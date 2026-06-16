Brooklyn Beckham did a DoorDash ad which pokes fun of his family estrangement

Maybe it’s because of my obsession with Mad Men, but it feels like there’s a real drought of clever ads using celebrity scandals these days. Like… Lindsay Lohan playing off her old wild-child image now that she’s in her late 30s is kind of boring. All of Tom Brady’s commercials are terrible. No one has any imagination anymore, and it probably doesn’t help that we’re living in a moment where celebrities are incredibly humorless too, especially when it comes to making fun of themselves.
Well, whoever does ads for DoorDash needs a raise, because they came up with something PERFECT. They hired Brooklyn Beckham to do a quick spot within the larger World Cup advertising sphere. Brooklyn is sitting at home, you can hear the soccer match on TV in the background, and he says to camera, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home….It’s a long story.” He laughed as he tossed the tickets on the table. It’s SO GOOD! It’s so smart. Seriously, the ad firm deserves a big pat on the back. DoorDash is also getting millions of dollars worth of free media because of this too – the British tabloids are already OUTRAGED. Piers Morgan is already sending huffy tweets comparing Brooklyn to Prince Harry. Well done, DoorDash.
Wow. He really is the Prince Harry of spoiled brat entitled sons. Imagine doing this to your family for cash? https://t.co/5vGui7Lcz7
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of Brooklyn’s Instagram.
Next, someone hire Hunter Biden for an ad.
Well, Hunter Biden is not estranged from his family. He is adored by them and adores them. He is an addict in recovery. You cannot compare him.
Unless you count his daughter Navy.
No, I just think it would be funny, like this ad, and he obviously has a good sense of humor.
Hunter is too busy having fun owning the idiots on Xitter. I don’t go there, but I see them in other places.
LOVE IT!!!!! ;-D ….if you can joke, it’s precisely because you’re dosing your pain with humour. Which is the opposite of being entitled, which tends to go with being humourless. Entitled is what his parents are, seriously. And Piers, as well. Such a pompous twat.
Yankeedoodles I couldn’t have said it better but then my whole life I’ve used humor as a weapon against pain, insecurity, and loss. So many people are so humorless these days that we need all the humor we can get. I also thought the ad was clever as well as funny. Kudos to the DoorDash ad team!
Well said!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼.. you echoed my thought 💯%.
Yep. As for Prince Harry, Morgan is being ridiculous – Harry wanting to operate independently from the institution is the polar opposite of ‘entitled’.
I’m so with you. Usually joking about a painful situation shows emotional maturity. I respect it! And he should wear pissing off Piers Morgan like a badge of honor.
“Entitled is what his parents are, seriously. And Piers, as well.” Bullseye!!!!
I think it’s quite sad, to be honest.
yeah I don’t find this that funny. And it just furthers the public fight. I dunno. I think they’re all pretty messy in this situation.
Yep, not that amusing.
Just a spoilt brat doing something he’ll regret in the future….
Ugh yeah agreed, Team No One here.
Each side is taking swipes atp in different ways.
I think it’s tacky and mean spirited and NOT mature .. making money off family issues for the world to see and participate in.. UGH
I don’t know if it’s sad, per se, having had to cut off family myself, but like…does he want people to stop talking about his personal relationship with his family or does he want to continue putting it in the spotlight? Whatever the issues with his family – and I’m sure they are myriad, given Dad’s history of infidelity and Mom’s eating disorders – a big part of this drama is of his own making. If you’re going to say a lot of the interpersonal issues come back to being forced into a public family display for years, then turning around and continuing to put the estrangement on display to make money is sort of…well, expect everything that comes with that public attention.
Exactly. What’s sad is that both sides insist on having this play out in the public. It’s petty and sad and a really unhealthy way to handle conflict. I understand that sometimes you need to cut off toxic family members–I’ve been there myself. When I’ve had to do that to a family member, I didn’t continue to poke the bear, I didn’t talk about it publicly, I just quietly cut the person out of my life and moved on.
This doesn’t feel like that.
This situation feels like an overbearing mother has been fighting with her spoiled son over his new wife. That’s a situation that requires communication and therapy behind closed doors. IDK. The way these people are putting this shit out in the public, trying to one-up each other in the press/media feels so ick and exploitative to me.
Boo hoo.
I’m bemused, not sad. It’s not enough for these people to be billionaires and global celebrities and Knights of the Whatever. Their giant egos demand the whole world take sides in their family squabbles.
These 🇬🇧 Trogloydytes can NEVA keep Harry’s name out there mouths while being WRONG 🤬 about the context…because THIS AIN’T THAT!
David/Victoria are responsible for this. Brooklyn said he ONLY wants to be contacted through his lawyers. Yet his parents continue to harass him and his wife (who Victoria is probably CRAZY jealous of), in the latest case, by sending their somewhat scantily clad FOURTEEN YEAR OLD DAUGHTER on a photo op. Its all so pathetic and well done for Brooklyn cashing in.
Didn’t that just happen this past weekend?
Surely Doordash had this ad filmed, edited, locked and loaded, spots purchased, etc., well before that.
It isn’t a response to a few days ago.
For all their saying they want the rest of the Beckhams to stop using the media, he’d already made his choice to use it to publicly reference his grievances through this ad.
I’m guessing the anger came from earlier instances of the Beckhams using the media to call him a hostage. Or actively communicating to him over SM despite his wishes. Which they did. But yeah, he has not kept silent. And it’s not to say that he hasn’t used the media also. He is his parent’s son and learned branding from them right? There’s something a little bit karmic here.
Exactly, @DK.
Spoiled brat had this filmed a while ago, and is goading his parents…
So much for wanting to be left alone, eh?
“The spoiled brat” is doing the same thing his parents have always done. Reference family. Get attention. Create a brand. Make money. Come on now. They’re all playing the game.
No, no, no. C’mon, man. She was in no way “scantily clad.” She was wearing a dress and a sweater. Let’s not do this to a young girl. Please.
Thank you
The dress and the sweater is fine imo. I’m not into policing the clothes of a 14 yr old.
It’s weird to me that the British media types see this ad as some sort of entitlement from his behalf? He’s poking fun at details of his own life, which he is free to deal with however he wishes. It’s not like he made an ad making fun of his father’s supposed infidelities or anything like that.
He is currently estranged from his family, and he’s tongue in cheek acknowledging it. It’s not really up to somebody else to decide whether or not he’s allowed to do that. But of course as evidenced by Piers Morgan comparing him to Harry in a negative manner, that is the biggest insult. These people really have control issues for their celebrities.
I mean it’s funny. You gotta laugh sometimes. At this point they’re clearly each going jab for jab. One is more out in the open using humor and door dash and the other is feigning innocence while setting up pap walks for minors. Assuming that’s what happened and the Beckhams don’t end up suing backgrid.
Since the paparazzo hasn’t been arrested I’m going to go ahead & assume David & Victoria set that up.
I’m sorry but that’s it? Two lines? For all that outrage, I was expecting a little more. There was a “more soon” so maybe there’s more but that’s very mild.
But Jesus, the whining is longer than the bloody ad.
(I’m still team no one in this but it’s not lost on me that Posh and Becks are now the victims in the eyes of the British media after being their whipping posts for so long – especially Victoria. Wonder what deals were made.)
I love this and I couldn’t agree more, we need more people poking fun at themselves/their situations (Hunter Biden has already been mentioned here) in an increasingly humourless world.
This is great and of course the people who make their money from being selectively outraged are selectively outraged.
The British press outrage is over the top. It’s good he can find the humour in this situation. Plus he wasn’t the one who ran to the press about the estrangement.
He’s so much more appealing and sympathetic since he divorced his parents, who have shown themselves to be such horrible people.
The British press (and sentiment?) really has issues with people making money off their own lives and stories. Is it like deep seated aristocratic culture that making money is gauche? Like, “You’re supposed to exploit other people for your funds, dahling”
What fragile egos. They could counter with a Domino’s ad and have a medium stuffed crust pepperoni and bread bites delivered to him – “Have a snack on us, while you’re watching the World Cup…at home.”
They could counter with a dominos ad😂
So he won’t accept any communication unless it’s through his attorneys because he says his parents keep going to the media, but he’ll take Door Dash money to say stuff in a national commercial about it? OK
And that is why it is Brilliant from both DoorDash and Brooklyn. He is pushing back using his rotten parents own playbook!
I like Brooklyn more and more everyday.
Yay go Brooklyn! It’s not like we don’t know and it’s this big secret. lol all the bad press coming from his parents last year, that was a scandal! I can GUARANTEE you, ubereats or another will be tring to hire any brother/sister or the parents next for a followup. They’d love to do it too. And the one who can get them all together for the final ad will be the fckin advertising champions.
Milk it Brooklyn.
Brooklyn looks like Victoria’s brother, but sounds exactly like his father, D Becks.
Anyway, if Piss Moron hates him, then I’m prepared to cut him some slack.
This might be an unpopular take, but as a PR and advertising professional, I will have to respectfully disagree with the consensus that this is a “good” ad. It doesn’t work on several basic levels: first, the vast majority of people have no idea who Brooklyn is (the facial recognition simply isn’t there). Second–and crucially–most people are not aware of/keeping up with the Beckham-Peltz drama. I know us gossips are here in the weeds, but I can guarantee that the average audience for a Doordash ad is absolutely not keeping tabs on this situation. Third, the stakes alluded to in the ad (Brooklyn has a ton of World Cup tickets costing God knows how much, but he can’t go to the games, boo-hoo) are not exactly relatable and sympathy-inducing. And fourth, WHY can’t he go to a game exactly? It’s not like David and Victoria will be at every single game (many of which are happening simultaneously.) And it’s not like David Beckham “owns” the World Cup. If anything Brooklyn is giving him too much power!
Finally, separate from the standard units of assessment that a PR professional would use in gauging the efficacy of an ad, Brooklyn is kind of making it hard for himself to take the moral high ground. He is monetizing his family drama–the very thing that ostensibly underpins his grievances. We know he does not need the money (hi, Nelson Peltz!) so he’s doing it purely for attention. The past couple of months have generally been pretty quiet on the Beckham-Peltz front, so he is redirecting attention to something that people have frankly moved on from.
And before anyone starts with “oh, but Harper was papped at his house this week!” it goes without saying that this ad was pitched, conceptualized, filmed, and given the rollout treatment starting weeks (if not months) ago.
I hope people don’t pile on me–I am ultimately team no one (although definitely anti-Trump pal Nelson Peltz). But as someone who is in this line of work and has been for close to 2 decades, I’d be remiss not to point out that the thing that ads set out to achieve (being effective enough to sell a product) will probably not be successful in this case. I highly doubt Doordash will see a spike in users, but that was never the goal–the goal was purely attention and a desire to go “viral.”
Very interesting analysis. As just a viewer, it seems to me that many ads don’t care about making sense. And because they tend to be very short, there’s no time for a viewer to think about anything other than a few images and the name of the product. In this case, a young man can’t go the the World Cup for some mysterious reason…Doordash. The “more later” at the end makes this seem like an intro to successive ads which will tell the story behind the mystery…Doordash. But if there aren’t any more ads, the images will still connect “Home, watching the game, Doordash.”
Doordash may be running this ad only during games, in which case I expect the vast majority of soccer fans to know who he is.
As I said below, my husband is a big soccer fan. We’ve watched every World Cup game so far, he went to a game on Sunday, we watch EPL every saturday and sunday morning during the season, etc.
he would have no idea who this person is. If I said “its Brooklyn Beckham” he would say “I assume he’s related to David?” and that would be that.
Maybe football fans in the UK know who he is, but here I think the people who are going to recognize him are going to be tabloid readers, not football/soccer fans.
@Becks1 – Sure, I know who Brooklyn is, but if I saw a 35 second ad in the middle of a match his face wouldn’t even register for me. At the most, I might think “Oh, Doordash.” The next day, we might parse the ad here (as we are) and then I’d be “Oh yeah, that was Brooklyn.” It doesn’t really matter from Doordash’s POV whether people know who Brooklyn is or not – the important name is the product. Those who do know Brooklyn can do the heavy lifting afterwards by doing exactly what’s happening now – pearl clutching and outrage and taking sides and having opinions. The ad travels beyond the World Cup and Doordash doesn’t have to pay anything more.
No pile-on from me but I’m also Team No One.
Agree with your analysis.
Totally agree with everything you just said SophiaR. Other than celeb gossip followers no one in the US knows who Brooklyn Beckham is.
With this ad he can no longer claim he and his wife just want to be left alone and that it’s his parents that are instigating this “fued”.
Absolutely Team No One here. They are all ridiculous, self obsessed, entitled grifters with more money than sense.
I also agree with your analysis. the only funny thing about it to me is that its Door Dash and his parents were in the Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats.
But as a threshold matter, you’re right – he doesn’t have the face recognition. My husband is going to see this ad and have no idea what’s going on it. By the time I explain, he’ll just be like….”okay that’s dumb” and move on. People don’t know who he is, they won’t know why he can’t use his expensive World Cup tickets, etc.
And yes he’s monetizing his family drama which is fine – its his family drama to monetize, right? – but he’s been complaining about his parents doing the same thing, and his parents sending messages through the press, and his parents doing this in public and that in public etc. and he does this?
his parents are being super messy and I think we all agree on that. But he’s being messy as well. To quote @Kitten – Team No One.
No piling on from me! As a fellow long-term PR (but from the comms end) person, I agree with you. The lack of facial recognition for your average American is, to me, the biggest barrier for effectiveness from this particular ad.
Even if you take into account the recently reported story that David Beckham could prevent Prince Harry from attending World Cup games, that’s too recent to have been considered when Door Dash pitched the spot. It may make this ad slightly more relevant to the Celebitchy or Rob Shuter readers, but again, not the majority of the audience.
And the physical tickets being tossed aside representing thousands of wasted dollars makes it clear they aren’t reading the room. We’re at a moment when 54 million Americans are taking on second jobs to survive, and are carrying more credit card debt than in our history. A wealthy scion of soccer who is married to a billionaire’s daughter just wasting the tickets while ordering delivery to watch WC is more likely to give the message “you must have generational wealth to use food delivery services” than “I’ll order some sandwiches to watch some international soccer.”
That said, they’re riling up the usual suspects who will complain about it on-air, extending the reach of the ad. It seems unlikely to me that it’ll increase DoorDash’s bottom line in any meaningful way, but they’re getting talked about, which they may view as a win.
Interesting to hear the professionals’ take on this. As I’m sure you both are aware, none of us think that deeply about the ads we see. It’s more as @Eurydice said, ‘home, game, doordash’.
omg, thank you for saying all of this.
I am not sure why people are cheering his decision to do this, but :: shrug ::
To me it seems rather desperate and unnecessary.
I couldn’t agree more about the moral high ground – and that’s an interesting perspective on the success of the ad.
I like it – its v tongue in cheek with a nod to the British sense of humour of poking fun at ourselves.
His parents will be p!ssed!!! Brooklyn is, so far, the only one of their children to have a public profile as his 2 brothers haven’t quite achieved the same level of fame. Romeo is a not very successful footballer and model; Crus is a not very successful singer. I feel for Harper as its clear she will also be pushed into the same direction.
His parents made money off of him his whole life and are mad they can’t control him anymore. Why shouldn’t he get the bag at their expense?
How have they made money off him?
His mother doesn’t make children’s clothes and hasn’t had him parading around modelling them. She hasn’t hired him out as a child model. He’s not done paid adverts for anything growing up.
The whiney brat has only been asked to attend for family photo opportunities growing up.
If he didn’t have his hard-working parents history behind him, plus the family NAME, he’d be a no-talent nobody.
And would the equally bratty female Peltz have even looked twice at him if she wasn’t desperate for the Beckham name and resulting publicity she gets from using it?
Did they not sell his pictures when he was a baby? Look, I’m not even saying that’s a bad thing but let’s be real clear that their kids have been part of their brand building and that started from when he was a baby. There’s no perfect side here. But the way you say whiny brat and bratty female is beyond off-putting. No where in my comments will you see me calling Victoria or David names. They’re all messy sure but these comments are ick.
Made money off of him!? Huh?? Both of his parents forged their OWN successful careers. He has never worked. Ever.
Sooo you can say he’s never worked hard if you want. And say that he’s been given opportunities as a nepo baby with a rich wife. But he has worked at a hot sauce brand and cooking vids or whatever. Can you roll your eyes at that? Absolutely sure. But saying he’s NEVER worked is an exaggeration. If you want to say barely worked, sure but never? Don’t hurt your argument by taking it too far now.
He doesnt look that good.
That’s actually cute! And whaddaya know, it makes him likable!
This seems sad and immature to me. Team No One for sure.