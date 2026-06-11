They’re asking if Prince Harry will attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday

All week, I’ve been waiting for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace to hype Trooping the Colour, which is happening on Saturday. Trooping is the annual “official birthday” parade of the sovereign, despite when the king or queen’s actual birthday falls on the calendar. King Charles is a Scorpio King, which explains a lot, but he still has to attend a birthday parade in June every year. Well, all of this, right here, is more than the British press is doing to hype this year’s Trooping. Those people screamed for years about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and how they should never, ever be allowed on the fakakta balcony. It’s now been five solid years of having a pale-and-stale all-white balcony and, as it turns out, people have completely lost interest. In fact, the only way to drum up any interest in Trooping is by dragging Prince Harry into it. From Hello Magazine’s “Will Prince Harry fly to the UK for his father King Charles’ official birthday this weekend?”
On Saturday, we saw the royal family gather together to celebrate the nuptials of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, and one week on they will gather again for Trooping the Colour, the event which marks the King’s official birthday. We expect to see King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla supported by senior royals like Prince William and Princess Kate and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, but will Prince Harry be making an appearance?
At present, it is believed that Harry will not be jetting in from Montecito for the occasion. Since stepping down from his position as a senior royal, the Duke has missed multiple royal events, such as state banquets, commonwealth celebrations and the iconic Christmas Day church appearance.
However, he is expected to travel to the UK next month, but not for a royal occasion. The Prince’s Invictus Games are coming to Birmingham 10 – 17 July, and the Duke is likely to make an appearance and a speech, as he usually does. The last games were held in Canada, where he stepped out alongside his wife Meghan. It is yet to be seen if Meghan will make the trip to the UK with her husband.
Not to be outdone, the Daily Express conducted a “poll” to determine whether Prince Harry SHOULD make an appearance at Trooping. The results of the poll showed that he absolutely should not!
Prince Harry has been urged to not make an appearance at this year’s Trooping the Colour, with many members of the Royal Family set to attend the event this week. The historic day, which is held annually to mark the monarch’s official birthday, is one of the biggest events in the royal calendar and will take place on Saturday, June 13.
The King and Queen will step out alongside fellow working royals on the Buckingham Palace balcony after attending the annual procession to start the day. Having now lived in the US since 2020, and no longer being regarded as a working member of the Royal Family, Harry has not attended the event in a number of years.
In a poll conducted by the Daily Express, royal fans were asked if they think Harry should make his first appearance at the event since 2019. Of the 4,910 people who cast a vote, a staggering 4,687 people voted that Harry should stay away from this week’s event. Just 205 people voted that he should make an appearance, whilst just 18 people shared that they ‘don’t know’ what Harry should do.
This is all they have – the only interest they can generate in the left-behinds is their association to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the ones who got away six-plus years ago. That’s the reason there were so many stories about Harry not getting an invitation to Peter Phillips’ wedding as well – that was the only way they could hype the wedding. It also reminds me of the poorly-received Scottish coronation in 2023, when the biggest talking point was “will Harry come back for THIS coronation??” He did not. It’s like the entire kingdom is built on buyer’s remorse – this is literally what they wanted, they schemed and manipulated to get to this place, a White Walker balcony. And they’re mad that no one gives a crap. They also stopped giving a crap about it as soon as they figured out that Harry and Meghan literally do not care.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Why on earth would he come back for this? …he did attend with Meghan one year when it was the late Queen’s jubilee, IIRC, but that was because she made an effort to maintain a relationship with them and their children and made it known she was happy to provide security and to host them (albeit at their own home, but on royal residence grounds) personally as she emphasised they were still “much loved family members.” Charles has yet to do anything so simple or straightforward and decent. He’s too much into his mind games and power tripping.
Day-after headline will be: “Harry upstages King by attending opening of car door on Trooping day. PoW furious!”
The derangers now are saying the Sussex Photo drop is “upstaging ” the Trooping.
Statistics show that the streets will be empty so they need to drum it up and make believe that harry will be there so we got some peeps showing up.
Same procedure as every! Is Harry coming, isn’t he coming?
“An entire kindgom built on buyers remorse” is a perfect line. That explains it in every way.
thank you!
Well, that and colonialism.
That’s what REALLY chaps their britches, that Harry absolutely does not care about missing those events or being on the balcony. I watched Trooping the Colour for years to get a glimpse of….Harry(and that mounted band which is really cool). I haven’t watched a trooping since 2018. I really don’t care about seeing William and Edward on horses and Kate and the children being trotted out for PR.
Harry is living his BEST life in California and HE doesn’t have buyers remorse. Despite the steady stream of stories about him wanting to come back, it’s obvious that he doesn’t want to come back, has no intention of coming back and that absolutely bothers both Charles and especially William.
This is @QueenAnnaRoyalGossip, the mounted band is the best!! I used to go running in Hyde Park when I lived closer to central London and you can see them practicing on random days, at random times, all in scarlet, (redcoats!!!) on horseback. I could never work out the pattern, but every time I caught them I was riveted to the spot and stopped to just take it all in with a sappy grin on my face. But I was one of a couple of dozen people, always, so it was fine. Favourite memory of mine, the day after Tina Turner passed away, they did a full dress concert at one of the Palaces, in which they played all her hits. Just like it was the changing of the guard, they all emerged and just hit it. People were crying, in the street. Amazing.
Oh my!
They’re going to ask this even when George is king. And when George’s kid is king or queen, they’ll be asking if the Sussex kids will be coming. The leftovers must be even more boring than we know if this is all they have to report on.
Sure looks like Harry is going to be used as bait dangled before a bored British public for every royal event held from here to eternity. “Not interested in Trooping the Color? Harry might show; tune in to see!”
Harry is their only hope in generating any interest. What I find funny is that although it’s not Charles’ birthday, Trooping falls around William’s actual birthday ( I checked – he’s born June 21, so just after).
If the rota really thought that William made for good copy, there would have been plenty of stories about him, how he’s planning on celebrating his big day after working so very hard at Trooping the Colour, how he’s just a normal bloke, and how he just can’t wait to be king! But nope – the choice was reheating stale clickbait about Harry or writing about the Other Brother and the editors know which one their readers are going to engage with.
Or maybe will Harry show up to wish Peter and Harriet a happy 2 week anniversary.
How many of the 4,687 people polled, think Harry should never come back because of the way he’s been treated? I imagine a fair number think that but of course the poll doesn’t include that little nugget.
This is laughable and pathetic. He ain’t coming, and ya’ll know dang well he didn’t ask to and they’re big mad that he’s having a life pizza party while they have to do math, all day and every day. You broke it, you brought it.
Really don’t care about Trooping after Harry and Meghan left. Haven’t watched one since. When Harry and Meghan was there we use to see it on American TV. Now that they are gone crickets. Don’t care about the Wales bland kids. Let the royalist enjoy their all white balcony. Why would people of color watch them be racist to the mixed race people in the family. Besides the head of their family the “King” don’t even want to see his mixed race grandchildren. Why in the hell would Harry show up.
This is like rota Mad Libs at this point.
Will Harry ____ to attend _____ and will Meghan _____?
They also mention Harry thinking it will get Sussex Squad and supporters talking about this event.
I remember watching the late Queen riding Burmese, side saddle, but once the horse retired she changed to some kind of a small coach and it was never the same.
I remember that one year when the heavens had opened up & the rain hit like water flowing from a spigot. And yet she persisted. You know when it’s Willy’s time he’s going to have the weather reports checked & triple checked. If it’s raining, he’ll be in a closed carriage or just a car.
“Should Harry attend an event he is definitely not going to attend? Vote, now!“
😆
And dear Mary El, haters are not wanted here.
And you are part of a royal family by birth. That doesn’t change when you live in another country. But quite clearly other royal houses manage this so much better than Britain.
Most exciting part of balcony?
***CRICKETS***
The press knows that only working royals are involved in Trooping so why are they pretending like there is any possibility of Harry being involved in this event?
This is @AmyBee, you remind me, Harry *is* working, he’s just not working for the family firm. He’s working for people who actually need his help and are grateful for it, and I’m guessing the feeling is mutual, because he’s likely grateful to have a purpose to serve in life. Just maintaining the stale hierarchy of the BRF would not cut it for me, either, I mean the ultra-luxe lifestyle would be a consolation prize, but there is something existential about it, like it’s a terminal predicament, waiting for Godot, unless you actually get stuck in and get some traction, *doing* something meaningful. And WanK just…. Don’t.
So basically, the entire royal rota climbed up to the highest westerly point of salty isle and screamed into the Atlantic in the general direction of California: “Hey, Harry! Over here! Yeah, we’re snubbing you!”
And when they get no response: “Yeah, you better not come! We took a poll about it! Don’t you dare show your face, you’re not welcome here!”
And when there is still no response: “Harry why have you abandoned us”
Hello: “Since stepping down from his position as a senior royal, the Duke has missed multiple royal events”.
Missed? WTF!
Harry nor Meghan are part of the royal calendar since March 2020, (except for the one special invitation by QEII for her jubilee), and that’s not going to happen again. That’s what stepping back as sr working royal meant. Prince Harry made that abundantly clear, e.g. during the Anderson Cooper interview when he was asked that question, while promoting his memoir SPARE.
When are these idiots gonna get it? Stop the nonsensical speculations already.
WHITE WALKER BALCONY!!!!!!!!! 😂 🤣
That balcony will be a riot! Should be hysterical!