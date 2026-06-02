‘Shadow king’ Prince William worries that his father ‘refuses to relinquish the throne’

Every so often, it feels like Prince William’s Kensington Palace courtiers go out of their way to heavily brief the British and American tabloids about King Charles’ poor health. Charles has been doing better this year, having announced a reduction in his cancer treatments last December, and he’s looked slightly improved in the past six months. But William and his office are still stuck in this mindset of rage-screaming to everyone that William will be Scooter King any day now. For what it’s worth, it doesn’t seem like the British tabloids are buying William’s macabre tantrums anymore. But other people are buying it, and there’s been a weird resurgence in the past week of “Prince William wants to be king NOW” stories.
Desperate Prince William is fearing for the life of his cancer-stricken father, King Charles, because the globe-trekking monarch refuses to relinquish the throne to take care of himself, according to courtiers who say tension is mounting in Buckingham Palace as the forward-thinking heir has quietly begun the countdown to his own coronation.
Workaholic Charles, 77, won’t abandon his short-lived reign, which began in September 2022, and insisted on undertaking an official state visit to America – even as his concerned wife, 78-year-old Queen Camilla, urges him to curb his royal duties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The news follows a concerning report claiming the king’s public relations team leaned on British journalists to downplay the severity of his illness late last year after he crowed about reaching a medical milestone. On Dec. 12, 2025, the monarch proclaimed, “Thanks to early diagnosis [and] effective intervention, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”
But those encouraging words were just smoke and mirrors, suggested Robert Jobson, a veteran royal reporter and author of the book The Windsor Legacy. “I think that the palace were overemphasizing the ‘good news,'” Jobson said. “The king is living with cancer. He will live with cancer. There is not any prospect, I think, of anything other than him living with cancer. And that says it all. I’ve seen him at events not far from him, where he’s almost falling asleep while standing up. And this is a man who believes wholeheartedly in his duty, and he’s a courageous man.”
Meanwhile, courtiers said 43-year-old William has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king, making important decisions amid his father’s ongoing illness.
However, Charles is pushing back because he wants to work until his final days, sources said – just like his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022 at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Adding to the ailing king’s stress, unforgiving William is also against a reunion between his estranged brother, Prince Harry, and their father, sources say. Charles hasn’t laid eyes on grandchildren Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 4, in years as they’re being raised in California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex settled after leaving palace life in 2020.
“While Charles is open to mending his relationship with Harry, William wants no part of it. And that’s likely never going to change,” another royal source said.
Jobson believes the king will continue his royal duties until the day he dies, but added: “I would say this: If he felt he could not carry out his duties because of ill health, and if he feels that his health was in any way affecting his position, then he would not necessarily look to stand down – but he would likely say, ‘I can’t continue with the treatment I’ve got and I’ll let it take its action.'”
A courtier said, “No doubt, William will be devastated if his father takes a turn for the worse and has only months to live. But the prince is also very pragmatic and focusing on the stability of the monarchy.”
[From Radar Online]
“William will be devastated if his father takes a turn for the worse and has only months to live. But the prince is also very pragmatic…” Courtiers are like: Yes, Willy would be “sad” but he would immediately focus on screaming 24-7 about how much he hates his brother, take that, Harry!! And isn’t this whole storyline really about the instability of the monarchy? King Charles has huge character flaws, but in general, he’s been a stable monarch, a caretaker to an institution in decline. William will be the Chaos King, the Work-From-Home King, and/or King One-Pint Willy.
So my question remains: why is Team Bald doing this much right now? I think it’s because Prince Harry is due to visit the UK in July, and this is William’s office trying to make preparations for what could be another meeting between Harry and Charles. The courtiers are trying to head off another nervous breakdown by assuring William that he’ll be Scooter King soon enough. This is giving “soothing a screaming toddler.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbe
Featuring: Prince William
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 09 Mar 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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09/10/2025. London, UK. The King and The Prince of Wales attend a Countdown to COP30 event at the Natural History Museum. The King and The Prince viewed photography by the Woodland Trust before meeting business and finance leaders to hear how they are supporting projects to protect forests and woodlands in the UK and around the world. His Majesty and His Royal Highness then met the Brazilian Ambassador to the UK, Antonio de Aguiar Patriota, and Minister of Health, Alexandre Padilha, who are representing the COP30 host nation.,Image: 1044424347, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner, Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at a reception for veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War, part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday November 11, 2025.,Image: 1051874448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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Their Majesties The King and Queen, accompanied by The Prince and Princess of Wales, The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the annual Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey. Prince Albert of Monaco greets Commonwealth Secretary General Shirley Botchwey,Image: 1081463086, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards/Avalon
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18/03/2026. Windsor, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales greet The President and First Lady, on behalf of The King, at the Fairmont Hotel Windsor. Their Royal Highnesses travelled with The President and First Lady to Datchet Road, Windsor, where The President and First Lady received a Ceremonial Welcome.,Image: 1084135391, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Pete Maclaine/Avalon
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08/05/2026. London, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales during the King’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace. The Garden Parties celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom. The Parties will recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services.,Image: 1097519895, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: The Prince and Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Members of the British royal family during a reception at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Featuring: (Left to right) The Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent, the Princess of Wales, the Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, the Princess Royal, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Alexandra and the Duchess of Edinburgh at Buckingham Palace in London, to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s birth
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Apr 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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(Left to right) the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess of Wales, Prince of Wales and Duke of Edinburgh during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales, Edward Duke of Edinburgh
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, to celebrate frontline workers from across the United Kingdom and recognise the dedication and contribution of those who serve their communities through volunteering, supporting charitable causes and working for emergency services
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 08 May 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince of Wales at the official opening of James’ Place Birmingham, to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, and highlight the free, life-saving support the charity’s newest centre is providing to men in suicidal crisis
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 11 May 2026
Credit: Eammon McCormack/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Why does scooters annoyance allegedly keep Charles from visiting the sussexes. Is he a total wimp or does he agree with scooter. Scooter is ghoulish with the shadow king talk. And doesn’t scooter look like he is ready to fall asleep at events.
My guess is that Charles is afraid of the stories William will release if Charles publicly makes amends with Harry. I’ve no doubt William has dirt that Charles would like to keep from view.
Wouldn’t Charles have “dirt” on the Scooter Prince?
The story being pushed here is that William is stopping a “dying” Charles from reconciling with his other son and seeing his grandchildren.
We all know that Charles is the reason he hasn’t seen his grandchildren, and doesn’t have a relationship with his son or his son’s wife.
But William wants it known that he’s the one keeping a cancer stricken man away from the grandchildren he longs to see. Is that accurate or is it Charles making William look like a demon and Charles pushing his own bs onto Williams shoulders to make himself look good?
Scooter is not focusing on the stability of the monarchy. He is obsessed and jealous of the sussexes. He may just bring down the monarchy
Yes Peg the lazy wants dear old dad to go so he can start his phone it in reign. As long as Chuckles lives he will have to do his very SCARCE events.
These articles make William come across as Machiavellian. I would be afraid to have him as King.
Is this a KP revenge piece? There have been a number of anti-Willy pieces in the tabloids recently, with a good possibility some were planted by BP. BP is no doubt annoyed that Willy won’t go to the US this summer unless there’s some good England soccer action, so for starters, BP probably leaked that one.
And yep, Harry’s upcoming visit, and the strong possibility Harry might meet with Charles and/or bring Meghan and the kids, has poor Willy in a panic.
William has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king making important decisions. LMAO. They really try to make it sound like a cross between a James Bond-style operator and GOT. You know Williams likes that part right? But pray tell, what are these important decisions of which they speak? Truly, what important decision has William made? The one where he only works a day or two a week or the one where he land-grabs 150 acres of public park land? Or the one where he refuses to travel unless it’s for FB games? Or is there another important decision I’m missing?
Well, there’s also the decision to show up hung over at an investiture.
And in Windsor-speak, “relinquish the throne” means “drop dead” – so, basically William worries his father isn’t dying fast enough.
for what it’s worth, William reminds me of a rule the Romans generally observed, which is that if a man (it was always a man) was honest and effective and demonstrated integrity in his public dealings, public office, public duties, you could safely ignore his private life, because he’d always come through, you could depend on him, on principle. If his private life was all kinds of messy, that was just a fluke. It wasn’t character, it was just bad luck. I’m not agreed 100%, really, and the way they defined private / public was problematic, and the revelations of the Epstein class have undermined the entire logic of this world, and yet — yet — with Charles, I think there’s something to it.
It’s interesting to me that he puts out stories like this every couple of months, but when he had the opportunity to step up and prove that it would be a seamless transition and that he would be a strong King he completely utterly folded. He disappeared, and when he was in public he looked like he was either still on or coming off of a bender.
Does he not realize that he’s not going to be in a holding pattern forever? He’s eventually going to get what he wants, and it’s not going to be possible for him to then brief the press about how as King he plans to do this in 10 years. He spent his entire adult life talking about what he’ll do when he has all the power, and I just don’t believe when he does it’ll be any different. He wants the authority but he doesn’t want the responsibility, and one isn’t going to come without the other.
Never has someone so unfit for, disdainful of, and dismissive of his future role been so desperately anxious to obtain it. Reminds me of The Felon running for second presidential terms to avoid going to prison. Driving the metaphorical double decker bus over dear old dad. I’m convinced that if Raging Bully could drive a physical one over C-Rex, he’d do it. His clear lack of affection for and blatant disrespect towards his father is on full display at least every other week. But tbf, C-Rex chose Camilla over his wife and sons and continued to neglect his sons after his divorce from Diana and her subsequent tragic death so hello consequences! C-Rex has the heir he deserves and the spare son he doesn’t deserve. Can’t wait for BP’s clap back – although Raging Bull and his minions deserve a metaphorical WWE style smackdown for the disrespect alone.
Dear William, I know you’re not that bright but please understand: when your dad dies or abdicates and you become king, you might actually have to do some work every now and then. That’s not a great option for anyone.
Also William, please breathe into a paper bag and then calm down, and arrange to see a therapist about long term treatment. King= Responsibility, loads of daily duties, meetings and red boxes, foreign travel for work, head of CE If that is really going to cramp your family man lifestyle and interfere with following Aston Villa then maybe abdicate now after talking things through with the therapist and then daddy and the Firm?
Chickens coming home to roost for Charles? His son is noisily letting the King and rest of family know how much he is relishing the prospect of absolute power so he can hurt and take revenge on as many as possible. KC must be incandescent at having an oafish, lazy lout as heir who is openly boasting that he’ll be twice as effective as him by barely working when he’s King!! Imagine the chief allurement of being King is so he can take revenge on Meg and Harry, Camilla, the Yorks and anybody else who has ever given him a funny look! No actual wot, diplomacy or helping anyone just being nasty on endless luxury holidays whilst having his large team send out tweets to the UK!!
Charles has the heir he richly deserves.
I’m starting to think what BillyIdle really has his remaining hair on fire to grasp firmly in his clenched paws is Sovereign Immunity.
He surely doesn’t want the actual job. And even he has to know there’s little he can actually do to hurt Harry. But once he’s King, he’s virtually untouchable no matter what he’s done.
I think maybe he has more in common with Felon47 than we realize — maybe his primary motive is plain old fear of prosecution.
Willy is attempting to counter recent articles detailing his erratic behavior, laziness and greed in the most toxic way imaginable. He has zero common sense or public relations skills. He just sees negative articles and spins tales with absolutely no self-awareness. No one in that family is capable of learning from the previous generations. Charles did a version of the same thing to QE in the 90s. His “I want to be King already” leaks were less weird and ghoulish because she looked like the picture of health until after PP died and Charles had been a hard working POW for 40 plus years at that point. Charles has looked seriously ill for years even before his cancer diagnosis. Will-not will forever be stained by refusing to step up when his father revealed his cancer diagnosis by piggy backing Keener’s (alleged) cAnCEr diagnosis. These leaks when Will-not is so clearly no ready to adult, let alone King, are really indicative of his character and should be freaking people out more. The majority of the public still think of him as Diana’s handsome boy and have no idea that he is just so wildly off.
Scooter doesn’t want the role per se – he wants the wealth, status and power that comes with it which makes him no better the Trump.
Chuck, the courtiers and the gov are going to have to face up to the fact that William is a liability and letting him take the throne is a ver bad idea.
Given all the hints we’ve been given about Williams behaviour and character over the years he is clearly compromised is some way – the press are itching to talk about it but can’t, partly due to the alleged super injunction he has. Given that even the gov can’t get him to take on his duties its only a matter of time before the royal institution does something to protect itself – William is replaceable, its been done before.
Yikes. was radaronline the only one that William could get to publish this? and what’s Jobson blathering on about? He better be careful or charles will cut off his access.
You notice, yet again, that the only concrete thing anyone can point to that William is “doing” behind the scenes (well maybe not so behind the scenes) is hating Harry and fuming about Harry. Harry seems to be the only thing William cares about in his twisted way.
I believe exactly zero percent of “William has been operating behind the scenes as a shadow king, making important decisions amid his father’s ongoing illness”. My eyes rolled so hard I gave myself a headache.
What important decisions are either of them making? Such 🐂💩.
Charles is not abdicating. He waited his entire lifetime to become the monarch and he’s going to enjoy every moment of it until they take him out of there feet first. And William knows this, so the rest of it is just noise. This is something Charles won’t budge on. William can huff and puff and throw every tantrum. It won’t change a thing. If Charles could patiently wait for his turn on the throne, he has no trouble making William wait like he did.
William needs to get over himself.
I totally agree. Charles The Cruel waited most of his life for the throne. If he leaves it still breathing my flabber will be fully gasted.
Maybe that photo caption of Scooter walking out of the shrubbery could be the “shadow king.”
William is such a shadow king that we can barely see him at work.
Maybe the Shadow that is King is fully detached. Like Peter Pan. But no one will play his Wendy and sew it onto his heels, let alone give him any kind of kiss.