“Rainn Wilson: ‘The Office’ is too politically incorrect to be made today” links

Rainn Wilson thinks it would be difficult to make The Office nowadays because the show was too politically incorrect. [JustJared]

Leelee Sobieski made her first public appearance in a decade?? [OMG Blog]

West Wilson is leaving Summer House. [Socialite Life]

Review of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. [LaineyGossip]

Scottish fans have already “won the World Cup.” [Jezebel]

Amy Adams is sooo good in Enchanted. [Pajiba]

Donald Trump’s decrepit hand is in rough shape. [Buzzfeed]

North West turned 13 years old yesterday. [Hollywood Life]

Corey Feldman was rushed to the hospital. [Seriously OMG]

Sarah Pidgeon wore Loewe in the Hamptons. [RCFA]