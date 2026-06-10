It looks like Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling ‘sold’ exclusive wedding photos to Hello

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were married last Saturday in the Cotswolds. It was a “private wedding,” and it was not staged on royal property whatsoever. Peter and Harriet’s wedding reception was held at Princess Anne’s private estate, Gatcombe Park, and most of the wedding guests likely made it to the reception (except King Charles and Camilla, who went to the races). We all waited to see if Peter and Harriet made some kind of paid deal with one of the British outlets for wedding exclusives. Peter has form in this arena – for his first wedding, he sold exclusive wedding reception photos to Hello for £500,000. It’s widely believed that Hello Mag paid for Peter and Harriet’s exclusive engagement portraits last year as well.

At first, it looked like Peter and Harriet were choosing a different path. On Monday, they released two wedding portraits which were really nothing special, and I kind of wondered if Peter was being blocked from selling his reception photos. But Hello Magazine published another exclusive – portraits of Harriet in her gown, with details about how her Emilia Wickstead gown took “140 hours” to make. Really? That dress??

Anyway, my guess is that this was some sort of compromise for Peter – he was possibly blocked from selling his reception photos, but he was allowed to sell exclusive wedding portraits of himself and Harriet. And you know what? So be it. It’s not like he’s doing ads for Chinese milk (anymore).

Photos courtesy of Hello’s Instagram, Avalon Red and Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “It looks like Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling ‘sold’ exclusive wedding photos to Hello”

  1. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:02 am

    I have no problem with this at all. The photos were taken by the looks of it on public property (outside the church, good), or in a private home, to which the owner consented, one imagines this is his mother. Good luck to them — it’s nice to have news that doesn’t need spin.

    Reply
  2. Tessa says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:04 am

    Do people really care about this couple. And he already sold pics of his first wedding.

    Reply
  3. Jais says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:12 am

    Sure. Get that bag, whatever. But stop talking about how it’s Meghan that’s profiting off the royal family for selling…jam and candles.

    Reply
  4. Becks1 says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:18 am

    lmao of course he did. I’m mostly surprised that hello was willing to pay. The pictures are nice but not especially interesting or different from what we already saw over the weekend. I guess the press is just very very desperate for any type of even quasi royal gossip.

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      June 10, 2026 at 9:33 am

      Hello (hallo) is probably desperate for some kind of royal glamour and will take whatever they can get. Plus, this will probably be the last royal wedding for another 5-10 years, depending on when Lady Louise gets married.

      Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:25 am

    The stories about the couple probably got a lot of hits what with all the harry and Meghan talk and the hearsay that they were not invited. I am not so sure that their cover story magazine will fly off the shelves

    Reply
  6. CatGotMyTongue says:
    June 10, 2026 at 8:40 am

    Doing custom design can take a lot of time. Multiple fittings etc. Hand sewing.

    She looks lovely! The gown fits perfectly.

    Too bad she can’t keep the tiara. Mine was very simple, but I bought and paid for it. So I still have it. Even though I no longer have the hubsand!

    Reply
  7. Harla says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:34 am

    They both look very happy and I truly hope she fares better than most royal brides.

    Reply
  8. Lamb Chop says:
    June 10, 2026 at 9:41 am

    I wonder who paid for all that? Talk about expensive. At least we know the taxpayers had to stumpup for all that security , at a minimum. Anne isn’t independently wealthy from.any legit source-though probably loads of shady money floating around.

    Reply
  9. Tn Democrat says:
    June 10, 2026 at 11:00 am

    They are a handsome couple and look so happy. I really dread the shoe dropping and the Windsor machine turning on them. The contrast in how the pretty white lady has been treated by the rota in comparison to how the pretty black lady has been treated is stark and really reveals how rigged and racist the system is.

    Reply
  10. irisrose says:
    June 10, 2026 at 11:47 am

    OMG the Meghan cosplay with the floral design around the doorway.

    Reply
  11. Charlie says:
    June 10, 2026 at 1:12 pm

    Didn’t Peter Phillips sell photos from his first wedding also to Hello Magazine?

    Reply
    • irisrose says:
      June 10, 2026 at 1:36 pm

      Yes and those included the reception photos. They were embarrassing to QEII and others, so Zara was forbidden from selling her wedding photos. She ended up selling baby photos instead.

      Reply
  12. jferber says:
    June 10, 2026 at 3:07 pm

    Tacky of the royal-adjacents selling photos of their weddings, babies, whatever.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment