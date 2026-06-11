Tracy Morgan: ‘I can’t stand teachers. You know why? Because they have a ceiling’

In recent years, 30 Rock’s 2006-2013 run continues to echo throughout the culture. 30 Rock might end up being the most prescient TV show of the 21st century. Not a week goes by where there isn’t some 30 Rock-esque storyline happening culturally, politically or socially. One of the running gags on 30 Rock was that Tracy Morgan and Jane Krakowski’s actor-characters (Tracy and Jenna) were idiots who were constantly getting into trouble whenever they opened their mouths. Well, welcome to this week’s 30 Rock storyline – the real Tracy Morgan made fun of teachers. Even more specifically: underpaid, under-resourced, underappreciated public-school teachers who are just trying to survive and educate the youths. Tracy did this in his Variety Actors-on-Actors piece with Marcello Hernandez, who is currently an SNL cast member.

Tracy Morgan is causing a stir after his diss of teachers during his Variety and CNN “Actors on Actors” appearance. The “Saturday Night Live” alum was paired with breakout cast member Marcello Hernández, who were discussing what it would have been like to be on “SNL” together or grow up together. The Miami-born comedian then opened up about misbehaving in school. “They told me I did mischief in school. Mischief. I talk too much. I was excessive talking,” Hernández said dramatically, panning to camera. “The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins” star pushed back. “You know who gave you that voice?” he said. “No, they didn’t understand you. You had a sense of humor. And they couldn’t control that. God gave that to you.” Hernández agreed. “And now look at it. I’m getting paid for mischief.” Morgan responded, “And they still making minimum wage,” before taking a sip from his mug. The comment seemed to take Hernández by surprise, saying “no” before laughing. But Morgan continued. “You know how much them teachers probably making right now?” Hernández replied, “Man, not enough.” Morgan continued, “And I can’t stand teachers. You know why? Because they have a ceiling. They have a limit. That’s all they ever gonna be. Man, I teach my kids, sky’s the limits.” The comment elicited a spit take from Hernández. But after Variety shared a clip of the conversation, users online were less amused.

[From USA Today]

This is insane and yet very on-brand for Tracy Jordan. I mean, Tracy Morgan. Someone get Liz Lemon on the phone, Tracy pissed off teachers!! I’ve cued the video, below, to the part about teachers. Marcello seems to think Tracy is saying it for laughs at first, but then he realized that Tracy was being dead serious. I’m not going to defend Tracy here, but I doubt this will blow up into a bigger thing, unless we really are living in a 30 Rock-ass storyline. I mean, what would Liz Lemon do? Send Tracy on MS NOW to tell Rachel Maddow that he actually loves teachers, except for science teachers because of [insert dinosaur conspiracy].