It’s official, Prince George will attend Eton, an all-boys boarding school

It’s official: the Princess of Wales lost in her years-long battle to enroll Prince George in a coed school. Prince George is officially going to Eton, it was just announced today. Literally, from 2023 until just this month, there has been a briefing war between Princess Kate and Prince William about their eldest child’s education. Kate has surprisingly strong, negative feelings about same-sex education, as well as strong negative feelings about boarding schools in general. But William got his way, and the establishment got their way: George will go to Eton.

Prince George will be going to school at Eton College in September, Kensington Palace has announced. He will follow in the footsteps of his father, the Prince of Wales, who also attended the private school in Berkshire, where fees are around £63,000 per year. Pupils start at the school at the age of 13 – and Prince George will be 13 years old on his birthday next month. As the oldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, George is second in line of succession to the throne. There had been speculation about which school Prince George would attend when he finished at Lambrook School in Berkshire, where he has been studying with his sister Charlotte and brother Louis. Among the suggestions under discussion, which seemed to focus on private rather than state schools, was Marlborough College, the school where his mother Catherine had attended. But a more traditional option has been chosen, with the announcement that George will go to Eton College, the historic private school founded in the 15th Century, where 20 British prime ministers have studied. Prince George’s uncle, Prince Harry, and great uncle, Earl Spencer, also attended the elite boarding school.

[From BBC]

Some day, I hope the real story will be told about this, because this was not a straight-forward process whatsoever. I wonder what they had to “give” Kate to make this happen. Was her 2024 deal renegotiated? It would make sense, given Kate’s lack of effort in recent months. Perhaps she negotiated even fewer public appearances, plus she gets to hide out in Forest Lodge and Anmer Hall forever, perhaps some bonus vacations too. No wonder why she’s been icily glaring at everyone in her recent events.