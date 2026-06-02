Princess Kate will have an event, her first in almost 3 weeks, with King Charles tonight

The Princess of Wales has not been seen or heard from since her two-day trip to Italy last month, on the 13th and 14th. Meaning, it’s been nearly three whole weeks since Kate did anything, anywhere. No one has remarked on it in the British press, because Kate’s out-of-nowhere, weeks-long disappearances are just that common. Well, Kate’s husband has spent recent days obsessing over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (obviously), so it was left to King Charles to encourage Kate to leave her Windsor hidey-hole and attend a London event tonight.
The Princess of Wales is set to join the King and Queen at a cancer charity reception on Tuesday evening.
Kate, who announced she was in remission at the beginning of last year, will stand alongside her father-in-law Charles, who continues to undergo treatment for cancer, and Queen Camilla.
The event, hosted by the King as patron of Cancer Research UK at London’s St James’s Palace, marks the organisation’s 125th anniversary.
Kensington Palace confirmed the princess’s attendance on Tuesday morning.
The royals are expected to meet researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and partners dedicated to cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.
Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she underwent chemotherapy, and she announced she was in remission 16 months ago in January 2025.
Last month, she returned to international travel by carrying out her first overseas royal visit since facing cancer, heading to Italy for a solo working trip as part of her early years work. The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, was the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide has said, with Kate “taking it up a gear” in pursuit of her “global mission”.
The King, whose diary is as busy as ever despite still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, carried out a historic state visit to the US last month, charming Donald Trump and delivering a widely praised address to Congress.
This reminds me of several things. One, remember how they wouldn’t allow Kate to attend any evening events for more than a year? After her 2024 disappearance, Kate was not welcomed at any evening reception or palace event where she could have worn a tiara. It was bizarre. Two, it reminds me of Buckingham Palace’s disgust with Kate’s “cancer-free” video in the summer of 2024. King Charles’ “friends” told the Daily Mail: “There’s no coincidence that the Middletons appear in it and not the King and Queen. I can assure you that Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing each other on a beach [as William and Catherine were] until hell freezes over. It’s distinctly un-regal.” Another insider said: “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make. All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.” Basically, Buckingham Palace has been disgusted with the messaging around Kate’s health issues for more than two years. This is BP trying to rein her in, especially after the over-the-top “first international trip since cancer” storyline.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Interesting. The first thing that stuck out to me was 1) William wont be there and then 2) the *amazing* line about Charles who “despite his diary being as booked as ever…despite recovering from cancer…still managed an international trip”
Sounds like he is fed up with her excuses too
I thought Scooter was supporting his wife, according to that interview.
That line was shady as anything. I cackled. And its 100% true. Every time someone from KP mentions how Kate cant work that much because of cancer people should just include that line about Charles.
I feel like Charles did a similar event last spring (maybe the same one, but this says its for the 125th anniversary) and we discussed on here that it was weird Kate wasn’t included. Well here she is now, doing some work before Wimbledon and then her two month vacation.
@ Kaiser and everyone
Roya tweeted:
The King and Queen will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales tonight at St James’s Palace for a reception
So William is maybe going? Lol. When was his last work event? Was it the podcast day?
What is super weird is that they didn’t even confirm the presence of either Wales until this morning, the morning of the event. Are the nannies on vacation? Carole out of town? Kids not boarding?
Yes and Yes. Where’s her supportive husband Willy? And that line about how she “will stand alongside her father-in-law Charles” is saying, “meh, she’s showing up, she’s not actually doing anything besides sharing a box with Charles, but that’s all anyone can expect from her.”
You’d think two cancer survivors would have more to say to each other, more mutual sympathy, more in common…. Unless one of them is genuinely suffering and one of them had a brief scare, that was massively overplayed. We have had several friends and acquaintances affected by cancer in the past five or so years. Two ladies with breast cancer, both coping, getting treatment that seems to be working, one person with leukaemia who recovered miraculously, after a horrid ordeal, as you might expect logically, and two men with colon cancer, who both passed away. Cancer is not a brief setback, it is predictably gut-wrenching. I’m still not sold on Kate’s story. Something happened, but I’m guessing a dubious biopsy and some preventative therapy is doing the heavy lifting in concealing what actually took place. Attending nighttime events would mean wearing a tiara or simply being exposed to sharper scrutiny over the area of her face where there seems to be an injury.
This is a good point. There’s always been a tension, so it seems, between Kate and Charles in terms of their cancer stories. Like the way Charles/BP attacked that “cancer free” video in summer 2024 – if Kate had really had a terrible cancer scare, you would think the reaction from BP would be more measured, maybe something like “if this is how she chooses to celebrate her health then good for her.”
There’s always a tone of Charles fighting diligently and continuing to work (I think he took 3 weeks or a month off) and that being compared to Kate in a negative way.
That seems overly mean if she really had cancer, underwent chemo, all of that. And yes Charles can be mean but I dont think that’s quite it here.
I think the issue is that Charles still has cancer and is working significantly. Kate had her treatment finished by September 2024 but has leveraged this to work even less than she did before.
When they put out the statement that Charles won’t die of cancer but will die with cancer, that was BP telling Kate and KP to stop with the excuses.
And there remains the issue of whether or not the missing months had more to do with something entirely different, especially since the intentional way they kept Kate’s face hidden from public view for the first quarter of 2024 was just ridiculous.
The statement that still seems believable to me was William apparently saying she had pre-cancerous cells. As I recall, we here wondered at the time if Kate had had some kind of GI procedure where they were discovered, possibly did have some kind of treatment. But I agree if it was something really significant there would have been a different reaction.
It’s always seemed to me – because it would be so typical Kate – that she took advantage of (i.e., copied) the publicity around Charles recent serious diagnosis to inflate the significance of what was going on with her, for attention, sympathy, and an excuse not to work whenever she didn’t feel like it. Apologies if that seems hard-hearted, it’s just my impression. (I do think she has health issues, just not convinced it’s cancer.) Whether she was also covering/distracting from something else that happened around the same time is also a question.
@windyriver I think William gave a lot away with that comment and I think that was probably the truth.
One thing I’ve often considered is if she had something on her skin – a problematic area or a bad mole that had to be removed. That wouldn’t make the story a “lie” but would make it a bit of an oversell. But then we’re back to that abdominal surgery.
IDK. I feel like the one thing we know for sure about Kate in 2024 is that we don’t know the real story and what we do know is likely not entirely true.
And I agree that I think Charles is frustrated with Kate’s refusal to work. He probably thought after that beach video that she’d be back to at least her old dismal numbers and she’s not even doing that.
Playing the cancer card is a slap to the face for all those who are actually fighting this disease. I just lost my youngest sister four weeks ago (just 46 yo) to this disease. She would have had to be on chemo for the rest of her life, and she chose not to.
It is so frustrating every time they use this lie!
oh I’m so sorry to hear that. That’s a devastating loss.
Thanks, Becks1, that was just the tip of the ice. Since 2026 started, I lost my oldest and fav. sis in Jan, My father and his bro (my uncle) in Feb, and my youngest sis in May. The funny thing was the officiating pastor for my big sis’ funeral said my grandmother (102 yo) may not have anyone left to bury her as it seems like everyone around her is dying. Since those words, three more have passed. Very devastating to the family now.
oh my gosh, that is a ROUGH few months!!! sending virtual hugs.
@another cross to carry : I am so sorry for your losses! My goodness, what a crap year for your family! And uh, that pastor? Is there a possibility of finding someone else?
Was she enticed by a carrot/bribe or beaten with a stick (perhaps no more tiaras for you!? She hasn’t done any cancer related charities or fundraisers so it’s past time for her to do one. Of course certain specific questions for Special K will need to be avoided or prohibited from being asked…
Something is rotten in the state of Kate, lm telling you, Kate was outed as a racist in late November, news was starting to creep through about a possible separation, as they could never have a racist Queen. Even Piers Morgan was gossiping about Kate at that time on his chat show , then in the NY, she disappears and here we go has Cancer or cancerous cells show up…… Wills separation plans are now on hold, Kates comes back with a new house on de hill, nothing about de Middletons money worries anymore, everyone now feels so sorry for her, isnt she just great and so strong, hooray for Kate, William dupped yet again. In fairness to de Middleton they turned it completely around.
Just my opinion of course !
It’s the opinion of many, many observers.
If I were there, I’d want to ask her what she meant when she said she became quite fond of her port, or however she put it. And where was it? I’d compare scars or something. That sort of thing gets easier to talk about when you’re on the far side of it.
Won’t Kate be put on the spot as to identify the cancer she allegedly has?
Maybe that is Charles and Camilla’s angle😂. Although Charles has never divulged the specifics of his either, to be fair.
No doubt Kate can take a leaf from Charles’ book and use the deflections he uses about the type of cancer he had and still has. Not that Charles needs to tell us about his health, but one does suspect Kate’s health issue was… different.
You mean the cancer she never had?
If any uncomfortable cancer-related questions are asked, I’m sure that some quick ad hoc “protocol” can be made available to rescue her.
So basically Kate did one overnight in Italy and then got 3 weeks off from work. Okay, yeah, this could be her new thing. Do an overnight or two in a small European town that doesn’t often get visitors, get photos with crowds, and then take the next few weeks off. Rinse and repeat, lol. It’s one of their better strategies.
It’s been half term and private schools get two weeks off so that’ll be the ‘reason’ for a large part of it. How could she work?? Won’t anyone think of the children?
They don’t get two weeks off in the summer term – it is exam time. Two weeks off only in October. So that excuse doesn’t hold up. George will probably be taking his Common Entrance for senior school this week, although of course he won’t actually need to pass he may be very bright.
Lambrook had the last week off, so not two full weeks, but still enough for Kate to not work.
I do wonder if her speech or comprehension has suffered after what ever happened, post disappearance. She was never a confident speaker but now they are keeping her away from having needed staff and assistants, having her interact with children who don’t have English as their first language, managing her events in such an odd way. Having her tiara practically sliding off of her head at a state dinner and the unfortunate state of her grooming at that Indian event proves she NEEDS a glam team and someone to bring better organization to her appearances. Maybe UK kids can sense something ‘off’ about her behaviour better than Italian kids might.
I don’t think there is a ‘Bulletproof Sunshine’ person working for KP right now. There’s just no evidence that someone is advising WanK properly.
Well, there’s no evidence they’re TAKING good advice. Who knows what they’re being told?
Ms Bulletproof Sunshine is almost certainly still there, but she is working for KP, i.e., for William. It is clear that despite her husband’s promotion to the title of Duke of Cornwall which made him flush with cash and independent of his father’s control, Kate is not being as lavishly funded as she was before. So she appears in public with far less grooming than before, she has been forced to finally start re-wearing the masses of clothing which she stockpiled over the years and she no longer has dedicated staff the way she used to when Charles was in charge of funding. Indeed, when was the last time we heard that she had a private secretary, after the last two left, ostensibly to do real work elsewhere?
Ms Sunny Bullets, as she has been nicknamed by someone here, seems to have been given a clear mandate: to ramp up attacks on H and M, but especially on M and all of her business ventures and anyone who affords M a higher profile platform than William feels she deserves, e.g. Dr. Tedros of the WHO.
I don’t think her speech or comprehension has suffered. She was always vacuous and incurious and lazy and incompetent. Someone is simply not interested in funding her as much as before, and is not keen on having her out in public as much as before, so she is being “handled” (lest she shows him up). But then, she has always been handled (that’s why videos of her engagements seldom have audio), it’s just more obvious now.
I don’t think that the absence of private secretary for her is due to her being less funded but because they want to stay private and hide whatever happened and whatever she suffers from. It’s obvious she has many issues (even cognitive issues) in the past (I mean,she wrote a simple message in a board to the train station during covid copying from a card) and recently she couldn’t spell Australia correctly. It’s not only lack of interest. That’s why all her events are micro managed. And I don’t think that she’s much less funded because her mother would make sure she is. I believe that the less grooming is explained by whatever mental issue she has and not the lack of money.
Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing on the beach…
These hypocrites. I prefer any couple kissing on the beach than rolling in the bushes at night while the wife sleeps upstairs. And the tampons should leave Diana’s name out of their mouths.
And there were some photos Charles and Diana kissing at polo from 85 to around 89, long after their marriage was dead.
Charles is the hypocrite per se.
I don’t think it’s fair to include the tampon conversation because it was obtained through a phone hack. It was never intended as something public, unlike the rolling in the sand video.
They definitely are hypocritical on other ways, but the phone hacks were illegal and intrusive.
Exactly where my mind went when I read that.. BJ’s in the bushes is acceptable Royal behavior but definitely not kissing on a beach 🤣🥴…
This newspaper story is shady as hell.
“by carrying out her first overseas royal visit since facing cancer” – The newspaper actually didn’t use the typical tabloidesque “gruelling cancer battle”, “cancer diagnosis”, or even “recovering from cancer” lines that have been fed by KP/the Middletons over the past two years. The Evening Standard writers know fully what’s up and they are making it known. Then they make it clear that it is one of Kate’s own people who is feeding them these lines about her self-embiggening visit to Italy:
The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, was the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide has said, with Kate “taking it up a gear” in pursuit of her “global mission”.
Notice the quotes, which many other papers have simply run without quotation marks as though THEY came to these conclusions all by themselves. One can feel the mockery and see the raised eyebrows in the way that entire paragraph is phrased.
And as Kaiser says, the icing on the cake: pointing out that the king is still undergoing treatment for cancer and has never really let up on the work front and is still going full steam ahead:
“The King, whose diary is as busy as ever despite still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer”.. I’m cackling. 😀
Now I wonder, did BP “invite” Kate to this event, or did she invite herself? Is someone hoping that she will say the wrong thing and give even more of the game away about her “cancer battle” by introducing yet another contradictory narrative? Or will she be surrounded and handled by aides who will feed lines to reporters and be quoted as “a member of the public who was in attendance” as they have done in the past?
Poor Kate, had Skiing 17 months ago and yet she is still poorly, had another ski holiday 3 months later as well. I find it confusing.
Let’s start counting days worked in June. For the month of May, she worked five days. A meeting with the Archbishop of Canterbury (which I don’t think was a public event), one London Uni visit for something early childhood related, one garden party, and the two day Italy visit.
Those poor cancer specialists and researchers, having to meet with this nitwit.
I’m a little curious sometimes about the reality of their relationship behind the scenes. I feel like they’re not close at all, and that their offices are constantly competing and passive aggressively briefing against each other, but I get the sense that Charles does genuinely have some sympathy for Kate and feels she’s more an asset than a liability to the institution and his own image. A moment that sticks out in my memory is during the Duchess of Kent’s funeral, when Charles made a point of singling out Kate to speak to as they were all leaving, and she momentarily looked shocked he was talking to her before covering it up to acknowledge it and act natural. I think whatever the sordid real story is behind the scenes with the Waleses, Charles at least genuinely respects Kate’s discretion and loyalty to the institution. He knows it makes him look good to appear a good father in law with her, at any rate.
I think that probably depends on his mood any given day. We’ve seen him blank Kate too many times at things like state welcome ceremonies for me to think theres any genuine fondness there.
I agree. He’s not consistently considerate.
He may appreciate Kate’s discretion but I doubt he genuinely respects anything, especially if as we suspect there are BTS deals going on to ensure that discretion. As far as her making him look good, she’s too lazy and unskilled to be a real asset; he knows the difference, having had Meghan around for at least a little while (remember him copying Meghan’s capsule collection idea). Kate, meanwhile, has done a number of unhelpful things, like that stunt she pulled to steal his thunder at the Chelsea flower show; getting out of a vehicle at a state event with her skirt hiked up to her crotch; and, what I said above about what the truth is behind her cancer issue vs. Charles.
That said, I imagine he does have some sympathy for her overall. She’s married to vengeful, tempermental Will; her increased thinness, for whatever reason, is obvious; and, as you indicate, likely knows the full story with the Wales in general, and specifically the reason behind Kate’s absence those several months.
The number of days Kate has worked since her wedding is the same as Charles worked as Prince of Wales in a year.
My God! In that first picture she looks completely crazy!!! Like…I’m gonna get you and your little dog too!!! lol
I’m surprised that Kate is allowed to go to this event given the King and Queen don’t like to be overshadowed. Furthermore Kate hasn’t done many engagements regarding cancer.
I think Kate’s minimal efforts towards cancer patients/survivors is being noted and this is to counteract that.
Can’t wait to see what lies Buttons gets caught in this time. The only event she’s done with cancer patients she lied through her teeth about having a port in her arm (no scar) and not losing her hair (in fact has grown more bc she doesn’t wear hair pieces remember?). Hope she and Peg get exposed for all the crap they have pulled in the last two years. Signed, a current cancer patient.
To be fair, when I had Leukemia, I had a port put into my right arm; left arm for my stem cell transplant. I don’t have any “scars” or marks on my arms from either one. Not every has a visible port. You’d never know when I was wearing a sleeved shirt.
Wishing you all the best, @M. ❤️🩹
So those wigs are tanned, rested and ready, I guess.
Kate claims to have had HG during all three of her pregnancies, but she has done nothing to bring awareness to that condition. In fact, there was a tragic suicide of a nurse because she accidentally revealed Kate’s hospital visit during her first pregnancy. I shouldn’t think she’ll do anything about her “cancer” experience that will bring awareness or help others. At least Charles pays lip service and hypes awareness and early testing if not much else.
I’m afraid Kate’s problem in this matter isn’t just that she doesn’t want to get involved, but more importantly, that she has no say in the matter, as there was no pregnancy or cancer.
Everyone knew about her hospital stay, so it wasn’t a secret. A nurse’s suicide because she revealed a fact that everyone knew is nonsense, a clumsy attempt to cover up other facts. It takes more than that to take one’s own life. It could have been the surrogate and some information she revealed, thinking she was talking to the palace. I don’t know if anyone remembers, but many years ago, there was a rumor circulating that Kate had “bragged” to her school friends that she had undergone female surgery and she won’t be able to be pregnant. However, functioning ovaries don’t preclude one’s own children; the help of a surrogate and gaining a few kilos were enough. As for her cancer, not many people believe in it anymore, but the continued use of this lie to cover up the actual reason for her disappearance (the scar on her eye socket) and yours own laziness
is disgusting.
I like how they reminded us that Kate’s done sod-all during her ‘cancer journey’ but that the king has been out & about as much as possible.
I would really, really like a fly on the wall reporting of Kate’s small-talk tonight. I want to know how she’s going to keep up the pretense that she had some sort of cancer that prevented her from doing anything outside her home for two whole years. Except for skiing, yachting, tennis-watching, etc.