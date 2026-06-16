Duchess Meghan’s As Ever clapped back on those idiotic ‘bankruptcy’ rumors

The British media is desperately trying to make a certain Sussex storyline happen. That storyline? “The Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand is struggling and she’ll be broke any day now!” Their evidence is entirely vibes-based and entirely bad faith. The Mail’s Alison Boshoff is crying about expiration dates on jam, and the Daily Express’s crack team of deranger accountants believes that Meghan’s As Ever will be bankrupt by the end of the year. It’s a wonder that these deranger accountants weren’t able to rescue Carole Middleton’s Party Pieces, but that’s a reminder that these people believe that every business is just a house of cards, built on lies.

While Meghan Markle’s social media appears to show snapshots of her and Prince Harry’s opulent Mediterranean-inspired Montecito estate and its sprawling grounds, in reality, the downfall of several multi-million-pound agreements and disappointing commercial returns has left the pair anxious about their financial situation, insiders have claimed.

“The atmosphere in Montecito is strained right now. The financial reality has finally hit home and Meghan is in panic mode,’ a source has said. “The fact of the matter is, they need to generate as much income as they can to fund their current lifestyle, and the money isn’t coming in as it did before. While they look like millionaires on paper with that $60 million net worth, their actual liquid cash appears to be dwindling.”

This comes as it was revealed earlier this week that the official As Ever website saw a significant drop in visitors between January and April. The decrease fell to 33% in the first quarter of the year. On top of this, the expiry dates of the As Ever jams, teas and tins of flower sprinkles loom, revealed royal expert Alison Boshoff.

According to Women’s Day, sources have shared that bankruptcy could come as soon as “the end of the year,” with insiders adding: “Meghan just can’t move enough product and she can’t expect to sell things at full price with shortened expiration dates. Unless she and Harry have some miracle up their sleeve, there might be no saving this business.”

A spokesperson for As Ever told the Daily Express: “Recent claims suggesting that As ever is facing financial difficulties or bankruptcy are entirely false and based on speculation rather than fact. As ever continues to grow as an independent business, supported by a strong customer community and an exciting pipeline of future products. As with any growing brand, we make decisions based on long-term planning and customer demand, not tabloid conjecture. The continued appetite for As ever products speaks for itself, and we remain focused on what matters most: delivering quality products and building a brand that our customers love.”