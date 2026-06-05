P6: Prince William & Kate haven’t even been invited to visit the US next month

Over the weekend, the Royalist Substack got the tip that Prince William is apparently quite reluctant to travel to the US around the Fourth of July. Supposedly, a US trip has been loosely planned for months, something about how Prince William planned to visit Washington to see his BFF Donald Trump and then William would attend some World Cup matches. There were also plenty of rumors that Princess Kate would join her husband, but that always seemed like the most unlikely part of the gossip. Well, Tom Sykes’ sources said that William is (basically) too lazy to travel for anything resembling work, and that he would only come to the US if England made it to the World Cup quarterfinals. Now a different royal reporter says that William and Kate haven’t actually been invited to the US, and that obviously, that suits them fine because they don’t want to work anyway.
Prince William and Kate Middleton have no plans at the moment to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 in New York City, according to a royal insider.
“There has been a lot of talk about this over the past few months, but no invitation has surfaced so far, so right now I doubt it will happen,” royal reporter Emily Nash exclusively told Page Six this week. The Hello! Magazine journalist — who was promoting her upcoming appearance on the live recording of Hello! Magazine’s “A Right Royal Podcast” next Tuesday — noted that travel has been challenging for Middleton following her battle with cancer.
“As William said himself, these trips take a lot out of you,” Nash Said. “I think he said, you’re on send and receive the whole time, which I thought was a really interesting way of putting it. You are in a situation where you’re having to give 110 percent of yourself the whole time you’re out there, and you’re being scrutinized at every turn.”
Nash joined the Princess of Wales on her Italy tour last month, which marked her first trip after announcing she was in remission.
“It was so good to see her back on the world stage, and I know it’s something she wants to get back to for sure,” Nash said. “But whether it’ll be in the next few weeks or not… at the moment I can’t see it happening. But you can never rule anything out.”
If Middleton, 44, did make the trek to the States, it would be a “huge moment,” Nash said. “We’ve seen the reception that they’ve had in America in the past. And it’s fair to say that it’s always been incredibly warm,” she said. “I think, particularly, after everything she’s been through, people would be delighted to see her.”
Nash believes it’s more likely that the Prince of Wales, 43, will make an appearance if England reaches the finals, which will take place in New Jersey next month.
“I think if England would get to the final, then I’d be very surprised if William didn’t attend,” she said, noting that the prince is president of the Football Association. “He’s always been hugely supportive of the England team. We know he has close personal friendships with a lot of [players], and he would 100 percent want to be there.”
Nash has heard rumors that a trip was penciled in for a June appearance, but she doesn’t believe that will pan out. “But never say never, right?” she said.
As for whether or not their kids could join them overseas, Nash said there are several factors at play. “I don’t know about that,” she said when asked if Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, could attend the games. “I think there is certainly going to be a lot of travel for William and Kate later in the year. So I think it may be a question of pacing themselves, but they’ve certainly taken the kids to football in the past.”
Nash also said that the royal family’s travel plans are “signed off by” the Royal Visits Committee. “There’s a big government element to this, so they don’t really choose when they get to go to things,” Nash explained. “It may be that the [UK] government doesn’t think it’s as urgent right now for them to make a visit to the United States.”
[From Page Six]
I love how Nash makes it sound like a perfect storm of laziness, incompetence, politics and football drama. I agree with the broad strokes too – there are no plans for Will and Kate to come to the US, they haven’t even been invited by the Trump administration, and if William did deign to travel (solo) to the US, it would only be to support England in the later stages of the World Cup. Plus, I doubt the Starmer government wants to continue using the royals to get absolutely nothing out of Trump – it’s all a geopolitical nightmare, one which King Charles was largely able to sidestep because Charles is a deft political operative (credit where it’s due). William is not deft at anything to do with politics or PR or optics. Oh, and Kate’s last trip to America was in 2022 and she and William got booed at the Celtics game. There really wasn’t a big show of support for them in Boston. There wouldn’t be support for them in New Jersey either, just FYI.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554360, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales celebrate 1-0 of Harry KANE, England 9 in the group stage match ENGLAND – DENMARK 1-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jun 20, 2024 in Frankfurt, Germany.,Image: 883554394, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889806983, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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William, Prinz von Wales, Prince of Wales with son Prince George celebrate 1-1, next to Felipe VI. König von Spanien with daughter Princess Sofia, in the final match SPAIN – ENGLAND 2-1 of the UEFA European Championships 2024 on Jul 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.,Image: 889807337, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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LEITH, SCOTLAND – MAY 21: Prince William, Prince of Wales plays football during a visit as The Royal Foundation launches a new community impact partnership with Street Soccer Scotland at Leith Community Centre on May 21, 2025 in Leith, Scotland.,Image: 1001716175, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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Prince William, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cornwall speaks with players from the youth and adult teams and hears about the difference the new road has made during his visit to Mousehole AFC, where he opened a new access road to the club’s ground and facilities on November 13, 2025 in Mousehole, England.,Image: 1052257645, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: – Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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10/02/2026. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Prince of Wales during a visit to MISK Sports City to learn about the increasing role of women in society. The Prince was given a tour of the facilities and then met Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). His Royal Highness then joined the SAFF Riyadh Regional Training Centre team of young women whilst they undertook a training session on site.,Image: 1073701252, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Freiburg v Aston Villa, UEFA Europa Cup Final , Tupras Stadium, Istanbul, Turkey, – 20 May 2026 William, Prince of Wales celebrates after seeing his Aston Villa win the Europa cup. Istanbul Tupras Stadium Besiktas Turkey, UK NEWSPAPERS OUT Copyright: xMarkxEnfieldx,Image: 1101939569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Mark Enfield/Avalon
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20.05.2026, xrekx, Fussball Europa League Finale 2026, SC Freiburg – Aston Villa v.l. Prinz von Wales William Jubel, Freude über den Gewinn der Europa League DFL/DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and/or QUASI-VIDEO Istanbul *** 20 05 2026, xrekx, Soccer Europa League Final 2026, SC Freiburg Aston Villa v l Prince of Wales William Jubilation, Joy about winning the Europa League DFL DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS as IMAGE SEQUENCES and or QUASI VIDEO Istanbul,Image: 1101948629, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Ralf Brueck/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales throws a football as he attends a community event hosted by NFL Foundation UK in London. The organisation focuses on tackling challenges faced by young people in some of the most deprived communities across the UK, through the provision of NFL Flag, a fast paced, inclusive and easy to access American Football format. Picture date: Tuesday October 15, 2024.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
We have enough lazy, cruel, billionaire a-holes stateside thank you very much. No need for William to travel here. We have entitled pr$cks at home.
PACING THEMSELVES???? WHAAAAAAAAAAAAT?
And THIS…”You are in a situation where you’re having to give 110 percent of yourself the whole time you’re out there, and you’re being scrutinized at every turn.”
110? How about just 10? That’s called a JOB you D**#Khead.
And all this handwringing and personal challenge about flying first class to first class accommodations to see a match that hundreds of thousands of people are dying to see but can’t afford the $10k nosebleed seats and $200 one-way subway ride. He is the most entitled, lazy twat this planet has ever seen.
And I really don’t think nearly as many people are dying to get a chance to “receive and send” with him as his inflated bald head thinks.
Rant over.
And if he does go, without an invite, does he have to pay for it himself? That’s probably the real reason he wouldn’t show up. That’s how the rich stay rich, spending other people’s money.
Scooter can do another invisible jogging session in central park
The “Royal Visits Committee”? Is this an actual thing? This is the first time I’ve seen mention of this body in all the years of the BRF making “tours” and visits and such on request of the Foreign Office?
Is this like RAVEC, on which civil service officials and the BRF get to distribute liability for any security decisions affecting the BRF and to mess around with anyone related to the Royal Family (cough Harry cough)?
So many questions…and yes, it’s quite clear that no trip to the US is in the offing for either William or Kate this summer, unless it’s for William wanting to attend the footy, oops sorry, “in his official role as President of FA” which means free trip to the US.
I’d never heard of it, either! So I went a-googling & found this from the UK Parliament website:
‘Answered on
2 May 2025
As answered in PQ HL6029, the membership of the Royal Visits Committee is chaired by the Permanent Under Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and consists of senior representatives from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Royal Households, No.10, Department for Business and Trade and the Cabinet Office.
We will not be disclosing individual names because officials need to be free to discuss and provide advice in an environment which maintains trust and confidence in the decision-making process.’
That last bit is interesting. As a US federal employee, who has what job is always made public. It’s public money that pays for everything so the public has a right to know.
I’m from New York, but I’d gladly take a trip through the Lincoln Tunnel to give William a good old fashioned Bronx Cheer.
No one would pay him any attention anyway. So if he’s coming here for any hope of adoration from the crowd, he should just stay home. It will be worse than it was at the Celtics game in Boston.
I used to work in international relations for cabinet-level officials.
If William and/or Kate wanted an invitation, they’d get one. All they’d need to do is ask.
But also, the football visit (provided, of course, that England make the quarterfinals) would be a private visit to a city that’s not Washington, so they don’t need an invitation. As a courtesy, the FO would absolutely coordinate with the US State Department to let State know everything about their visit to NYC. And hypothetically, State could say “it’s not a good idea for them to come now for XYZ reasons,” but State probably wouldn’t say that for this. But again, it’s not a question of being invited.
I thought the same thing, but then I realized, if this were a private visit, Billy Boy would have to pay for it himself. He’s never paid for his own travel & accommodations in his life and he’s not going to start now, even for football.
Will has no athleticism. Look at him kicking the ball in the gym. What a doofus. He can’t even kick a ball normally. His skills are mean boying and thuggishly watching soccer. What a gem. Pride of the English.
“Oh, and Kate’s last trip to America was in 2022 and she and William got booed at the Celtics game. There really wasn’t a big show of support for them in Boston.”
PROUD Masshole here.
This smacks of nah-nah-nah-nah-nah. I didn’t want to go anyway!!! So there!
Still using Kate’s “cancer” that she supposedly beat 2 years ago as an excuse to not do anything I see.
So it’s beginning to sound like nobody is dying to invite the team of Will and Kate anywhere at the moment.
William went to the England training facility and met with the coaching staff before they left for the US. I think that tells you that he will not be going to the World Cup. I’d be surprised if he even goes for the final if England gets there.
The only party that really wants William and Kate to come to the US is the British tabloid media.
They want to feed for weeks off of stories about the Waleses “conquering” the Sussex’s territory, being popular to Americans, and of couse “snubbing” H&M. It’s delusional fiction of course, but publishing delusional fiction is what they do.
William only cares about soccer, but they don’t even know if England is going to make it to the finals so why make plans?
And even though William is stupid, I’m sure that even he realizes how unpopular Trump is on the world stage and to most Americans. So he would be cautious about cozying up to Trump which will not age well.
W&K have already been seen “cozying up to Trump” and his immigrant wife. W&K were glowing.
Cracks me up. They just interview each other & call that reporting. 🙄
I dont recall their last reception being “warm.” I DO recall the boos at the basketball game, chants of “USA!USA!” when they were shown on screen, and a public official complaining, “we didn’t invite these people.”