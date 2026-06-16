Belle Burden: ‘I can’t quite believe’ that Gwyneth Paltrow ‘is playing me’ in the movie

Belle Burden’s Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage was an immediate bestseller when it came out earlier this year. This is one of *the* books of the year, where women are recommending it to other women and everyone has a theory about Belle’s rotten ex-husband. Last month, we covered the bizarre “backlash” to Belle’s story, a backlash which amounted to “she didn’t give readers a comprehensive audit of all of her family trusts and financials.” Like, the book made it pretty clear that Belle never paid that much attention to money at all, especially her own money. It was also very clear that she was and is the beneficiary of several family trusts, but that much of that money is tied up in weird ways. Within the book, Belle never hid her privilege, nor did she sugarcoat just how boneheaded she was about her money and the prenup.
Anyway, the book was so immediately successful that there was a bidding war for the film rights. Netflix won the bidding war, and they quickly cast Gwyneth Paltrow as Belle. While I certainly have my issues with Gwyneth, I actually think she’s going to nail this role (and I’m grateful Nicole Kidman isn’t doing it). Recently, Belle chatted with E! News about the film adaptation and more. Some highlights:
Belle on meeting Gwyneth: “We met in person, and we also met over Zoom, and I just think she’s wonderful. She really understood the book, she really connected with it emotionally, and I think she’ll take great care of it….I think it’s so exciting that she’s returning to acting. I thought she was amazing in Marty Supreme, so I’m really excited about her playing the part. It’s a great honor, really. I can’t quite believe that she is playing me.”
Her 2023 Modern Love story: “After it came out, two editors contacted me and said, ‘This should be a book,’” recalled Burden, noting that, at the time, a confidante’s reaction was, “‘Well, you’re not going to do that. The Modern Love is enough, right? You’re stopping now.’ I was like, ‘No, actually, I’m going to write a book. I have so much more to say,’ and I realized in that moment that I really, really wanted to write a book—a full-length piece about this experience. I think I started writing at exactly the right point, because I had some distance from it to have some perspective, but I also was close enough that I could feel the emotions and remember the details and the sort of texture of that time.”
Her ex-husband Henry Davis leaving her so abruptly: “It was so painful, and I wanted more than anything in life to have an intact family. I was very much in love with my husband, so it feels really surprising to say this, but I am glad it happened, because I would never be in this place. I would never have discovered myself as a writer again. I would never be in charge of my life in the same way—having financial autonomy, just feeling very sure in my personality, having this strength that I really did not know was there. So, I’m grateful for it now. Sometimes everything has to fall apart in order to really create something new.”
Living well is the best revenge, and Belle got through those difficult years and came out stronger. Not only that, but she wrote a bestselling memoir and she’s raking in millions. As for the film…one of the reasons why I think Gwyneth will do a good job with this is because Gwyneth, like Belle, seemed to cling to her first marriage because she didn’t want to be divorced, and she thought being divorced was, like, shameful or something. I’ve never understood women who put up with all kinds of crap just because they’re so afraid of divorce, but Paltrow was one of those women.
Screencaps courtesy of Good Morning America and the Drew Barrymore Show. Additional photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
I’m surprised Belle is “surprised” that Paltrow is doing the movie…when I heard about the book…I KNEW that it would be optioned for a movie & I just wondered WHICH ONE would get it between Paltrow & Witherspoon…but I HOPED it would be Paltrow who has MODELED her LIFE to reflect SO MUCH of Belle’s 🌎…West Coast style (not to mention the WASP thing)🫤
They’re both flakey. Got it. But Burden strikes me as flakey in the service of kindness and good faith, and Paltrow strikes me as flakey in the sense of over entitled and buying all her own hype. FWIW, I’m amazed the backlash over her promo reel for an Israeli real estate development didn’t prompt Netflix to look at other actresses. Sarah Pidgeon (who played Carolyn Bessette) is younger and much more compelling for this part. Paltrow’s kids are graduating uni, at which point, you lose the lurch in your heart for a woman left to raise her children in the aftermath of this kind of betrayal. This is the story for me: how do you raise your kids to believe in themselves, to trust themselves, when you’ve been betrayed by their father? I mean. Belle’s book hit a nerve for a million reasons that have nothing to do with money.
@Yankeedoodles…EXACTLY! Since I knew all about Belle’s Cushing background I knew this wasn’t about money…but about alienation of affection & total disloyality and abandonment which unfortunately FAR too many of us can identify with.
@Yankee, you nailed it! Sarah Pidgeon would be perfect in this role.
What Israeli real estate development is this? Is Israel not allowed to build housing? I have my issues with Gwyneth but her being Jewish is not one of them.
Belle’s book was shattering and I would highly recommend it. We need more content that scorches the many ways patriarchy damages the lives women and kids while men live on without consequences despite their intentionally horrid behavior. I won’t be seeing the movie if Gwyneth is cast. I have always had a soft spot for her despite the mean girl vapidness, but that ad was just beyond despicable and redemption. I will boycott anything she is in past, present or future. She is also miscast in this because she is at least 10 years too old for the part.
Yup, co-sign @Tn Democrat — I saw that ad and all I can say is GTFO Goop, I too will boycott anything she is in past, present or future. Amen.
I think Gwyneth is perfect casting, and she’ll do an amazing job. She’s not too old at all! Belle was 50 when all this went down, and Gwyneth is 53. I can’t wait to hear who will play her ex-husband!
I think Gwyneth will over-act the sh@t out of this and it will be delicious!
I don’t really think Gwyneth is an “over-acter.” She’s a lunatic but I actually think one of her strong suits is her acting ability.
I agree with you and Grant. Gwyneth is a very good actress. A bit whacky and also kind of a bore (oddly), but talented and with screen presence.
Has anyone seen the comments section of Gwyneth’s IG lately?
I dont know why it hasnt been discussed here. she deserves all that she is getting and more.
No she doesn’t.
I read the Modern Love article but haven’t read the book (it’s on my maybe list) but I just remember being my heart sinking for her when she made that b@stard a sandwich. GTFO of my house and make your own goddam sandwich. It was apparent even in the much shorter article that Belle overlooked continuous bad behavior from her husband in the service of keeping the marriage “intact” but her family life gives insight into why/how she learned that.
I’ve been happily married for 21 years, everything we have is “ours” (we were just joking the other night at dinner with our kids that technically half of their dad’s entree belonged to me) and I cannot imagine my husband leaving me, much less our kids. If he did, he would not want me to be anywhere near a knife, I assure you.
I’m not a fan of Goop, but I think this may be in her wheelhouse (although it’ll be interesting to see if she can convey wounded fragility because I think her WASPy imperiousness may override.) I’m also glad this story is getting wide coverage because women need to value themselves and demand partners that value them, too.
She’s half Jewish actually, something a few posters here seem to have a problem with. Which is gross.
The vast majority of the debutantes I grew up with had their generational wealth stolen or squandered by husbands they later had to pay off in very expensive divorces. If you insist on getting married, get a Very Good prenup, and as my grandmother (also a debutante with a husband who stopped working and lived off her parents, although tbf, AA didn’t exist yet) used to say: always keep your own money. Separate.
Honestly, this is really easy to believe. Obvious, even lazy casting. Zero interest in watching goop do anything. I’d watch this with Amy Adams.