of all, later in the recording, Mackenzie goes on to explain to her mother why she thinks she can’t get a job — only she’s speaking rapid fire in that pig latin/Ubbi Dubbi fake language! Also, a former inmate who knew Mackenzie has been giving interviews and says that everyone is assigned a job, and Mackenzie’s was on the maintenance team. Not that she’s been good about showing up for the job, but she still has one she’s supposed to be doing. Plus, I went and looked up the Ohio Reformatory for Women, and they list a bunch of educational programs and career training/apprenticeships Mackenzie could be taking advantage of. My point is, there are opportunities available to Mackenzie, things that would actually benefit her AND look good to a parole board down the line. If Mackenzie is bored, she has no one to blame but herself. But we all know she’s anathema to taking blame.
Also, so far all of her appeals have been denied — the last one on a technicality since her team turned it in a day late, forgetting it was a Leap Year… no comment — but she has a new one she’s hoping the Ohio Supreme Court will take up. Time will tell, even if it’s only 3:30.
Photos via Instagram and courtesy Netflix
She is truly awful. Why are we paying attention to her?
I’m sorry but why are people in prison getting iPads anyway? I mean, in that case, I too would like to have a 100% taxpayer supported existence where I can just scroll the net all day!!!
Because of the extreme danger of a highly infectious disease in a congregated living situation like a nursing home or prison, pretty much all prisons in the US ended all visitation at the height of COVID. Because of the need for family involvement for sanity and rehabilitation, many developed limited ipad programs so inmates could “visit” with family. They continue some of the ipad visitation programs after covid restrictions were lifted. They can’t use the ipad for anything else, they can’t scroll and don’t have full access to the internet, and then only at assigned times of the day under the supervision of a correction officer. Otherwise, ipads and cellphones are contraband.
Sounds like she lost her job assignment due to disciplinary infractions, which is why she has also lost her library privileges and her commissary privileges and probably some visitation privileges too. Sounds like she has also been confined to her cell, meaning she has lost other privileges too due to her bad behavior. If she cleans up her act, she can regain those privileges, get a job or training assignment, library access, gym and yard privileges, privileges that would allow her to attend movie night, move around the facility a bit more, eat in the chow hall instead of the cell, maybe even – GASP – earn the right to a radio or television in her cell. If
We don’t really have dates for all of the infractions nor phone calls. Most of the phone calls we have privy to right now were around her conviction and then sentencing three years ago For her protection and mental state at the time of conviction, she was placed on the psych floor for a brief period of time, which I doubt she could work. Because these calls were right in the beginning, I doubt she knew what was up or down as far as what she could do work-wise.
Someone posted that for around the first seven months or so in jail she had no infractions. They said many of these infractions (obviously not all) were minor, but added up in their totality in a relatively short amount of time while being incarcerated was what was eye-opening, and wondered if she decided this was her life, she was never getting out, and now was living it like she wanted to within the prison society. It is very shortsighted and shows her extreme immaturity again, because she is now about to turn 21. It’s time to grow up and start availing herself of the educational system.
As stated, she reads a lot. She did fine in school. She sounds dumb as rocks in jail phone calls, but she’s not. But so far she’s doing herself no favors, and her parents are disgusting enablers.
I was wondering about that–is there no library in her prison, people have to buy books? But apparently she lost the privilege, at least temporarily. I thought perhaps prisons might be doing away with libraries.
Consequences for your actions, darlin’.
Sure, she says she’s got a book, but I doubt there are any words in it as long as “Raskolnikov” – long words are so booorinnng.
Mackenzie, regarding your “complaints:” I need a moment to get the world’s tiniest violin for you.
I’m still not sure who this girl is, other than very self-absorbed. As far as her reading…it depends on the book. Is it Dr. Seuss (I’m thinking “Oh, The Places You’ll Go!” would be perfect), or is it Tolstoy? Maybe she should be given the books on the recommended HS reading lists from 20 years ago. Plus a dictionary for those big words. She won’t be bored, but will still be complaining, no doubt.
She is the monster who drove her car into a wall at 100 miles per hour (160 km per hour) to kill her boyfriend and his friend and presumably herself. She survived they did not. She deserves what she’s getting and I hope she is perpetually bored and takes no advantage of anything positive in prison. The press nicknamed her Hell on Wheels. Now she can have Hell on Earth.
My ❤️ bleeds for her….NOT!
Rot in boredom you selfish, egotistical animal.
How did she make all her money again? When she wasn’t in jail. Was it OnlyFans or drugs? Just trying to remind myself of all the ways she’s horrible.
Yeah, I was shocked she read a book, too. I wonder what she read. Maybe a children’s book?
Ahhhh, mufffinnn! What a vapid little tw*t. End of.
I bet Dominic & Davion would have liked the opportunity to be bored right now.
I remember a case where a rich teenager/twenty something ran his car into a parked vehicle and, I think, killed 4 people. His mother and lawyer pleaded that he had “affluenza”–that as an affluent young man, he was never taught the niceties, such as not killing four people with your car. And voila–he got off. I’m sure some Celebitches remember this case because a new defense– affluenza– was created to help the rich get out of paying for their crimes. Now we don’t need that term—we have president trump–the king of get out of jail free and occupy the presidency until you destroy the country. How far we’ve come from merely “affluenza!” I’m surprised this girl didn’t use the affluenza defense or is that only for rich white males?