King Charles made a point of not attending or sending anyone to Pamela Hicks’ funeral

Here are some photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne at the Order of the Garter event at Windsor Castle on Monday. Charles, Camilla, Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William are all members of the Order of the Garter. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh are not, so they don’t have to wear velvet robes or plumage. Anyway, it’s interesting that these pale-and-stale “working royals” all came out for both Trooping the Colour AND Garter Day, and yet none of these people bothered to attend Lady Pamela Hicks’ funeral on Saturday. Hicks was Prince Philip’s first cousin, and Lord Mountbatten’s daughter, not to mention a close friend of QEII. Mountbatten was King Charles’ mentor and godfather-like figure. Charles still didn’t attend Lady Pamela’s funeral, nor did he send his heir or one of his siblings. Instead, the funeral guest list included… Prince Philip’s longtime companion, Penelope Knatchbull.

Lady Helen Taylor led mourners at the funeral of Lady Pamela Hicks on Saturday, paying tribute to Prince Philip’s cousin, who died on 5 June at the age of 97. The funeral, held at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Oxfordshire, took place on the same day as Trooping the Colour, meaning that much of the royal family was unable to attend. But the Firm, keen to show its support for Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood friend and bridesmaid, ensured they were represented by one of the most elegant members of the House of Windsor. Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke of Kent, was at the funeral to represent her father and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, all three of whom played roles at Trooping the Colour. The 62-year-old royal, who was a muse for Giorgio Armani, carried an Anya Hindmarch clutch for the occasion. Princess Anne was represented by the Lady Susan Hussey, a Lady of the Household for King Charles and a former Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II, and Ms Lynda Atkins represented Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy. Also among the mourners was Lady Pamela’s daughter, India Hicks, who was joined by her husband, David Flint Wood, and her daughter, Domino. Also making their way to the Church in Oxfordshire were Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten, and Lady Alexandra Hooper. Lady Pamela Hicks, the daughter of Lord Mountbatten, spent her life at the centre of the royal fold, and has been mourned by society following her death this month, which was announced by India Hicks with a moving social media tribute.

[From Tatler]

They sent the Duke of Kent’s daughter to represent the Duke of Kent and the Edinburghs, and Susan Hussey was sent in Anne’s place… but who represented Charles and Camilla? Who represented Prince William, who named one of his children after Louis Mountbatten? These people are beyond bizarre, and it now appears as if Charles made a special point of snubbing Lady Helen in life and death. Two weekends ago, he attended his nephew’s wedding then choppered 100 miles to attend the Epsom Derby on the same day. He couldn’t chopper to a family funeral which was held six hours after Trooping? He couldn’t send someone from the family, like William, Kate, Anne or Edward? It’s so weird. I’d love to know the backstory on what appears to be Charles’ years-long falling out with Lord Mountbatten’s family.