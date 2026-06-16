Duchess Meghan’s As Ever clapped back on those idiotic ‘bankruptcy’ rumors

The British media is desperately trying to make a certain Sussex storyline happen. That storyline? “The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand is struggling and she’ll be broke any day now!” Their evidence is entirely vibes-based and entirely bad faith. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff is crying about expiration dates on jam, and the Daily Express’s crack team of deranger accountants believes that Meghan’s As Ever will be bankrupt by the end of the year. It’s a wonder that these deranger accountants weren’t able to rescue Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces, but that’s a reminder that these people believe that every business is just a house of cards, built on lies.
While Meghan Markle’s social media appears to show snapshots of her and Prince Harry’s opulent Mediterranean-inspired Montecito estate and its sprawling grounds, in reality, the downfall of several multi-million-pound agreements and disappointing commercial returns has left the pair anxious about their financial situation, insiders have claimed.
“The atmosphere in Montecito is strained right now. The financial reality has finally hit home and Meghan is in panic mode,’ a source has said. “The fact of the matter is, they need to generate as much income as they can to fund their current lifestyle, and the money isn’t coming in as it did before. While they look like millionaires on paper with that $60 million net worth, their actual liquid cash appears to be dwindling.”
This comes as it was revealed earlier this week that the official As Ever website saw a significant drop in visitors between January and April. The decrease fell to 33% in the first quarter of the year. On top of this, the expiry dates of the As Ever jams, teas and tins of flower sprinkles loom, revealed royal expert Alison Boshoff.
According to Women’s Day, sources have shared that bankruptcy could come as soon as “the end of the year,” with insiders adding: “Meghan just can’t move enough product and she can’t expect to sell things at full price with shortened expiration dates. Unless she and Harry have some miracle up their sleeve, there might be no saving this business.”
A spokesperson for As Ever told the Daily Express: “Recent claims suggesting that As ever is facing financial difficulties or bankruptcy are entirely false and based on speculation rather than fact. As ever continues to grow as an independent business, supported by a strong customer community and an exciting pipeline of future products. As with any growing brand, we make decisions based on long-term planning and customer demand, not tabloid conjecture. The continued appetite for As ever products speaks for itself, and we remain focused on what matters most: delivering quality products and building a brand that our customers love.”
I love that both Meghan and Harry are regularly clapping back on all of these ridiculous nonsense stories. It’s taken years for the Sussexes to learn that they can’t let this crap fester in the tabloids.
Meanwhile, Meghan is launching a new As Ever product/collaboration today. As Ever previewed the product drop on social media – it’s a collab with Clevr Blends, which is the California-based super-latte company which Meghan invested in back in 2020. Since Meghan’s investment, Clevr Blends has grown by leaps and bounds, and is now sold in Target, Walmart and many grocery chains. It’s so cool that As Ever and Clevr Blends are doing a collaboration. Hope it’s apricot-flavored!
🆕 Meghan’s As ever x Clevr Blends collab!
“A sweet collaboration is coming tomorrow”
The Duchess of Sussex is also an Investor in the California-based functional latte brand, Clevr Blends.#AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/IELwK7sTvs
— ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) June 15, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, As Ever’s Instagram.
The expiration dates “loom”? Like in 14 months from now or whatever? Wait until they hear about grocery stores.
i’m glad her team clapped back so strongly. It must be exhausting to keep reading about how you’re struggling and failing when you’re really trying to figure out the best way to manage your incredible success.
Once again Meghan is showing the 🌍 that she KNOWS how to handle business which she has done her WHOLE LIFE & she is a MAGNIFICENT example to her growing children on how to be a SUCCESSFUL ETHICAL BOSS❣️
Based on the video, if I had to guess it’s a collaboration or bundle of the clevr matcha tea with the strawberry jam. But I’d love a new food product.
According to an email I just received, that’s exactly what it is.
“The decrease fell to 33% in the first quarter of the year.” What does this even mean? A decrease fell? To 33%? 33% of what? Compared to what? I mean, if a decrease decreases, then that would be an increase, right?
I didn’t pick up on that but yes! If a decreases falls 33% then that’s an improvement. But non of this is true anyway no matter how poorly it was written.
You can order everything from As Ever on their Instagram. It’s very easy that way. No need to go to the website to order so that’s a likely culprit for less web traffic.
You’ve really messed with Allison’s Arithmetic™️ now. Just when she thought she’d mastered the art of obfuscation with an oblique reverse decrease, you’ve pointed out she’s probably missing a sideways addition.
“if a decrease decreases, then that would be an increase, right?“
— No, it would be merely a slowdown of the rate of decrease.
But the report is all nonsense, of course.
Everyone knows when you buy jam, it will expire. Expiration dates are not a surprise. Why are they trying to act like no one expected jam to have an expiration date and it was ‘bad planning’ on Meghan’s part to sell jam that will expire in a year? They are truly getting desperate for content.
People aren’t eating food a little past the “expiration” date? In this economy??
The expiration date for most of her products is 12 to 14 months away. So I would hardly say the expiration date is looming!
Also who is ordering fancy jam and then *not* eating it for more than a year?
Soooo they are saying Meghan’s brand is in trouble because the perishable items she sells will one day perish? I guess thats why no one ever makes money selling food (eye roll).
It definitely has to be AI writing this crap because how dead inside would a human have to be not to feel embarrassed writing this?
While I love the taste of Clevr Blend products oat milk upsets my stomach but I’m still excited to see what they are doing with As Ever and depending on what it is, I might make a purchase.
The preview looked delicious and like it may have had the matcha blend which I love, so I’m excited to see what it is going to be.
Food comes with an expiration date? We’ll color me shocked I tell you shocked.
Allison Batch should be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for her writing. (NOT) these people all wish that they were as broke as Meghan and harry . Otherwise they won’t have to keep writing shit to earn a paycheck
I just don’t understand the matcha hype. It tastes like grass.
Me nether.🤷🏾♀️
I am hooked on an instant Matcha latte with ginger by Goldkili. CafeMori has two other flavors I like: Matcha Strawberry and Matcha Blueberry. But they are harder to find. I will definitely have to check out the ClevrBlends Matcha! 🙂
The Daily Express must be estatic that they’re finally gotten a response from Meghan.
I suspect the Daily Express pretended to be a different paper, OR, as they have done in the past, taken the response provided to a publication the Sussexes deal with, e.g., people, and claimed that it was given to them. Usually the Sussexes’ team hits back at slanderous tabloid narratives by giving on-the-record responses to People or US Mag or Town & Country, or even Hello, without acknowledging the source of the slander apart from the occasional use of the word “tabloid”.
Its so fascinating to watch a once proud nation devolve in real time.
Great britain was the world’s first industrial nation. It led the world in business, innovation and even technology. But by the 1870s they had begun to stagnate while the US, with its much larger size, population and greater diversity, surpassed britain’s economy. And by the early 1900s the stage was set: the once “great” britain became smaller and more insular in every respect, while the US became a super power.
That insular, island-mentality will get you every time. Islanders sincerely believe that they are the centre of the world, nevermind reality. And for a one-time global empire to accept their tiny place in today’s world………….theyre having a hard time reckoning with their own diminishment. And so, projection becomes their weaponized security blanket.
Is it any wonder that the British Aristocracy was so condescending towards Meghan ? That “American” was not worthy of entering the BRF. Those Aristos have such an inflated sense of their own importance.
I’ve told this here before, but my parents (in their 80s) do NOT know who Meghan is, would never buy products because it is “H&M” (they would have no idea what this even means) and are ridiculously picky about jam and tea. My mom has dementia and is at a stage where it is extremely difficult to get her to drink and eat (“this tastes like sugar”, “it’s too sweet/salty/spicy”- note, it’s not it’s a taste bud thing related to dementia).
Did I buy As Ever to support Meghan? Yes, I did. But, I would have stopped if my parents didn’t like it. So, I tried. And they LOVE the raspberry (for toast), orange marmalade and apricot jam (for cod and salmon marinade- fish is good for dementia patients and my mom will eat it, dad loves fish), and lemon ginger tea (my mom’s morning and bedtime drink).
So, all I can say from my taste testing on my parents is that As Ever products are liked and it isn’t reliant on it being Meghan or being a fan of Meghan. Seems like a successful business to me!
@LadyE
Your story just reinforces my belief that M is very intentional and very, very hands-on about her product development.
I’m reminded that in Spare, H makes several references to M’s naturopathy. One story in particular that I recall was when WanK came over to Knott Cott for their first dinner (when M was barefoot and in jeans and a tank top while WanK were dressed to the nines LOL…….but i digress.) Bully had a cold and was sneezing and coughing during dinner (nasty fellow!) and M said she had a remedy that could help him while kHate said he would never take anything unconventional (or words to that effect.) Stooopid jealous beyotch.
Anyhooo, H said M ran upstairs and returned with some of her treatments, including oregano oil and turmeric.
I already knew about some of the benefits of turmeric but I also subsequently learned that oregano oil helps with respiratory symptoms including colds and sinus congestion and is often taken for its immune system support as well as for general wellness.
Its de rigeur for Californians to be naturopathic so I am not surprised that As ever products have been developed not only for taste but for overall health and well-being.
My husband and I have been cooking with and eating tumeric for years. We love Indian food. My favorite way to eat grits (yes I’m Southern lol) is with butter/tumeric/black pepper. My dogs get tumeric w/a sprinkle of black pepper on their food every day. I’m an old hippie so I’m naturopathic too. 🙂
Love the Products from As ever. Just ordered 2 bottles of wine the other day. The Brut and a Rośe. This takes care of my monthly order for this month. Will order more Brut and spread next month.
I really wish Meg would create another complimentary line of products – maybe aprons, cutting boards, pot rests pot holders etc. Those type of products have no expiry and would appeal to people like me who are cutting back on sweets. I haven’t bought the jam because I’m not eating bread And I’m not going to tempt myself with the chocolate either. A huge percentage of folks are now on GLP1s and people are watching what they consume so if she had a line that was not food based that would be awesome!
You don’t have to put the jam on bread or pastries. You can put it on fish, poultry and meats. And vegetables. And it’s not “jam”, it’s a spread = more runny. I buy a lot of apricot conserve (Bonne Maman until I can get my hands on As Ever’s version) and it is amazing on roast turkey. If I don’t have time to make a decent gravy, I put a dollop of mayonnaise and a dollop of apricot conserve on the plate and it elevates both the look and the taste so much. Same with vegetables (try it with asparagus, broccoli, cauliflower, yum!). I don’t eat oranges but I imagine the effect would be similar with the orange marmalade. Spoil yourself! 🙂
I get what you are saying about expiry dates but I just want to point out that many food items no longer have “expiration” dates, they have “Best before” or “Best used by” dates, meaning it’s perfectly fine to use it after that. It prevents waste. I bulk buy at least 25% of my groceries due to food allergies, and if I threw out everything as the expiration dates approached I’d go bankrupt.
It a candle. 519 is divine.
The obsession for her to fail is absolutely amazing and all because the heir and his wife are failures. I’m glad that they are clapping back at the madness.