‘Shadow king’ Prince William worries that his father ‘refuses to relinquish the throne’

Every so often, it feels like Prince William’s Kensington Palace courtiers go out of their way to heavily brief the British and American tabloids about King Charles’ poor health. Charles has been doing better this year, having announced a reduction in his cancer treatments last December, and he’s looked slightly improved in the past six months. But William and his office are still stuck in this mindset of rage-screaming to everyone that William will be Scooter King any day now. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t seem like the British tabloids are buying William’s macabre tantrums anymore. But other people are buying it, and there’s been a weird resurgence in the past week of “Prince William wants to be king NOW” stories.

Desperate Prince William is fearing for the life of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, because the globe-trekking monarch refuses to relinquish the throne to take care of himself, according to courtiers who say tension is mounting in Buckingham Palace as the forward-thinking heir has quietly begun the countdown to his own coronation.

Workaholic Charles, 77, won’t abandon his short-lived reign, which began in September 2022, and insisted on undertaking an official state visit to America – even as his concerned wife, 78-year-old Queen Camilla, urges him to curb his royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The news follows a concerning report claiming the king’s public relations team leaned on British journalists to downplay the severity of his illness late last year after he crowed about reaching a medical milestone. On Dec. 12, 2025, the monarch proclaimed, “Thanks to early diagnosis [and] effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”

But those encouraging words were just smoke and mirrors, suggested Robert Jobson, a veteran royal reporter and author of the book The Windsor Legacy. “I think that the palace were overemphasizing the ‘good news,'” Jobson said. “The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer. And that says it all. I’ve seen him at events not far from him, where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man.”

Meanwhile, courtiers said 43-year-old William has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king, making important decisions amid his father’s ongoing illness.

However, Charles is pushing back because he wants to work until his final days, sources said – just like his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.

Adding to the ailing king’s stress, unforgiving William is also against a reunion between his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and their father, sources say. Charles hasn’t laid eyes on grandchildren Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in years as they’re being raised in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled after leaving palace life in 2020.

“While Charles is open to mending his relationship with Harry, William wants no part of it. And that’s likely never going to change,” another royal source said.

Jobson believes the king will continue his royal duties until the day he dies, but added: “I would say this: If he felt he could not carry out his duties because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down – but he would likely say, ‘I can’t continue with the treatment I’ve got and I’ll let it take its action.'”

A courtier said, “No doubt, William will be devastated if his father takes a turn for the worse and has only months to live. But the prince is also very pragmatic and focusing on the stability of the monarchy.”