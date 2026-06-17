Harriet Sperling wore a very ‘Kate’ Suzannah London dress to Royal Ascot Day 1

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 1, aka Tuesday, June 16th. King Charles and Queen Camilla generally attend every single day of Royal Ascot, even though Charles isn’t horse-crazy like his mother. Charles is just a one-horse kind of man, if you get my drift. For Ascot Day 1, the royal procession was pretty mundane – Charles and Camilla rode in the first carriage with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington, with Princess Anne in the second carriage along with Peter Phillips and his new wife Harriet Sperling. Interestingly enough, the fourth seat in Anne’s carriage was filled by Sir Ben Elliot, aka Camilla’s nephew and a major Tory Party fundraiser. Yikes. But remember, the Windsors aren’t political!!

Anyway, this was Harriet Sperling’s first big outing since the wedding a few weeks ago. She was named in the palace’s procession list as “Mrs. Peter Phillips,” but I have no idea if she’s actually going to change her name to Harriet Phillips or not. Harriet was included in everything – she was welcomed by Zara Tindall, and Harriet spent a lot of time watching the races from the royal balcony.

I appreciate that Harriet’s style-eye is very similar to the current Princess of Wales. They like the same designers, they like buttons and polka dots, they like pleated sleeves and clothing that veers into girlishness. Weirdly, Harriet pulls off that style much more than Kate. Harriet wore Suzannah London, a baby-blue dress which looks exactly like something Kate has worn a million times. Harriet’s hat was Jane Taylor and I think the English would say “it looks like a dog’s breakfast.” Once again, Harriet’s jewels were Pragnell, just like her wedding jewelry. Is she low-key being sponsored by Pragnell?

Other style notes: Camilla pulled out the big guns, jewelry-wise: she wore the Cullinan V diamond brooch and then added another diamond brooch to her hat for good measure.