Glenn Close & Ridley Scott are the recipients of this year’s honorary Oscars

What was the first Glenn Close movie you ever saw? I think my mom let me watch The World According to Garp when I was just a kid, so that was probably my first introduction to her. Then The Big Chill (she’s excellent in that). When I was older, I finally watched Fatal Attraction and she’s clearly having an absolute ball in that, chewing up the scenery at every turn and terrifying the crap out of Michael Douglas. Dangerous Liaisons was one of my top-five movies for many years. And on and on – she’s given one iconic performance after another, and she’s a really underrated and underappreciated actor. She’s never won an Oscar, although she’s been nominated eight times. Well, good news! The Academy is FINALLY giving Glenn an Oscar. The buzz around this year’s Governors Awards was that Harrison Ford (also famously Oscarless) would get it this year. But no, it’s going to Glenn!

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will present Honorary Oscars to veteran actress Glenn Close, legendary director Ridley Scott and Disney’s first Black animator Floyd Norman, while producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, longtime champions of independent film, will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, following a vote by its Board of Governors. The statuettes will be presented at the Academy’s 17th Governors Awards on Nov. 15, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood. For Close and Scott, the recognition arrives as a long-overdue embrace from an Academy that has nominated each of them repeatedly without ever handing over a competitive prize. Close holds eight acting nominations and no wins, tied with the late Peter O’Toole for the most acting nominations without a win in Oscar history. Scott has three directing nominations and a producing nod for best picture, and likewise has never taken home a statuette, despite his 2000 action epic “Gladiator” winning five Oscars, including best picture. The honorary recognition finally closes that gap for two of the industry’s most revered artists. “The Academy’s Board of Governors is thrilled to present this year’s Governors Awards to five remarkable individuals whose groundbreaking work has forever shaped the art of filmmaking,” said Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. “Throughout her extraordinary body of work, Glenn Close’s unparalleled emotional range has brought to life some of the most complex characters in cinema. Floyd Norman is the legendary animator who has broken barriers and inspired generations of artists over his remarkable career. Sir Ridley Scott is a true visionary whose decades-long legacy has left an immeasurable impact on global cinema and culture. Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler play a central role in American independent cinema, championing bold, ambitious and distinctive storytelling.”

[From Variety]

I totally agree with giving honorary Oscars to both Glenn and Ridley Scott. Ridley’s tribute is going to be emotional too, especially if they get someone who knew his late brother Tony Scott. Denzel Washington would be a good choice, but so would Sigourney Weaver or Russell Crowe. As for Glenn… so overdue. I’m so happy they’re going with her and not Harrison, although I do hope Harrison gets an honorary one in the next few years. Glenn’s tribute will be incredibly emotional as well… who will do it? Michelle Pfeiffer? Ryan Murphy? Kevin Kline? They should probably ask someone like Meryl Streep to do her tribute, honestly.