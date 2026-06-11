Bill Gates: Jeffrey Epstein tried to exploit my affairs to blackmail me!

The thing about Bill Gates is that he’s smart enough and rich enough to hire the best lawyers, best publicists and best crisis managers to help him manage his current crisis. The other thing about Bill Gates is that he was stupid enough to compulsively cheat on his wife with dozens of women and stupid enough to get involved with Jeffrey Epstein after Epstein’s sweetheart plea deal and house arrest. The dichotomy of man in a nutshell. So, Gates had months of lead time to get his story straight, and on Wednesday, he appeared before a closed-door session of the House Oversight Committee, where he was asked about his extensive connections to Epstein. Bill’s team worked long and hard to come up with some reasonable explanations for all of it. Blackmail! Falsified kompromat! Only three years of contact! Bill was slow to realize the extent to which Epstein was trying to use him! Sure, Jan.
Bill Gates said he told members of the House Oversight Committee during closed-door testimony on Wednesday, June 10, that Jeffrey Epstein tried to blackmail him over his infidelity to his then-wife, Melinda French Gates.
“I learned Epstein had become aware of sensitive information about my personal life, including the fact that I had been unfaithful in my marriage. These affairs had nothing to do with my interactions with Epstein, but they were painful for my family,” the billionaire Microsoft co-founder said in his opening statement amid the committee’s ongoing Epstein investigation, according to a copy of Gates’ planned remarks that he also shared online.
“As the public can now see, based on what has been released in the files, Epstein was working to use information about my infidelities — in addition to many lies that he layered on top — to pressure me to re-engage with him,” Gates said he told lawmakers. “He was unsuccessful in this effort, but it shows some of the ways he tried to leverage his interactions with me to further his agenda.”
Gates said he “should never have met with Epstein” — whose vast network of influential friends and associates has drawn scrutiny in recent years — and reiterated that he “never witnessed nor had any indication that Epstein was engaged in ongoing criminal conduct,” echoing his past statements about their relationship. Gates noted that he never went to Epstein’s infamous island, his Florida home or ranch.
“I have never victimized anyone. While he may have sought to foster a personal relationship, I was never interested in that and never reciprocated,” he insisted. Gates, who has not been accused of any wrongdoing, has repeatedly apologized for having spent time with Epstein and has said that he met with the convicted sex offender solely to obtain support for his global health philanthropy.
“I was introduced to Epstein in 2011 through people I trusted in my professional and philanthropic work,” Gates, 70, said. “Epstein claimed he could raise billions of dollars for global health from people for whom he provided tax and estate services.”
Gates admitted to some naiveté regarding Epstein. He said he was initially “aware that Epstein had faced prior legal issues, but I did not fully understand the extent of the crimes he committed. I accepted the introduction without applying the scrutiny I should have.” He said he and Epstein were connected for a handful of years, starting with “preliminary meetings” three times in 2011 and twice in 2012, where he talked about the “goals” of his work.
“We began more extensive conversations in 2013 and 2014,” Gates added. “The discussions focused on identifying potential giving structures, such as donor-advised funds, and how to enroll individuals he claimed were interested in making significant contributions. I made it clear to Epstein from the outset that he would never play a role in any of the work or receive any compensation.”
But in 2014, Gates said that after “Epstein brought together a group he described as potential donors, I realized that our prior discussions — which should have translated into meaningful philanthropic support — were a dead-end… It was clear that no one in the group was interested enough to move forward,” Gates said. “At that point, I concluded Epstein would never deliver on his promises. I told him we would go no further and stopped communicating or meeting with him. No vehicle for charitable giving was ever created and no funds were raised.”
He said their interactions ended in December 2014 — “four years before new reports in the press and unsealed court documents shed light on the extent of his crimes.”
“It was during the same time period that an employee was in the process of transitioning out of my private office. This employee engaged Epstein to negotiate and advise him on the terms of the separation. I did not ask — nor did I want or need — Epstein to be involved in this matter,” Gates added.
You can read more of Gates’ statements at People Magazine. At one point, he claimed that Epstein had basically taken advantage of Gates’ laser-like focus on global health, saying in part, “I was so focused on the possibility of raising funds for global health that I allowed that goal to override my better judgment. That is a sobering realization, and it has reinforced for me the importance of being more attentive to how access and reputation can be manipulated by people acting in bad faith.” Gates was a shallow youth in his 50s when he was seemingly manipulated by a PDFile conman for years! When Melinda was divorcing Bill, she said she was quite open about how Epstein disgusted her, and she spoke of her disgust to her husband. Certainly, a billionaire like Bill Gates would have ample senior staff capable of running thorough background checks on his potential associates as well. That’s one of the reasons why Bill’s narrative falls apart. Sure, maybe he was “conned” – but he was surrounded by people who didn’t fall for Epstein’s con or whose job it was to protect their boss from sleazy PDFile con men. How in the world did it take three years for the veil to be lifted? Or maybe it was something else entirely. Once you start pulling at these strings, it’s difficult to believe a lot of Bill’s excuses.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
What’s that sound? It’s the world’s tiniest violin, playing a tune for Bill.
It’s impossible to feel sorry for a billionaire and his poor choices.
So he should not have cheated on his wife. It’s all on him
This whole era is going to be such juicy history for future generations who don’t have to live through it. Like the French Revolution. But WTF did we all do to have to endure this BS every.single.day?!
OMG! I did not have Bill Gates trying to turn himself into one of Epstein’s victims on my bingo card. Didn’t his wife, Melinda, warn him to stay away from the convicted sex offender? She managed to avoid any association herself. Bill Gates is such a sleaze. I don’t know if he’s an actual pedophile but clearly Epstein’s conviction on a pedophile related offense was no deal breaker.
That’s the point across the board. Plenty of these men were not having non consensual sex with young teens. But they weren’t bothered by it either. Bill Gates. Bill Clinton. Both in that category. Every.single.MAGAT. Also in that category. Not one person who voted orange in any of the three elections can legitimately claim they didn’t know about the rape allegations from a 13 year old child. We are living in hell.
Again, not a defense of Clinton and what he did or didn’t know, but there is no evidence he had any contact with Epstein after Epstein was convicted. All of his association ended in 2002-2003 or thereabouts.
Yeah no one needs to defend Clinton but the man DID testify and there’s no evidence that he was with underage girls. None. I don’t know how many times he hung out with Epstein but it certainly wasn’t in the same league as the 13 or 14 “meetings” Gates had with Epstein. I do think it’s important to draw a distinction there. Gates seems to have had a very close relationship with Epstein while Clinton seems to have associated with him occasionally and more as part of a wider social circle.
That was my point though. We’re drowning in powerful influential men who probably didn’t partake but may have known and it wasn’t a deal breaker.
The available evidence which has been examined by the Oversight committee is that Clinton’s contacts weren’t even social. They were all involving trips on Epstein’s plane for the Clinton foundation. Interesting to note that following Clinton’s testimony to the committee which was publicly released, even the Republicans said that he answered all questions (even the embarrassing ones) and was believable in his testimony which was confirmed by the documentation he provided. If there’s a smoking gun, it has yet to appear in Clinton’s case.
Okay, fair, Clinton was a bad example. Should we discuss Noam Chomsky?
He said he never victimized anyone. If he was cheating on his wife and gave her an STD I disagree.
I think his defense on that is that Epstein made that up to extort him. Not saying I believe him just saying that’s his story and he’s sticking to it.
Instead of having a Statesman’s reputation of being an industry icon Gates is going to have the LASTING reputation of being a deplorable creep…He deserves it🤬
He’s disgusting like his friend
Just to put this in perspective, this testimony confirms that Gates was introduced to Epstein after he was already a convicted sex offender (2008) accused of assaulting minors. Even Andrew pretended to be done with Epstein by 2010 – that was the year of infamous central park walk with Epstein.
So it strains credulity that Bill Gates, one of the wealthiest people in the world and someone who is surrounded by people whose job it is to protect that wealth and his image, didn’t know who he was dealing with.
Thank you. That’s really the biggest takeaway here. Melinda obvs knew this and told him that Epstein was the devil incarnate and his dumb ass chose to ignore her.
Every single day, he could’ve chosen to be a better man, and he chose not to be one! This is humiliating for his children and he didn’t care. As a Seattlite we’ve known about his infidelities but not the extent that was exposed! Billionaires really believe they can do whatever they want.
Shut up Bill! Trash human being.
Instead of keeping that tired piece of meat in his pants and listening to his wife, Mr. Gates assumed being rich made him smarter and probably more untouchable than anyone else. I completely believe Epstein was probably blackmailing him–that seemed to be his MO–but the glaring thing that I see most in this story is that not listening to one’s wife is usually the first mistake.
It sounds like potential blackmailing became Epstein’s main business. Blackmailing was an investment and also a future income stream for him.
The pity-me party is kind of gross. I mean. He was convicted in 2008, Gates began “socialising” with him *after* his conviction, as I understand it, and, yes, the Gates foundation — if not Gates himself — has an army of gatekeepers who would have absolutely brought this to his attention, before any introduction. So. His Gladwellian blink-and-don’t-miss-it moment was *before* their first encounter, when, as the father of young women, he would have been informed about the sexual abuse, and said, “sure, sounds totally cool. When is he free?” ….Melinda really had her work cut out for her with this dude. I mean. Sheesh.
Obviously these are all self-serving lies. What I want to know is this — why RUSSIAN women, specifically? He had affairs with Russian women, and we’re supposed to believe that’s a coincidence? He’s still withholding the truth.
I heard Russian women on the news this morning and I thought the same thing. Why Russian women? What do they do that no one else does? What else could there be?
He’s compromised.
It’s disturbing that the wealthiest people in the world still need more money. I know this is linked to power and domination, but when is enough actually enough? We see this play out over and over with Gates, Bezos, Trump, etc…even the RF. The need for more money, lack of morals and a blatant disregard for the rules the rest of us must follow are commonalities amongst this group.
It’s a feature, not a bug. It’s never enough money and that’s why they’re billionaires. They’re all addicted to money and power.
🎯
I’m wondering what comes first – the lack of morals or the money?
Is it the lack of morals why they have so much money or did the morals fall off once the money started rolling in?
Since when has Bill Gates displayed any morals?
Please tell me again how women aren’t “built” for leadership roles, are “too emotional”, aren’t savyy enough. When the woman in this story, Melinda, was the smartest one in the room.
Yep, Melinda Gates, Mackenzie Scott…. the list goes on. Way better quality people than their ex husbands ever will ever be.
The wives had a big part in where these men are today. They worked and invested their money in their businesses early on. And believed in these men. And then they were cast aside.
What did he expect? You are a creep and you hang with creeps…….
He knew who Epstein was when he decided that he wanted to associate with him.
No wonder they Epsteined Epstein. Just think of all of the information he had on ALL of them..
He was so laser-focused on global health that he established a relationship with a disgusting sex trafficker of girls.
Geez, guys, that makes so much sense! He was just trying to cure disease around the world! Cut him some slack! He was just so laser-focused and caring!
(/s)
Duh … that’s why the cameras in every single room, buddy, including the bathrooms. I think that’s how Epstein actually made much of his money: blackmail. You were smart enough at age 19 to design a computer program to track Chicago’s traffic patterns … surely you knew Epstein was evil enough to use blackmail?