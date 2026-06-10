The Romy and Michele sequel starring Lisa Kudrow & Mira Sorvino is filming now



The sequel to the 1997 cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion was greenlit in January 2025. What we know so far is that Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow are back as Romy White and Michele Weinberger. Alan Cumming, Janeane Garofalo, Julia Campbell, and Camryn Manheim are all reprising their roles, too. Several new cast members have been announced, including Keegan-Michael Key, Breckin Meyer, Rob Huebel, Nathan Lee Graham, and Patrick Warburton. No release date has been set, but it will stream exclusively on Hulu sometime in 2027.

We’ll hopefully get more information soon because filming for Romy and Michele 2 has officially begun. Earlier this week, 20th Century Studios released a picture of Lisa and Mira on set with the caption ”The reunion you’ve been waiting for.” Here’s more from Entertainment Weekly:

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are officially dancing together again. Almost thirty years after they starred in the cult classic Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, the duo has reunited to start production on the long-awaited sequel, which will head straight to Hulu. On Monday, 20th Century Studios shared the below first look at Kudrow and Sorvino back in costume, along with the caption, “The reunion you’ve been waiting for.” Directed by Tim Federle (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) and penned by original screenwriter Robin Schiff, the sequel will also return Janeane Garofalo, Camryn Manheim, Julia Campbell, and Alan Cumming. New cast additions include Keegan-Michael Key, Rob Huebel, Breckin Meyer, Patrick Warburton, and Nathan Lee Graham. Released in 1997, High School Reunion followed best friends Romy (Sorvino) and Michele (Kudrow), whose lives haven’t exactly flourished in the 10 years since graduating high school. But the quirky pals decide to head back to Tucson, Ariz., for their reunion and invent fake careers to impress their former classmates. The film earned solid reviews and $30 million at the box office, but its legacy only grew over time. “It was just so clever and witty,” Cumming told Entertainment Weekly last year. “It’s one of these films that some people are obsessed with.” For years, there have been rumors of a Romy and Michele follow-up, and Cumming previously ripped the fact that a sequel still hadn’t come to fruition. “I think the fact that there hasn’t been is a really big example of the misogyny of Hollywood,” he said. “If it was two men in that — you know, two men, successful film — we would’ve had six by now.” Once the new film gained steam, Cumming teased what was to come. “I think what’s great about the sequel to Romy and Michele is just going back to something that is so beloved and having a relationship with these characters,” he shared with EW. “I actually know what the story is, and it’s really good. So I’m excited.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

That picture made me so excited. Let’s goooo! I won’t even complain that it will be streaming-only and therefore I won’t have the chance to see it in theaters with my girlfriends. I totally would have dressed up a la Barbie. It’s interesting that so far, all of the new casting announcements have been men. The new roles haven’t been revealed yet, but I could see Breckin Meyer playing one of their love interests.

Since 2027 is the 30th anniversary of the first movie’s release, I wonder if they’ll joke about how much time has passed and have them attend their 40th reunion. Would that be too much? They could also go in a new direction entirely. Mira told Us Weekly that she and Lisa had a lot of input in the script. She also teased that the sequel would have another big dance scene. They’re both fantastic comedic actresses who know what they’re doing. I trust them both and hope their involvement means Romy and Michele 2 is just as delightfully quirky and quotable as its predecessor.