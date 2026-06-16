King Charles made a point of not attending or sending anyone to Pamela Hicks’ funeral

Here are some photos of King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Anne at the Order of the Garter event at Windsor Castle on Monday. Charles, Camilla, Anne, Prince Edward and Prince William are all members of the Order of the Garter. The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Edinburgh are not, so they don’t have to wear velvet robes or plumage. Anyway, it’s interesting that these pale-and-stale “working royals” all came out for both Trooping the Colour AND Garter Day, and yet none of these people bothered to attend Lady Pamela Hicks’ funeral on Saturday. Hicks was Prince Philip’s first cousin, and Lord Mountbatten’s daughter, not to mention a close friend of QEII. Mountbatten was King Charles’ mentor and godfather-like figure. Charles still didn’t attend Lady Pamela’s funeral, nor did he send his heir or one of his siblings. Instead, the funeral guest list included… Prince Philip’s longtime companion, Penelope Knatchbull.

Lady Helen Taylor led mourners at the funeral of Lady Pamela Hicks on Saturday, paying tribute to Prince Philip’s cousin, who died on 5 June at the age of 97.

The funeral, held at St. Bartholomew’s Church in Oxfordshire, took place on the same day as Trooping the Colour, meaning that much of the royal family was unable to attend. But the Firm, keen to show its support for Queen Elizabeth II’s childhood friend and bridesmaid, ensured they were represented by one of the most elegant members of the House of Windsor.

Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke of Kent, was at the funeral to represent her father and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, all three of whom played roles at Trooping the Colour. The 62-year-old royal, who was a muse for Giorgio Armani, carried an Anya Hindmarch clutch for the occasion.

Princess Anne was represented by the Lady Susan Hussey, a Lady of the Household for King Charles and a former Woman of the Bedchamber to Queen Elizabeth II, and Ms Lynda Atkins represented Princess Alexandra, the Hon Lady Ogilvy.

Also among the mourners was Lady Pamela’s daughter, India Hicks, who was joined by her husband, David Flint Wood, and her daughter, Domino. Also making their way to the Church in Oxfordshire were Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten, and Lady Alexandra Hooper.

Lady Pamela Hicks, the daughter of Lord Mountbatten, spent her life at the centre of the royal fold, and has been mourned by society following her death this month, which was announced by India Hicks with a moving social media tribute.

[From Tatler]

They sent the Duke of Kent’s daughter to represent the Duke of Kent and the Edinburghs, and Susan Hussey was sent in Anne’s place… but who represented Charles and Camilla? Who represented Prince William, who named one of his children after Louis Mountbatten? These people are beyond bizarre, and it now appears as if Charles made a special point of snubbing Lady Helen in life and death. Two weekends ago, he attended his nephew’s wedding then choppered 100 miles to attend the Epsom Derby on the same day. He couldn’t chopper to a family funeral which was held six hours after Trooping? He couldn’t send someone from the family, like William, Kate, Anne or Edward? It’s so weird. I’d love to know the backstory on what appears to be Charles’ years-long falling out with Lord Mountbatten’s family.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

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48 Responses to “King Charles made a point of not attending or sending anyone to Pamela Hicks’ funeral”

  1. Someone pinched my user name says:
    June 16, 2026 at 7:57 am

    The King was officially represented by James Hamilton, Duke of Abercorn.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      June 16, 2026 at 8:10 am

      I was just about to post the same thing.

      Reply
    • Lisa says:
      June 16, 2026 at 8:20 am

      Mountbatten was accused of CSA, whether that is true or not, look up Kincora

      Reply
      • Sparkle says:
        June 16, 2026 at 8:52 am

        What happened at Kincora and before was horrific. There have been first-person accounts and books written for decades about what Mountbatten and his friends did in Ireland. And while he was Viceroy in India, many used to refer to him as MountBottom!

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        June 16, 2026 at 9:13 am

        Charles is delusional if he thinks everyone will forget his very close relationship with Louis Mountbatten if he just ignores all the Mountbattens.

      • Sunny says:
        June 16, 2026 at 2:26 pm

        Yes Charles was one of his victims . Why would he want to go

    • Amy Bee says:
      June 16, 2026 at 8:21 am

      Yeah I don’t know why Tatler left out the information.

      Reply
  2. Tis True, Tis True says:
    June 16, 2026 at 7:58 am

    Christ, what an asshole.

    Reply
  3. Nancy says:
    June 16, 2026 at 8:01 am

    Pamela Hicks must have made pro Harry & Meghan remarks in private to get the Team Z treatment at her own funeral. Anne couldn’t ask her own daughter to go on her behalf? She picked that old bigot Susan Hussey? And was Camilla’s ex husband busy and couldn’t represent her and Charles? I thought he was their number one choice these days for funeral duty. These people are beyond odd.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 16, 2026 at 12:32 pm

      Or she could have made pro-Diana remarks.

      So Charles did not send anyone to represent him, but that’s still classier than Anne sending Susan Hussey. It confirms that Anne is also a racist bigot of the highest order.

      Reply
      • Beverley says:
        June 16, 2026 at 12:59 pm

        Anne never impressed me as being anything other than a rabid racist. Look at how she raised her children. Zara really showed her bigoted ass during H&M’s wedding.

      • IrisMyCase says:
        June 16, 2026 at 9:10 pm

        These Hicks women are notoriously mean as cat meat and entitled. The old bitty and her media hungry daughter, India, who is also Charles’s goddaughter, repeatedly made scathing remarks about Diana, with India also hosting a panel featuring critics of Meghan. Soon after, the content was taken down from India’s website. But wait, it gets better: the Daily Fail reported that India PLEADED GUILTY to SHOPLIFTING a few years ago (a Max Mara coat, I think). This was a little before Charles’s crowning do, to which none of these vipers were invited.

      • Tessa says:
        June 17, 2026 at 7:46 am

        I think the mountbatten s wanted Amanda knatchbull to marry Charles but she turned him down

    • Magdalena says:
      June 16, 2026 at 2:20 pm

      I doubt she did. She was firmly on the side of the establishment. Her daughter made snide, anti-M comments, and the seance-holding tabloids will no doubt dig up this woman to get her to badmouth M from the grave when they deem it necessary.

      Reply
    • Sunny says:
      June 16, 2026 at 2:29 pm

      They hated Mountbatten with good reason . Not everything is about Harry and Meghan

      Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    June 16, 2026 at 8:06 am

    They all look awkward in those garter robes

    Reply
  5. Hypocrisy says:
    June 16, 2026 at 8:21 am

    Well the way they have vilified B&E for their fathers crimes maybe the showing up for the daughter of LMW funeral wasn’t a good pr move.

    Reply
  6. JanetDR says:
    June 16, 2026 at 8:44 am

    I’m sure there is all kinds of dirty laundry, but probably nothing to do with Pamela? What is the point of these people?

    Reply
  7. Brassy Rebel says:
    June 16, 2026 at 8:58 am

    So reassuring to know that Susan Hussey is still tottering around. 😏

    Reply
  8. Harla says:
    June 16, 2026 at 9:31 am

    So Susan Hussey is firmly back in the royal fold representing PR Anne and is a Lady of Charles’ household, truly disgusting! I know that I shouldn’t be surprised as the BRF and their minions (the press) constantly show us who and what they are and what they stand for. Yet again, I’m so thankful that Harry had the foresight and determination to get his wife and children out of that hellscape! #AbolishTheMonarchy

    Reply
    • Beverley says:
      June 16, 2026 at 1:03 pm

      If I remember correctly, Huzzy wasn’t gone long, maybe just a few months. Of course the Left Behinds aren’t truly going to punish her for believing and behaving exactly as they do. Why would racists object to others’ racism?

      Reply
  9. Blithe says:
    June 16, 2026 at 9:34 am

    What is Anne doing in that picture? Throwing gang signs? Casting a spell? I am once again applauding Kaiser’s brilliant choice of photos!

    Reply
  10. Lauren says:
    June 16, 2026 at 9:47 am

    I mean Charles didn’t even bother to attend the funeral of his own cousin 2 years ago so I’m not surprised he didn’t care about this funeral. Just another sign of how little family feeling Charles has

    Reply
  11. Lucy says:
    June 16, 2026 at 9:50 am

    I’m wondering if she was one of the adults who mistreated Charles when he was a child. She was Philip’s first cousin and very close to the Queen, and definitely similar to Philip in a lot of ways, in the why are you whining just get on with it way. That’s the only explanation I can think of for why they’ve been snubbed so hard.

    I followed her daughter for a time (I think she had a hat line that I liked?), and she had Lady Pam tell a story one time that has stuck with me. When she was a baby/or very young, her parents were traveling Europe. Her parents were going to somewhere tricky, and left her and the nanny at a hotel. It couldn’t have been WWI or WWII, but some kind of conflict broke out and it ended up being almost six months before they came back. It also took longer because her parents didn’t remember where they’d left their child and her nanny.

    Lady Pam’s take on it was hilariously nonchalant, and very much, well they did find me. And I can easily picture someone like that not understanding why Charles was such a sad sack.

    Reply
    • Monlette says:
      June 16, 2026 at 10:52 am

      Well she wouldn’t let Prince Charles propose to her fifteen year old daughter when he was in his twenties, so there’s that.

      Reply
      • Lucy says:
        June 16, 2026 at 12:07 pm

        Oooooof I didn’t know that. That’s at least sensible? At least she kept the royals from becoming even more inbred? And age inappropriate? Good grief, that makes Lady Pamela sound like a sensible adult?

      • Blubb says:
        June 16, 2026 at 2:09 pm

        Really? I read he did propose to Amanda, but she said no, opting for a real job and a real life.

      • Tessa says:
        June 17, 2026 at 1:57 am

        Charles,proposed to Amanda when she came of age. She turned him down. Mountbatten would go on trips with Charles and bring Amanda so she and Charles could get to know each other. Since she was a cousin of Charles nobody would suspect she was a,prospect of bride for Charles. Amanda might have said yes to Charles had her grandfather been around.and not been killed in 1979 in a terrorist attack

    • windyriver says:
      June 16, 2026 at 10:56 am

      That hotel story is in her book Daughter of Empire. Someone here referred to it in the article from the other day.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 16, 2026 at 2:16 pm

      So here’s me stuck on the particulars of that story. How’d that nanny pay for six months at that hotel? Or food for herself and the kid? Me, if I’m not out of that room by 11AM, they’re knocking on the door at 1101AM.

      Reply
      • ABCD says:
        June 16, 2026 at 4:14 pm

        @beaniebean It’s the perk of being royal and one of the richest people. They could just rack up a bill and when her mother came back months later she paid for it all

    • ABCD says:
      June 16, 2026 at 4:16 pm

      @lucy She used to be very pro Charles and made him godfather of her daughter India, so there is that

      Reply
  12. BayTampaBay says:
    June 16, 2026 at 9:55 am

    “Charles made a special point of snubbing Lady Helen”

    Did you mean “Lady Pamela”?

    Reply
  13. Mayp says:
    June 16, 2026 at 10:20 am

    It sounds to me as though the royals just went through the funeral guest list and picked people to represent them. The Duke of Abercorn? I don’t think I’ve ever heard his name before in relation to Charles.

    It was a snub. Just like they snubbed Constantine’s funerals. I’m wondering though if this came more from Camilla than Charles. The Mountbattens were firmly entrenched in the Royal family fold when Charles married Diana (the old man had wanted Charles to marry one of his granddaughters, I think). Did they look down on Camilla? I know I would have! 🤣😄. Did Pamela not kowtow to Camilla? So many questions…..

    Reply
  14. Felicity Fox says:
    June 16, 2026 at 10:48 am

    I’m just enjoying the glorious blonde, retro-Bieber hair of the wee boy carrying Charles’ robe.

    Reply
  15. Kittenmom says:
    June 16, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Incredibly silly looking robes and you can tell that Wilbur knows it.

    Reply
  16. BeanieBean says:
    June 16, 2026 at 2:00 pm

    ????? ‘Lady Helen Taylor, the daughter of the Duke of Kent, was at the funeral to represent her father and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh,….’ How? Why? Why would Helen Taylor represent Sophie & Edward? How is she ‘leading’ the people who attended the funeral? Is she the highest ranking royal personage there? Is that how their stupid brains work? She was at the top of their dumb hierarchical system therefore she was the leader?
    And how dare the Mountbattens plan their funeral for the same day as the king’s birthday parade?! Were they trying to pull focus or something?!

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      June 16, 2026 at 8:39 pm

      Helen has been good friends with India for decades. And she was friends with Edward growing up. They were part of the four royal babies born in 1964 to the Queen, Princess Margaret, the Duchess of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

      Reply
  17. BeanieBean says:
    June 16, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    Oh, wait, forgot to add–India Hicks’ daughter is named Domino???? What is it with these aristos & their names????

    Reply
    • Mtl.ex.pat says:
      June 16, 2026 at 4:57 pm

      @beaniebean – was coming today the same thing – these pretentious twits and their ridiculous and/or offensive names – India is pure cultural appropriation in this circumstance and Domino? Does she have a sister Bingo and a brother Blackjack? God these people….

      Reply
  18. KC says:
    June 16, 2026 at 2:58 pm

    Seems a bit weird to not attend the funeral of an almost 100-year-old woman because you solely didn’t like/approve of her father, even for very legitimate reasons. Maybe she totally sucked too. I have no idea. It’s not hard to imagine the BRF are rude AF though.

    Reply
  19. bisynaptic says:
    June 16, 2026 at 4:09 pm

    @Kaiser, you mean snubbing Lady “Pamela”, not “Helen”.

    Reply
  20. Bqm says:
    June 16, 2026 at 8:38 pm

    India said her mother left very specific instructions about her funeral. She wanted no fuss. She had a wicker coffin like her sister. My bet is that they didn’t want any royals there.

    Lady Helen is a good choice. She’s friends with India and has been for decades. And of course Penny would be there. It’s her family. She, more than Norton, is the head of the Mountbatten family.

    Reply

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