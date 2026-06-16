Taylor Swift wore Guest in Residence for a visit to the Electric Lady Studio

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift in NYC on Monday, June 15th. She was spotted entering the Electric Lady Studio, which is the same recording studio where she recorded the bulk of The Tortured Poets Department. She’s been getting regularly pap’d outside of the Electric Lady for years now. She even brought Matt Healy there when they were together. So… is she already working on a new album? Deep sigh.

As for Taylor’s outfit here, I like it? It’s very matchy, but I love it when people coordinate their leather accessories. Her street-style/date-night style has vastly improved throughout this year. Someone hilariously suggested that Taylor’s fashion choices are so much better because Blake Lively isn’t styling her anymore. Could be!! Taylor’s cashmere top is from Guest in Residence, which is Gigi Hadid’s line. She paired it with a very on-trend denim style, with Gucci sandals and a coordinated purse.

Meanwhile, these wedding rumors are getting out of control. The New York gossip columns seriously have Taylor and Travis Kelce renting out Madison Square Garden. TMZ has Taylor “building a massive stage” for the wedding ceremony. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani was giving a security briefing to the media and he said outright that Taylor is getting married in the city on or around Independence Day. What is happening? I honestly do not believe she’s having that kind of wedding extravaganza, you guys. Am I crazy, or is Taylor crazy??