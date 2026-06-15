A woman accidentally swallowed an AirPod while taking a handful of vitamins



I’ve mentioned once or twice (or a kabillion times) that I am not a morning person. Maybe that will change some day, or maybe at some point I’ll be lucky enough to set my schedule like Kristin Chenoweth. Hope springs eternal. In the meantime, I’m still a night owl operating in an early bird world, and as such I don’t trust myself to do jack sh-t in the morning. My bag is packed the night before and left near the front door. My outfit for the next day is selected ahead of time and laid out on a chair by my bed. I even put my morning vitamins out in a little container on my nightstand, so all I have to do is wash ‘em back with water. Trust me, I’ve learned through experience that these precautions must be taken!

Cause even with the best of planning, things can still go wrong. This is what happened to mom-of-two Kaitlyn Moseder on June 1. She was already out the door with her kids in the car when she realized she’d forgotten to take her vitamins, so she ran back to grab them. That’s when she also spotted a lone AirPod sitting on the counter, which she grabbed as well. And she was wearing gym pants with no pockets. I’ll let People Mag take the story from here:

One of these vitamins is not like the others: “When I swallowed my vitamins, it felt like they were much larger than usual and I struggled to get them down,” she explains. “For a moment I was quite literally choking.” And although she managed to continue with her day, something felt off. She could still feel an object “sitting in my esophagus,” but it wasn’t until a short time later that the reality of what had happened finally clicked into place. AirPods can work under extreme circumstances: As Moseder listened to music during her drive, her missing AirPod unexpectedly connected to her phone and the sudden notification brought back the memory of grabbing it alongside her vitamins just moments earlier. “That’s when it hit me, and I remembered the moment that I had grabbed my AirPod off of the counter,” she reveals. … “I was in shock and disbelief, looking back and forth and thinking surely it must be around here somewhere. There’s no way that I just did that!” Mosdeder recalls. “But then, reality set in as I realized how hard it was to swallow those vitamins, and the fact that my music continued connecting despite not having my AirPods.” Laxatives to the rescue! After contacting Poison Control, Moseder was reassured that the AirPod would likely pass on its own and was advised to monitor for symptoms. … While she was “monitoring pretty closely,” two days later, she still “hadn’t seen it.” “So I decided to take the suggestion of my Instagram and TikTok followers to take a laxative and move things along,” she reveals. “The laxative worked quite well as I took a lot, and I was fighting for my life all night.” Luckily, an X-ray later confirmed the AirPod was gone, ending the unusual ordeal without any medical intervention. Lesson learned: Now that the AirPod saga has come to an end, the mother of two hopes others can take away a lesson from her experience. The incident, while humorous in hindsight, underscored how easy it is to make mistakes when juggling a busy schedule. “Slow down, take time for yourself, even for the simple things like taking your vitamins!” Moseder tells PEOPLE.

[From People]

See — this is why mornings are treacherous!! I honestly can’t believe she was able to swallow an AirPod, let alone ingest one alongside a bunch of other vitamins. Ouch! Part of the reason this story made its way to People Mag is because Kaitlyn is superb in her delivery, relaying her trials over five hilarious Instagram videos (plus an epilogue). She had me with the caption alone of the first post: “Hey chat, how much protein is in an AirPod?????” (Protein, again!) And she definitely doesn’t hold back, like when she shares the X-ray confirmed the AirPod’s exit, Kaitlyn adds that the nurses told her to keep taking the laxatives anyway because she was still backed up. TMI, yes, but also endearing! Anyway, if I were a marketing executive (just hear me out!), I would be trying to hook Kaitlyn up with Apple for some kind of sponsorship. I mean, that’s pretty good advertising for the connectivity powers of AirPods! Or if not Apple, then a deal with Gymshark, the fitness clothing line Kaitlyn name drops in her videos/blames for not having pockets. If Kaitlyn goes that route, then obviously the collab has to be for a new line of pants, WITH pockets.

PS — Things worked out for Kaitlyn, but as a general rule: please get medical advice from your doctor, not online.