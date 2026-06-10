Edward Bluemel, 33, has been cast as a ‘young’ Hercule Poirot for a BBC series

For 24 years, David Suchet played Hercule Poirot, the famous Belgian private detective created by Agatha Christie. I have no idea what kind of contract Suchet was locked into, but he absolutely defined the role of Poirot, to the point where I can’t even believe anyone would ever try to recast the role for a new generation. Just watch the old Suchet-as-Poirot shows! They were more like movies-of-the-week and many of them are very good. Well, Suchet hung up his fake mustache in 2013, and now the BBC believes that they can reimagine Poirot for a new generation. They’ve cast a 33-year-old to play “young Poirot” in a sort of origin-story series about Poirot coming to England after World War I.

When it comes to Agatha Christie, we can’t seem to get enough of adaptations of her work. Hercule Poirot is one of the world’s favorites when it comes to crime solvers, and Edward Bluemel has just made history, cast as the youngest ever to take on the role. The BBC is tackling the new project, with BritBox bringing it to screens in North America. The UK network has shared that it plans to run for three seasons, with the first season slated for release in 2027, and there will be six episodes. The iconic detective, who once described himself as “the greatest detective in the world” in the Christie novel The Mystery of the Blue Train, will get its youngest iteration, with the BBC making it clear that the younger generation is who to turn to for successful TV shows. It makes sense to land on Bluemel, who initially gained a following on A Discovery of Witches. That following continued when he plays Sean, Emma Mackay’s Maeve’s brother, on Sex Education and then Guildford Dudley on the abruptly and unfairly canceled My Lady Jane. It makes sense to have the 33-year-old in the role, as the new series will follow Poirot’s earlier years. The idea is that it will be “an intimate study of Hercule,” looking at the character’s growth between the wars. With the time period, it means we’re getting a look at the sleuth before he became the well-known detective everyone turned to for help with solving crimes.

[From Parade]

This reminds me of my own hissy fit over the reimagining of Inspector Lynley for a new generation. I ended up watching the new series – which is just called Lynley and bears little resemblance to the books or the old series – and it’s fine. I would even call it “good” and “enjoyable.” So while I find this Young Poirot concept insufferable, they might pull it off. The old David Suchet-led series only really alluded to Poirot’s backstory, and we never really got to see his first years living in England.

One nice thing I’ll say – he does look a bit like Suchet, and I think he’ll be able to pull off the mustache.

Edward Bluemel is indeed #Hercule… He stars as Agatha Christie’s iconic Belgian detective in a new drama, following Hercule Poirot’s first cases in London before he becomes the world’s most famous sleuth. Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/RRxe5U5GMk pic.twitter.com/0kYzwdP5Dp — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) June 8, 2026