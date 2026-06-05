Deborra Lee Furness is being ‘inundated with offers to tell her side of the story’

While Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee Furness separated in 2023, she didn’t file for divorce until last year. It’s more than likely they took two years to work out a private divorce settlement, because shortly before everything was finalized, Furness released a scathing statement about Hugh’s “betrayal.” By then, everyone knew what she meant – that the reason why Deborra and Hugh split in the first place was because of his affair/relationship with Sutton Foster. Hugh and Sutton hard-launched last year and they’ve been making coupled-up appearances everywhere, even the Met Gala. Deb’s good friend Nicole Kidman apparently ignored them and has taken Deb’s side. Well, there have been rumors circulating for months that Deborra might write a tell-all memoir. Those rumors are being dusted off again this week:

For years now, he’s been pegged as the nice guy of Hollywood – standing out as a refreshingly well-adjusted gent in an industry of love rats and scoundrels. But – by the look of things – Hugh Jackman’s stellar reputation is now hanging in the balance, all thanks to the ongoing fallout from his bitter divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness, and the much-discussed timing of his new relationship with Sutton Foster.

…Now we’re told the stakes are getting higher, as Deborra’s considering speaking out loudly and publicly, in no uncertain terms, over what she’s been through. According to our insider, the actress and producer has been inundated with offers to tell her side of the story – with both a tell-all memoir and a bombshell documentary on the table. As yet, any comment she’s made about the dissolution of her marriage has been veiled and cryptic, but this would truly mean lifting the veil for good. And, as our insider explains, Hugh would have hell to pay if she signs on the dotted line.

‘Deb has kept her side of the street squeaky clean, for the most part,’ says an insider close to the former couple, who first met on the set of the Aussie TV series Correlli in 1995. ‘She’s been incredibly dignified, and she still wants to meet with Sutton at some point, if only out of a willingness to be the bigger person. But she’s still very hurt and betrayed by Hugh’s actions, and is now ready to push the red button on some of those plans that have been on ice for well over a year now. The book is step one, but – for Deb to justify the big bucks – she’ll have to lay everything out there, which will include Hugh’s shady behaviour with Sutton, and other occasions where he wasn’t exactly lily-white.’

Since [the divorce, Deborra has] made several more hints at hurt below the surface. Earlier this month, after Hugh took Sutton to the Met Gala – an event he and Deb regularly attended – his ex liked an Instagram quote that read, ‘Sometimes the universe removes someone from your life because they don’t deserve to be in your future.’

Days later, she responded to a video shared by actress Kerry Washington, which bore the caption, ‘You cannot trust ANYBODY…EVER’ – writing in response, ‘HILARIOUS…so true.’ She also reportedly used her private Instagram to like a viral video reporting on an alleged overlap between Hugh’s relationships with Deb and Sutton.