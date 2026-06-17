“Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez were out & about in Paris this week” links

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez went to dinner in Paris, and they also attended the VivaTech conference. I can’t imagine having all that money and getting such terrible cosmetic work. [Just Jared]
Industry media really needs to stop interviewing Armie Hammer. [Socialite Life]
I love Wagner Moura & Greta Lee but this movie looks bad. [LaineyGossip]
Joseph Duggar can’t have unsupervised visits with his kids. Good. [Starcasm]
Is The Vampire Lestat headed towards familiar territory? [Pajiba]
Kristin Scott Thomas looked great in Monaco! [Go Fug Yourself]
Inevitably, they’re using Pokemon to train military drones. [OMG Blog]
Jennifer Lopez’s Aje sack dress. [RCFA]
I’m sure people will have fun, but I would probably have a breakdown if I watched The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Sphere. [Seriously OMG]
We haven’t heard about Adele & Rich Paul in a minute. Hm. [Hollywood Life]
Donald Trump is isolated & gross at the G7 Summit. [Buzzfeed]
I’ve always thought Kristin Scott Thomas was so beautiful and a good actor too . . . but she’s a Roman Polanski supporter, so shes a big “nope” for me now
Ick. He’s looking as unrecognizable as his trophyho.
In that close-up header photo she is giving Jocelyn Wildenstein (when she was younger & starting to look like Catwoman)
THIS. This is what kills me about Lauren Sanchez. I hate her style and taste level, but different strokes for different folks at this point. But HOW can you have all the money in the world and end up with your face looking like that?!?
Maybe they’re so out of touch with reality she thinks she looks good and that any criticism is because she thinks people are jealous of her. She’s also styled by Law Roach who doesn’t take any clients now except Zendaya so she must be throwing BIG money at him just to look tacky and cheap.
Omg I didn’t know that!! He must be laughing all the way to the bank 🤣
Law Roach put her in those horse-hoof shoes?!
I doubt he does the day to day (she probably has a full timer for that) but he did her met gala look which was the worst of that specific theme.
And I don’t get it either. She was so pretty even with some minor work in her younger years but this is full out cat face now
Claire Foy killed the Madame X reference. Madame Bezos just looked like a blowup doll with one strap hanging
I’ve said it before, but I think so many of these republicant men like when their women look like robots with feminine bodies (i.e., large-chested) but masculine facial features. All of those heavy jawlines and weird, heavy brow bones. All of the butchering these women do to themselves really does show the power in the relationship. It’s gross.
It’s not called Maga face for nothing
Honestly it’s HIS face work that bothers me more. He looks terrible with all the filler.
Agreed. She was much better looking before.
I love Adele and Rich Paul is such a smart guy so I hope they’re ok
They really just won’t let us forget they exist will they?
Is Jeff wearing a nose ring??
Wut? He’s a cool, fun guy.
I think that’s just his facial hair
I hope the French spit on the Gnome and his blowup doll.
Everyone’s watching the World Cup. No cares about them whatsoever.
yikes! they both look like puppets! J-Lo’s sack dress is beautiful, though. Definitely a change of pace from her usual and I like it.
So much to unpack. I confused Josh and Joseph Duggar and thought Joseph was in jail already, but that’s Josh. Super-glad Joseph can’t see his kids alone and I hope his deluded wife abides by that (what happens if he “commands” her to let him see them alone?)
I love Adele and Rich Paul together and always have. I think they just click.
I think Lauren Sanchez is beginning to understand her true situation re: her fcked up face. Last time I saw a photo, she was wearing sunglasses and her lips looked a normal size. I think she’s desperately trying to undo the weirdness of her face that she’s probably just realizing at long last.
The whole world knows what a deplorable mofo Trump is. I’ll look up pics and see how they (hopefully) mistreated him. He deserves every snub and insult.
The part that chilled me in this article about Joseph is that he evicted his in laws in March, when he got arrested. The rumor is that the victim is a younger sister of his wife.
1. The purpose of their plastic surgery isn’t to make them look natural and refreshed. The purpose is to mark themselves as members of the billionaires boys club and members of the “elite” with dystopian intentions. Being uber wealthy doesn’t mean you are uber smart, sane or self-aware. 2. Is everyone who conspired, enabled and protected Josh also being investigated/prosecuted and banned from having unsupervised contact with children? 3. Jennifer’s dress and styling are really good. She has had several misses lately. I like the 60s/70s retro looks better than the recent Edwardian cosplay we have been seeing elsewhere. 4. I have an elderly relative who recently discovered Rocky Horror and has been bewatching it constantly. Tim Curry is a treasure and it just brings me joy every time I find them watching that movie. 5. The image of mango isolated and ignored on that stage will live in infamy. He has destroyed everything he has ever touched and watching him get the cold shoulder by countries that should be our firm allies is both hilarious for him and horrifying for the USA long term.
TN Democrat, I always enjoy reading your comments. You are an astute and highly analytical Celebitch. You add a lot to the conversation.☺️