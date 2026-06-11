“Lisa Kudrow visited the Criteron Closet & only grabbed four movies” links

Lisa Kudrow in the Criterion Closet! She loves Bette Davis, Albert Brooks, Katherine Hepburn and well-written movies. She only picked a handful of movies though, usually artists fill their bags with like ten box sets?? [OMG Blog]

I can’t even watch the Whalefall trailer, the description was enough and I’m not going to see this. I agree that the ocean is simply none of our business. [LaineyGossip]

Jennifer Lawrence cracked the Summer House leak case. [Socialite Life]

Jodie Comer in a lacy Givenchy. [RCFA]

Nancy Mace came in last place. [Jezebel]

Review of Lorne, the doc about Lorne Michaels. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump’s sarcastic “thank you, darling” to a reporter is getting a lot of attention for being sexist. Is this news? That man has been violently misogynistic this whole time. [Buzzfeed]

If the Knicks win the Championship, do you think Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner will get married or have a baby or both? [JustJared]

Episode guide for Love Island USA. [Hollywood Life]

Green Day is making a movie? [Seriously OMG]