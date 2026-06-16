Platell: British taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay for Prince Harry’s police security

It’s pretty much guaranteed that Prince Harry will travel to the UK next month for the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go events in Birmingham. My prediction is that Harry will probably pack his schedule with other events, appearances and meetings too, including some events in London. According to the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the Home Office has agreed to give Harry security for his Invictus events, but only Harry and not his wife and children, and not anything beyond the Invictus events. Well, this has infuriated the Mail’s Amanda Platell, who wrote a huffy, unhinged column about how British taxpayers shouldn’t pick up the security tab. Did Platell just come out of a coma or something? Harry litigated this BS through the British courts, and he was told in no uncertain terms that he could not reimburse the Met Police for his security costs. An excerpt from Platell’s “I’m a monarchist but this plan to pay for Harry’s police protection so he can swan around Britain would be the last straw.” Jesus.
Next year the Invictus Games, the sporting competition for wounded veterans that Prince Harry launched more than a decade ago, is to be staged in Birmingham. And he is planning to fly in from California to be there. It’s reported that he is also coming here next month for a series of promotional events.
All with the support of King Charles, who hopes the Games will be a great success. Jolly good. Harry wants to bring Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet with him. There’s always been a sticking point though, something he made clear in an interview last year when he said: ‘I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point.’
That sticking point is security for him and his family – and he made the comments after losing a legal battle to ensure he would be given it whenever he visited this country, courtesy of the taxpayer. Yet this week my colleague and royal expert Richard Eden revealed that Harry would be offered police protection on his visits where Invictus-related events are concerned. Which could mean he’ll bring his family with him next year. The Games are a deserving cause and by far the most respectable of the charities he has left. But why on Earth should any of us pay a penny so that he can swan about with security at taxpayers’ expense?
It is true that many members of the Royal Family get protection paid for by the state but only if they are working royals carrying out public duties. But Harry is no longer a working royal; he’s given up his royal privileges so that he and his self-aggrandising wife can monetise their connections with the monarchy by launching spiteful and vicious attacks on the institution and his own family.
It is beyond outrageous for him to expect us to stump up for him. What is more, it will only damage the monarchy if we do. The Royals are in a highly precarious position. The recent report by the National Audit Office into their privileged living arrangements, showing they pay peppercorn rents to live in palaces – if they pay anything at all – will have infuriated countless millions struggling with high rents and increasing mortgages. The idea that we should be asked to pay for the errant Harry to return alongside his selfish wife Meghan will only fuel their anger as well as the republican cause.
Again, this was already litigated by the courts, the Home Office and Harry. Not only is Harry blocked from reimbursing his police security costs, the British taxpayers were on the hook for the legal costs of taking this issue through the courts (and arguing that Harry cannot reimburse the state). Besides which, in the laundry list of royals shamefully looting taxpayer funds, I think “taxpayers picking up the tab for Princess Diana’s veteran son to stay safe when he visits the UK” is pretty far down the list of concerns. I mean, it’s pretty much guaranteed that taxpayers are still picking up a seven-figure tab for Prince Andrew’s round-the-clock security, right?
These conversations always miss another very obvious point too, which it’s not just about Harry. Yes, he needs police protection in the UK, but his presence becomes a greater public safety issue. It’s not just “what if something happens to Harry,” which incidentally would be catastrophic for the monarchy, it’s about “what if something happens to people standing next to Harry, or the people who came out to see Harry.”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
This makes me so mad! It really upsets me that the UK was on the list for consideration in the first place, but they will always find a way to find fault about him anyway…
It’s not only royal family members who can get state-funded protective security if an RMB assessment deems it necessary. The ‘V’ in RAVEC stands for VIP. Many people who are, or who have been, in the public eye get it.
Yeps. I wish he picked Ukraine instead of the UK. 🙁
Prince Harry IS a working 🇬🇧 Royalty who will be providing an INVALUABLE service to HIS country (unlike the REST of his family) not SWANNING around like THAT 🤬 stated! I LOVE how they don’t mind 🤬 on disabled Veterans because the ONLY reason Invitcus EXISTS is because of Prince Harry!
These idiots are still paying for the security of the former prince who raped trafficked children and women while exchanging state secrets (even if they say chuck is paying there is no proof of that) these royalist are as disgusting as maga.. and they may think they are better than the maga but the only difference is the accent. The security should be based on threat level and nothing else and they have made it very obvious it’s not, crimes don’t matter only skin color and blind obedience.
Amanda knows that Harry went to court to get permission to pay the Met for security and he told that he couldn’t do it. I’m sure she was one of the journalists who cheered on that judgement bleating that the police weren’t hired guns.
She’s gross.
Any one who is famous, has his life at risk and comes to Britain gets police security, except Prince Harry who has a mixed race wife and two mixed children.
Yeah Harry tried to pay for it himself Amanda and was told no.
I honestly dont understand why the palace (via RAVEC) are making this such a big deal. If Taylor Swift can get security when she’s there, so can Harry. If they hadn’t fought against it (or taken it away) no one would be aware that it was ever even an issue. QEII didn’t make it an issue. She ensured they had the appropriate security. She didn’t want anything happening to Harry on her watch – whether that was for PR purposes or out of genuine love, who knows, but she protected him AND his family.
Two other sticking points for me here: one of the reasons he needs the security is because of the hatred and anger towards the Sussexes that the tabloids have created, nurtured and keep going strong – here look at how Platell describes Meghan as “selfish.” If they had just ignored the Sussexes pretty much since 2018 the need for security wouldn’t be as imperative. It would still be there, but maybe not the huge issue that it is. The press has put targets on their backs and then pretends to be oblivious about why they would need security.
The other point is Frogmore. If they still had Frogmore, their security needs would be different. They would still need it obviously (see above) but maybe when at home at Frogmore they wouldn’t need individual protection officers. the kids would be able to play outside and be protected. By removing Frogmore, Charles made it that much harder for the Sussexes to come to the UK – and that was his choice.
oh finally (sorry I know I said two more lol but here’s a third) – we know that some royals get protection regardless of whether they’re working or not – Sophie and Edward, ANDREW , etc. How many RPOs are assigned to the Wales family as William stays in London and Kate in Forest Lodge and the kids are boarding?
Well said. And it’s not only royal family members who can get state-funded protective security if an RMB assessment deems it necessary. The ‘V’ in RAVEC stands for VIP. Many people who are, or who have been, in the public eye get it.
Oh you know each individual wales kid likely has their own RPO. And I’m not mad at that. But imagine Meghan was being told that Archie wouldn’t have security while she was pregnant. Look, this is all on Charles imo. He evicted them and his people along with William’s people on RAVEC have refused to give Harry’s family security. They don’t want them there. Or at least without being able to control and surveil every movement.
This is Neil Basu, former UK Head of Counterterrorism who sat on RAVEC. Yep, dirty tricks on steroids.
https://youtu.be/3y6I-NwdAzg?si=GmC9cxnM9gKkuZZI
Thank you Beth 🇬🇧
It’s not a matter of likelihood, the Wales kids DO have their own RPOs. They have always had their individual RPOs. Nanny Maria was always accompanied by at least one protection officer whenever she took one of the children out in their prams when they were babies, for example. Yet H+M had to sit down and decide which events they could attend together because Archie did not have any RPO (and I’m sure it was reported as well that Meghan didn’t always – she used Harry’s on some occasions when she had solo engagements, especially the ones which were for her own patronages). That’s why she wrote in that letter to Charles that she understood that they didn’t care about keeping her or little A safe, but please keep her husband safe.
I meant to say @Jais, that the even when Nanny Maria was just taking one of the children for a walk *on Kensington Palace grounds* the child she was with was accompanied by a protection officer.
@Magdalena yes thank you, that’s more my point. To clarify I am not saying the Wales children should not have RPOs. I’m just saying if there’s a concern about costs to the taxpayer for protecting the royal family. the concern should be across the board. how many RPOs are driving those kids to school each day, stationed at the school (costs that will go up as the kids split schools), attending events like the Aston Villa match in Turkey because William wants to see his team win something finally, and so on and so forth.
And again Sophie. And presumably Anne. And Andrew. etc.
They’re acting like the costs of protecting the Sussexes for AT MOST a few weeks a year is going to bankrupt the country while ignoring the larger costs for the entire institution.
I work in New York at a major corporation. We and most other major employers hire retired NYC police as drivers because they are allowed to carry firearms. The Brit’s are so screwed up as usual. Harry’s private security is unable to carry firearms when in the UK. They can in most other countries. As usual, the London bureaucrats are making a problem where there doesn’t need to be one but they can’t get out of their own way.
why would they protect Harry but not Meghan or the children? Do they expect Meghan to travel in another car or harry to leave with security alone if there is an attack? Do they seriously think Harry and Meghan will brig the children in the UK even with protection? This is so obviously BS provided by weasel eden who invent stories with no source.
Of course Harry is coming with or without security. Lack of security have never stopped Harry coming to the UK.
As a Canadian where the press is regulated by an independent institution, I am quite fed up with the UK self-regulation of the press where opinions pieces pollute the press instead of news, where racism is permitted and lead to riots and killing and where hate against beautiful people is created. ,
The fact that they won’t give him security if only to keep innocent people around him safe is very telling to me. I honestly think they hope Harry won’t come because of the threats to others. They don’t want him in the country at all. It’s a real sickness with these people.
https://youtu.be/3y6I-NwdAzg?si=GmC9cxnM9gKkuZZI
I haven’t really wanted Meg and the kids to attend anyway, their pictures will just get plastered on every paper the UK has. Their attendance hasn’t been earned. And if Charles wouldn’t pay for their security, since he’s apparently too weak and powerless to order it, well then he doesn’t deserve any proximity to them. I hope they stay home and maybe go to the next games, wherever that may be. Charles and that rotten family, they’re just the worst.
I have long believed and said before, that the survival of the BRF is linked to the Sussexes, if anything happens to them on British soil, the BRF can kiss their a$$ goodbye.
Yeps. I bet that’d really trigger the movement for a republic. Cause there are people who loves Harry and Meg in the UK, too. If anything happens to them, its on.
Harry probably won’t get security from the Home Office. What is more likely is that he gets local police protection at his events like he did in the UK last year and in Australia this year. This is not through RAVEC but it’s standard procedure that local police send a small police presence to events with crowds and/or prominent people!
The British taxpayers support a system that made Harry (and other members of the royal family) instant and perpetual celebrities/targets from the moment of birth. It’s not like Harry or his relatives had a choice in the matter.
This is a case of “you break it, you buy it.”
I wish their crazy would pick a lane.
So taxpayers should be fine with the lazy Waleses living it up on the public dime, but mad because a royal combat veteran is getting protection while championing an important event for wounded veterans and service members??
Okey-doke, Amanda. Excellent reasoning.
It is neither Harry nor Meghan’s fault that the rest of the royal family is fleecing the taxpayer through these peppercorn rents!
William and Kate, who rarely work and take vacations all the time.
Sophie and Edward, who both got caught trying to sell access. (Edward with his film while Peg was at university).
If the monarchy is in such a precarious position that protecting a combat veteran doing work FOR BRITS while contributing to the Birmingham economy will kill it, then it doesn’t deserve to survive.
Amen, Gabby. Amen.
I don’t know if Amanda just woke up from her coma as Kaiser asked , but I do wish she would slip into one so I don’t have to read her racist, hateful shit
And we shouldn’t have to put up with Platell’s insufferable whining, either. But I guess she’s not allowed to criticize the heirs, right?
Harry has been used as a human shield by the BRF his entire life. The Windsors have been allowed to smear him to hell and back to protect and embiggen the heir, his grasping wife, the needy King and his diabolical wife. Harry, Meghan and their children will always need security because of the hell the left behinds have rained down on them through their sickening relationship with the rota and bot armies. British tax payers should be on the hook for providing the Sussexes security. Period. The Sussexes should not have to pay for private security because the left behinds have chosen to make them targets in an attempt to recreate the scenario that ended Princess Diana’s life. The public have tolerated the Windsors dubious relationship with the media, consumed the media that smears the Sussexes and ultimately paid for the bot armies that stoke extremists. If the tax payers/government refuse to reign in the left behinds, they should be stuck with the consequences (security costs).
So annoying! I’m a British tax-payer, more than happy to foot the bill for Harry. As I understand it he wanted to cover the expense of official security rather than private security purely because private security don’t have access to the same intel, and can’t carry firearms on British soil. He didn’t ask to have the tax-payer fund it but had no other option because he was told VIPs can’t pay for official security, it’s not “done”. Absolute rot, an exercise in semantics in an attempt to justify putting him and his family at risk.