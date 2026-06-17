“Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez were out & about in Paris this week” links

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez went to dinner in Paris, and they also attended the VivaTech conference. I can’t imagine having all that money and getting such terrible cosmetic work. [Just Jared]

Industry media really needs to stop interviewing Armie Hammer. [Socialite Life]

I love Wagner Moura & Greta Lee but this movie looks bad. [LaineyGossip]

Joseph Duggar can’t have unsupervised visits with his kids. Good. [Starcasm]

Is The Vampire Lestat headed towards familiar territory? [Pajiba]

Kristin Scott Thomas looked great in Monaco! [Go Fug Yourself]

Inevitably, they’re using Pokemon to train military drones. [OMG Blog]

Jennifer Lopez’s Aje sack dress. [RCFA]

I’m sure people will have fun, but I would probably have a breakdown if I watched The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Sphere. [Seriously OMG]

We haven’t heard about Adele & Rich Paul in a minute. Hm. [Hollywood Life]

Donald Trump is isolated & gross at the G7 Summit. [Buzzfeed]