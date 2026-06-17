Duchess Meghan & the kids are joining Prince Harry in the UK next month?

Last week, the Mail’s Richard Eden exclusively reported that Prince Harry plans to fly to the UK in July, and that Harry will receive some police protection, but likely only for the Invictus Games One Year to Go events in Birmingham. Eden’s sources suggested that RAVEC had basically told Harry that he alone was entitled to limited police security, but that he should leave his wife and children at home. A few days later, People Magazine ran a story which seemed sourced from Team Sussex, a story in which those sources confirmed the basic gist of Eden’s report. They said Harry would come without Meghan and the children because of the security concerns, and that regardless of whatever Eden reported, RAVEC’s decision on security has not been “formally communicated.” Well, funny story. Now an Australian reporter claims that Meghan and the kids are going to the UK. Tom Sykes is backing up that report on his Royalist Substack.

Prince Harry will be joined by Meghan and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, when he returns to the UK in just a matter of weeks, after feeling “great sadness” at the disconnect with his home country. News.com.au can exclusively reveal that the entire family is planning to make the trip from Montecito, California, in line with the Duke of Sussex’s One Year To Go Invictus events in Birmingham, in mid-July. “It’s been a real point of great sadness – for Harry especially – that he’s been unable to bring his wife and kids back to the UK safely to reconnect with friends and family, but anyone would understand his desire to put their safety first,” a source close to Harry told news.com.au of his decision. “He would love to introduce the children to his wider family, to show them the UK, where he grew up – his homeland. That would be a natural thing for any parent.” News.com.au has reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment. While Harry has made several trips back to his home country in the six years since quitting royal duties, Meghan – and the kids – usually stay home. In fact, it’s been almost four years since Meghan’s last UK visit. She and Harry were in Britain for work commitments in September 2022 when Queen Elizabeth II passed away, prompting them to extend their stay. This will be Meghan’s first high-profile return since the late Queen’s funeral – but the insider insisted she had no concerns about her reception there. “Meghan’s strong and much more resilient than people give her credit for – she’s had to grow the thickest of skin to deal with the daily barrage of unnecessary and frankly, dangerous, hate that is spread about her,” the source said. “ … But Meghan loves the UK and knows that the vast, vast majority of people are reasonable, rational and good.”

[From News.com.au]

Sykes is calling this “the undoing of Megxit,” bless it. I’ll wait until the Sussex spox confirms it, or until we actually see Meghan touching down in the UK. If this is actually happening, then my guess is that Harry got some or all of what he wanted – either RACEC is giving security automatically, or Harry’s father extended some kind of invitation. Think of the timing too, think of what’s happened in the past six days: the Princess of Wales glaring at protesters booing her in front of her children, the struggle-Trooping with that pitiful balcony and an even more pitiful turnout, and the general sense that the wheels have come off the Windsor bus. So, I don’t know.