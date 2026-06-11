Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster attended ‘The Death of Robin Hood’ premiere

Here are some photos of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at last night’s NYC premiere of The Death of Robin Hood. In the film, Jackman – wearing a particularly crazy wig – plays an elderly Robin Hood grappling with his legacy of crime. This feels like capitalist propaganda, not to mention copaganda. Or to put it more specifically, Sheriff-of-Nottinghamaganda. There’s definitely an agenda at play!
Speaking of agendas, Hugh really brings Sutton everywhere these days. They hard-launched their relationship last year, after what was reportedly an affair which ended both of their marriages. While Deborra Lee Furness has been loud about Hugh’s betrayal, Sutton’s now-ex-husband Ted Griffin has been decidedly quiet. I’m not judging either way – I think Deborra has the right to speak out, just as Ted Griffin has the right to keep his situation private.
There are constantly rumors about Hugh, Sutton and Deborra in the American, British and Australian media, and I have no idea what to believe at this point. One rumor circulating this month is that Hugh wants to marry Sutton but she’s the one saying no. Given the way he treated Deborra, Sutton is probably worried about reaping what she sowed. But I actually think marriage is probably in the cards for these two. I can see how both of them would want to put a bow on it. It would be better for both of their images too – it would make it seem less like a torrid affair which ruined two marriages and more like “true love.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I don’t know if they’ll make it to marriage. These poor, pitiful, star-crossed lovers usually flame out once on all drama of forbidden romance fades. Then it’s all left with two cheaters and the boredom of every day life. The excitement is gone and there’s nothing left to battle against.
This seems like an Ariana SpongeBob situation – they got caught cheating, broke two marriages and now they need to show it was the greatest love that ever existed or something….
It is an absolute trope that cheaters in general often use.
It’s gross.
I still can’t get over how Hugh Jackman is doing some weird Benjamin Button/anti-sexiness trajectory. He is looking younger and less hot every time I see a photo of him.
Give me salt and pepper streaks in a Wolverine from the first X Men movie over this awkward-looking person any day of the week. It is so bizarre. All this cosmetic surgery/procedures and it is making him look like a try hard looks maxxer instead of the rugged sexy man he used to be.
I agree. Watching Hugh Jackman’s delayed reaction after a Yankee foul ball hit the net near his seats was hard to see. He has lost his sex appeal. At least he could laugh about it on the Tonight Show last night.
He looks less “hot” because we now know what kind of man he is. He betrayed his wife and left her outside to dry.
I think it’s a mix of that and the beard being gone. Man was a whole beardfisher smh.
Totally agree.
The fact that he is good friends with ryan reynolds and seem to have teamed up with Blake Lively to bully justin baldoni just because they had star power and felt entitled enough to think they could do no wrong to me is utterly a turn off adding to the cheating affair. TOTAL TURN OFF
I came on here to say just that. He looks younger than he did when he was with Deborah, but also decidedly less hot somehow.
Right?
Back in the day he was my pick for the hottest white man.
Is it his hair cut? Is it the obvious dye job? It doesn’t match his eyebrows, either. Lack of facial hair? It’s definitely giving unsexy Benjamin Button.
In addition to the revelation of his character.
Why do they drag each other to every event and then pose with the maniacal laughter and open mouth smiles? It’s giving deranged. Is Hugh terrified to walk a red carpet by himself, after all these years?
I also smell some weird codependency from him. Does he have to drag whatever woman he’s with (Deborrah and now Sutton) to every event he attends? When he was married I thought it was because he was so in love with his wife. Maybe he has mommy issues (his mother abandoned his family when he was young so he was primarily raised by his father) and he got with Deborrah when he was quite young. He can’t function without a woman at his side? Time for therapy, Hugh. You hurt your ex wife and kids. Enough already.
It’s not his looks that make him anti – sexy, it’s the sleaze of cheaterdom oozing from every one of his fake-ass smiles.
Thank you all for making me feel less crazy. Yes to everyone’s points here! It is a combo of all of the above!
Babe his hairline is trying to escape him 🤣
I don’t think I’ve ever seen two people try to shove their relationship in everyone’s faces as much as these two. “ACCEPT US! IT’S TRUE LOVE!”
they are as “true love” as Kim/Lewis and Katy Perry/Trudeau
@Sue…. Oh please! You’ve never seen any two people so determinedly shoving their relationship in people’s faces as these two?
Have you forgotten Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Arianna and Spongebob? Swiftly and whoever is her latest squeeze? The list goes nauseously on and on……
Here’s the thing, affairs are all fun and games until you have to deal with that person and their BAGGAGE all day and every day. Then……not so much. I wonder what his kids think of this, they should be teenagers by now. In any case, if this couple is together 5yrs from now, I’ll be surprised.
Jackman’s kids are in their twenties. Foster’s kid isn’t 10 yet.
I think that may be why Sutton’s ex is quieter than Deborra, he still has to deal with her and their kid is so young. Jackman’s kids probably already know who and what their father is, so their mother felt more comfortable taking the gloves off.
His kids are adults. One is 26, and one is turning 21 in a month. He waited until the youngest was graduating from high school to dump his wife. I’ve seen that happen a lot.
He’s a real gentlemen.( sarcasm). I wasn’t sure how old those kids are. I think he was doing Oklahoma on Broadway or Lincoln Center. We walked by him and his wife in a restaurant they were in the window all loved up. We waved and they waved back, they looked REALLY happy and I thought: Oh, good guy. Soooooooooo disappointed in him. Not that the marriage broke up but the way he treated her.
I suspect her ex is quiet because he is thinking about their young daughter. With how much Sutton is out and about, it wouldn’t surprise me if he had primary custody.
Not everyone wants to discuss their private life or private pain or betrayal in an article or on social media for their life to be dissected online by strangers for clicks, even if it’s favorable to them. I suspect the idea of that might be very distasteful to him. He’s a screenwriter. Maybe he just wants his personal life kept private, and does what most betrayed spouses do: vent to their friends, see a therapist to deal with the betrayal, and play hardball in divorce court.
If he’s a screenwriter, you’ll get an undercover shading in a project. It’ll be just enough to make her cringe and folks side eye her.
On top of looking like siblings, they always look like they’re on stage/acting. Nothing about these two as a couple seems natural or comfortable.
Exactly. The constant open mouthed laughing poses they do for the cameras are really bizarre.
It is bizarre, but it was even more bizarre when, instead of looking at a photo, I watched a video of them posing on the red carpet and watched that pose in real time. Wow! She literally poses and just opens her mouth wide like a braying horse. There is not one thing organic about it. It was truly bizarre to watch.
I am in the minority, but they look happy and comfortable in their own skin to me. Granted I’ve never met these people. But it’s not an affair anymore as neither is married, to my knowledge. So they are just a couple. I’d be very unsurprised if they were engaged.
It all just seems so forced and performative
I think these pictures are heavily photoshopped. He appeared on Mythical Kitchen recently and he still looks like himself. He didn’t appear as feminized and heavily altered as many in his generation (Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, etc). He had wrinkles and his forehead moved. He has probably had good work done on his hair and eyes, but hasn’t went nuts with the plastic surgeries.
Yeah I saw him recently up close in an off Broadway show (my friend got tix without knowing about the friendship with Vanky and Kushner) and he actually looked really good.
Honestly if he’d just ease off the hair dye a bit so his eyebrows match his hair he’d look infinitely better. He’s got a decent head of hair but he ain’t fooling anyone with the obvious color. Embrace the salt and pepper Hugh!
And Sutton’s tox has worn off a bit so her brow isn’t reaching for the heavens as much as it was at the Met Gala. I’ll just never understand why people with their money and resources go out in public with aesthetic mistakes like this; so easy to fix.