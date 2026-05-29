Sutton Foster: Women can be supportive, ‘we don’t have to be pitted against each other’

Last year was full of gossip about Hugh Jackman and the end of his marriage. Hugh and Deborra Lee Furness separated in 2023, but Deb only filed for divorce in the spring of 2025. When she filed, she released a public statement, saying in part: “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep…” Hugh was furious, because he had just started rolling out his relationship with Sutton Foster, the same woman who was likely “the reason” for Hugh and Deborra’s separation in the first place, meaning Sutton was the whole-ass “betrayal.” Well, Sutton recently made some comments about how it’s lonely at the top and how women should support women. Girl…
Hugh Jackman’s girlfriend, Sutton Foster, has opened up about her career in the public eye and how she navigates the intensity that comes with it. The Broadway star shared that she often feels “really alone”, and hopes that more women begin “supporting” each other instead of competing.
“I’ve been a leading lady for a long time … but often I feel really alone,” she said during a Women’s Health Lab panel called The Science of Staying Strong: Longevity, Movement & Resilience. “I reached out to a lot of my contemporaries last year, and a lot of the women on Broadway, and we all are usually on our own. Everyone shared the commonality of loneliness.”
Sutton seemingly referenced the ongoing discourse surrounding comparisons to Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. “Women of power can actually support each other, and we don’t have to be pitted against each other,” she added.
To be fair to Sutton, I’m pretty sure the “women of power can actually support each other” comment is specifically about Broadway divas and the actor world. To be fair to everyone else, it’s difficult for people to support Sutton after her relationship with Hugh basically destroyed both of their marriages and damaged at least one of their exes. People always forget that too, that Sutton was married when this thing with Hugh began. Her ex-husband seemingly went away quietly, while Deborra did not. And that’s not Deborra pitting herself against Sutton either – that’s Deborra speaking about the hurt that HER husband caused her.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Says the woman who torched her marriage and took up with a man that jettisoned his wife once she reached her 70s. Shes gross.
His wife was 66 when he met Foster. But hey, if he had divorced back then instead of dragging the affair on for 4 years, perhaps people would have cut him/them some slack. It can happen to fall in love with someone else, but grow a pair and leave your respective spouses.
Apparently Deb is rumoured to write a memoir. If she’s allowed, he’s toast.
I couldn’t edit the comment above but there are reports of Jackman’s accusing his ex wife of turning Hollywood against him.
He’s now playing the victim. He’s stooping so low….
30-year-old me had an instant crush on him when I saw him in X-men, what a fool I feel now. He’s garbage.
But she’s literally talking about her career and other Broadway actresses! Whatever you think of her, it’s really unfair of Hello to take this comment and tie it in with Jackman’s ex-wife for clicks – talk about pitting two women against each other!!
Once you do what she and HJ did, the pub doesn’t need to do it “for clicks”. We all know. You can be as kumbaya as you want, but Sutton Foster saying these words is laughably hypocritical and Hello is under no obligation not to name the elephant in the room.
But it’s unfair to his ex-wife too! This crap deliberately pitting women against each other is unfair to ALL of us – there’s no “kumbaya” about it
(Also, we don’t “know.” You never know what goes on behind closed doors, never mind what she’s said or he’s said)
Oh dear Lord “you never know what does on behind closed doors”….yadda yadda yadda, please those two AHoles BOTH cheated on their spouses and hurt the said spouses. How about FIRST separating and divorcing then starting another relationship since “the other party might carry some responsibility too”? Hugh is a total d!ck for cheating on his wife of decades with this Sutton woman, and the same goes for her. Hello is not obligated to make her look nice in the eyes of the public, she took up with a married man (knowing fully well that he was a married man) while she herself was still married. The consequences of that are perhaps other people distancing from you?, so…….Oh she didn’t think these would be some of the consequences???? Cry me a river, I guess.
I don’t care about this woman. Happy for you to rant and rave over your perception of her and her relationships. This is a gossip site, after all. But that’s not at all the main point I was trying to make, which is that pitting two women against each other in this way does us all a disservice. It’s a tool of a patriarchal society that works to keep women down, fighting each other rather than the power that keeps us in place. Hello isn’t obligated to make her look nice – why would they be? – but I wish Hello had a responsibility to avoid blatant misogyny. Sadly, that’s not the world we live in.
Hello published this because they were told ( or paid) to do so by jackman’s pr team. They’re not trying to avoid misogyny, they’re pushing a pro Jackman and foster PR story.
“Don’t look at both of them cheating on their spouses. Forget about it. Let’s pretend foster is a girls girl all the time” LOL
Again, missing the point, but I’ll bite.
You think Jackman’s PR team PAID for Hello to write, “Sutton seemingly referenced the ongoing discourse surrounding comparisons to Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness”?! That’s some poor PR for your client if so!
You’re missimg the point. The only reason she’s being interviewed or making her pretend pro-woman statement is because of pr.
Good for hello to giving a nod to the messiness of their cheating get together, but this is absolutely a planted pro Jackman and Foster article
Clarifying because there seems to be some wilful misinterpretation going on here!
I don’t support cheating.
I don’t care about Sutton Foster (and I don’t pretend to have been witness the full details of her personal life. Others swear blind Jackman is gay, for goodness sake! Where does that leave the cheating story? We don’t know!)
I DO care about calling out the hypocrisy of Hello quoting Foster saying “women… don’t have to be pitted against each other” and then PITTING WOMEN AGAINST EACH OTHER in the same article, with a dubious link to Jackman’s ex-wife! I get that everyone’s minds will have gone there anyway and Foster can’t avoid it. I’m calling out the patriarchy intent on keeping women down and arguing with each other! Pitting any two women against each other for sport bothers me – e.g. Angelina vs Jennifer, Megan vs Catherine etc
It wasn’t the patriarchy that made married foster choose to have an affair with a married man. She has agency and made her own horrible choice.
Outed yourself with the “catherine” bit. Now you’ve shown me who you really are and where you’re coming from.
I don’t understand?
I really don’t want to argue with you. I think we’re making completely different points. I’m not trying to say Foster is a good person. Of course she has agency
This is so rich coming from her. Truly powerful and supportive women do not behave like a pelakor. Wishing Deborra Furness all the best.
People’s minds are inevitably going to leap elsewhere.
She won’t be able to control that. I would have avoided doing interviews mentioning supporting women for awhile….
The article did mention that Sutton was referencing the discourse around comparisons to Hugh’s wife, which was very confusing to me, so I don’t know if the leap is actually out of context.
Replying to Lady Baden-Baden, It wasn’t what went on behind closed doors, it was what went on in public that hurt the ex Mrs. Jackman. If things were bad behind close door, both of the cheaters had the option of leaving and divorcing before they started their public affair. People don’t cheat on their spouse and then cry “but you don’t know what I was putting up with”. You end the marriage first, then start a new relationship. Sutton Foster is a cheating hypocrite. The only one who pitted her against Deborah Lee=Furness was herself. Cry me a river for the pair of cheaters.
+1
Exactly
Did she have a botched face lift or have her eyebrows always been like that?
Afterwards Hugh seems to love playing the victim here.
I have no compassion for her on any level!
I mean, maybe women wouldn’t be pitted against each other if they left each other‘s husbands alone.
I too support women, I don’t sleep with their husbands.
I know she’s talking in context of Broadway but I only know of her because of her affair partner.
They could have each left their respective relationships THEN started something.
I would think supporting other women implies not sleeping with their husbands. LOL.
Personally, I work in a male dominated field and I support other women, 100%. Because I know that every woman there had to fight a lot of stupid battles just to get to where they are.
A handful don’t support me back, which I find very sad. Too many women see their team as “their boys” and want to pull the ladder up behind them, but that’s not going to stop me from supporting the many women who deserve and appreciate it.
While I think the comment related to life as a broadway leading lady it was always going to be taken in a way that relates to her messy personal life. Did she and Hugh really think Deborra was going to keep her mouth shut and let them PR the truth away (even with a rumoured NDA as part of the divorce).
Ms Foster should remember that you can easily lose the man in the same way you got him – this one comes with a long history of cheating. And lets not forget she is also a cheater. When 2 cheaters get together its only a matter of time before one gets bored….
Didn’t her first husband cheat on her and that’s why they got divorced? Hell of a thing to then turn around and do the same to someone else
Let’s talk about how Hugh stepped out on his wife. Yes, Sutton cheated too…but let’s not forget that Hugh was the one that wronged his wife. We can argue that women shouldn’t have an affair and hurt another woman….but Hugh Jackman made vows to Deborra Lee Furness. Let’s not forget that.
Let’s also talk about how Ms. Sutton was not raped by Hugh, she made a conscious decision, (knowing fully well that Hugh was married), to accept Hugh’s advances and cheat on her own husband with a married Hugh. Both are equally shitty people and Ms. Sutton is a total hypocrite.
+1
That’s Hugh Jackman? Wolverine?? He looks like Ariana’s SpongeBob.
Here, I’m going to be supportive and give her some advice. She needs to go to a good aesthetician and have them correct the disproportion of her eyebrows. It looks like she is getting Botox in her forehead, but they aren’t making sure that her eyebrows are symmetrical.
Hugh’s wife is somewhat famous. If the spouse is also semi-famous (even if she might not be as famous as him), I don’t think it’s possible to keep the lid on an affair.
Hugh and his wife were always presented as a unit and obviously when they split we were all going to want to know the dirty details haha.
I support women especially women who have husbands who cheat with younger women and divorce their decades long wives after what was portrayed as a very loving relationship. I know as a fan I felt blindsided by this myself so I can’t imagine the first wives pain from this betrayal.
I have friends in the theatre world in Australia and also the UK who have worked with Hugh Jackman and they told me it’s not a secret that he is gay. So I don’t know what this is all about. But I did discover the tv show ‘Younger’ this year and that was my first introduction to Sutton Foster and it was a fun watch!
And also the crossover with ‘Shrinking’ where the couple adopt a baby and the guy who plays one of the dads was also in ‘Younger’ as an agent and they call their baby Sutton!
Younger is such a good show because the women are all so great about supporting and lifting each other. So I get that Sutton might recognize and be sad that in her life as an actor, she’s never had those kinds of relationships. Which is maybe why she stole her gay bff from his wife? Haha. I don’t know. But he really doesn’t look like he’s into her.
If he really was, he wouldn’t have left a beard for another.
I’m pretty sure those friends of yours are a little guilty of bi-erasure. God forbid someone can like both sexes/genders.
Yep ZERO COMPASSION.
Why is the woman always blamed? What if it’s the husband who cheated on her ? Nobody steals anyone’s husband; he leaves because he wants to.
She cheated with a married man while she herself was still married. She wasnt separated, not divorcing, stillmarried. She made a choice.
I think they’re both to blame but she’s the one that did the interview so naturally she’ll be commented on. Everyone will comment on Hugh when he says something about something woman-related in his next interview too.
Sorry I am always going to love Sutton Foster after Younger. She is so appealing and warm, no wonder Hugh couldn’t help falling for her. And sounds like they tried their best to resist their feelings for one another. Love is messy and knows no bounds. I hope all parties involved are ok and will find their own person.
Oh golly how lovely. If only they’d been ethical, thoughtful, unselfish humans who divorced their spouses before starting what you think is some epic love story.
LOL
This comment is so spot on 😂. Thanks @Irisrose!
She is a decent actress, but I really don’t know what to make of her relationship with Jackman. Did she get with him to raise her profile? She’s one of those actresses I’ve seen in things , but could never place her… until her relationship with Jackman. I do think its weird she got with him when she was 50 or so. Having an affair with a man is a mistake I usually associate with someone much younger.
She is a Broadway star (for decades) and also the lead actress in 2 TV shows I know of (Bunheads and Younger) so I think her resume was fine without him.
Her resume does sound fine. Nothing wrong with it at all. I’m just saying that I wouldn’t really know who she is without her being linked to Jackman recently. I’d likely know her face from somewhere, but not her actual name.
You can have a good resume but still be relatively unknown — ie any actor on Law and order SVU who isn’t Mariska Harkitay or Ice-T.
Any number of actors fall into the Sutton category (I just realized I’m blanking on her last name).
Hypocrisy, 100 percent. I condemn Hugh and Sutton for unfathomable cruelty and nobody here supports women. I always thought Hughe’s wife was his beard, so is this an exchange for him of a younger model? Heartless people.
Also, just noticed the two look remarkably similar, like boy and girl twins.
Gurl.
I just cannot with this girl! She is coming to the auditorium in my town for a show next year and we have a subscription there, but we will NOT be attending “A Night with Sutton Foster”. I know too much!
I feel sad for Hugh and Foster’s former spouses. Betrayal is tough. But for the sake of throwing a different idea out there, what if the betrayal for Deborah wasn’t the sleeping with other people (male or female), but the falling in love with someone and leaving her? Not every couple is monogamous. One never knows what goes on in a marriage.