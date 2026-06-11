Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee to watch the Knicks win Game 4

After the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Knicks fans went into Madison Square Garden and literally burned sage. Knicks-fan witches were doing spells to cast out the evil spirits after Donald Trump napped through Game 3. Well, it worked. The Knicks pulled off a miracle in Game 4, and now the Knicks are three games to one against the Spurs. All they need is to win one more game and they’ll have their first championship since the 1970s.

For last night’s MSG game, tons of celebrities were in attendance. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Mariska Hargitay, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Hailey Bieber, Wu-Tang!!! All were there. So was Taylor Swift and two of the Haim sisters, Alana and Este. Not only did they sit courtside, they coordinated in specially-made t-shirts reading “Stevie Knicks,” “Knickole Kidman” and “Knickelback.” Travis Kelce didn’t come, he probably had other things to do, so Taylor had a girls’ night. She was also hanging out with Mariska, who seemed overwhelmed that the Knicks managed to pull off a come-from-behind win. I’m including some cool Knicks stuff below.

Stevie Knicks, Knickelback and Knickole Kidman pic.twitter.com/CUM4rwBzhJ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) June 11, 2026

security trying to protect her and meanwhile she dgaf shes too happy and too drunk 😭pic.twitter.com/zKotlkALJr — caio* (@mclr4n) June 11, 2026

timothée chalamet getting shirtless after the knicks win tonight 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/FjVDXGYmd4 — timothée chalamet nation (@timotheenation) June 11, 2026

“I love you so much, I'm so happy.” Mariska Hargitay to Jalen Brunson postgame 🥹 A game-high 36 for JB in the Game 4 W! pic.twitter.com/Yfn64qpMpg — NBA (@NBA) June 11, 2026