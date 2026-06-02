“Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wegner attended the French Open” links

Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger attended Roland Garros on Monday. I hate his hair right now, but I love that Pine was soaking in all of the chaos at RG. The men’s draw has completely fallen apart, with Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner losing in the early rounds. I think Aryna Sakalenka will win on the women’s side though. [JustJared]
Colman Domingo is having a great year! [LaineyGossip]
Josh O’Connor loves a sweater-vest. [RCFA]
Hannah Einbinder won’t always remember meeting you. [OMG Blog]
This is the start point of an excellent horror story. [Jezebel]
People keep recommending House of Leaves. [Pajiba]
Male fashion trends which need to end. I tweeted something recently about how more straight men should dress like Colman Domingo. Do it, dudes!! [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Kudrow was mistaken for… Dionne Warwick?? [Socialite Life]
Happy Pride Month, peeps! [Hollywood Life]
S’mores are making a huge comeback. The Big S’more lobby is powerful. [Seriously OMG]
Colman Domingo knocked it out of the park with that finale. It’s like they said take the reins and be every possible version of your character: tough mentor, badass gangster, loving surrogate father … and he delivered in spades.
He is such a versatile talent: drama, comedy, musical; man can do it all and always be the best dressed person on the red carpet
Once I tried the savory s’more trend, it is hard to go back to marshmallows. Cheese, pepper jelly, crackers. Oh my.
@Ms Single Malt
What is pepper jelly?
But that does like a delicious savoury s’more!
It’s basically jelly/marmalade made with peppers instead of fruit. Used to be just with red peppers, now people add jalapeños or hotter peppers to make it spicy. You can make it, but I just buy the jars.
Red pepper jelly poured over a block of cream cheese, served with crackers is a delicious and popular lazy party food. My aunt always served it and I bring it all the time. Great because you can just run into the grocery store and pick it up.
I dont know when that’s from – the 70s? the 80s? but it is the simplest appetizer and so so good.
Harry and David has an amazing pepper jelly, you can get it in hot or regular, both are good. Over the blcok of cream cheese is the easiest way to serve it. I am sure other brands are fine, but I have never tried any of them.
I can’t with Chris Pine right now. He looks like he’s getting ready to star in “Booze and Body Odor: The Brad Pitt Story.”
Truth! 😂
Yes to the no broccoli head haircut. Gen Z all have the same haircut and it gives such basic b* boy vibes.
To be fair to teenage boys, their haircuts have been universally bad throughout the ages lol. In my youth it was the middle part curtain bangs, then in high school it was ultra spiky gelled look, with some of the more adventurous guys going for frosted tips. Then followed the fauxhawk. There’s always some cringey trend lol, broccoli head doesn’t come anywhere near the worst of them for me!
I hear ya, in my late 80s 90s alternative youth they all had a shaved head or long hair. Or somewhere in between. It’s funny because now some of my daughter’s guy friends are shaving their heads (clippers not bald) because they don’t want the broccoli haircut and they look so much better
A few years ago I noticed the boys at our large suburban Dallas church had bad mullets. I swear I’ve seen a rat tail or two also. It’s bananas to me.
I absolutely hated House of Leaves. The through line of misogyny ruins it. I was mad I took the time with it.
I never read it because I can’t handle horror but I was a huge fan of the ’90s indie singer Poe, whose brother wrote HOL. She promoted the book in the liner notes to one of her albums, which always struck me as odd.
Pine’s hair is better than that hobo look he’s been sporting for the last few years. Also – Chris is my age and dating a girl in her 20s. Typical
Pine seems to be laying low these past few years. I wonder if he’s going to pull a George Clooney, date a string of waitresses and young women, and then when he meets some woman who he thinks is “worthy”, he will settle down.
1. I don’t like graham crackers, but would highly, highly recommend air frying marshmallows. They poof up great big and are just delightful. 2. Lort. I am a GenX. I cannot fathom dating an old fart and do not get the appeal. I used to think Chris Pine was the best Chris, but he is getting more cringe. He looks like one of the celebrities that would boast about refusing to shower. 3. Happy Pride Month!