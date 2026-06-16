Brooklyn Beckham did a DoorDash ad which pokes fun of his family estrangement

Maybe it’s because of my obsession with Mad Men, but it feels like there’s a real drought of clever ads using celebrity scandals these days. Like… Lindsay Lohan playing off her old wild-child image now that she’s in her late 30s is kind of boring. All of Tom Brady’s commercials are terrible. No one has any imagination anymore, and it probably doesn’t help that we’re living in a moment where celebrities are incredibly humorless too, especially when it comes to making fun of themselves.

Well, whoever does ads for DoorDash needs a raise, because they came up with something PERFECT. They hired Brooklyn Beckham to do a quick spot within the larger World Cup advertising sphere. Brooklyn is sitting at home, you can hear the soccer match on TV in the background, and he says to camera, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home….It’s a long story.” He laughed as he tossed the tickets on the table. It’s SO GOOD! It’s so smart. Seriously, the ad firm deserves a big pat on the back. DoorDash is also getting millions of dollars worth of free media because of this too – the British tabloids are already OUTRAGED. Piers Morgan is already sending huffy tweets comparing Brooklyn to Prince Harry. Well done, DoorDash.

Wow. He really is the Prince Harry of spoiled brat entitled sons. Imagine doing this to your family for cash? https://t.co/5vGui7Lcz7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 15, 2026