Princess Kate repeated a bright yellow Roksanda for her first Ascot since 2023

By my records, the Princess of Wales had not attended Royal Ascot since 2023. She skipped in 2024 because of her health problems, and she pulled out of Ascot at the last minute in 2025 for reasons which are still unknown. We heard at the time that it was anything from “she’s just a bit tired” to “she still has very severe health issues” and I still have no idea what it was all about.

All of which to say, today was Kate’s big Ascot return, and she wanted to stand out. Like a banana in a sea of undercooked crackers. I actually remember this Roksanda dress – she’s worn it a few times, including more than a decade ago in Australia. She also wore it during the infamous 2022 Caribbean Flop Tour. It’s not a cursed dress or anything. I’m sure the hat is new, and I’m actually sort of impressed with how extra it is. Kate has been wearing bigger and bolder hats this year for some reason. #Trendspotting

Incidentally, Prince William and Kate sort of *had* to show up this year, because they made such a big deal about “banning” Princess Eugenie and Beatrice from Ascot. This was the threat – if B&E are not banned and shunned from Ascot, then Will and Kate will skip Ascot. Beatrice and Eugenie are nowhere to be found, thus Kate and William had to roll out of bed before noon today.

PS… I’m shocked that William wore a coordinated yellow boutonniere. He hates doing that kind of stuff.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images