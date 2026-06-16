King Charles made a point of not attending or sending anyone to Pamela Hicks’ funeral

Here are some photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne at the Order of the Garter event at Windsor Castle on Monday. Charles, Camilla, Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William are all members of the Order of the Garter. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh are not, so they don’t have to wear velvet robes or plumage. Anyway, it’s interesting that these pale-and-stale “working royals” all came out for both Trooping the Colour AND Garter Day, and yet none of these people bothered to attend Lady Pamela Hicks’ funeral on Saturday. Hicks was Prince Philip’s first cousin, and Lord Mountbatten’s daughter, not to mention a close friend of QEII. Mountbatten was King Charles’ mentor and godfather-like figure. Charles still didn’t attend Lady Pamela’s funeral, nor did he send his heir or one of his siblings. Instead, the funeral guest list included… Prince Philip’s longtime companion, Penelope Knatchbull.
Lady Helen Taylor led mourners at the funeral of Lady Pamela Hicks on Saturday, paying tribute to Prince Philip’s cousin, who died on 5 June at the age of 97.
The funeral, held at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Oxfordshire, took place on the same day as Trooping the Colour, meaning that much of the royal family was unable to attend. But the Firm, keen to show its support for Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood friend and bridesmaid, ensured they were represented by one of the most elegant members of the House of Windsor.
Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke of Kent, was at the funeral to represent her father and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, all three of whom played roles at Trooping the Colour. The 62-year-old royal, who was a muse for Giorgio Armani, carried an Anya Hindmarch clutch for the occasion.
Princess Anne was represented by the Lady Susan Hussey, a Lady of the Household for King Charles and a former Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II, and Ms Lynda Atkins represented Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy.
Also among the mourners was Lady Pamela’s daughter, India Hicks, who was joined by her husband, David Flint Wood, and her daughter, Domino. Also making their way to the Church in Oxfordshire were Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten, and Lady Alexandra Hooper.
Lady Pamela Hicks, the daughter of Lord Mountbatten, spent her life at the centre of the royal fold, and has been mourned by society following her death this month, which was announced by India Hicks with a moving social media tribute.
[From Tatler]
They sent the Duke of Kent’s daughter to represent the Duke of Kent and the Edinburghs, and Susan Hussey was sent in Anne’s place… but who represented Charles and Camilla? Who represented Prince William, who named one of his children after Louis Mountbatten? These people are beyond bizarre, and it now appears as if Charles made a special point of snubbing Lady Helen in life and death. Two weekends ago, he attended his nephew’s wedding then choppered 100 miles to attend the Epsom Derby on the same day. He couldn’t chopper to a family funeral which was held six hours after Trooping? He couldn’t send someone from the family, like William, Kate, Anne or Edward? It’s so weird. I’d love to know the backstory on what appears to be Charles’ years-long falling out with Lord Mountbatten’s family.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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King Charles III and Queen Camilla in their garter robes. // GARTER DAY AT WINDSOR CASTLE Monday, 15th June 2026 Engagement: The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will attend a Service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday 15th June 2026. St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, SL4 1NJ. Their Majesties The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family will walk in procession from Windsor Castle to St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter service. Following the service, Their Majesties and Members of the Royal Family will depart by carriages for their return journey to the Castle. Ahead of the Service, the three new Companions to the Order of the Garter will be invested at a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room, Windsor Castle. The following appointments were announced in April 2026: • The Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. • The Lord O’Donnell, GCB to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. • The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon, to be a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. Background The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Queen, several Members of the Royal Family, and up to 24 companions chosen in recognition of their work. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. The appointment of The Lord Hennessy of Nympsfield, The Lord O’Donnell and The Right Honourable The Lord Burnett of Maldon was announced on Thursday, 23rd April 2026.,Image: 1110359195, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editorial use, commercial use may require additional licenses. We don’t use AI to make images which could be mistaken for news photos. AI use will be clearly indicated. Supplied on condition you ensure personal data is processed in compliance with DPA2018, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Tony Kershaw/Avalon
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Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at St George’s Chapel to attend the annual Order of the Garter Service at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, June 15, 2026.,Image: 1110378331, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Toby Shepheard/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JUNE 15: King Charles III and Queen Camilla smiles as they attend the 2026 Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 15, 2026 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter, Britain’s oldest chivalric order established by Edward III, includes The King, Queen, Royal Family members, and up to 24 companions honoured for their public service. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally.,Image: 1110378557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales arrives with the Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Anne outside St George’s chapel in Windsor Castle for the start of the order of the garter ceremony. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. The Order includes The King, who is Sovereign of the Garter, The Queen, several Members of the Royal Family, and up to 24 companions chosen in recognition of their work. Companions of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, who have contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. Photograph by Richard Pohle,Image: 1110378675, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Richard Pohle/Avalon
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Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 15/06/2026. Windsor, United Kingdom. King Charles III and Queen Camilla leaving the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 1110385407, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 15/06/2026. Windsor, United Kingdom. King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle, United Kingdom.,Image: 1110385504, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
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The King was officially represented by James Hamilton, Duke of Abercorn.
I was just about to post the same thing.
Mountbatten was accused of CSA, whether that is true or not, look up Kincora
What happened at Kincora and before was horrific. There have been first-person accounts and books written for decades about what Mountbatten and his friends did in Ireland. And while he was Viceroy in India, many used to refer to him as MountBottom!
Charles is delusional if he thinks everyone will forget his very close relationship with Louis Mountbatten if he just ignores all the Mountbattens.
Yes Charles was one of his victims . Why would he want to go
Yeah I don’t know why Tatler left out the information.
Christ, what an asshole.
There are so many people in this post that your comment could be directed at, lmao.
Pamela Hicks must have made pro Harry & Meghan remarks in private to get the Team Z treatment at her own funeral. Anne couldn’t ask her own daughter to go on her behalf? She picked that old bigot Susan Hussey? And was Camilla’s ex husband busy and couldn’t represent her and Charles? I thought he was their number one choice these days for funeral duty. These people are beyond odd.
Or she could have made pro-Diana remarks.
So Charles did not send anyone to represent him, but that’s still classier than Anne sending Susan Hussey. It confirms that Anne is also a racist bigot of the highest order.
Anne never impressed me as being anything other than a rabid racist. Look at how she raised her children. Zara really showed her bigoted ass during H&M’s wedding.
These Hicks women are notoriously mean as cat meat and entitled. The old bitty and her media hungry daughter, India, who is also Charles’s goddaughter, repeatedly made scathing remarks about Diana, with India also hosting a panel featuring critics of Meghan. Soon after, the content was taken down from India’s website. But wait, it gets better: the Daily Fail reported that India PLEADED GUILTY to SHOPLIFTING a few years ago (a Max Mara coat, I think). This was a little before Charles’s crowning do, to which none of these vipers were invited.
I think the mountbatten s wanted Amanda knatchbull to marry Charles but she turned him down
I doubt she did. She was firmly on the side of the establishment. Her daughter made snide, anti-M comments, and the seance-holding tabloids will no doubt dig up this woman to get her to badmouth M from the grave when they deem it necessary.
They hated Mountbatten with good reason . Not everything is about Harry and Meghan
They all look awkward in those garter robes
Well the way they have vilified B&E for their fathers crimes maybe the showing up for the daughter of LMW funeral wasn’t a good pr move.
I’m sure there is all kinds of dirty laundry, but probably nothing to do with Pamela? What is the point of these people?
So reassuring to know that Susan Hussey is still tottering around. 😏
Yes, I’m sure that Ngozi Fulani is feeling all sorts of reassured.
So Susan Hussey is firmly back in the royal fold representing PR Anne and is a Lady of Charles’ household, truly disgusting! I know that I shouldn’t be surprised as the BRF and their minions (the press) constantly show us who and what they are and what they stand for. Yet again, I’m so thankful that Harry had the foresight and determination to get his wife and children out of that hellscape! #AbolishTheMonarchy
If I remember correctly, Huzzy wasn’t gone long, maybe just a few months. Of course the Left Behinds aren’t truly going to punish her for believing and behaving exactly as they do. Why would racists object to others’ racism?
What is Anne doing in that picture? Throwing gang signs? Casting a spell? I am once again applauding Kaiser’s brilliant choice of photos!
I mean Charles didn’t even bother to attend the funeral of his own cousin 2 years ago so I’m not surprised he didn’t care about this funeral. Just another sign of how little family feeling Charles has
Give him a break after what he endured with Mountbatten why would he go
I’m wondering if she was one of the adults who mistreated Charles when he was a child. She was Philip’s first cousin and very close to the Queen, and definitely similar to Philip in a lot of ways, in the why are you whining just get on with it way. That’s the only explanation I can think of for why they’ve been snubbed so hard.
I followed her daughter for a time (I think she had a hat line that I liked?), and she had Lady Pam tell a story one time that has stuck with me. When she was a baby/or very young, her parents were traveling Europe. Her parents were going to somewhere tricky, and left her and the nanny at a hotel. It couldn’t have been WWI or WWII, but some kind of conflict broke out and it ended up being almost six months before they came back. It also took longer because her parents didn’t remember where they’d left their child and her nanny.
Lady Pam’s take on it was hilariously nonchalant, and very much, well they did find me. And I can easily picture someone like that not understanding why Charles was such a sad sack.
Well she wouldn’t let Prince Charles propose to her fifteen year old daughter when he was in his twenties, so there’s that.
Oooooof I didn’t know that. That’s at least sensible? At least she kept the royals from becoming even more inbred? And age inappropriate? Good grief, that makes Lady Pamela sound like a sensible adult?
Really? I read he did propose to Amanda, but she said no, opting for a real job and a real life.
Charles,proposed to Amanda when she came of age. She turned him down. Mountbatten would go on trips with Charles and bring Amanda so she and Charles could get to know each other. Since she was a cousin of Charles nobody would suspect she was a,prospect of bride for Charles. Amanda might have said yes to Charles had her grandfather been around.and not been killed in 1979 in a terrorist attack
That hotel story is in her book Daughter of Empire. Someone here referred to it in the article from the other day.
So here’s me stuck on the particulars of that story. How’d that nanny pay for six months at that hotel? Or food for herself and the kid? Me, if I’m not out of that room by 11AM, they’re knocking on the door at 1101AM.
@beaniebean It’s the perk of being royal and one of the richest people. They could just rack up a bill and when her mother came back months later she paid for it all
@lucy She used to be very pro Charles and made him godfather of her daughter India, so there is that
“Charles made a special point of snubbing Lady Helen”
Did you mean “Lady Pamela”?
It sounds to me as though the royals just went through the funeral guest list and picked people to represent them. The Duke of Abercorn? I don’t think I’ve ever heard his name before in relation to Charles.
It was a snub. Just like they snubbed Constantine’s funerals. I’m wondering though if this came more from Camilla than Charles. The Mountbattens were firmly entrenched in the Royal family fold when Charles married Diana (the old man had wanted Charles to marry one of his granddaughters, I think). Did they look down on Camilla? I know I would have! 🤣😄. Did Pamela not kowtow to Camilla? So many questions…..
Look at Mountbatten notorious history and you’ll know why . He makes Andrew look like a saint
I’m just enjoying the glorious blonde, retro-Bieber hair of the wee boy carrying Charles’ robe.
Incredibly silly looking robes and you can tell that Wilbur knows it.
????? ‘Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke of Kent, was at the funeral to represent her father and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh,….’ How? Why? Why would Helen Taylor represent Sophie & Edward? How is she ‘leading’ the people who attended the funeral? Is she the highest ranking royal personage there? Is that how their stupid brains work? She was at the top of their dumb hierarchical system therefore she was the leader?
And how dare the Mountbattens plan their funeral for the same day as the king’s birthday parade?! Were they trying to pull focus or something?!
Helen has been good friends with India for decades. And she was friends with Edward growing up. They were part of the four royal babies born in 1964 to the Queen, Princess Margaret, the Duchess of Kent and Princess Alexandra.
Oh, wait, forgot to add–India Hicks’ daughter is named Domino???? What is it with these aristos & their names????
@beaniebean – was coming today the same thing – these pretentious twits and their ridiculous and/or offensive names – India is pure cultural appropriation in this circumstance and Domino? Does she have a sister Bingo and a brother Blackjack? God these people….
Pamela loved her time in India. It’s appreciation not appropriation.
Seems a bit weird to not attend the funeral of an almost 100-year-old woman because you solely didn’t like/approve of her father, even for very legitimate reasons. Maybe she totally sucked too. I have no idea. It’s not hard to imagine the BRF are rude AF though.
@Kaiser, you mean snubbing Lady “Pamela”, not “Helen”.
India said her mother left very specific instructions about her funeral. She wanted no fuss. She had a wicker coffin like her sister. My bet is that they didn’t want any royals there.
Lady Helen is a good choice. She’s friends with India and has been for decades. And of course Penny would be there. It’s her family. She, more than Norton, is the head of the Mountbatten family.