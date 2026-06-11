“Lisa Kudrow visited the Criteron Closet & only grabbed four movies” links

Lisa Kudrow in the Criterion Closet! She loves Bette Davis, Albert Brooks, Katherine Hepburn and well-written movies. She only picked a handful of movies though, usually artists fill their bags with like ten box sets?? [OMG Blog]
I can’t even watch the Whalefall trailer, the description was enough and I’m not going to see this. I agree that the ocean is simply none of our business. [LaineyGossip]
Jennifer Lawrence cracked the Summer House leak case. [Socialite Life]
Jodie Comer in a lacy Givenchy. [RCFA]
Nancy Mace came in last place. [Jezebel]
Review of Lorne, the doc about Lorne Michaels. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s sarcastic “thank you, darling” to a reporter is getting a lot of attention for being sexist. Is this news? That man has been violently misogynistic this whole time. [Buzzfeed]
If the Knicks win the Championship, do you think Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner will get married or have a baby or both? [JustJared]
Episode guide for Love Island USA. [Hollywood Life]
Green Day is making a movie? [Seriously OMG]
“Quiet piggy” was a mere 7 months ago and created a little firestorm but died away and we as a country have simply allowed his behavior to deteriorate and now it is barely mentioned for two days when he explodes at a professional woman. Maybe when he finally hauls off and strikes a female journalist we will get a full week of outrage even as the WH denies it to our lying eyes. We are a complete joke but not a funny one…
In 2016, a woman came forward to describe a very graphic incident of being held captive in a hotel room while this monster (I can’t ever say his name) and a “friend” held her down and raped her. We later discovered that friend was Epstein and we learned so much more about the global cabal, but that accusation was buried pretty quickly in the media. Eventually the whole Epstein story broke and their close friendship became common knowledge. Yet the votes for this monster continued in two more elections. Yeah, the “quiet piggy” moment really sucked. Our country will never recover from the cultural depths to which we’ve sunk, but it’s nothing compared to a society that really doesn’t care if the president violently raped a 13 year old.
In case anyone is worried about googling this story, here’s info from 2016. It’s not a secret and EVERYONE who voted for him knew about. Never let them off the hook: https://www.politico.com/story/2016/11/donald-trump-rape-lawsuit-dropped-230770
I’m constantly surprised at how people are just leaning about all the sh*t he has done. Most if not all of this was reported in 2015 for anyone paying attention. I think the Dems thought he would never win so it was ignored. The worst part is all the so called Christians held their noses that supported him because he was going to overturn Roe v Wade. I remember people that excused his behavior and said he was a Democrat then. I’m also still furious for all the Dems that wouldn’t vote for Hillary saying she was just as bad as him.
NYers knew. Anyone who ever worked with the guy knew. He’s been a well-established shitbag even before The Apprentice ever debuted, although that show did a lot to whitewash his image.
And the rape accusations from a (then) 13 year old girl in the Epstein Files has largely been ignored by mainstream media which is infuriating.
@ Barb Mill-I don’t think the Christian Evangelicals held their nose AT ALL. I think they truly believe he was saved by God during the “assassination attempts” and that he’s the second coming of Jesus. Also, most of them are as hateful as he is, they just hide it better.
@Kitten –
When I was phone banking swing states in 2024, a got a man who told me he was from NYC (the voice confirmed his claim) and ranted to me how he’d never vote for that idiot. On and on about how real NYers hate him. Of course, the voice on the phone wasn’t going to vote for Kamala either, so not much accomplished, but did I get an education on the topic. I don’t doubt New Yorkers hate him, but it wasn’t a battle ground state so sadly that didn’t accomplish much.
One of my older relatives worked in NY, NJ business for decades. In that whole time he maintained a breezy upbeat style when talking about work, always excited about what he was working on, who he was working with though he didn’t go into much detail.
The *only* time I ever heard him go into detail or mention a particular person or say anything negative about any of it was after he’d had dealings with Donald Trump. Basically that Trump was a horrible business person and and even worse human being, asshole and my relative would never have anything to do with Trump again, for any price, that we should avoid him at all costs if we were ever working, socializing in NY.
NY and NJ knew what a POS orange menace was and is.