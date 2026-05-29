Shockingly, there’s another dumb story about Duchess Meghan’s wedding tiara

Will these horrid people ever stop crying about a tiara? It’s been eight years and they’re still coming up with wild stories about why the Duchess of Sussex is evil (?) for accepting Queen Elizabeth’s offer to borrow a tiara for her 2018 wedding. Let’s also be clear: all of these smears and stories have come from Angela Kelly, QEII’s dresser and the then-keeper of the royal jewels. It’s been eight years of Angela Kelly changing her story and spreading nonsensical lies about Prince Harry and Meghan. Harry attempted to correct the record on the tiara story in Spare, and yet the royalists persist with their increasingly bonkers lies. Recently, royal biographer Robert Hardman wrote a bio of QEII, a book which was very Sussex-intensive, obviously. Hardman got the most recent variant of the tiara story, and when he appeared on The Royalist podcast this week, he once again lied repeatedly.
Appearing on the latest episode of The Royalist podcast, journalist and royal expert Robert Hardman told host Tom Sykes about the late Queen Elizabeth II’s feelings over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tiara selection before their 2018 wedding.
“I think [the Queen], with… Meghan… they were a couple who were going to do things differently. And then Harry had, sort of, made that clear, really, from the start,” Hardman, 61, said. “So when the time came for Meghan to go and choose a tiara—and this is a sort of ritual, if you like, that the Queen loved doing with royal brides… as one of her staff put it to me, you know, this was a sort of bonding moment with her and a royal bride, particularly if it’s a bride from outside the family. So it’s not one of her own, you know, grandchildren, or whatever. It’s someone she doesn’t know that well and it’s a very nice way of, sort of, just getting to know.”
“And so she loved the whole business of picking out, because she has probably—well, did have—the most extensive tiara collection in the world and had quite a lot to choose from, so she’d pick a sort of handful, maybe five or six, and then be ‘Well, these would suit X or Y,’ and they’d all be laid out,” he added. “And the bride-to-be would come around and they’d have a very happy morning or afternoon going through them all and trying them all.”
However, the author of Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. The Inside Story said, the future Duke and Duchess of Sussex threw a wrench into the queen’s tradition. “Where this one was different from the start was, Meghan turned up—she turned up with Harry,” he said. “So immediately, that sort of intimacy wasn’t there, and Harry… half acknowledges that in his book.”
“Meghan chose the one she wanted and that was fine. And then a few weeks later, there was this sort of demand, a sudden demand, ‘We need the tiara now,’” Hardman continued. “The world’s busiest hairdresser was sort of flying in for a hair rehearsal—I didn’t know such things existed—and needs this tiara. ‘Where is it? We’ve got to have it. Come on, come on.’”
Hardman noted that the tiara’s transport was a particular obstacle, as it was not “a simple case of sticking it on a dispatch rider’s bike” or sending it through the mail. “There are forms to fill, insurance stuff to sort out,” he said.
The royal expert explained that another issue with the tiara, Queen Mary’s Diamond Bandeau, was its origin. “What was particularly worrying—and this is something that never really used to be of any great concern in the past, but it has become lately—is the provenance of all these pieces,” Hardman explained. “What are the diamonds in this thing? Could some of them have come from somewhere that turns into a scandal? Are there going to be any accusations of, sort of, colonial loot?”
“No one’s ever going to wear, I think, the Koh-i-Noor diamond ever again, because it’s just so diplomatically, politically toxic. You’ve got about six nations all claiming it belongs to them. It’s got a pretty unfortunate imperial backstory,” he said. “They just wanted to check it out, check out all the various parts of it because it was a sort of tiara that had come from two different sets of diamonds. And that took a bit of time. So anyway, eventually the thing was given the green light and it was ready.”
“But by then, there’d been a lot of shouting,” Hardman continued. “Harry—and it was always Harry doing the shouting, interestingly. Never Meghan. She obviously got him to do this, and he’d been ringing around the house, shouting at people, saying, ‘Where is this tiara? I must have it. We need it. We’re having this hair rehearsal.’“
Hardman said that, finally, the queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, arrived at Kensington Palace with the tiara, leading to a standoff between her and the prince. “Harry writes about this in his book. I mean, he acknowledges that this argument happened. But as he recalls it… he got a sort of earful from Angela, and that it was all very scary,” Hardman explained. “And as other people recall it—Angela’s never spoken about it—but I mean, other people recall that actually, you know, it was Harry doing the shouting.”
It’s interesting that Hardman is trying to say that there was an issue with Harry in the tiara-selection meeting too. While I read Spare, I caught that too – it was odd to me that Harry wanted to go to the tiara selection with his grandmother and Angela Kelly. But I think that’s why he went with Meghan too – he was probably very concerned that Kelly was going to try to con Meghan or set her up in some way. And “Angela’s never spoken about it” – please, everyone knows that Angela has been the source of these stories the entire time. God, I wish Meghan had chosen to stick with the Spencer tiara. Of course, then the controversy would have been “Meghan’s refusal to accept QEII’s tiara offer was a slap in the face!” They just kept setting her up constantly.
This was always how they saw Meghan too: “…It was always Harry doing the shouting, interestingly. Never Meghan. She obviously got him to do this…” They view her as a witch who forced Harry to act in bizarre ways. Bizarre ways like “defending his wife” and “choosing his wife over his privilege.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Again with a rehash of a nearly decade-old H&M story – bc H&M are privately living their best lives – and the BRF hasn’t done anything worth discussing.
And the British people pay them for it.
Imagine being a thousand year old institution trying to show your ongoing relevance and have no new interesting stories to tell.
Molly 100%
A more interesting story would be how Camilla didn’t let any royal women wear tiaras to the coronation. Tell me THAT story.
Like you, Kaiser, I wish she’d worn the Spencer tiara. It’s beautiful (though I like Queen Mary’s Bandeau as well and tbh, M could’ve worn twigs in her hair and still looked amazing) and it would have been the ultimate power move.
The collective need for therapy here is enormous. They’ve gone. Get. Over. It.
What a load of bo11ocks! ” “So when the time came for Meghan to go and choose a tiara—and this is a sort of ritual, if you like, that the Queen loved doing with royal brides…”
[RANT]
The Queen only did this with Meghan BECAUSE the Spencers had already offered to loan her their tiara. The wedding veil was made FOR the Spencer tiara. Once again they’re trying to rewrite history again! No-one was bothered about Meghan wearing a tiara until Diana’s family stepped in. The bigger story is which one of the Windsors decided that Meghan shouldn’t wear the Spencer tiara.
[/RANT]
Yeps. I bet its Harry’s older brother cause his wife didn’t get to wear the Spencer tiara. He prob cried to their grandma like “GRANNYYYY HARRY WANTS HIS BRIDE TO WEAR THE SPENCER TIARA AND MY WIFE NEVER GOT TOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!” Ad so boom.
They never wanted Meghan to wear a tiara and slow walked the whole process. Meghan was only invited to pick out a tiara after they found out that she was going to wear the Spencer tiara. I think Harry went to the fitting because he didn’t trust Angela Kelly and the rest of the royal staff. I really wish Meghan had worn the Spencer tiara but she no choice but to wear one of Queen’s tiaras after she was offered one.
I wish she wore the Spencer tiara too 🙁
I think that’s exactly what happened… and Prince Harry was right not to trust them because AK was targeting Meghan and he knew it, no man should allow anyone they love to walk into a situation like that without backup.
So, I’m re-watching the Netflix documentary, and just watched Doria and Meghan ride in the car we now know was associated with Wallis Simpson (didn’t know then). The institution knew exactly what they were doing issuing that car for the occasion, and it’s truly sick. I agree, Angela would have tried to con Meghan in some way or run to reporters with horrible lies. Harry knew what these people were capable of. He was there to protect Meghan.
The BRF was so petty and mean-spirited — and racist — in its dealings with Meghan.
They will never ever tire of beating this dead horse! The re-writing of history will go on and on.
Have any of these books been actual bestseller?
The media are getting desperate, they need to write, it doesn’t matter what it is, it doesn’t need to make sense, it just needs to criticise something.
I think by that Harry was starting to realize how much the forces were working against them and that’s why he went with Meghan. But really – what other royal brides would have gone by themselves? Just kate, because William couldnt have been bothered. Autumn Philips wore one of Anne’s tiaras, QEII didn’t loan her one. Sophie wore that ugly thing on her wedding day that I think was specially made for the day? Not sure there. Diana had the spencer tiara. Fergie got a new one.
so really over the past several decades there have been remarkably few married-ins who would have had this special experience he describes.
Sarah Ferguson wore a tiara at her wedding that QEII and Prince Philip bought for her. She was allowed to keep the tiara after the divorce.
Apparently, they only bought it for her after they were shamed into doing it.
Yes bisynaptic. QEII didnt offer a loaner tiara to Fergie. Fergie borrowed one from a jeweller. People wrongly assumed it had been purchased for her for the wedding.
After the wedding the news got out about QEII neither loaning nor purchasing a tiara for fergie. She and Philip were guilted into buying the wedding tiara after the wedding.
That’s why Sophie ended up with her sad made up loaner wedding tiara. QEII wasn’t going to buy her a tiara.
She wasn’t going to assign a lifetime loaner tiara to someone who wasn’t going to be a working royal. The sad anthemions thing was put together and not intended to be seen or used again.
I wish Meghan had worn the spencer.
Right, as I said in my post, “Fergie got a new one.” She wasnt called in to do the whole choose a tiara thing. and she was marrying the queen’s favorite son.
QEII was both a jewel hoarder like Mary of teck, and she was completely clueless.
She assumed the Fergusons had a family tiara. Because doesnt everyone? Or she thought fergie wouldn’t wear one because she wasn’t an aristocrat
All Of this makes QE2 look kind of bad imo. She’a got a vault of jewels but is stingy about letting women marrying in wear any of it. Sorry, that to me is not a good look.
I don’t remember hearing anything about Kate choosing a tiara, either. And I don’t remember hearing anything about her spending any time alone with the Queen.
There were contemporary reports that Kate chose her tiara from a selection of tiaras. This was after it was flouted in the press for a while that Kate might wear a floral arrangement on her head. But I don’t recall stories of Kate selecting the tiara with the Queen present.
Blimey. Hardman talking to Psycho Sykes. No words.
As long as those gutter rats can profit from discussing Harry and Meghan in a negative light, the gossip will continue. At this point it is all nonsense. The Sussexes are loved up, married and have two children. Those gutter rats have no shame. This is exactly why their books do not sell well, all of this was discussed in Spare which is the definitive book of the Sussexes relationship thus far and marriage.
What this says to me is that Harry’s version of events in ‘Spare’ is correct. There was no demand for an ’emerald’ tiara selected for Eugenie. No actual reason for Angela Kelly to have delayed loaning it for a hair fitting because wouldn’t they have already cateloged the diamond sources by 2018? And how many times in how many articles has it been stated that numerous people were absolutely terrified of Angela Kelly? I cast my wish for the Spencer tiara as well!
The original “Tiara story” was that Meghan had wanted the emerald bandeau tiara and the Queen vetoed it because of its dodgy Russian provenance. Nevertheless, the emerald tiara ended up on Eugenie’s head instead. Now we are told that the diamond bandeau tiara that Meghan eventually wore had a dodgy provenance as well. All the lies coming out of the Windsor mouthpieces regarding these various tiaras is mind boggling!
Question? They expect us to believe that they offered Meghan a tiara that they had no background information on?
Don’t you do all the checking first and then present the options?
I don’t know which is worse…they did this or they expect us to believe that they did this…
Sigh..they need to stop writing and talking because they continue to show us who they really are.
The tiara Eugenie wore wasn’t the one of “dodgy Russian provenance.” I forget which one that was exactly. but regardless – they tried to make it sound like Meghan pored over the Court Jeweller’s website for weeks and then demanded a specific tiara. most people have no idea what tiaras the BRF has. Many here have more knowledge than most but I wouldnt expect Meghan to say “yes I want this Lord Hyacinth Bandeau from the year 1928” or something.
The idea of the tiara she was demanding being of questionable provenance never made sense to me because she would have only know what was presented to her. It only makes sense if she was presented with a “bad” tiara on purpose (cough Angela Kelly cough.) but I dont even believe that. the tiara she picked was so beautiful with her face, hair, and dress and so perfect for her that I think she went straight for that one when given the choice.
But the spencer tiara would have looked beautiful as well.
Nah!@Deborah1. The original story of “tiaragate” came from Robert Jobson via AK47/BM.The 2nd story came from Dan Wooton. No mention of ‘provenance’. It was simply about Meghan being “difficult”. Which she wasn’t. The rewriting by these people of history is extraordinary at best. Lying f*ckers the truth.
AK47 being the devil-true. Harry challenging her-true. Why a PRINCE challenging Angela Kelly -an employee-is even a thing regarding his future bride wearing a tiara, is mind boggling. Especially a good PRINCE of the realm. Unless, of course, his future wife didn’t have the qWite right color? Harry and Meghan’s wedding gave a fresh of breath air to the BRF. Apparently, being smelly and nasty is the way they want to go.
btw, Robert Jobson=man who jokes about dangling Archie over a balcony. Not cool dude. Do you want people “joking” about any grandchildren of yours being dangled over a balcony. Sad sack a$$hole.
Only after the Spencers offered Meghan the Spencer tirara did the Palace offer one. That’s what I thought was really weird. It seemed to me like an afterthought.
As for the transport and Tavel – I don’t believe it. These things are insured and if they leave the premises they are insured as well. You just have to let the insurance company know that. You can do that with just picking up the phone.
I also think that they have transportation at their beck and call. It’s not like it’s unusual. There are constant events where juwelery is lent – and not just tiraras.
I thought Meghan looked stunning on her wedding day, the tiara choice was perfect! Several months after the wedding I was able to buy a replica of this tiara and while it’s a bit tight, I do put it on maybe twice a year just to feel silly and special!!
I loved Meghan’s wedding tiara because of its Art Deco style. It suited her perfectly.
I love it too. The Spencer would have been lovely but I loved the Art Deco bandeau with the flower and thought it suited Meghan.
Meghan’s veil was designed with a scalloped edge to match the Spencer tiara. I so wish she’d worn it.
And Hardman needs to get out more … just because he’s never heard of a hair rehearsal — which most brides now do, even if their weddings aren’t broadcast to the world — doesn’t mean it’s unusual.
Does the hemming and hawing, the “sort of” and “you know”-ing help the character assassination go down?
It makes Robert Hardman sound completely uneducated.
Maybe he’s uncomfortable in the role he’s playing.
Ok, Tinfoil Tiara time for me again. It’s entirely likely I’m late to board this train of thought, but it just occurred to me this morning —
Doing a side-by-side of the Cartier Halo Tiara that Kate wore, and the Queen Mary Bandeau for Meghan, I can’t help but wonder: was this tiara choice for Meghan one of the root causes for Kate to be such a … mean girl, during the whole Sussex wedding period?
The QM Bandeau is a more significant jewel. It’s larger and more elegant than the Halo, which is historically a “starter” tiara (for the Queen Mother, for QEII, and for Anne). Kate has never worn the Halo again. Plus, there’s the sentimental connection between QEII and her granny — Elizabeth really loved Mary.
We know QEII seems to have liked Meghan more than Kate. Was the tiara choice one more reason for Kate to be jealous of Meg? It would be twisted and shallow, if true, but Kate has outed herself so many times with regard to her feelings about Princess Meghan.
And add to that, Meghan was offered the Spencer tiara, yet another thing for Kate, and/or William, to decide to be pissy about.
I spent some time down this rabbithole this morning. One thing that struck me as really funny — almost every time Kate’s Cartier Halo has been written about, they mention the specific number & type of diamonds in it “739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette diamonds.” Specific numbers are not given for other royal tiaras.
To me, that smacks of classic Middleton PR meant to embiggen Kate, and it just makes me giggle. Or roll my eyes.
This wouldn’t surprise me at all, Kate being peeved at Meghan because Meghan wore the better, and more substantial, wedding tiara. I never liked the one that Kate wore and was surprised she selected it.
Oh I’d imagine Kate wasn’t happy about it. But was it a root cause. Eh, I think Kate was not happy well before they even got to the tiaras.
@Jais — oh, I completely agree. I should have said, a contributing factor.
In all the chatter about Kate’s spite & envy toward Meghan, I’ve never seen the tiaras mentioned, and it struck me today that she probably didn’t like that choice for Meg one bit.
But yeah, Duchess Do-Little was already cooking by then, absolutely.
The narrative that the delay in handing over the tiara being due to provenance issues is a completely made up story to take the heat off Kelly being deliberately obstructive.
Queen Mary commissioned Garrards to create the tiara in the 1920s to showcase a brooch she received upon her marriage in 1893. The brooch was a wedding present from the people of the city of Lincoln and the sponsors were named in the press at the time. There are several jewellery blogs and books out there which detail all this and Hardman is repeating utter nonsense in perpetuating the lie to “justify” the delay.
I want to make this very clear that they didn’t see Meghan as the witch that forced Harry to behave badly, they saw her as a black woman who used her sexual prowess to control and manipulate a white prince into doing things he wouldn’t do normally because they over sexualize black women because they don’t believe black women offer anything other than what they can offer sexually. They as much as said that from the very beginning when they said that she was nothing more than a “fling” or “something he would get over once he had his time with her”. They only saw her race and physical appearance and couldn’t see or acknowledge that she was a highly educated self made millionaire who had extensive experience in speaking and humanitarian work. They refused to acknowledge the whole of her and all that Harry loves about her because their racists minds can’t see a woman of color as anything other than a sexual being that only has her body to control or attract men.
It also needs to be stated that if your job as the person who oversees the jewels and tiaras of the royal family shouldn’t you be aware of the history of the jewelry and tiaras you loan to the royals beforehand? Shouldn’t the history of the five tiaras been known before they were given as options for the only biracial bride in the royal family to try on for her wedding? Shouldn’t she have taken the same “care” before she loaned Meghan the scandalous earrings for their Moroccan tour? Or are they admitting that they intentionally tried to single Meghan out and sabotage her from the very beginning?
@Nerd — ITA, you’re spot-on.
And one of the strongest verifications of your analysis of how some, if not all, members of the Firm viewed Meg, is that vile comment from Charles about Harry’s state of mind. I know the word dear old Pa used is supposedly less offensive in the UK, but I refuse to repeat it.
Exactly. That was her job. These stories make her look incompetent.
The queen looked like a nice little old lady, but she must have been a horrible person to hire a bulldog like Angela Kelly to run around and do her dirty work. She’s responsible for the nasty leaked stories and dirty tricks—I mean, you never hear a leaked story about how much the queen hated AK’s games, and you never hear about staffers being fired for what they did to Megan.
Yep. And to the contrary, what we have heard is the Queen protested Kelly after incidents that would have gotten anyone else fired, including attacking another woman in the household that she was involved in a love triangle with married man with. She was her Svengali.
Once philip hit 90 and started declining mentally, she was at risk. No one paid attention to ak47 moving in on an endangered elder.
I’m not excusing her of everything but I do think she was being manipulated and isolated by several people, Kelly included. Harry mentioned a similar concern.
Hardman is a moron. He’s never heard of a wedding hair rehearsal? We heard all about Kate and her hairdresser using a plastic tiara during her hair trial. And that was absolutely crazy for a wedding that would be seen by hundreds of millions of people! I’m in America and every bride I’ve known has had one.
The provenance of the bandeau tiara that Meghan wore on her wedding day was well known. I think I read a write-up on it. Furthermore, the Queen was present and must have approved all the choices. Harry did mention in his book that there was an emerald tiara. Can’t fathom how the Meghan wanted to wear emeralds lie got started. I think she would have looked fabulous in emeralds though. But we know now that Meghan is a diamond and yellow gold girl- consider her jewelry collection. From what I’ve read of Queen Mary she was a real magpie and a jewels glutton, but she apparently gifted her daughters in-law with tiaras instead of just loaning them. It seems she was quite generous. It seems like Elizabeth was the jewels grinch. She certainly didn’t seem to let Diana use much. I thought Harry mentioned in his book that they were asked what wedding car they wanted, and they chose the RR that was the first car presented to his grand-parents as their official car. They seem to be tripling the number of made-up stories to smear Meghan lately. What’s up?
Oh my goodness ! Why does anyone care about those damn tiaras? Rings and necklaces are the thing. No one really wears tiaras other than the royals because no one really likes them. They aren’t exactly fashion statements.