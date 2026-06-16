Mail: Brad Pitt believes Knox & Vivienne will drop ‘Pitt’ on their 18th birthday

In the past month, there’s been a lot of interesting gossip around Angelina Jolie, her children and her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Zahara Jolie graduated from Spelman and Brad was not there, nor did he mark the occasion privately or publicly. Angelina’s team called him out publicly about it. Then we learned that Zahara and Maddox have both filed to change their names and formally drop “Pitt” from their legal names. Over the weekend, Page Six added something else: Knox has stopped using “Pitt” from his name as well, and his name on his high-school diploma is simply “Knox Jolie.” Brad skipped Knox’s graduation as well. Throughout all of these many stories about Brad being a deadbeat father who refuses to show up for his children, Brad’s team has repeatedly cried about how Angelina “alienated” the children from him. Angelina’s side has been clapping back hard. So, I went into this Daily Mail exclusive thinking that it was just going to be more of the same from Pity Party Pitt, but once again, even the normally pro-Pitt outlets are publishing Team Jolie’s pushback.
For Brad Pitt, the impending 18th birthdays next month of Vivienne and Knox, his twins with former wife Angelina Jolie and the youngest of their sprawling brood, will be a day of profound sorrow. Because the Oscar-winning actor believes the day will mark the ‘final exclamation point’ in what his friends call ‘the most successful campaign of parental alienation in history.’
Pitt, 62, who once described the six children he shared with 51-year-old Jolie as ‘my entire world,’ has effectively been shut out of their lives completely. He has no contact, has attended no graduations, has missed out on school plays and dance recitals and will spend Father’s Day next Sunday as he has for the past few years. Alone.
What’s more, the Daily Mail understands that, like their older siblings Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara and Pax, the twins will legally file to have Pitt’s name formerly removed from their surname ‘within days’ of their birthday. On Friday, it was reported that Knox had indeed dropped Pitt’s name from his high school diploma when he graduated from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles earlier this month.
A source close to Brad told the Daily Mail: ‘We’re at the finish line. Angelina has won. This has been a comprehensive and deliberate effort to fully alienate the children from their father and dropping the Pitt name from theirs is an exclamation point. She has completed the most effective campaign of parental alienation ever but at what cost?’
Now, for the first time, the Daily Mail can reveal that sources close to Pitt believe that part of Jolie’s deep-rooted animus towards her ex is because she attempted a reconciliation with him after that plane incident – and was rebuffed by him. Another source with knowledge of the situation denied this, saying that Jolie did not seek ‘reconciliation’ but instead: ‘Participated in years of family therapy with Pitt and the children, for everyone to try to heal after the events that led to her divorce.’
Pitt fought to try and get shared custody but dropped that legal effort in March 2024. He was given legal visitation rights to the twins, which will end when they turn 18. It is not known when Pitt last saw any of his children, but the estrangement is believed to be total. He has not been photographed with any of his children in more than six years. ‘Having visitation rights and having the children want to see him are two different things,’ the friend sighed.
A source with knowledge of Jolie’s situation said: ‘If he isn’t close to the kids, it’s because of the harm he has done. He wasn’t honest about his actions, and it affected the trust between them. It’s been very hard for the kids. No one knows, except them, how bad it has been.’
Those within Team Pitt point to some of the ‘troubles’ the children have experienced as proof that a lack of a father figure has ramifications, while those on Team Jolie shrug that off, saying the children are all remarkably well-adjusted and polite. One mother whose child attended the same dance class as Shiloh, 20, at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, told the Daily Mail: ‘Considering how Hollywood messes people up, Angelina’s children are remarkably normal. Shiloh is extremely talented as a dancer. She wants to dance and do choreography professionally. You would never know she’s the daughter of two of the most famous people on the planet. She’s down-to-earth and shy.’ Shiloh has been described as ‘gender fluid’ because she went through a period of dressing in boys’ clothes and wanting to be called John, but the mother said: ‘She went through a period of experimentation as all kids do. She’s a great kid. Everyone loves her.’
For now, Pitt is said to be dreading Father’s Day. An acquaintance said: ‘Father’s Day is very tough for him because he spends it alone. There are no kids running up to him with sweet handwritten cards and homemade gifts and there is no storytelling over brunch. He still has his own father, which is great, but it’s not the same. He wanted to be honored on Father’s Day. He feels he has lost his children forever, that there is no turning back now. It has been a decade with little to no contact with his children. They don’t really know him, and he doesn’t really know them, which makes him terribly sad.’
The “Angelina attempted a reconciliation with him after that plane incident – and was rebuffed by him” story is an audacious lie. The opposite was true – Brad was absolutely furious that Angelina didn’t come crawling back to him, and that she was completely done with the marriage the moment he put his hands on her children. Brad has been the one furiously punishing Angelina financially and through these BS lawsuits because he was the jilted one and he couldn’t handle it.
As for the rest of it… lots of fascinating admissions in this piece. I also believe that Knox and Vivienne are going to change their names and drop “Pitt” on or around their 18th birthday. I also believe that it’s been many years since any of the kids have spoken to him. I also believe that Brad “wanted to be honored on Father’s Day” despite being a deadbeat and a horrible person. I also believe that Brad doesn’t actually care about those six kids, he just hates that his image has taken hit after hit because the kids so clearly despise him. Also: the kids absolutely seem well-adjusted and cool, and that’s because of Angelina.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
They should sent this man a card with gaslights all over it signed by each kid with their name change.. and a cease and desist order to stop him from using them to feed the tabloids articles that lie about their mother, and them.
The fact that he didn’t show up for graduations says so much. I don’t care how much my kids hated me – I’m showing up no matter what.
These children are victims of domestic violence. In such a case, the arrival of an uninvited aggressor is not advisable. It’s unclear whether this would cause further trauma.
Nope, he did the decent thing for once. He’s not invited, don’t show up and act like everything is okay. Without a conversation, apology and working on behavior, you don’t just show up to the place where the people you hurt are. Showing up where you KNOW you are NOT welcome, is Narcissism 101.
Fact is as Kaiser rightly so pointed out Brad Pitt seriously doesn’t care for any of those kids, he most definitely doesn’t care for the adopted kids, and still couldn’t form a decent bond with biological kids. That alone speaks volumes. I just wish he’d stop lying and putting out defamatory smear campaigns against Angelina Jolie and her children just to make himself look like a victim, when reality is we all seen the optics for last 10 years Brad Pitt put his career and image over his child abuse victim and survivors. He’s selfish and a narsasstic man
I hope when they do, this is the last we hear of this name/no-name saga.
It’s just so unfair to these kids and continues to open them to shocking, unwarranted abuse from MAGA & incels.
It also sucks cause during this graduation season as we’ve seen SO MANY celeb kids of divorced parents thriving onto further education, college or career opportunities, yet it’s the surname narrative that continues to follow the Jolies.
Example, Jennifer Lopez twins graduated, both are off to college, but there’s almost zero mention that their father, Marc Antony was NOWHERE to be seen
Instead the focus is on one of them off to Sarah Lawrence College.👍👍
I really hope the next time we read/hear about the Jolies is with some stonking achievement.
Manifesting Vivienne co-writing/co-producing another Broadway play!!😉😉
Manifesting that she also grows her hair waist length!!😜😜
Manifesting that she also grows her hair waist length!!— Huh?
Manifesting this young girl does whatever the hell she wants with her hair. Doesn’t have to be long. Short haired girls exist.
“Those within Team Pitt point to some of the ‘troubles’ the children have experienced as proof that a lack of a father figure has ramifications” What troubles? You barely hear about any of the kids. Only Pax because of bike accidents. The others were going to school and involved in activities. They’re not on social media or trying to be famous.
When you have six kids, and all of them side with the mother, and none have been arrested or are struggling with addiction, it’s pretty clear who the fit parent is.
I think the DM was purposely vague about these so-called “troubles” for that reason. Also, they seem to have grouped ideas about Shiloh being described as “gender fluid” in the same paragraph as the “lack of father figure” “troubles” etc. That’s probably intentional, don’t you think?
I noticed this too Jay. They’re pandering to the MAGA right. That shiloh possibly being gender fluid or having a girlfriend means she’s “trouble” which is downright disgusting. The girl shiloh is always with actually attended that charity event with Angelina and the other kids. Whatever it is she’s clearly friendly with the family so to disparage another young woman in that manner is sick of him
Of course, any “troubles” the kids may have had could be attributed to having a violent and abusive father, but that doesn’t fit Brad’s narrative.
It’s the Daily Mail. British tabloids skew conservative in their editorial slant, and British conservativism is currently obsessed with strict gender essentialism as part of their general anti-trans politics. They’re dog-whistling to their readers here, suggesting that Shiloh’s alleged gender fluidity is because she’s been denied the presence of a proper man in her life to remind her of her place.
Disgusting! If I remember correctly, Shiloh was dressing “gender fluid” when Brad was still in the picture.
He was the one who said she wanted to be calked John and it, and the trans rumors, have followed her since she was a six year old because of it. Angie’s only ever called her Shiloh or Shi and referred to her as she. But rumors about a child’s gender and sexuality have persisted because of Brad’s big mouth. Over a name she “insisted on” for practically no time.
I’m cackling at the image of sad Brad not having any little children running up to him with homemade cards — his youngest kids are finishing HIGH SCHOOL!
It was meant to tug on the heartstrings, I imagine, but instead it just unintentionally reveals him as someone who hasn’t seen his children in YEARS.
Ines can write him a card for Father’s Day.
Ummm, I wish his pr would just stop with all this. It’s ick.
Angelina is an advocate so many causes involving violence, I think she is smart enough to recognize the violence that was going on in her own mariage. So after all this, Brad’s PR move is now to tell us before hand that the 2 last children, will drop his name too so we’re not shocked, and surprise surprise, the strategy changes and he tell us angie wanted him back after his abuse and violence fit against his wife and the children on the divorce flight. Ok Brad. Go be happy with amal V.2.0. She can write you a fathers day card to honor you if that’s what you really want.
So, isn’t Brad the one that Jennifer Aniston memorably described as missing a “sensitivity chip”? These repeated attacks on Angelina and the kids — now that most of the kids are legal adults who Brad has no compunction about attacking in the press in their own right — is just making it more and more clear why none of the kids want anything to do with Brad or his last name. Maybe for Father’s Day, Brad will get the very special card that he’s publicly longing for: a public description from the kids re: just how awful, abusive, and neglectful a parent Brad has been … along with suggestions of more to come if Daddy Dearest doesn’t shut the F up. The twins will turn 18 in July. Brad should probably be thinking about what he wants his life to look like going forward.
“So, isn’t Brad the one that Jennifer Aniston memorably described as missing a “sensitivity chip”?”
Yet Aniston was being wistful about him just last week on Variety Actors on Actors, and stays liking Insta posts about her ex. Go figure.
I wish she would not be wistful about him in public. I guess it’s to show how over it she is that she can be friendly with him? But he’s so gross. Why pander to that?
It would be epic if they sent him a card saying keep our names out of your mouth unless you want us to go on record for public consumption about what you did and who you really are.
“He wanted to be honored on Father’s Day.”
Honored?!?! For What?
He is an abuser of those children, and their mother, full stop!
Some men think that being a sperm donor makes them a father. Maybe he wants them to honor his ejaculation?
Awww, poor Brad the Deadbeat Dad. It’s kind of smart of him to publicly pre-emptively admit what is obvious to all but the willfully blind, which is that those children will also drop his last name after they turn 18. That bs about Angelina trying to reconcile with him is truly laughable, bc because she hightailed it to her divorce immediately after that plane incident and has never looked back. Also, after the plane incident, ArmPitt and those kids were in court ordered therapy, with BP also insisting on court ordered visitation rights. Remember that shady judge issuing rulings that were always favorable to BP and later we found out that the judge had serious conflicts of interest re BP? Anyway, without a restraining order, there’s no good or valid reason why BP shouldn’t know any of his children nor any reason why he couldn’t have been able to attend any of their school functions and activities. And he would definitely have bragged about it had he attended any of them. Not attending your kids graduations is indeed foul and he should be as ashamed of himself as he’s made them feel towards him and his reprehensible behavior.
What happened to him to still seeing the twins? If there was an any meaningful interaction there he wouldve been at Knox’s graduation. Its obvious he hasn’t spoken to kids in years and these type of articlesnare a major cause of friction, yet he continues to push them.
The reconciliation narrative is hilarious since it was said Angelina never eased up on visitations since the abuse toward the kids. Throwing everything at the other then the real reason.
From a purely aesthetic standpoint, Jolie is a cooler last name than Jolie-Pitt. Imagine meeting a young person who isn’t famous and they introduce themselves as Maddox Jolie. You have immediate cool name envy. Rinse repeat for all their names.
His team still banking that people don’t know the real details of that fbi report.
Most people would see right through the reconciliation line against the fact he strangled one of the boys and poured beer over the 3 youngest. Therapy in the hopes the kids get to keep a relationship they presumably enjoyed until then makes sense. Having any attraction to a man who terrorises kids? Nah.
I keep hearing they had years of family therapy, but then say he hasn’t seen them on 6 years? That part is confusing.
Well, how many years ago was the plane incident? It’s been a while. They could’ve done a good few years of therapy and then not talked for 6 years afterwards. At some point, the kids may be able to just say no to a visitation? But I don’t know that these sources are fully accurate on the timeline.
The plane incident was 10 years ago.
What six minor children had witnessed was how hard their farher pushed back on his abuses to them and their mother. He took no accountability, he only dud a weak I used to drink and did two AA sessions pity party to magazines and got awarded an Oscar for being soo brave fir walking away from his family he abused with the hollywood & all his exes backup abuser apologist enablers simping after him .
When the choice comes down to his career or his family, Brad Pitt has consistently chosen his movie career. Over his children, and of course thats a very deliberate choice he’s made. And I doubt he has any regrets apart from the the pesky domestic violence that still lingers under the surface of all cover ups
Thats about correct for the older kids. Maddox was 15 back in 2016 and is 24 now. It doesn’t sound like he’s seen Shiloh since she was able to age out and have a choice on visitations as well.
So much bull caca from this deadbeat. He spent the last Father’s day in 2016, before the split, partying away from the family. He has not been seen or photographed with those same kids for TEN years.
So true!
No women after being abused and witnessed her children being abused would beg for her abuser to take her back.
@Stephenie 45, your comment about what “no women” would do in the face of abuse is an overstatement. Factors like fear, emotional abuse, and poverty are just a few potential issues that can impact the way women with limited options might react in the face of abuse and domestic violence.
All props to Angelina — for her courage in using the resources that she had access to, in order to provide stability and so much more for her children.
This short piece might be of interest to those concerned about domestic violence.
https://canadianwomen.org/blog/why-women-stay-abusive-relationships/
And don’t forget when he finally passed out drunk on the plane after his rage attacks, the kids were too terrified to go the bathroom because it meant having to pass him on the way. Can’t imagine why Hiltzik doesn’t publicize these details in his PR hissy rants with tabloid media.
P.S. this comment is in response to Cj’s post above.
I’m pretty sure the eldest group have been silent waiting for the youngest two to age out – probably so he couldn’t mess with their mother.
I greatly anticipate once they turn 18 they will ALL start talking. That’s why he continues to panic and push at their mother in that civil suit.
Brad Pitt seriously has proven he most definitely doesn’t care about his six children, he never congratulated his children on their achievements, no public wishes ,nothing, even his PR sources couldn’t bring themselves to acknowledge six children’s achievements and milestone moments in last 10 years
He always focuses on attacking Angelina, even though he wasn’t involved in anything, he still wants to take credit as a father. Yet all he is an absent father deadbeat father, now being supported by likes of Andrew Tate.
I honestly do not know the whole story despite what’s said here and in other places.. I am not defending anyone but have long felt as if there are important bits we don’t know going both ways.
Also – maybe not seeing them is deadbeat but you can be sure child support was paid .. just sayin’
Absolutely. It’s California.
He’s LEGALLY bound to pay support or face sanctions.
https://www.msmfamilylaw.com/blog/2025/september/child-support-101-what-s-included-what-s-mandato/
https://cristinlowelaw.com/child-support-enforcement-in-california/
Hell a parent can be charged to pay support retroactively if s/he comes up short!
Ofcourse you would come out on support of the abuser. I’ve been on this site for a long time and I remember in the early days of the split and divorce announcement, you were one of the ones blaming Maddox for being a spoiled brat. Deadbeat was legally mandated to pay child support and would have been garnished if he didn’t comply. So that does not count towards him being less of a deadbeat. Do better!
Not seeing them is deadbeat behavior. Its not just financial support which he’s most likely obligated to give by their custody agreement. He is a deadbeat
Please educate yourself on abuse dynamics. Abuse is not a two-way personality clash. It is a power-and-control dynamic with a power structure.
Victims may react poorly or messily or imperfectly, but reacting to abuse is not the same as being the abuser. We don’t expect perfection from victims. And we never excuse the abuse or blame the victims for being abused – victim-blaming is not okay. The abuse remains the abuser’s choice.
Now, I think the worst thing you could accuse AJ of is slow-rolling the custody case. And who can blame her? Her ex is incredibly wealthy, powerful and beloved and had already managed to get a pretty solid FBI investigation into his abuse shut down. The kids were reportedly terrified of him and/or antagonistic towards him because of the abuse. So she likely slow-rolled it until they were old enough to have a say themselves.
Meanwhile she has done extensive activism and lobbying around domestic family violence both in America and globally, including campaigning for the US Senate to renew and strengthen the provisions (including on family courts) in the Violence Against Women Act (that creates grant programs for states to provide services and housing to abuse victims and training to improve the legal system’s response to domestic violence).
One of the new additions to the Act that she campaigned for is called Kayden’s Law, named after a 7yo girl killed by her father in a murder-suicide during an unsupervised visit in 2018. Kayden’s Law focuses on how family courts handle custody cases involving abuse allegations, including improving training for judges who hear custody disputes, outlining required qualifications to give expert testimony about abuse, and asking states to change their statutes to limit therapies focused on forced family reunification.
In an interview with NBC, Angelina said, “I think once you’re exposed to this system, whoever you are, once you’re exposed to it and you realize how unbelievably broken this system is, you have to do something to improve it.”
It’s worth noting that when she and the kids left Brad after the plane incident, he kept all of the family properties, and allegedly refused to let the kids take any belongings from them, so they had to replace everything.
Angelina bought a house near him to facilitate (supervised!!!!) visits, and she had to take a loan out from Brad to do this, because most of her money was tied up in Miraval. He charged her interest on that loan.
Two years later, in 2018, Angelina filed in their ongoing custody battles. Her team claimed Brad “hasn’t paid any “meaningful” child support for a year and a half. Now, she’s planning to seek a court order for retroactive funds… “(Pitt) has a duty to pay child support,” wrote Jolie attorney Samantha Bley DeJean… “As of present, (Pitt) has paid no meaningful child support since separation.” (USAToday).
“Regarding the $8 million loan Pitt gave her for housing, DeJean says it was necessary as “Brad chose to keep” their original family home. “Following the incident of September 2016, Angelina and the children needed to move from the family home, which Brad chose to keep, including all of its contents,” DeJean says. “Brad was asked to assist in the expense of a new home for Angelina and the children, but instead he loaned Angelina money, for which he is charging her interest on a payment plan. Angelina will of course honor that loan. A loan is not, however, child support and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”
“Angelina is asking Brad to pay 50% of the children’s expenses. He has not. Angelina has had to shoulder the majority of those without his contribution for the past two years. Child support is not optional in California. Typically a father of means would pay these expenses voluntarily without the need for a request or court order. We are hopeful that this can be resolved without further delay or posturing.”
He was forced to pay it.
Also note that he shut Angelina and her professional French wine representative out of Miraval’s operations, and took a business that had been very profitable, and squandered all of the profits on pointless shit (fancy staircases, walls rebuilt yearly by artisans, a fancy pool, fancy lighting, a recording studio, etc), and made sure that Angelina (and therefore also their kids) wouldn’t get any money out of it, which is financial abuse.
Since it represented the bulk of her investment portfolio, she tried to fix this issue, then to sell her half to him (he low-balled her and tried to force her to sign an NDA about the abuse) and then got a judge to approve her selling it to the fine wines division of a major alcohol company. Brad has been suing her ever since – also financial abuse.
The new co-owners have sued Brad, and said in their court case that they were suing for $250-$350M…
“…for the illegal and malicious actions of Pitt and his allies to injure Nouvel by devaluing its investments and depriving it of its proper role in the management of Chateau Miraval…Ever since his former wife, Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce from him in 2016, Brad Pitt has been waging a vindictive war against her and Nouvel, her former investment company.”
They call him “a petulant child” and a “hostile actor,” accused him of “pugnacious actions,” being engaged in “a vindictive campaign to dominate and loot the wine business,” and of seizing “de facto control.”
They claim he has “frozen Nouvel out of Chateau Miraval and treats it as his personal fiefdom” and wasted millions on “vanity projects.” They claim he has siphoned off its assets to his other businesses and friends.
They also claim that, despite Nouvel putting in $40M, Brad has ensured that the previously highly profitable wine label would not make Jolie or Nouvel any money by splurging on frivolous projects, including “a €1 million pool renovation, a multimillion-euro recording studio restoration, rebuilding a staircase four times, €3 million on “garment work,” and €1 million annually to perpetually rebuild stone walls with Croatian stonemasons.”
All further evidence of financial abuse.
There is no excuse for any of this.
They should. And in Brad’s desperate quest to look young again, he’s really fumbled bc he looks worse and worse in every photo.
Every month Pitt has a new plastic face it’s soo ridiculous how hard he’s clinging on to his looks. Because that’s all he has now just looks. Let’s see how many more years he can drag it out on more kris jenner surgeries
OMFG, this man’s narcissism knows no end! It’s all about HIM. “Me me me me me me me me! The wife I abused came crawling back to ME and I rejected her! She’s punishing ME! It’s not fair to ME! I should be HONOURED on Father’s Day by MY kids!” Not once does he ever talk about the kids as being their own human beings. They are just extensions of his ego.
He doesn’t mention who they are, their achievements, their interests, their goals. He simply doesn’t care. All he cares about his himself and his image.
Also, these quotes from “friends” are ludicrous. First of all, no abusive men admit to their friends that they abused their wife and kids. So their viewpoints (if they were even real and not just his PR) are completely pointless.
Secondly, they talk like the kids are under ten. Most of them are adults! The youngest two are weeks away from being adults! He wants them running up to him with handmade cards? WTAF? Ridiculous.
This man is ridiculous and deserves endless scorn and ridicule.