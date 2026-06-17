Duchess Meghan & the kids are joining Prince Harry in the UK next month?

Last week, the Mail’s Richard Eden exclusively reported that Prince Harry plans to fly to the UK in July, and that Harry will receive some police protection, but likely only for the Invictus Games One Year to Go events in Birmingham. Eden’s sources suggested that RAVEC had basically told Harry that he alone was entitled to limited police security, but that he should leave his wife and children at home. A few days later, People Magazine ran a story which seemed sourced from Team Sussex, a story in which those sources confirmed the basic gist of Eden’s report. They said Harry would come without Meghan and the children because of the security concerns, and that regardless of whatever Eden reported, RAVEC’s decision on security has not been “formally communicated.” Well, funny story. Now an Australian reporter claims that Meghan and the kids are going to the UK. Tom Sykes is backing up that report on his Royalist Substack.
Prince Harry will be joined by Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when he returns to the UK in just a matter of weeks, after feeling “great sadness” at the disconnect with his home country.
News.com.au can exclusively reveal that the entire family is planning to make the trip from Montecito, California, in line with the Duke of Sussex’s One Year To Go Invictus events in Birmingham, in mid-July.
“It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first,” a source close to Harry told news.com.au of his decision.
“He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent.”
News.com.au has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment. While Harry has made several trips back to his home country in the six years since quitting royal duties, Meghan – and the kids – usually stay home. In fact, it’s been almost four years since Meghan’s last UK visit. She and Harry were in Britain for work commitments in September 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II passed away, prompting them to extend their stay.
This will be Meghan’s first high-profile return since the late Queen’s funeral – but the insider insisted she had no concerns about her reception there.
“Meghan’s strong and much more resilient than people give her credit for – she’s had to grow the thickest of skin to deal with the daily barrage of unnecessary and frankly, dangerous, hate that is spread about her,” the source said.
“ … But Meghan loves the UK and knows that the vast, vast majority of people are reasonable, rational and good.”
Sykes is calling this “the undoing of Megxit,” bless it. I’ll wait until the Sussex spox confirms it, or until we actually see Meghan touching down in the UK. If this is actually happening, then my guess is that Harry got some or all of what he wanted – either RACEC is giving security automatically, or Harry’s father extended some kind of invitation. Think of the timing too, think of what’s happened in the past six days: the Princess of Wales glaring at protesters booing her in front of her children, the struggle-Trooping with that pitiful balcony and an even more pitiful turnout, and the general sense that the wheels have come off the Windsor bus. So, I don’t know.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Meghan’s Instagram, As Ever’s Instagram.
I doubt they will go near the scooters. What with keen playing up to harry and being a mean girl to Meghan. And scooter snarling and trying to confront harry. I am not at all certain harry will introduce the kids to the widet family except perhaps to eugenie and jack. I tend to believe it will just be harry.
If this is true, The frenzy around the little Prince and Princess of Sussex landing on British soil is a little terrifying to think about.. I can’t even imagine.
I find it very hard to believe that the kids will fly with them, especially when it is announced in advance.
And IF they do go I don’t think they will be at the one year to go event. What is the point of protecting your childs faces from social media if you are going to bring them to an event where you know journalists and camera’s will be present? I call bs on this story.
I don’t truly believe this story either and I am like you I don’t think the Sussex’s will show their children’s faces even if they do go to England, but it won’t stop the tabloids from doing everything in their power to get the photos.
Meh. I don’t believe this simply bc there’d be no way to keep the paps off the kids with a pre announced visit. I believe Meghan could go with the right security but they don’t want the kids photographed.
As Kaiser said: “I’ll believe it when Sussexes’ spokesperson confirms it”. One thing we do know: if she/kids come, we will *not* see them deplane; we will not see them at all unless *THEY* CHOOSE* to be seen. We all know that the Sussexes move stealthily.
Same. I’ll believe when I see it. The BM would lose it.
I don’t know how an Australian reporter would have gotten the scoop, unless the sieves at work at the Palaces realized letting the British media know would be too obvious. That said, if they are there it’s because they got security they wouldn’t come otherwise.
It could also explain Kate’s recent sour disposition. Knowing that the announcement of Eton was coming up, her kids being booed along with her, and the impending arrival of all of the Sussexes ( still not sure the kids would come, they haven’t gone to any Invictus events before), could be too much at once.
I’d still treat this with a grain of salt though. A lot of these scoops are just people paying attention to patterns, and reasonable deductions. They’ve been pretty quiet about the attendance, Harry’s behavior in the past let’s you know that if he feels like he was screwed over he will absolutely let you know, and the British media don’t have any direct scoops. If we can figure out that could be an indicator of something, so could they.
She did do some decent reporting when they were in Australia and has British media links 🤔
“I don’t know how an Australian reporter would have gotten the scoop”
The Palace released this story to an Australian reporter so they would run it in the Australian press allowing for the UK press to pick it up the story and re-run it.
No British tabloid media outlet would want to be the first to run this story (without Sussex confirmation) as they would NOT want to take a chance of angering Pegs & Wigs.
News.com.au is owned by…..Rupert Murdoch.
Interesting. So let’s say there is some truth to it, which there may be idk? Are we about to get some epic crash outs from William? Bc if that happens, then yeah it gives this story more credibility.
Its a Murdoch rag. Every thing they print is lies.
I agree. Until there’s confirmation, it’s just a way for the RF to get some positive PR.
My guess, if this is true, is that Meghan and the kids will stay at Althorpe, with Charles Spencer.
Would make sense. It’s about an hours drive from Birmingham. Could see them somewhere nice in the Cotswolds as well. If Harry gets the chance to show his kids how beautiful England can be, the Cotswolds would be a safe bet!!!
Fug charles spencer didn’t even invite harry or meghan to his 100th wedding he had in the US just 1 state over earlier this year.
How do you know this? What makes you think they weren’t in attendance?
Who attended Earl Spencer’s wedding hasn’t been made public. But we do know that Harry was in the vicinity around that time.
I did see reports that Harry was at the wedding, he was in Arizona already for something else.
Aurelia, you don’t know that. As others have written, Harry was in Arizona at the time of the wedding. The only photos released were of the bride and groom. For all we know, Harry was his uncle’s best man or one of the witnesses.
From what I have seen on instagramm of his daughter’s they weren’t at his wedding to. It seems to have been a very private wedding. Maybe the celebration is now in July?
I’ll believe it when I see it as well. It would be absolutely hilarious if the family flew across the Atlantic, made a pit stop at Heathrow for Harry to disembark to do his duties in the UK, then continued on to France for a holiday meetup with friends (e.g. Elton John and his family) and await Harry’s arrival. 😀
For several weeks now I’ve had a feeling that Harry will be doing something official in France as well as the UK next month.
I can’t see them flying commercial with the children, because no matter what, you just KNOW that some greedy so-and-so would try to sneak a photo of them in order to be set for LIFE from the proceeds, with no thought to how much they would be endangering their lives.
I do not think that Sykes or news.com.au have any sources “close” to Harry and Meghan.
However Harry and Meghan are always good for surprises and turn up at events unexpectectedly.
And reports of Charles meeting his Montecito grandchildren would be a welcomed distraction for the left behind Windsors.
There will be a frenzy of headlines over the next few weeks. Watch your space.
That random person near Montecito California who knows a person who knows another person who saw Meghan get a coffee and another person who thinks they heard that Harry enter the Godmothers book store is totally a source close to the Sussexes
😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
Agree. The only thing I could possibly believe is if Willy knows they’re coming, he’s incandescent, and Sykes got an incandescent call. But yeah, this seems part of a pattern of will-they-won’t-they speculation that generates headlines when there aren’t any headlines yet.
Yep, are they cpming, aren’t they comin, are they coming…..
I am getting the popcorn out for the frenzy reporting and briefing by KP and BP.
Syko was on The Sun’s royal podcast with the Aussie reporter who went on to break the story during taping. He then frenziedly went live on his YT channel with the news. The man is giddy with excitement.
Mixed feelings about this if true. On the one hand, it would be great for Harry, Meghan and the children to visit his Spencer relatives and probably the Brooksbanks, yet I detest Charles getting any good grandpa PR; the thought of how the media is going to go completely nuts and probably deliberately leak embargoed itinerary details is alarming to say the least.
Famous and wealthy people move around the globe every day. If the UK presents a real threat, then it’s not worth it for Meghan and the kids to visit.
If this is true we won’t see the kids. Just like we didn’t see them when they were in the UK for the Jubilee (except some birthday pics of Lili in the grounds of Frogmore). If this happens Meghan will accompany Harry to Invictus events with an invited crowd (kids will probably stay with a nanny) and it will all be very controlled, like in Australia.
Harry always said he wanted to visit the UK with his family and that is why they originally retained Frogmore until they were evicted in 2023.
We don’t know if it’s true so we will just have to wait and see!
I trust Harry and Meghan to do what they think is best for their family!
If this is true I hope the media do not bring out tom markle who demands to see them..
The international media frenzy around the Sussex children returning to the UK is a little scary…and desperate. The press NEEDS something to take the focus off the left behinds (and so do the left behinds to be honest.)
My take on it is – we will see Harry at the Invictus One Year to Go events. We “may” see Meghan, but I doubt it, since she’s never gone to those events before. We will not see the kids. IF they go, we won’t have any confirmation of it until they’re back in the US (i.e. if Meghan posts a picture of them playing outside or something.)
the ONLY thing that makes me think Meghan and the kids might be going is that Althorp is open most of June and July to visitors, except for two dates in July (July 10 and 11). That might coincide with a Sussex visit, even if they dont stay the whole duration of their time in the UK.
Meghan HAS attended one year to go events before.
You’re right, she attended the Germany and Canada events. I dont know why I had it in my head she had never gone before. Still, if we remove the british press, I think most people wouldn’t bat an eye or expect her to attend these events. But of course if she’s not there the British press will have a field day.
They’ll have a field day if she goes too though. So she should just do what she wants lol.
Meghan went to Invictus one year to go events in Dusseldorf in 2022- part of Europe trip before Elizabeth passed and in Whistler and Vancouver in 2024.
I will see if it’s confirmed on the record. But apparently the scum was one of the first to report this. These tabloids have contacts via the palace as well as police and govt so wouldn’t be surprised if any truth to this, it was a leak as part of Harry notifying on security needs etc
I’m confused. Did it come from the sun first or the Australian press. Not that I think the sun is trustworthy but agree that they sometimes do have palace contacts so there could maybe be something there. But again, I’ll wait for confirmation.
The only possible way they would know if the kids are going is if this was included in the advance notice for security. But i think this is a major reason why the kids won’t be going. This would be leaked from the palace to the media and Harry does not want his kids at risk.
OTOH…it could be they planted the story’ w/Ravec (?) ‘the kids are coming’ to see if there are any leaks. If there are leaks (is this considered a leak?) they won’t go. If there are no leaks, maybe they will.
But because of this story, if there were arrangements, H would be furious if it leaked, cause it just proves once and for all they (BP & KP) are more about ‘stories’ than they are about relationships.
I don’t believe that there will be any chance of the kids being at this IG one year to go event at all and I will only believe Meghan will be there if they or their spokesperson says it or until I see her and Harry there together. I don’t think that there is a source who would share this with Australia news, or any news for that matter, especially this early before the trip. Although I appreciate all the truth said about Meghan and her strength, I don’t believe that anyone knows what the plans are regarding this trip and the security situation. This is probably more wishful thinking more than anything else.
Meghan really is so strong. Kate couldn’t handle even a fraction of the crap Meghan has to deal with.
If this report is true, I trust that H&M have a plan to stay safe.
I agree with @nerd, I think it’s very unlikely — and unadvisable — that the children would be part of the year-to-go events. Besides, they’ve never attended previously, to my knowledge. But Meghan coming would be a huge shot in the arm for Invictus, and she has attended regularly before, so here’s hoping! It is completely preposterous to deny protection to one member of a married couple, so Charles and his ilk will have to just swallow it. LOL.
News.com.au says Meghan and children are definitely going to the UK and then later on says that they’ve asked Harry and Meghan’s team for a comment. So what’s the truth? Is the Australian press just pulling this out their ass and then asking Harry and Meghan to confirm or deny their made up story? Honestly I don’t think Meghan and the children will be go to the UK.
I don’t know about the kids, but Meghan has never missed any of these events so I just always assumed she was going to attend in some fashion. And if they all are coming, I am sure they have proper security.
She’s nuts if she takes her children to the UK.
Heres the thing: ‘she’ doesnt make decisions regarding her family-life on her own.
Apparently there are folks who cant grasp this concept regarding how loving, committed married couples navigate their world – perhaps because of the paucity of examples in their world, who knows.
But at the very start of their life together at their engagement interview in Nov 2017 and many times since then, both H&M said their decision-making will be done by them, together, as a team:
“I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me and I choose her. And therefore, whatever we have to tackle, together or individually, will always be us together as a team.”
I will believe that Meghan and the children are coming here when I see them here.
I can see Harry going and bringing Meghan (IF she has security). I don’t see them bringing the kids. Mainly because they have gone out of their way to keep their faces out of photos – that would be almost impossible to do in the UK being followed around the entire trip.
People Magazine is now reporting this, so we’ll see. I wonder if the whole family will fly into Heathrow and then Meg and the kids will continue on to Portugal or somewhere else for their summer holiday, with Harry joining them later.
Why would they send their kids to Portugal? The kids can stay with them but will probably not go to any Invictus events. The kids have been to the UK before, we know this. We just didn’t see them until photos were released by Meghan and Harry.
There are reports that they have a vacation home in Portugal and Meghan would be with the kids.
Doesn’t make sense. Portugal is closer to the U.S. Drop them off in Lisbon then take Harry to London makes more sense.
The silence around RAVECs decision has me leaning towards H&M receiving full security. If the decision was going Williams way he wouldn’t be able to resist crowing
Same which is why I think a spokesperson came out before and was like don’t know why anyone is talking about this. There’s no way that Charles is going to allow Harry/family to have less protection than what the Queen provided. He would like petty (and he is).
I just don’t see the kids coming. I do see Megan coming and I see them staying at Althorp with security. I don’t think Harry has any interest in running into his brother.
I personally have always thought that we would see Meghan at the one year events although if I were her I’d never step foot in that country again. She has gone to most of the recent ones and Invictus is clearly important to her too. No way we are seeing the kids though. The security argument to me is odd because security would have (should have?) been part of the bid process. I feel like the press is confusing Invictus security with Harry’s regular security issues. Maybe that’s just me.
If the Brits live day to day with a pedophile, how come they can’t bare to handle a few days visit? It has been 7 years now. When are these people going to move on?
If anything, I could see the Sussex team throwing something out to see where the leaks are.
This leaves H&M the option of changing their plans, according to whatever leaks.
I would be thoroughly amused if the press breathlessly reported that Meghan and the kids were going to the UK and then Harry shows up alone. Thoroughly thoroughly amused.
I stumbled into the same thought, though you expressed it with greater clarity. I think there’s great potential for this scenario to have some truth to it.
I don’t know why people would be surprised by this. Harry has been saying all along he wants them all to go..Meghan has said on record she doesn’t want Harry to lose his relationship to Charles. She’s talked favorably of the UK and still has tons of fans there.
But also SHE HAS A BUSINESS SHE EVENTUALLY WANTS TO EXPAND GLOBAL!
Of course she was gonna come as she always has to Invictus one year to go events.
All these reasons pointed me towards this happening but it was always up to the gov and palace.
The gov has also poured millions of dollars into what will be one of the biggest events in the UK in 2027 that could bring close to 100 million dollars into a struggling city.
It’s in the interest of everyone that everything goes smoothly (except maybe William and we’ll see how he briefs in the next few days).
But also the royal reporters have been struggling with nothing much to talk about. They are probably the happiest because of all the new content they’ll get.
They will be live streaming Harry and Meghan’s private jet landing in the UK if they can help it.
The man who survived the war of the Wales and his mother’s tragic d#@th as a child who found the strength to bolt the cult of Windsor and completely start over as an adult would never risk his kids being subjected to the UK paparazzi/rota. The Sussexes have more control over how the media interacts with their kids in California and the rota know they can’t harass the Sussex children there. The Sussexes do not leak and move about quietly or with controlled media as they chose. The rota have few official royal events to cover after Ascot and Wimbledon until September/October. They are using AI/bots to spin content out of the ether.
If true it would explain the uptick in ridiculous anti-Sussex stories the past few weeks because if true certain parties will be PISSED.
For God’s sake and your own, stay home, Meghan and kids!!! It is not safe for your or the children. They are literally insane. I’m sorry these deluded a–holes hate you, but they do. They are highly dangerous and uncivilized. Stay away!!!
I hope they don’t set foot in England. Even though their safety can be guaranteed, that place has turned into a hostile pit of vipers.
Harry needs to give up the idea of bringing Meghan and the children. Charles could travel to see them
If it is true, not great that it leaked so early, and from who? Harry wouldn’t put them in danger so he obviously feels safe with whatever has been worked out. It doesn’t make sense to some, like me, but it’s his life and family. I don’t understand after what happened with security last time how you ever trust again but he does. It’s what he has said he wants so that’s nice for him. ( if true)
I’ll believe it when I see it and RAVEC is basically a terrorist organization when it comes to the Sussexes . If the entire family do come, the press will be nasty and add up the cost of any protection down to the penny, then tell the public the Sussexes are stealing from their pockets. It is basically negligence on the part of the government to let a high risk person have no protection and endanger not just them, but anyone in proximity to them, including the public. For once you wish the royals and the press would be professional and stop with this nonsense.