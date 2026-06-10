It looks like Peter Phillips & Harriet Sperling ‘sold’ exclusive wedding photos to Hello

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were married last Saturday in the Cotswolds. It was a “private wedding,” and it was not staged on royal property whatsoever. Peter and Harriet’s wedding reception was held at Princess Anne’s private estate, Gatcombe Park, and most of the wedding guests likely made it to the reception (except King Charles and Camilla, who went to the races). We all waited to see if Peter and Harriet made some kind of paid deal with one of the British outlets for wedding exclusives. Peter has form in this arena – for his first wedding, he sold exclusive wedding reception photos to Hello for £500,000. It’s widely believed that Hello Mag paid for Peter and Harriet’s exclusive engagement portraits last year as well.
At first, it looked like Peter and Harriet were choosing a different path. On Monday, they released two wedding portraits which were really nothing special, and I kind of wondered if Peter was being blocked from selling his reception photos. But Hello Magazine published another exclusive – portraits of Harriet in her gown, with details about how her Emilia Wickstead gown took “140 hours” to make. Really? That dress??
Anyway, my guess is that this was some sort of compromise for Peter – he was possibly blocked from selling his reception photos, but he was allowed to sell exclusive wedding portraits of himself and Harriet. And you know what? So be it. It’s not like he’s doing ads for Chinese milk (anymore).
Photos courtesy of Hello’s Instagram, Avalon Red and Cover Images.
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Harriet Sperling arrives for her Royal wedding to Peter Phillips followed by her bridesmaids Georgina Sperling, Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips at All Saints Church on June 06, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble today,Image: 1108325700, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at their wedding at All Saints’ Church on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108332603, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at their wedding at All Saints’ Church on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108332654, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling kiss at their wedding at All Saints’ Church on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108332673, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling kiss at their wedding at All Saints’ Church on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108332681, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at their wedding at All Saints’ Church on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108332730, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at their wedding at All Saints’ Church on June 6, 2026 in Kemble, England. Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, Princess Royal and eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, will marry NHS Nurse and writer Harriet Sperling during a ceremony at All Saints’ Church in Kemble,Image: 1108332777, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Harriet Sperling, Georgina Sperling, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling, Georgina Sperling, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling, Georgina Sperling, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royal wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, England
Featuring: Peter Phillips, Harriet Sperling
Where: Kemble, United Kingdom
When: 06 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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I have no problem with this at all. The photos were taken by the looks of it on public property (outside the church, good), or in a private home, to which the owner consented, one imagines this is his mother. Good luck to them — it’s nice to have news that doesn’t need spin.
Do people really care about this couple. And he already sold pics of his first wedding.
Sure. Get that bag, whatever. But stop talking about how it’s Meghan that’s profiting off the royal family for selling…jam and candles.
💯💯💯
Yep! 💯
lmao of course he did. I’m mostly surprised that hello was willing to pay. The pictures are nice but not especially interesting or different from what we already saw over the weekend. I guess the press is just very very desperate for any type of even quasi royal gossip.
Hello (hallo) is probably desperate for some kind of royal glamour and will take whatever they can get. Plus, this will probably be the last royal wedding for another 5-10 years, depending on when Lady Louise gets married.
The stories about the couple probably got a lot of hits what with all the harry and Meghan talk and the hearsay that they were not invited. I am not so sure that their cover story magazine will fly off the shelves
Doing custom design can take a lot of time. Multiple fittings etc. Hand sewing.
She looks lovely! The gown fits perfectly.
Too bad she can’t keep the tiara. Mine was very simple, but I bought and paid for it. So I still have it. Even though I no longer have the hubsand!
They both look very happy and I truly hope she fares better than most royal brides.
IMO she’s a grifter who is loving every minute of the royal connection. We’ll see more of this for-profit tripe from them in the future.
Harriet is not a royal bride. She’s not a married in.
I wonder who paid for all that? Talk about expensive. At least we know the taxpayers had to stumpup for all that security , at a minimum. Anne isn’t independently wealthy from.any legit source-though probably loads of shady money floating around.
They are a handsome couple and look so happy. I really dread the shoe dropping and the Windsor machine turning on them. The contrast in how the pretty white lady has been treated by the rota in comparison to how the pretty black lady has been treated is stark and really reveals how rigged and racist the system is.
OMG the Meghan cosplay with the floral design around the doorway.
Didn’t Peter Phillips sell photos from his first wedding also to Hello Magazine?
Yes and those included the reception photos. They were embarrassing to QEII and others, so Zara was forbidden from selling her wedding photos. She ended up selling baby photos instead.
Why were they embarrassing?
Tacky of the royal-adjacents selling photos of their weddings, babies, whatever.