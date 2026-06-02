Princess Kate will have an event, her first in almost 3 weeks, with King Charles tonight

The Princess of Wales has not been seen or heard from since her two-day trip to Italy last month, on the 13th and 14th. Meaning, it’s been nearly three whole weeks since Kate did anything, anywhere. No one has remarked on it in the British press, because Kate’s out-of-nowhere, weeks-long disappearances are just that common. Well, Kate’s husband has spent recent days obsessing over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (obviously), so it was left to King Charles to encourage Kate to leave her Windsor hidey-hole and attend a London event tonight.

The Princess of Wales is set to join the King and Queen at a cancer charity reception on Tuesday evening. Kate, who announced she was in remission at the beginning of last year, will stand alongside her father-in-law Charles, who continues to undergo treatment for cancer, and Queen Camilla. The event, hosted by the King as patron of Cancer Research UK at London’s St James’s Palace, marks the organisation’s 125th anniversary. Kensington Palace confirmed the princess’s attendance on Tuesday morning. The royals are expected to meet researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and partners dedicated to cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. Kate was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer early in 2024, for which she underwent chemotherapy, and she announced she was in remission 16 months ago in January 2025. Last month, she returned to international travel by carrying out her first overseas royal visit since facing cancer, heading to Italy for a solo working trip as part of her early years work. The two-day visit to Reggio Emilia, near Bologna, was the beginning of a “really significant moment” after her cancer recovery, an aide has said, with Kate “taking it up a gear” in pursuit of her “global mission”. The King, whose diary is as busy as ever despite still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer, carried out a historic state visit to the US last month, charming Donald Trump and delivering a widely praised address to Congress.

[From The Evening Standard]

This reminds me of several things. One, remember how they wouldn’t allow Kate to attend any evening events for more than a year? After her 2024 disappearance, Kate was not welcomed at any evening reception or palace event where she could have worn a tiara. It was bizarre. Two, it reminds me of Buckingham Palace’s disgust with Kate’s “cancer-free” video in the summer of 2024. King Charles’ “friends” told the Daily Mail: “There’s no coincidence that the Middletons appear in it and not the King and Queen. I can assure you that Charles and Camilla will not be filmed kissing each other on a beach [as William and Catherine were] until hell freezes over. It’s distinctly un-regal.” Another insider said: “All that lying round, hugging and kissing – they’re not soppy teenagers. It felt manipulative. It’s the sort of thing that Meghan would make. All the time, effort and expense put into making the video could have been much better spent elsewhere. Why not visit other women being treated for cancer? That’s what Diana would have done.” Basically, Buckingham Palace has been disgusted with the messaging around Kate’s health issues for more than two years. This is BP trying to rein her in, especially after the over-the-top “first international trip since cancer” storyline.