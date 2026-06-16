Taylor Swift wore Guest in Residence for a visit to the Electric Lady Studio

Here are some photos of Taylor Swift in NYC on Monday, June 15th. She was spotted entering the Electric Lady Studio, which is the same recording studio where she recorded the bulk of The Tortured Poets Department. She’s been getting regularly pap’d outside of the Electric Lady for years now. She even brought Matt Healy there when they were together. So… is she already working on a new album? Deep sigh.
As for Taylor’s outfit here, I like it? It’s very matchy, but I love it when people coordinate their leather accessories. Her street-style/date-night style has vastly improved throughout this year. Someone hilariously suggested that Taylor’s fashion choices are so much better because Blake Lively isn’t styling her anymore. Could be!! Taylor’s cashmere top is from Guest in Residence, which is Gigi Hadid’s line. She paired it with a very on-trend denim style, with Gucci sandals and a coordinated purse.
Meanwhile, these wedding rumors are getting out of control. The New York gossip columns seriously have Taylor and Travis Kelce renting out Madison Square Garden. TMZ has Taylor “building a massive stage” for the wedding ceremony. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani was giving a security briefing to the media and he said outright that Taylor is getting married in the city on or around Independence Day. What is happening? I honestly do not believe she’s having that kind of wedding extravaganza, you guys. Am I crazy, or is Taylor crazy??
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
This is my favorite Tay outfit ever. It’s like a 90s homage to the 70s. I would have thrifted every piece of this in my 20s.
If she’s got Mamdani giving fake briefings for her, am I laughing or crying?
I had those exact jeans in 1985! 😂
If (*big* if) it’s true, Taylor is the crazy one, IMO
ITA. As a New Yorker, I personally think that getting married here in the summer would be insane. In July, it’s usually pushing 90 with the urban heat island effect, and it’s humid, and it’s crawling with tourists. And even for those of us who live here and are used to it, the hot garbage smell can be A LOT. I cannot imagine subjecting guests to all that when you have a stunning private estate in RI that could easily accommodate a large number of people!
If she is getting married here, I can see it being an intimate ceremony with a larger reception at a second location. I’ve actually been to a few NYC weddings like that, where the ceremony was on a rooftop or another interesting venue (like a library or a museum) that could only accommodate a relatively small number of guests, and the couple held a much larger reception elsewhere. I guess MSG COULD fit the bill for the latter, but there are plenty of large and much more attractive/romantic options when cost is no object! A party at MSG is like, incredibly spoiled bar mitzvah boy territory, lol.
I’m a New Yorker as well and have actually officiated a few weddings outside in the summer — if timed properly, like around sunset, either near the water or on a rooftop, it’s gorgeous! In fact, there’s a gorgeous rooftop across the street from St Patrick’s Cathedral in Rockefeller Center where I’ve officiated several weddings, and the ceremonies were stunning. Also, model Karen Elson was married at Electric Ladies Studio a few summers ago, and the ceremony was gorgeous.
I think if they’re using MSG it’s for a giant party, kind of like the at home reception trend if you have a destination wedding.
Something just occurred to me and maybe everyone else has already thought of this, but if they take over MSG and a chunk of Manhattan for the holiday weekend, that will absolutely dominate the news cycle. On a weekend where another news dominating event was planned. Is she that badass? I kinda think no but if so I’m here for it.
As someone traveling to NYC to see the Tall Ships that weekend, ugh. Please, no.
Yeah, her outfits have definitely been WAY better.
Im sure I’ll look like an idiot in a few weeks, but I just can’t believe the MSG rumors. It’s so over the top and unrealistic, who would want to get married in a basketball stadium? Like…… I can believe the July 3rd rumors, but I think it’ll be something like Beyoncé/Jay Z, at home, or Tom/Zendaya, where we find out after the fact. I think being the internet’s favorite person to hate is making people believe the absolute fakest stories cause it reinforces their bitch eating crackers attitude towards Taylor.
“who would want to get married in a basketball stadium?”
Sly Stone…?
With all the beautiful, luxury locations around the world at her disposal, there is no way she is doing it at MSG. That would be Trump level tacky.
Yup I think they have already gotten married, maybe its just some big party? but yeah totally tack if true.
MSG is just not a nice place to have a wedding or even a reception. I mean it’s a freakin sports arena. Did TayTay see where Dua Lipa tied the knot?
Seriously, no amount of scented candles is going to get rid of the stale beer smell.
Girlfriend FINALLY hired a stylist and it shows. Looking good!
Right?? One great outfit after another. I can’t forget the awful green crushed velvet dress with the fug boots. So yeah, it’s probably the influence of a stylist.
If I had her budget I’d use The Met Fifth Ave or one of MOMA’s event spaces.
Seriously, so many beautiful spaces in NYC. The Garden is a sports arena and it will look like a sports arena no matter how much fabric and how many fairy lights you swath it in. She has access to virtually any property in the world she wants, I find it impossible to believe that she’d choose MSG. For the afterparty? Maybe, but even that’s a stretch IMO.
Agreed. There’s a nonzero chance the couple goes with an art space. One of Travis’ newer streaming rooms has a big piece of modern art that surprised me, something that reminds me of Cy Twombly mixed with Basquiat. Maybe an artist he’d met. The other newer streaming room has a many modern art books mixed in the background, books consistent with Taylor’s homes he’s streamed from in the past.
The Met doesn’t do weddings. For anyone. However, I went to a wedding reception in the Temple of Dendur and it was WILD!
I believe that Taylor has been a resident of NYC on and off for a very long time now and she absolutely knows how sticky and stinky it is there in July. I cannot imagine her having her wedding there at this time of year. Decoys, all of it.
And I’m fine if I stand corrected.
I 100% don’t believe this is happening at MSG or NYC at all. But I absolutely hope she steals the news cycle from fascism fest that weekend.
She looks cute. I really like the shoes. It seems crazy to have a circus like wedding in NYC. You’d think they’d do it at her place in Newport or somewhere meaningful to both of them. We’ll eventually know.
I know it’s 2026 and we all have Tayatay fatigue but as someone in the arts, I respect that she treats music like a job job. If she’s in town, she goes into the office.
I’m surprised no one has mentioned Travis’ interest in fashion.. It seems to me that maybe she is making better choices based on at least some influence from him.
Whether or not you agree with his choices – he does go for a whole look.
We’ve admired – well, discussed – his fashion in other threads, but I agree with you. I think she always went for artsy types who theoretically had fashion oriented sensibilities, but it was the beefy jock who flaunts his no apologies fashion vibe that pushes her fashion forward.
I think her team is planting fake stories to throw people off. And she and Travis will have a small quiet wedding somewhere in the world no one is looking at. Like John and Carolyn.
Or if she does rent out MSG it will be for the fans and have some kind of celebration listening party. Or maybe a Hologram Taylor concert.
‘Celebration listening party’? What on earth…?
I love this outfit. It is definitely very “90s does 70s” which is great. Everything fits well and the colors suit her. It’s youthful but not school-girlish.
I cannot imagine they are getting married at MSG. Maybe doing a post or pre wedding event there but not the wedding!
Definitely one of her best outfits that I can recall. She really fits this aesthetic, 90s/70s but modern, similar to her Midnights Era. More of this please!! I think it’s also because her hair is exactly that vibe too, so it all works together. Perfect, no notes!
Re: MSG, I don’t think anyone truly has a clue, this is Taylor and if she Easter eggs her albums and videos and outfits, these quotes or comments are absolutely not it. I would imagine it’s just to keep the upcoming wedding in the news cycle without giving anything away, although I wouldn’t discount a party of some kind in NY, since she loves it there.