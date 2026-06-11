They’re asking if Prince Harry will attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday

All week, I’ve been waiting for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace to hype Trooping the Colour, which is happening on Saturday. Trooping is the annual “official birthday” parade of the sovereign, despite when the king or queen’s actual birthday falls on the calendar. King Charles is a Scorpio King, which explains a lot, but he still has to attend a birthday parade in June every year. Well, all of this, right here, is more than the British press is doing to hype this year’s Trooping. Those people screamed for years about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how they should never, ever be allowed on the fakakta balcony. It’s now been five solid years of having a pale-and-stale all-white balcony and, as it turns out, people have completely lost interest. In fact, the only way to drum up any interest in Trooping is by dragging Prince Harry into it. From Hello Magazine’s “Will Prince Harry fly to the UK for his father King Charles’ official birthday this weekend?”

On Saturday, we saw the royal family gather together to celebrate the nuptials of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, and one week on they will gather again for Trooping the Colour, the event which marks the King’s official birthday. We expect to see King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla supported by senior royals like Prince William and Princess Kate and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, but will Prince Harry be making an appearance? At present, it is believed that Harry will not be jetting in from Montecito for the occasion. Since stepping down from his position as a senior royal, the Duke has missed multiple royal events, such as state banquets, commonwealth celebrations and the iconic Christmas Day church appearance. However, he is expected to travel to the UK next month, but not for a royal occasion. The Prince’s Invictus Games are coming to Birmingham 10 – 17 July, and the Duke is likely to make an appearance and a speech, as he usually does. The last games were held in Canada, where he stepped out alongside his wife Meghan. It is yet to be seen if Meghan will make the trip to the UK with her husband.

[From Hello]

Not to be outdone, the Daily Express conducted a “poll” to determine whether Prince Harry SHOULD make an appearance at Trooping. The results of the poll showed that he absolutely should not!

Prince Harry has been urged to not make an appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour, with many members of the Royal Family set to attend the event this week. The historic day, which is held annually to mark the monarch’s official birthday, is one of the biggest events in the royal calendar and will take place on Saturday, June 13. The King and Queen will step out alongside fellow working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony after attending the annual procession to start the day. Having now lived in the US since 2020, and no longer being regarded as a working member of the Royal Family, Harry has not attended the event in a number of years. In a poll conducted by the Daily Express, royal fans were asked if they think Harry should make his first appearance at the event since 2019. Of the 4,910 people who cast a vote, a staggering 4,687 people voted that Harry should stay away from this week’s event. Just 205 people voted that he should make an appearance, whilst just 18 people shared that they ‘don’t know’ what Harry should do.

[From The Daily Express]

This is all they have – the only interest they can generate in the left-behinds is their association to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the ones who got away six-plus years ago. That’s the reason there were so many stories about Harry not getting an invitation to Peter Phillips’ wedding as well – that was the only way they could hype the wedding. It also reminds me of the poorly-received Scottish coronation in 2023, when the biggest talking point was “will Harry come back for THIS coronation??” He did not. It’s like the entire kingdom is built on buyer’s remorse – this is literally what they wanted, they schemed and manipulated to get to this place, a White Walker balcony. And they’re mad that no one gives a crap. They also stopped giving a crap about it as soon as they figured out that Harry and Meghan literally do not care.