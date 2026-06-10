It looks like Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling ‘sold’ exclusive wedding photos to Hello

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were married last Saturday in the Cotswolds. It was a “private wedding,” and it was not staged on royal property whatsoever. Peter and Harriet’s wedding reception was held at Princess Anne’s private estate, Gatcombe Park, and most of the wedding guests likely made it to the reception (except King Charles and Camilla, who went to the races). We all waited to see if Peter and Harriet made some kind of paid deal with one of the British outlets for wedding exclusives. Peter has form in this arena – for his first wedding, he sold exclusive wedding reception photos to Hello for £500,000. It’s widely believed that Hello Mag paid for Peter and Harriet’s exclusive engagement portraits last year as well.

At first, it looked like Peter and Harriet were choosing a different path. On Monday, they released two wedding portraits which were really nothing special, and I kind of wondered if Peter was being blocked from selling his reception photos. But Hello Magazine published another exclusive – portraits of Harriet in her gown, with details about how her Emilia Wickstead gown took “140 hours” to make. Really? That dress??

Anyway, my guess is that this was some sort of compromise for Peter – he was possibly blocked from selling his reception photos, but he was allowed to sell exclusive wedding portraits of himself and Harriet. And you know what? So be it. It’s not like he’s doing ads for Chinese milk (anymore).

Newlyweds Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling look so in love in official wedding photos https://t.co/11kRtXeLMe — HELLO! (@hellomag) June 8, 2026