Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee to watch the Knicks win Game 4

After the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, Knicks fans went into Madison Square Garden and literally burned sage. Knicks-fan witches were doing spells to cast out the evil spirits after Donald Trump napped through Game 3. Well, it worked. The Knicks pulled off a miracle in Game 4, and now the Knicks are three games to one against the Spurs. All they need is to win one more game and they’ll have their first championship since the 1970s.

For last night’s MSG game, tons of celebrities were in attendance. Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, Mariska Hargitay, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, Hailey Bieber, Wu-Tang!!! All were there. So was Taylor Swift and two of the Haim sisters, Alana and Este. Not only did they sit courtside, they coordinated in specially-made t-shirts reading “Stevie Knicks,” “Knickole Kidman” and “Knickelback.” Travis Kelce didn’t come, he probably had other things to do, so Taylor had a girls’ night. She was also hanging out with Mariska, who seemed overwhelmed that the Knicks managed to pull off a come-from-behind win. I’m including some cool Knicks stuff below.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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15 Responses to “Taylor Swift wore a ‘Stevie Knicks’ tee to watch the Knicks win Game 4”

  1. 2131Jan says:
    June 11, 2026 at 8:25 am

    It was an insane 4th quarter! I was doing an online “watch party” with some friends, and we were going NUTS! That tip-in, of the last shot… just in the *KNICK* of time…. with ONE SECOND on the clock.. OMG!!! What a game!!!!

    Reply
  2. Frida’s Xolo says:
    June 11, 2026 at 8:27 am

    Meh, I hate those shirts and would have preferred to see real NYer Emmy Rossum in those seats, she sat courtside during the lean years (first quarter of the 21st century) but since she had her second baby, hasn’t been around as much. Otherwise the Wu-Tang was there because Wu-Tang, like the Knicks, are for the children! LFGNYK! GO NEW YORK GO NEW YORK GO!

    Reply
    • Smalltowngirl says:
      June 11, 2026 at 8:37 am

      Taylor Swift was also going to Knicks games in those years, she just stopped after 2016 when she stopped being seen anywhere.

      “”I love them, though. Why does that matter?” Swift said at the time when it was mentioned that the Knicks were playing poorly.”

      Knicks games were the only sport event she ever attended prre-Travis.

      Reply
      • Frida’s Xolo says:
        June 11, 2026 at 8:43 am

        Emmy Rossum is a real New Yorker who was courtside way before Taylor Swift. Have a great day! LFGNYK

    • Jegede says:
      June 11, 2026 at 9:16 am

      Agreed.

      Emmy has been ride or die, from Day 1!!!!!

      Reply
      • Amanda says:
        June 11, 2026 at 9:58 am

        Ohhhh….the fan police are here!!! lol
        Give it a rest…who cares who is “ride or die” … a true fan welcomes ALL fans, new and old.

  3. Smalltowngirl says:
    June 11, 2026 at 8:32 am

    The Chiefs have mandatory mini camp this week, so Travis is in KC working.

    Reply
  4. Mireille says:
    June 11, 2026 at 8:54 am

    I’m sorry but I could care less about the celebrities. Don’t care if you’re Chalamet, Spike Lee, Taylor or whoever. I know they are Knicks fans too, but this game, those courtside seats should go to ordinary NYers. Move those NYers from the outside watch parties to those courtside seats. Make the celebrities go to the watch parties. I’m so tired of these sports being only affordable to those with millions (I’m looking at you World Cup and FIFA too). Give these sports back to the community. I am beyond ecstatic about the Knicks. I love this for the city, but these finals, these victories at the Garden should go to the everyday New Yorker fan who can’t afford a seat at the Garden.

    Reply
    • Frida’s Xolo says:
      June 11, 2026 at 9:09 am

      Seats to the left of the scorer’s table (when viewing from tv) are for paying fans so seats belonging to Spike, Ben Stiller, Tracy Morgan, and Timothée Chalamet can’t be “given” away. There’s plenty to dislike about the way MSG handles events (pricing, probably illegal surveillance, invite-only seats dependent upon their relationship with James Dolan, banning Charles Oakley from the Garden) let alone the roster for the past 27 years but giving away tickets that people paid for is not it.

      Reply
  5. FancyPants says:
    June 11, 2026 at 9:01 am

    Can women become impotent? Because that’s what happened to me after seeing Timothee run off with no shirt and his pants sagging. Was Mariska wearing a Knicks pun shirt too, or was her shirt just the same color?

    Reply
  6. Smalltowngirl says:
    June 11, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Taylor gave it to her mid-way through the game and she changed into it! Which is pretty cute.

    Taylor has a cat named Olivia Benson and Mariska has a cat named Karma after the Taylor Swift song (Karma is a cat purring in my lap).

    Reply
  7. Nanea says:
    June 11, 2026 at 9:21 am

    So good to see that the smudging helped get the stench of Felon47 out — and the bad juju of the people who accompanied him too.
    Knicks in five!

    And AOC was so happy about it that she tweeted in all caps.

    https://x.com/AOC/status/2064916899595432064

    Reply
  8. Don Mendenhall says:
    June 11, 2026 at 10:34 am

    I ❤️ Stevie. I’d also like to see a Knick Rhodes shirt. 🙂

    Reply
  9. Dutch says:
    June 11, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Also fun were the pics of Taylor & Co. seen seated courtside with Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney seated several rows behind.

    Reply
  10. QuiteContrary says:
    June 11, 2026 at 10:44 am

    I have a soft spot for Taylor because she’s such a dork.

    Reply

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