Mike Tindall: Princess Kate ‘still plays’ drinking games like ‘Prosecco Pong’

Mike Tindall loves to pretend that he’s the Windsors’ biggest cheerleader, but that man is always making the left-behinds sound like drunken idiots and buffoons. Which… fair enough, I actually believe that many of them are half in the bag or constantly buzzed, and I also believe they’re all buffoons. In late 2023, Mike revealed that his nickname for Prince William is “One Pint Willy” and that William is “not the best of drinkers.” Bless One Pint Willy’s heart, because he does try – he’s constantly boozing it up at events, even morning events. But what about the Princess of Wales? Back in the day, Kate had a love of rum punch and “crack-baby cocktails,” but in March of this year, she said that she rarely drinks these days because of her health trouble. Well, Mike Tindall now says that Kate “still” plays drinking games.

Kate Middleton is always up for a particular drinking game. Retired England rugby union player Mike Tindall, 47, who is married to Prince William’s cousin Zara Tindall, made the claim in a new interview with Woman & Home. “Sport is rife throughout the family – everyone is competitive. We did a podcast on how much they love sport,” Mike said, according to Hello! magazine, referring to a special 2023 episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad & The Rugby that featured Prince William, Princess Kate and his mother-in-law, Princess Anne. “I knew that the Princess of Wales was uber competitive because I’d seen her play a drinking game called beer pong, but normally we play Prosecco pong! She still plays it with us,” he said. In September 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Princess Royal sat down with Mike and his podcast co-hosts for an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby. The special was filmed in the Green Drawing Room of Windsor Castle and timed to the Rugby World Cup, in which Princess Kate, Prince William and Princess Anne all backed different teams for their roles as patrons of the Rugby Football Union, Welsh Rugby Union and Scottish Rugby Union, respectively. A breakout moment of the conversation was Mike’s playful claim that Princess Kate, 44, was “uber competitive,” evidenced by her prowess at “beer pong” — which she coyly denied.

[From People]

Prosecco Pong? How gauche for Contadina Caterina. Let me tell you something – the royals are exactly the kind of people who don’t believe that wine and beer really “count” as drinking. They think you’re only really drinking if you consume five stiff martinis every afternoon. Which is probably what Camilla does. Anyway, Tindall keeps revealing the most unfortunate secrets. Ol’ One Pint Willy must have learned how to reveal all from Mike!