Sutton Foster: Women can be supportive, ‘we don’t have to be pitted against each other’

Last year was full of gossip about Hugh Jackman and the end of his marriage. Hugh and Deborra Lee Furness separated in 2023, but Deb only filed for divorce in the spring of 2025. When she filed, she released a public statement, saying in part: “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep…” Hugh was furious, because he had just started rolling out his relationship with Sutton Foster, the same woman who was likely “the reason” for Hugh and Deborra’s separation in the first place, meaning Sutton was the whole-ass “betrayal.” Well, Sutton recently made some comments about how it’s lonely at the top and how women should support women. Girl…

Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend, Sutton Foster, has opened up about her career in the public eye and how she navigates the intensity that comes with it. The Broadway star shared that she often feels “really alone”, and hopes that more women begin “supporting” each other instead of competing. “I’ve been a leading lady for a long time … but often I feel really alone,” she said during a Women’s Health Lab panel called The Science of Staying Strong: Longevity, Movement & Resilience. “I reached out to a lot of my contemporaries last year, and a lot of the women on Broadway, and we all are usually on our own. Everyone shared the commonality of loneliness.” Sutton seemingly referenced the ongoing discourse surrounding comparisons to Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. “Women of power can actually support each other, and we don’t have to be pitted against each other,” she added.

[From Hello]

To be fair to Sutton, I’m pretty sure the “women of power can actually support each other” comment is specifically about Broadway divas and the actor world. To be fair to everyone else, it’s difficult for people to support Sutton after her relationship with Hugh basically destroyed both of their marriages and damaged at least one of their exes. People always forget that too, that Sutton was married when this thing with Hugh began. Her ex-husband seemingly went away quietly, while Deborra did not. And that’s not Deborra pitting herself against Sutton either – that’s Deborra speaking about the hurt that HER husband caused her.