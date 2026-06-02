“Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wegner attended the French Open” links

Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger attended Roland Garros on Monday. I hate his hair right now, but I love that Pine was soaking in all of the chaos at RG. The men’s draw has completely fallen apart, with Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner losing in the early rounds. I think Aryna Sakalenka will win on the women’s side though. [JustJared]

Colman Domingo is having a great year! [LaineyGossip]

Josh O’Connor loves a sweater-vest. [RCFA]

Hannah Einbinder won’t always remember meeting you. [OMG Blog]

This is the start point of an excellent horror story. [Jezebel]

People keep recommending House of Leaves. [Pajiba]

Male fashion trends which need to end. I tweeted something recently about how more straight men should dress like Colman Domingo. Do it, dudes!! [Buzzfeed]

Lisa Kudrow was mistaken for… Dionne Warwick?? [Socialite Life]

Happy Pride Month, peeps! [Hollywood Life]

S’mores are making a huge comeback. The Big S’more lobby is powerful. [Seriously OMG]