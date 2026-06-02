Nicole Kidman reportedly ignored Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster at the Met Gala

There is a generation of Australian actors who came up together within the Aussie entertainment and theater scene, and then found huge success in Hollywood. Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Simon Baker, Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts are all part of the same Oz-to-Hollywood generation. They all knew each other back in Australia and supported one another in the US. Nicole Kidman is sort of the queen bee of the group, she’s BFFs with Naomi and she’s also tight with basically all of the Aussie first wives of those actors. Nicole has spoken many times about how close she is with Hugh Jackman’s now ex-wife Deborra Lee Furness. Deb is one of Nicole’s oldest friends, along with Rebecca Rigg (Simon Baker’s ex-wife) and Naomi. That hasn’t changed now that Deborra and Hugh are divorced. But it sounds like Nicole really is the best BFF – reportedly, Nicole completely ignored Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the Met Gala last month.

Hugh Jackman is reportedly reeling after his close friend Nicole Kidman completely avoided him at last month’s Met Gala in New York City – making it clear her alliance lies with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The Wolverine actor, 57, is a long-time close friend of Nicole, 58, co-starred with her in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann movie Australia, and is reportedly upset to see that she has been keeping her distance since his split from Deb.

‘He is hurt and puzzled. Nicole was a co–chair at the Met Gala and didn’t seem to greet Hugh and Sutton,’ an insider told this week’s New Idea magazine. ‘They weren’t photographed together and there’s little evidence that they even spoke. It’s very strange considering they go way back.’

However, they added that Nicole had been friends with Deb longer than she had known Hugh, with the pair co–starring in the 1987 Australian movie The Bit Part, so it was no surprise that the Babygirl actress sided with her.

‘Hugh is beginning to think Nicole is “Team Deb” since their split, which could explain why she has seemingly publicly distanced herself from him lately. Maybe the trust has gone?’ they added.

It follows reports that Nicole has been bonding with Deborra-Lee, as the two long-time friends quietly lean on each other through the aftermath of their very public marriage breakdowns. When Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban started to crumble last year, she leaned heavily on her ‘ride-or-die’ friendships to help her through the darkest of times – and she wants to make sure Deborra, 70, has the same support network.

‘Nicole’s loyalty has to be with Deb as she’s been a shoulder for her many times throughout the past three years,’ an insider told Woman’s Day magazine. ‘The long-time friends have formed their own first wives club,’ according to the publication.

‘Nicole is firmly Team Deb,’ an insider told Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuter. ‘She believes Deb was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded. Nicole isn’t interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm.’