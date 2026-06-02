Nicole Kidman reportedly ignored Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster at the Met Gala

There is a generation of Australian actors who came up together within the Aussie entertainment and theater scene, and then found huge success in Hollywood. Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Simon Baker, Hugh Jackman and Naomi Watts are all part of the same Oz-to-Hollywood generation. They all knew each other back in Australia and supported one another in the US. Nicole Kidman is sort of the queen bee of the group, she’s BFFs with Naomi and she’s also tight with basically all of the Aussie first wives of those actors. Nicole has spoken many times about how close she is with Hugh Jackman’s now ex-wife Deborra Lee Furness. Deb is one of Nicole’s oldest friends, along with Rebecca Rigg (Simon Baker’s ex-wife) and Naomi. That hasn’t changed now that Deborra and Hugh are divorced. But it sounds like Nicole really is the best BFF – reportedly, Nicole completely ignored Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at the Met Gala last month.
Hugh Jackman is reportedly reeling after his close friend Nicole Kidman completely avoided him at last month’s Met Gala in New York City – making it clear her alliance lies with his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness. The Wolverine actor, 57, is a long-time close friend of Nicole, 58, co-starred with her in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann movie Australia, and is reportedly upset to see that she has been keeping her distance since his split from Deb.
‘He is hurt and puzzled. Nicole was a co–chair at the Met Gala and didn’t seem to greet Hugh and Sutton,’ an insider told this week’s New Idea magazine. ‘They weren’t photographed together and there’s little evidence that they even spoke. It’s very strange considering they go way back.’
However, they added that Nicole had been friends with Deb longer than she had known Hugh, with the pair co–starring in the 1987 Australian movie The Bit Part, so it was no surprise that the Babygirl actress sided with her.
‘Hugh is beginning to think Nicole is “Team Deb” since their split, which could explain why she has seemingly publicly distanced herself from him lately. Maybe the trust has gone?’ they added.
It follows reports that Nicole has been bonding with Deborra-Lee, as the two long-time friends quietly lean on each other through the aftermath of their very public marriage breakdowns. When Nicole Kidman’s marriage to Keith Urban started to crumble last year, she leaned heavily on her ‘ride-or-die’ friendships to help her through the darkest of times – and she wants to make sure Deborra, 70, has the same support network.
‘Nicole’s loyalty has to be with Deb as she’s been a shoulder for her many times throughout the past three years,’ an insider told Woman’s Day magazine. ‘The long-time friends have formed their own first wives club,’ according to the publication.
‘Nicole is firmly Team Deb,’ an insider told Naughty But Nice’s Rob Shuter. ‘She believes Deb was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded. Nicole isn’t interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm.’
Nicole seems like the kind of girlfriend/BFF who judges her friends’ exes on how badly they hurt her friends. It’s clear that Deborra was reeling from the divorce, and Deb made it known publicly that Hugh absolutely betrayed her. It sounds like Nicole completely took Deb’s side, as did we all. Did Hugh really think all of his oldest Australian friends were going to welcome Sutton Foster with open arms? Did he think that he would “get” all of his Aussie friends in the divorce? That’s not the way it works. Now, I find it interesting that Nicole is still cool with Simon Baker – maybe his divorce from Nicole’s friend Rebecca Rigg was amicable.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Isn’t their Rumors that Nicole and Simon are dating now? If that marriage ended no drama just ran its course than I can see why Nicole would be cool with both people who were in the marriage.
Exactly. Also, since Nicole has been dealing with her ex husband’s frosted tipped midlife crisis divorce, she’s probably over these men and their bullshit.
I have a very close friend who’s ex-husband was a friend of my husband’s. He was also a massive asshole. When she let us know she was leaving him (and I didn’t have to be polite anymore) I told my husband, “Just so we’re clear, SHE gets us in the divorce. If you want to maintain a friendship with him, that’s your choice, but I’m not.”
Good for Nicole being unequivocally Team Deb.
Leaving a decades old marriage and betraying your wife is a character revealing stunt. I can’t believe H.J. Expected anything less from his wife’s old friend. Nicole’s reaction also reveals her character, loyalty is a beautiful quality in a friend. Good for her!
Leaving the marriage isn’t the problem. That the marriage ended in betrayal and he couldn’t even separate from his wife before diddling with another woman is the huge issue. That is the character revealing part IMO
Nicole Kidman reminds me of Taylor Swift. Ignoring people because they “betrayed” you by divorcing your friends is childish. Unless the divorce was prompted by spousal abuse, or, say, one party contracting gambling debts, of cultivating a drug addiction, or rampant infidelity, …..people divorce. People cheat. It’s sad but it’s life. Jackman and Foster are now clearly a couple so this wasn’t a fling. It’s a legitimate uncoupling / re-coupling. It happens. Grow up.
If ignoring a close friends pain is a sign of maturity I hope I never grow up.
Ew.
I have always held out the belief that if someone in a marriage is unhappy, they need to “un-couple”, aka divorce, BEFORE “re-coupling” with someone else given the massive amounts of damage and hurt such relationships leave in their wake. Otherwise the cheater is nothing but a lazy, selfish scumbag. And, nah, I’m not going to “grow up” and excuse such bad behavior.
I don’t consider holding lifelong friends to a standard childish. Nicole has been in Deb’s shoes so she obviously would feel for her friend.
People often disappoint that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t suffer consequences.
@yankeedoodles sounds like a comment by the “takes one to know one” to me
MMRB That was my first thought as well. I didn’t have the guts to say it; I’m glad you did though
I don’t think it’s a stretch to posit that excusing terrible behavior because “ it happens “ got us the present administration.
A public affair while married is pretty much the definition of “rampant infidelity”. Someone needs to grow up and it’s not the people condemning adultery while married.
Sorry, but I can’t/won’t be friends with someone whose moral compass is so diametrically opposed to mine. If someone shows their whole ass to you, it’s not wrong to disassociate from them.
😬
I had a massive crush on Hugh in the early 00’s. But his face has changed and now he looks like a grown up baby. I cant put my finger on it exactly but he used to be rugged and sexy and now hes smooth and doesnt 100% look like himself. Guessing too much surgery?
Either way – good for Nicole!
Nicole as cheated on by her own husband who she stood by through his substance abuse treatment issues — so I imagine that she would feel some type of way about Hugh and how he did Deb dirty.
I’m still disappointed in Sutton because she was cheated on publicly by her first husband with HIS co-star. I just think people are messy as hell and don’t consider each other enough.
Loyalty. Best actress for me.
Nicole hasn’t said one public comment or done anything rude. If she wants to avoid a painful situation, there’s nothing wrong with that. Leave her out of this mess.
“‘He is hurt and puzzled.” Really?!?! these guys are so clueless and un-self-aware as to be unbelievable. Sutton, darling, why don’t you take your man aside and explain how women don’t like men who cheat, the women they cheat with and don’t have to play nice just to ease your conscience. Oh, wait…..
So everyone on here rightfully believes zero the Daily Mail writes about Meghan and Harry, but believe this? LOL I don’t doubt that Nicole might have made sure not to be in the same area, but I also think if she ended up in the same vicinity, she would be polite and not ignore him. Two different things. I just think, as usual with the Daily Mail, it is another made-up story to fill their pathetic pages.
Simon left his wife and has dated younger women. Everyone on here says Nicole is best friends with his ex. Well, I don’t think recruiting him to play opposite her in her TV show is wrong at all, but she really was playing up the rumors about them romantically and being very flirtatious during promotion and red carpets. I think this was all to show up Keith, who she is still reeling from his wanting a divorce, and to promote Scarpetta. BUT I find that coyness about Simon while promoting the show to be pretty rude to his ex-wife if she really is BFFs with her.
I don’t think any of us are actually commenting on the veracity of the claim – more on the reasons we wouldn’t be surprised if it were true, and that if true we are totally on Team Nicole/Deb.
I am such a passive petty person, if my BFF was receiving alimony from her ex, I’d make sure the ex was gainfully employed if it was in my power. (I have no knowledge on whether this is the case at all, just speculating because this is a gossip site)
I laughed out loud at that description because of course he is totally befuddled by anything less than the absolute adoration he’s become accustomed to, and wonder why his ex-wife’s longtime friend might be side eying him and not cheering his exciting new romance. Embarrassingly clueless.
Simon Baker is a co-star in NIcole’s new detective series. She is also godmother to one of his children.
These people are all friends with Rupert Murdoch. Ick.