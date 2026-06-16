“Rainn Wilson: ‘The Office’ is too politically incorrect to be made today” links

Rainn Wilson thinks it would be difficult to make The Office nowadays because the show was too politically incorrect. [JustJared]
Leelee Sobieski made her first public appearance in a decade?? [OMG Blog]
West Wilson is leaving Summer House. [Socialite Life]
Review of Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day. [LaineyGossip]
Scottish fans have already “won the World Cup.” [Jezebel]
Amy Adams is sooo good in Enchanted. [Pajiba]
Donald Trump’s decrepit hand is in rough shape. [Buzzfeed]
North West turned 13 years old yesterday. [Hollywood Life]
Corey Feldman was rushed to the hospital. [Seriously OMG]
Sarah Pidgeon wore Loewe in the Hamptons. [RCFA]
I mean, I agree that Diversity Day and the sexual harassment episodes of The Office could not get made today.
It’s always sunny in Philadelphia would like a word. He has no idea and is just saying ooh woke to say oooh woke.
RIGHT the VERY FIRST EPISODE was on one. I think they’d be fine lol
Someone wants a pod cast.
Oh please, stop with this “the wokes won’t let us do anything” nonsense. The Office wasn’t politically incorrect. It was lazy humour. People loved it and that’s fine, but it really was not that good of a show
IKR? We’re living in a world where political press conferences compete to be more offensive than the last. Where is this “woke” tyranny even happening?!
This. Trump says what? Wrestlers say what? Nah, the world ain’t that woke now is it? GTFOH.
It was always politically incorrect. That was part of its whole deal. You were supposed to cringe at some parts and think “no wonder Toby always looks miserable” or judge Michael for being problematic etc. It was usually vaguely uncomfortable (this is why, while I loved the office at the time and I still watch some episodes and scenes over and over again, Parks and Rec was better for me as a show. I hate that kind of uncomfortable humor. The Office usually stayed riiiiight on the edge for me.)
Even 20 years ago or whenever it debuted, Michael Scott was always inappropriate. Nice, well meaning, but lordy, inappropriate.
@becks – 100%, Michael Scott made me cringe a thousand times…It was supposed to make us uncomfortable (and holy cow, the Brit version was even better at that. I never could finish it, lol)
I surrender to the Tartan Army and will blissfully shout 500 Miles at Karen Gillan from the side of the road but I need to know how they got the traffic cone up on the George Washington statue.
I was driving through Salem MA on Friday morning after a doctor’s appointment in Marblehead and was so happy to see Scottish men in kilts running around in the sunshine, smiling and taking pictures, selfies around downtown and the waterfront.
I Was thrilled when Scotland won on Saturday.
The Globe had an article about how Boston bars, pubs, liquor stores ran out of beer and other booze this weekend – so many Scottish people into town.! And reports are it was all joyous, no fights or feuds or problems, just a whole lot of cheer and fun and mixing with other folks out and about
They are EVERYWHERE and they’re bringing so much joy. And bagpipes. Seriously, playing bagpipes while going down the cop slide.
Saturday, I was pulled into a parade of Haitians dancing around Copley Square. Suddenly, BAGPIPES! They just joined right in and danced down the street with everyone else.
Last night there was a huge rally for the Iraqi team right under my window (I live next to City Hall). There were hundreds and hundreds of fans. They’re playing Norway at 6:00pm.
That’s awesome about the Iraqis, Eurydice. I’ve been looking for them but haven’t seen a ton. I hope they put up a good showing because I’m seeing Norway everywhere.
LOL – Boston seems to have adopted the Tartan Army, which happens wherever they go. So proud of my fellow countrymen and they way they just enjoy the moment where ever they are. I loved the Red Sox event – they had no idea about baseball but had a blast anyway. Wonder what the baseball fans and team thought of them.
You know what we Scots say – ‘No Scotland, No Party!!’.
Re: the cone – they probably climbed up (likely using a ladder under the cover of darkness or standing on top of each other). The traffic cone on top of prominent statues has roots in Glasgow where the locals have taken to placing a traffic cone on top of a statue of Arthur Wellesley Duke of Wellington that stands in George Sq. The fans have also taken to wearing traffic cone shaped hats that if you are in Boston you might seem them. LOL.
To add the Tartan Army has a philanthropic side – they are set to donate something like $20K to local charities in Providence (where our national team are based). I believe its being split with $10k to Hasbro Children’s hospital cancer unit and $10k to a grassroots programme that helps underprivileged kids learn/play soccer.
I’m loving the Scottish Invasion! I’ve never met so many Scots and holy hell are they the nicest people in the world. So insanely friendly.
I was on my lunchtime walk today along the Boston waterfront and now it’s all Norwegians (less fun than the Scots but maybe more polite? lol) and I even saw some Iraq fans finally. Best jerseys IMO-love the green.
At first I was like “Nobody should come to the Cup Games. Our country is trash” but I was really wrong. It’s been so cool to see all the different fans from all over the world. Also, strangely comforting? Maybe I’m overthinking all of this and the world just loves soccer, USA be damned. But I feel hopeful that folks see that there are a lot of good Americans and a lot of us DIDN’T vote for the Orange Menace.
World Cup, 250th anniversary, Tall Ships–busy summer over here!
According to Adam Kinzinger’s recent post Lawrence, Kansas has basically adopted the Algerian team. It was a nice post to read to remember that we’re not all trash.
The Scots took the ferry up to Salem this morning. Norwegians are doing the Freedom Trail. Haitians are still dancing about. Haven’t seen any Iraqis yet but haven’t been near South Station today. The office cleared out early because of road closures
I think average Americans who have encountered European soccer fans and players have been welcoming, friendly and helpful. That goes a long way. There is a German guy named Freddy who has developed a following on Twitter by posting about his enthusiastic visits to waffle houses, Bucees, etc. He got to go see the Pelicans locker room, has been given tickets to a country music concert and was put up at the nicest hotel in Houston by JJ Watt.
I do believe your average American is inclined to welcome visitors and treat them well. We aren’t a bad sort, overall. I understand why we get a bad rep but it’s not always deserved.
Does Rainn not know reruns are playing on multiple streamers? Clearly it’s not too poltically incorrect or whatever he’s awkwardly trying to say it is.
Dude needs to accept people don’t care about him or seeing him onscreen.
I was hoping the birthday effect (and a blood clot) would end the orange blob part of this long national nightmare, but sigh… Can someone explain the legalities around paparazzi taking pics of kids? Does Kim have to okay paparazzi pictures taken of her kids being published? A magat, Q’ed up relative randomly sent me a wild conspiracy theory about North. If laws exist that protect kiddies from paparazzi, Kim really should do all she can to keep her children out of the Q zeitgeist, especially in the AI sewer that is the internet. The Scottish fans are just divine. So many of the world cup fans are posting adorable content. We do not deserve to host an international sporting event in this fascist, capitalist, racist hellscape.
If the show was that politically incorrect it wouldn’t still be one of the most streamed TV shows. Rainn has said some really problematic things over the years so this is very much giving “the world is too woke for comedy” energy.
I think all these comedians think that their thoughts on what could and couldn’t get made today are very edgy and interesting. I wish someone would ask them the question of what exactly they think they wouldn’t be able to say and have them get really specific about it.
Amy Adams is stellar. In anything.
I don’t remember where I saw this . I’m sure it was just some Buzzfeed roundup of great tweets one week, but it was like “Blazing Saddles could never be made today. The actors would read the script and say ‘This is Blazing Saddles. It’s already a movie.'”