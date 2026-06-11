Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster attended ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ premiere

Here are some photos of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at last night’s NYC premiere of The Death of Robin Hood. In the film, Jackman – wearing a particularly crazy wig – plays an elderly Robin Hood grappling with his legacy of crime. This feels like capitalist propaganda, not to mention copaganda. Or to put it more specifically, Sheriff-of-Nottinghamaganda. There’s definitely an agenda at play!

Speaking of agendas, Hugh really brings Sutton everywhere these days. They hard-launched their relationship last year, after what was reportedly an affair which ended both of their marriages. While Deborra Lee Furness has been loud about Hugh’s betrayal, Sutton’s now-ex-husband Ted Griffin has been decidedly quiet. I’m not judging either way – I think Deborra has the right to speak out, just as Ted Griffin has the right to keep his situation private.

There are constantly rumors about Hugh, Sutton and Deborra in the American, British and Australian media, and I have no idea what to believe at this point. One rumor circulating this month is that Hugh wants to marry Sutton but she’s the one saying no. Given the way he treated Deborra, Sutton is probably worried about reaping what she sowed. But I actually think marriage is probably in the cards for these two. I can see how both of them would want to put a bow on it. It would be better for both of their images too – it would make it seem less like a torrid affair which ruined two marriages and more like “true love.”