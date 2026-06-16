Princess Kate wore a bespoke brocade coat for 2026 Garter Day at Windsor Castle

One of my favorite British expressions is “butter wouldn’t melt.” It’s used to describe someone with a fake-nice persona who is not-so-secretly a major pill or a cold, vindictive B. In recent days, we’ve gotten to see more of the Princess of Wales’ butter-wouldn’t-melt vibe. To be fair, she’s had that vibe for many years now. Kate’s mother Carole Middleton has also been described in the same way, so it seems like a Middleton trait. Catherine Mayer is writing openly about Kate “being capable of a coolness that sometimes chills.” Then there was Kate’s icy glare at Trooping the Colour. And now this – during Garter Day on Monday, Kate’s mask repeatedly fell and she looked like Cruella in a bad brocade coat.
Speaking of, Kate is being praised for “championing British fashion” because she… ordered a bespoke coat from a British dressmaker and made the guy add no fewer than TWENTY BUTTONS to it. She also codesigned the coat (that explains the buttons) and apparently she asked for that hip padding/pocket situation. Anything to make it look like she’s not built like a plank of wood, I guess.
The Princess of Wales put on a sartorial display at the 2026 Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle. Kate, 44, joined Prince William, the King and Queen, and other senior members of the Royal Family for the annual Service of the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel on Monday.
For the occasion, she chose a custom coat dress by British designer Patrick McDowell, a piece she collaborated closely with him to create. Kate previously met the designer in May 2025 when she presented him with the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, recognising his commitment to sustainable fashion.
True to her signature elegant aesthetic, the mid-length honey-coloured coat dress featured a classic lapel collar, single-breasted front and angular pockets.
The unique design was crafted from a bespoke English rose silk damask, woven especially for the Princess by Stephen Walters & Sons in Sudbury, Suffolk, Britain’s oldest working silk mill. The golden-hued fabric features a subtle rose motif, paying homage to British heritage and craftsmanship.
Kate completed the look with a Jane Taylor wide-brimmed hat and Gianvito Rossi court shoes, while her brunette locks were styled in a half-up, half-down hairstyle, showcasing her sparkling Robinson & Pelham diamond drop earrings.
In keeping with McDowell’s commitment to sustainable fashion, the garment was created using precise pattern-cutting techniques to minimise fabric waste, while its internal construction allows it to be easily altered, repaired or repurposed for future engagements.
‘It has been a wonderful collaboration, developing one of my existing pieces with Stephen Walters, for Her Royal Highness,’ McDowell said in a press release.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Commitment to sustainable fashion” – my good sir, this woman’s closet is basically an airplane hanger full of fussy, button-slathered coatdresses. Yes, this one is slightly different from the other fifty yellow/butter/off-white coats she has, but let’s not call this an ode to sustainability. Sustainability would be Kate simply wearing an old coat which we haven’t seen in years. I’m specifying “in years” because Kate sometimes makes a big show of repeating a look, but she’ll wear the same (ugly) dress twice in a month and it makes no sense. Anyway, the damask fabric is more suitable for a couch and the design is giving “we used to make coats out of our curtains during World War I.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales, with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. // GARTER DAY AT WINDSOR CASTLE Monday, 15th June 2026 Engagement: The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday 15th June 2026. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, SL4 1NJ. Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will walk in procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter service. Following the service, Their Majesties and Members of the Royal Family will depart by carriages for their return journey to the Castle. Ahead of the Service, the three new Companions to the Order of the Garter will be invested at a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room, Windsor Castle. The following appointments were announced in April 2026: • The Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. • The Lord O’Donnell, GCB to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. • The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. Background The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Queen, several Members of the Royal Family, and up to 24 companions chosen in recognition of their work. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. The appointment of The Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, The Lord O’Donnell and The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon was announced on Thursday, 23rd April 2026.,Image: 1110372583, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Tony Kershaw/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales arrives at St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 15, 2026.,Image: 1110378313, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Toby Shepheard/Avalon
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Britain’s Kate, Princess of Wales, arrives at St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 15, 2026.,Image: 1110378324, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Toby Shepheard/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales laughs as she attends the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378462, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378504, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as Prince William, Prince of Wales walks past during the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378568, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales depart the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378623, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Princess of Wales Leaves St George’s chapel in Windsor Castle following the order of the garter ceremony. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Queen, several Members of the Royal Family, and up to 24 companions chosen in recognition of their work. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. Photograph by Richard Pohle,Image: 1110378787, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon
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Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 15/06/2026. Windsor, United Kingdom. Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, leaving the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 1110385357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images/Avalon
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The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle.
The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Order Of The Garter Service At Windsor Castle. The Most Noble Order of the Garter, founded by King Edward III in 1348, is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Kate actually looks good(?) and happy(?) here. The coat dress is too heavy on her incredibly frail frame but she still looks so much better than she’s looked in ages.
She looks rather grim. And the smile is fake.imo
I gasped when I saw how the pockets accentuate her tiny waist. Of course, that’s how she likes it, but it’s starting to look really bad now.
I watched some videos of her smile as it came & went. Her teeth are way too big for her mouth, or there’s too many. She really has to work her lips to get them up & out & around from her teeth when she smiles, same when she closes her mouth. And I do believe she got more filler in her upper lip, that may be emphasizing the extra work she has to do in order to smile.
Image trying to.talk to Kate and trying to keep eye contact while she laughs and poses for the camera, image how annoying that is, how does these people stand there for that, yr one Sophie standing there , trying to get her attention, is such an embarrassment …….definitely Kates knows de whispers in de papers that she is a out and out common cold trad wife …interesting l believe de mother is the same but actually Pippa is quite nice !!
I have a thing for fabrics. The fabric itself is stunningly beautiful. The dress wears her, she is far too thin for the dress, it’s ill-fitted. Moreover, brocade is more suitable for someone older like Camilla or an evening attire.
The fabric and style is very grandmother-of-the-groom. Sophie is like an elderly wedding guest too.
I actually really like it, and I think the stiff fabric is better for her sickly-looking frame. And she is mid-40s, so while this isn’t my personal style (and I’m older than her), I don’t think it ages her.
Kate doesnt look good. She looks like the bad witch in the snowehite and the huntsman and in a bad mood. Girl has been wearing new stuff since forest lodge and she is choosing to look regal trad core and try to be different from meg to make a difference. Now that the throne is close, she dont care no mo, she gonna do wat she want and have the cold btch attitude she want. No more humiliating rewears!
That coat dress looks like it weighs more than she does.
God, it’s so odd to see her flash between totally divergent mental states within milliseconds. There’s the grin from ear to ear, bursting with joy; then there’s the melancholic staring into space; then there’s the playing-happy-families vibe, when the cameras click or the crowd swells; then there’s the dutiful wife pose, when she’s seated next to her husband, who tends to be either distracted or sullen or fuming or actively deflecting her drive to make a moment. It must be exhausting. And the cumulative impression of this one-woman carousel is that of a person with no sense of self, no authentic anchored outlook, no personal planetary gravitational field, to keep her from simply disintegrating. What a life.
That’s an interesting analysis. I feel like we all do that sometimes. At work events especially. Look at me. I’m a cheerful team player, easy to get along with. Damn my face needs a rest from this BS. But your observation is spot on. I’m exhausted just thinking about it.
I came to say the same. In each picture it’s like Smile and Rage, and Smile and rage. Her eyes never change. When she smiles, her eyes never express genuine happiness. Also, the dress is giving genuine Kate, so in one sense that is a win, but the padding near her hips looks like it has been put in as one flat piece rather then shaped to her body.
Well said, YankieeDoodles. I wonder what a psychiatrist’s analysis of her actions/ behaviour would be. I bet it would be a doozy.
Keen Fake smile and hair wig trailing down her back. Sophie outfit does not fit right and the design looks bad
She is the definition of plastic with that smile and fake hair. And only among an infinitesimally small segment of the population (lazy and her mom) could this be considered an elegant look. How is the press trying to pretend that the ugly, dated, stiff COAT in June plastered with buttons and the gigantic hat is an elegant look?? Honestly, seeing her continually dressed like this is starting to feel like someone is abusing her.
Does anyone know if Sophie’s dress has been ID’d? It doesn’t fit her well, but I don’t hate it.
It’s by Suzannah.
What is she guffawing at. I notice she shows off big blue.
I like the coatdress (for once). The pocket/pad look is lifted from the Dior bar suit she wore last year.
I also like the blue dress that lady on the right is wearing! More stylish than Kate’s look.
I AGREE about that blue dress. A more modern cut!💙
Agree @ Harriet that it’s a copy of the Dior bar suit silhouette. Misses the mark all the same.
I keep thinking she’s raided the wardrobe of an octogenarian aristocrat but many of them are dressing much more stylishly. A lot of it comes from her frame as she has the look of elderly ladies who are very skeletal.
Apparently they don’t sell support bras in Britain.
That blue dress is pretty, if a bit too tight (we see the top of her underwear line!) and I like how that woman styled it with the white accessories.
It is June, and this woman is wearing a coat.
Exactly! I can’t believe that tshe wears brocade, a material associated to colder seasons for me, in June! I’m sure she picked it to hide her skeletal frame. That’s also why she added the big pockets!
Eggs-actly.
This is so similar to the other gold brocade coatdress she has – the one she wore to Zara’s wedding – that I thought it was a rewear at first. It looks heavy for mid June but she’s probably always cold.
Overall she looks fine. This is a very typical Kate look. She’s really leaning into the big hats again I see.
But the mask does slip and that’s very interesting. I imagine the crowd was very royalist (or else random tourists who don’t care enough to boo) but she still looks on edge in a lot of the pictures.
Over the years I’ve had to facilitate a few leadership development sessions that included ladies who were clearly unwell and it’s a nightmare because they are constantly freezing cold while everyone else is complaining about the heat in the room.
She was wearing a similar weight of coat dress months ago, I thought then she must be cold now she looks hot.
I actually don’t mind the coat. It’s very fussy but that’s how Kate likes it.
But those pockets are so oversized especially on someone as slim as Kate and look ridiculous.
As usual, it’s fine. For me, it just always looks like she’s starring in a period piece. A costume. Which sure. But there’s nothing about it that has me going oh I need to check out that designer’s website and get a coatrdress just like that. Maybe some are idk.
Those pockets had me thinking saddle bags. Does she have carrots and sugar cubes in there?
If the coat had, say, 4 or 5 buttons, and allowed glimpses of a coordinating dress under it, I think I’d actually like it. But it’s odd to wear it in June, especially with brocade/damask generally being a rather heavy fabric. This is an early spring piece, if you ask me.
And this doesn’t necessarily apply to Kate, who’s too scarily thin have anything to support, but what the hell is going on with the dearth of proper bras and foundation garments among the upper echelons of society on that island?! I have busty British friends, I know such things are available there!
Those things are most certainly available, especially in London.
It’s not like Rigby and Peller ceased to exist just because they lost their royal warrant — due to a gossipy tell-all.
And while Kate is indeed thin, it doesn’t mean she should go without, as she did a few years ago at a Garter Day ceremony where she was wearing some blue version of her go-to coat dress with a plunging neckline.
So there is padding sewn into that dress to hide her true size? Just how emaciated is this woman because she looks extremely small even with that padding. It can’t be comfortable, but my only point of comparison is padded bras..
I do love that color, but I’m sure she has plenty of other outfits in that color in her clothing warehouse and probably several in that coat dress style she thinks looks fashionable.
Possibly the stern expression is because she’s been told she looks manic with all the guffawing, but she has RBF, so we get butter wouldn’t melt. But then she’s guffawing at Sophie for no apparent reason—except the cameras—so I dunno.
I actually like the fabric, it’s artisanal and makes a nice change from the Roland Mouret wool-poly crepe blends she’s always in. My granny had a brocade sofa but I’m cool with repurposing older textile techniques. This is the first outfit she’s worn in ages that doesn’t have some feature, like a seam or self-fabric belt, high up her ribcage.
OMG. All these stupid centuries old outdated fakaka holidays… Just another reason for these ridiculous people to dress up in ridiculous clothes.
I didn’t realize that the expression “butter wouldn’t melt” was considered British. I’ve heard/used that saying my whole life here in the US…. And that “dress” is butt ugly.
(Can you tell I’m a bit cranky this morning?)
I wasn’t aware of that, either. And I’ve always seen the full expression, ‘butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth’.
The press is behaving like she helped design this coat dress from scratch but as the designer said they just re-worked an existing piece. Kate looked ok she was probably attracted to the piece because the pockets helps to hide her slimness.
LOL! AKA she finally has noticeable hips!
Kate certainly has the late queen’s RBF down pat, she must spend hours in the mirror perfecting it.
“The golden-hued fabric…”
I had no idea gold actually came in primrose yellow too, as do so many other things in Kate’s world…
I don’t know – she has all the elements to be very attractive and stylish, but she just can’t quite get there. Maybe it’s the antiquated hair and makeup.
I think that her haughtiness, that is, standing around other people and not interacting with anyone with nose in the air. She thinks she’s better than anyone else.
aka Queen Bee. No wonder she’s ever seen with any friends!
Greetings,
Great comment, totally agree. I have always thought that the current Mrs Wails has that “I am too good to be here with you…” Mr Wails was the exception and the other thing is “do not touch me or share my space. ”
I say this from seeing and having early pictures (before that skiing picture came out early in the stalking era). My other honest belief is that kate studied every single aspect of Diana’s story, clothes, mannerisms and everything inbetween, so much so that she is morphing into Diana more than Diana, same sentiments as “I am more royal than the blood royals.” In an early interview years ago Diana said words to the effect that she felt that she was meant for more ..” as in marrying into the BRF” when asked about her romantic experience.
Mrs Wails would have a Baccalaureate in “how to catch Billy Wails, with the laser focus of getting to the top” and please, I am not being disrespectful to the Baccalaureate Certifications” as this is the only work she has ever been truly dedicated to. I would bet on it.
Now being booed openly is exposing her true inner self.
Diana was an aristo and descended from Stuart kings
Keen though is snobbish and probably believes her own p r and what bots say about her. Never put foot wrong and she is classy and the same over the top flattery
I saw the video where Sophie makes an effort and talks to her and omg, the expressions she changes in literary nano seconds! She seems irritated with whatever Sophie says and she tries desperately to maintain the facade. Two interesting points: 1) her smile completely disappeared when William passed in front of her and ignored her as usual. 2) Sophie also seemed to make an effort to maintain her smile while talking to her but not so successfully if you notice more carefully. Her smile is very strained. So, all is not good as they want us to believe.
I think all of the headlines about her glaring at the protesters during Trooping may have gotten to Miss No Foot Put Wrong, lol. She definitely pasted on a big grin in that carriage picture while William looks like he can’t wait to get out of there.
I’m starting to think the lack of new clothes in the early PoW years was Kate protesting that they expected her to do more work, not William being tight fisted.
Kate seriously needs to fix her face. Whatever she’s going through, it’s starting to show now more than ever. She can’t keep showing up to these monotonous events with a face like thunder. It looks ridiculous and downright rude. Does she realise this is her future? Did she not understand that this is expected of her if she wants to be Queen? Either suck it up or walk away.
I think this is her normal face when she doesn’t take pills. That’s when she has the crazy eyes and over-exaggerated facial expressions. There is no in between.
Exactly. At least her mouth’s not hanging open for all the world to see. We’ve also been spared the hand gestures here.
Looking like thunder one moment and grinning from ear to eat the next.
Pockets to hide that she has no hips. And hair (wiglet) down again. Hideous outfit.
Sophie has upped her game.
It’s very Mother of the Bride. The color isn’t flattering. The bright white dress underneath is a bizarre choice.
I stumbled into a designers mother of the bride selection and found my self thinking Kate would wear all of the dresses
That was my first thought: Kate could rewear this in about 30 years as a Mother of the Bride and it wouldn’t look out of place. The fabric looks heavy, but I don’t hate the cut which is trying valiantly to add some curvature.
If it looks like Camilla would wear it, a woman in her 40s should not.
If this coat had a zipper up the front instead of buttons, it would totally be Camilla’s style.
I will be 69 next month and that dress is absolutely something I would not wear. For the most part I’m a jeans and shirt girl but I do wear a dress sometimes. However that ain’t it. lol!
I like the hat👍. #thatsall
I like the hat too.
My biggest take away is she’s wearing an English 🌹 fabric and looked miserable. Is she calling back the internet to the rose emojis? There’s that weird story about how they’re still buddy buddy with Rocky and Rose, I wonder if that was a warning shot someone sent. About what I couldn’t guess.
She looks unwell.
How can a coat this boring be bespoke? Also all the dresses Kate has worn this year are thinks I could see the 80 year old Queen of Sweden wearing
Sophie has to be nice to Keen. That Edinburgh title being passed down or will Louis get it?
She could have just worn that “yellow” coatdress she wore to the Sussex wedding. I did a double take at that porch pic- thought Sarah Ferguson had conned her way in!
In thumbnail, the one where she is getting out of the car looks like she has giant fluffy slippers on and I kind of love that. (It’s actually hats/heads in the foreground).
Otherwise…. yawn. She’s only early 40s, why are we dressing like a 60-year-old settee that yellowed in the sun?
Her wide brimmed hats and rapid cycling facial expressions remind me so much of Melania.
They seem to share the same work ethic as well!
The padding throws off the cut of the dress.
She’s such a dull dresser.
Kate just mad because people are opening calling her the ice queen . B thought she could continue to be head B with no blow back . She is getting exactly what she deserves. No sympathy for her . And that dress is stupid and looks like something to hang your coats in for storage, not something to wear
Now that you mention it that coat really does look like those old style garment bags. My grandmother had one the she used to hang in her attic, lol.
Did…?
Is her runaway eyebrow corrected?
It’s not veering up like it usually does🤔
On a different note what is with these hats with those weird tentacle things coming out the side? Sophie and Kate wore hats like that at Trooping and now Sophie is wearing another one here. It looks like an octopus or some other sea creature attached itself to the hat.
I like Sophie’s hat! I wouldn’t wear it, but I like it!
The RBF is off the chain….Can’t they use some botox or something to help her with that? The evilness really shines through! The whole group is just frumpy, frumpy, frumpy! It’s a contest to see who can look the least stylish and modern. Kate should not be winning at her age, but she’s beating the octagenarians.
I watched a video today about a woman in Australia (Julia McCarthy of Friends with Frank) saying that she is “eternally grateful” for Meghan and how her wearing some of her clothes on their trip to Australia two months ago has created a global recognition that she had never experienced before. I say that because in any articles written about Meghan wearing anyone’s clothes there is never this overly exaggerated article where they give every single detail about the clothes and it’s because there is a clear difference in when Kate wears clothes in comparison to when Meghan does. Meghan doesn’t need this type of reporting because when she wears clothes you instantly can see yourself in them looking as stylish and confident as Meghan does. You recognize yourself in these clothes and you don’t have that when you look at Kate dressed like a chaise lounge. The dress isn’t an awful dress and she isn’t ugly in the dress, it just isn’t worth an article. Although it could be her horrible posture and that weird thing that she does with her hands where they are forever facing forward even when her arms are by her side.
Wow, I always thought that I was the only one who noticed the position of her arms from the front.
Newspaper headlines: ‘Social media firms hit back’ and ‘Arson attack on Starmer linked to Russia’ – BBC News https://share.google/o3xd6FKquBeo6CfXf
Front page of Daily Telegraph have a joint photo of PoWs in the carriage; Will ” s beard is horrible and shot through with white. He looks like an unwashed tramp who lives underneath a bridge. Why isn’t Kate and / or Jason or the crisis manager not advising him to loose the beard?!
I think the fabric is gorgeous, but too heavy for this time of year. Maybe earlier in spring, around Easter?
Oh, she’s wearing white. Is there a wedding she’ll attend right after this event? She already feels special bc she stands out in a sea of color.
Love the coat and the fabric . Very stylish
‘…subtle rose motif, paying homage to British heritage and craftsmanship.’ Huh? So every time I wear something with roses on it (which, come to think of it, is close to never, but still), I’m paying homage to British heritage? Well, cr*p, I don’t want to do that!
OK, took a closer look at that coat. It’s pulling at the buttons around her middle. It’s bespoke & they couldn’t do better than that? And the buttons down the front don’t seem evenly spaced. Also, Kate’s wearing some sort of floating white nightie under her coat. Do they not allow her to wear just the coat-dress any more after that red coat dress incident?
And re sustainability. Please. Kate rework something to wear again? No, if she wears this again at all, ever, it will be with the exact same accessories & in the exact same form.
I love this dress very much. I think it is quite beautiful and sharp. I am surprised at her. The pockets are a good idea. I think most upper crust British women I have seen pictured lately at events look dowdy. Kate looks sharp for a change. Yes, her expressions vary: from bitterness and disappointment she can’t hide, like Sophie’s expressions, to the fake mandatory braying. I think Kate had no idea what she was getting into. I’m surprised she’s still in the royal family, but that’s their business.
This isn’t the ugliest thing she has ever worn, but hand to gawd, my great grandma had curtains made out of similar fabric in the 1980s. The waistline highlights her thin frame, but the pockets and shoulder pads stop a public outcry. She dresses to both conceal and highlight her thinness with no actual interest in fashion.
I know the “butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth” saying from the south. Read it way back in Gone with the Wind as a teen even.
That was said about Melanie Hamilton
I thought she looked quite nice , but extremely unhappy .