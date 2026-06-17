David Boreanaz: ‘This feels like the right time to bring back’ The Rockford Files

David Boreanaz is 57 years old and he’s been a television star since the 1990s. I’ve said this before, but David’s career is super-underrated. Most actors would kill to have his CV: decades of work as a solid, well-known, well-liked network television lead, making great money and producing his own shows. David spent seven years playing Angel, twelve years playing Seeley Booth on Bones and seven years playing Jason Hayes on SEAL Team. Now David has a brand new television show: he’s starring in the reboot of The Rockford Files, the 1970s show which starred James Garner (whom David strongly resembles). While David was in Monte Carlo, he discussed the reboot and what people can expect from it:
Stepping into the shoes of a character as iconic as James Garner’s Jim Rockford from the 1970s detective drama “The Rockford Files” might deter some actors. Not David Boreanaz.
“People say that maybe you shouldn’t do it,” he says during a trip to the Monte-Carlo Television Festival to promote the forthcoming reboot. “But come on, how many James Bonds have there been? My attitude is ‘How can I make James Garner proud?’ while still doing my own take on the character.”
This isn’t the first time that attempts have been made to resurrect Rockford. In 2009, a pilot episode for a remake was filmed with Dermot Mulroney in the lead but it never aired. Three years later plans for a feature film adaptation starring Vince Vaughn were shelved.
But the NBC reboot is on more solid ground, given that they’ve already shot the pilot and will resume filming in Southern California in October ahead of a January TX. Now 57, Boreanaz muses: “Attempts to bring back ‘The Rockford Files’ didn’t work out for reasons I don’t know about, but this feels like the right time to do it and I feel like I’m now old enough to play him.”
As in the original, Rockford is an ex-con turned private investigator who gets out of prison, “and within two days he finds himself solving a case,” Boreanaz says, “and then there’s an even bigger case where people are after him, like the Mob and conmen, who he’s been involved with in the past. What I love about him is that he always gets the job done.”
There’s a retro feel to the reboot. “It’s got the iconic car and Rockford still lives in a trailer home, and in a lot of ways parts of Miami still feel as though you’re in the 1970s. The scripts do a really great job of balancing that nostalgia with a fresh take.”
Joining the “Angel” and “Bones” star on set will be his son Jaden, who plays one of the many people who rough Rockford up. “It’s his big debut and the first time we’ve worked together.” Has he given Jaden any advice about the business? David grins. “Yes, save your money wisely and invest.”
The actor was also a PI on “Angel” and a homicide cop on “Bones,” so does he feel he’d make a good professional crime-solver in real life? “No, not at all, but that’s like asking me if I can fly a Black Hawk because I was in ‘SEAL Team.’ I think the only dude who could do that is Tom Cruise.”
Maybe I’m wrong, but my guess is that people won’t have a strong negative reaction to this reboot. While the show was popular in the 1970s, I’m sure most people in 2026 are unfamiliar with it? So it will just be an interesting show with a 1970s IP. In the past, David has talked about James Garner a lot, and he always wanted to work with him. It’s cool that David is getting a chance to play a character Garner basically created. This will be on NBC, btw. David seems hellbent on working with every network – Bones was on Fox, SEAL Team was on CBS, Angel/Buffy was on the WB. He hasn’t worked on ABC.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I love the Rockford files! I close my eyes and I’m in the living room of the house I grew up in with my dad again and time has stood still! That opening theme song is all I can hear now 😉
I loved this show when I discovered it in reruns.. a remake has a lot of potential imo.
LOVED THE ROCKFORD FILES!. Now who will play rocky his dad?
Brosnan? Sam Neill? Kurt Russell?
I’d like it to be Jeff Bridges, but don’t know that a studio would take the chance with his health.
Keith Carradine would be great.
Given his TV career and that his show are generally well produced and are popular I can see this being successful.
Its interesting that in recent years a lot of big names in movies are turning to TV / web series in between movies – I can see why as better shows/scripts on TV compared to movies where its pretty much the same sh!t different franchise.
I look at this man and all I see is Angel disappearing into the fog in the Buffy graduation episode and my heart breaks all over again.
My mom was a huge Rockford Files fan. I might give it a try.
I can picture that moment so clearly even after all these years and still feel all the things I felt as a teenage girl.
I rediscovered the Rockford Files after my son started watching it. I always enjoyed watching it when it originally aired, except for the tension filled bits when Jim was doing something like going through files in someone’s office and I would just crawl out of my skin! Sometimes, I would have to leave the room. 😳😫😬
I’ve apparently gotten better at watching since then. It’s funny how different some storylines will have to be because we have cellphones now!
I too love James Garner and the Rockford files. I just don’t know if he can carry it off. Rockford needs a certain amount of charisma and charm, so I’m not convinced. I have really only like him in Bones vs the other stuff he’s done. I don’t feel the rizz from this guy.
Agree that James Garner had tons of charisma, and I don’t get the comment (not yours) that there is a physical resemblence between them. I don’t think that at all – I believe James Garner’s mom was native American? In any event, maybe David will pull it off, or put a slightly different spin on it.
What is interesting to me is that RJ Decker is a tv show that began this year, and the storyline is similar – ex-con (wrongfully convicted) who becomes a PI.
“I just don’t know if he can carry it off.” 💯
It’s been a while since I’ve seen James Garner. But it’s only been a few years since I sat down and watched boxed set of Buffy with Angel (missed out while kids were growing up). Bones was a a good show I watched a lot of. But I haven’t seen any Seal Team, and likely won’t since I’m canceling Paramount. The most obvious difference I can think of is that Garner was almost always grinning, or had a relaxed half-smile when neutral. But, to me, Boreanaz played a brooding vampire or a serious FBI guy. Don’t know if he can pull off smiling most of the time like Garner did. We’ll see.
I loved James Garner in the Rockford Files. Angel, Bones, and the Seal one I didn’t really watch are fine but I cringed a little. Maybe it will be alright. James Garner really did have a lot of charisma. His shows generally do really well though it will probably be successful if the scripts are half decent.
Garner still dead? Yes. Then no further Rockford, thanks very much.
🙂 I kinda feel that way as well, but I’m willing to give this a chance.
Loved the show & he’s a great pick to play him!!
My favorite thing about the Rockford Files is how quintessentially 70s it is. Gritty LA. The clothes, the attitude. The cars are all half a block long. And the theme song OMG. So I hope they don’t update it too much.
It is quintessentially 70s LA, which is why I was confused about his Miami is very retro comment. Especially since they said filming resumes in LA this fall. So is it filmed in Miami (very NOT LA) or LA? Miami is Miami Vice, LA is Rockford Files.
He is supremely unlikeable to me after he cheated on his pregnant wife. Hard pass.
My husband used to call the first season of Angel the Rockford Files with vampires (the tone changed after the first season), so it amused us both to hear about this reboot and the casting.
Also, his career has been quietly impressive. He committed early to being a TV guy and did well at it.
The Rockford Files was the first series (plus the TV movies from the 90s) I bought on DVD. It is really a good show and holds up. The creative/writing/production teams behind the original series was amazing, so the show has good Bones (pun intended). This could actually be a good series if it stays true to Rockford being sharp, but a bit of a loser and definitely not a superhero who wins every altercation. The Buffy/Angel/Bones casts seem to have a good relationships with David. It would be fun watching actors he was worked with in the past filling out guest starring and recurring roles. He has been married for over 25 years and seems to have cleaned up his act. I side eye the other Whedon alum who is currently on his second 100+ episode series on ABC more than David.
It holds up to a point. Beth, his lawyer, is more often than not there to be rescued by Rockford. That always bugged me.
I don’t know. The Rockford Files was ahead of it’s time when it came to topics of racism, sexism, police brutality and homosexuality.
And alot of that was because James Garner did not play and used him power on the show.
Some people look at the artifical side of that show and not the substance and subject matter.
This climate is gonna turn the remake into a right wing canon and James will be turning over in his grave.
My dad loved the RF’s and that theme song will always live forever in my head. That said I’m on the other side of 50 and my dad is pushing 90. I don’t think anyone younger really cares.
But you’re right Angel has had a very steady successful career most would love to have in hwood. I have little interest in this reboot but it doesn’t mean they made a bad choice or it can’t find an audience.
This is good news! I’ll always remember that Julie Andrews once said in an interview that James Garner was a really, really good kisser. Lucky Julie! Funny that I remember that. It was years ago.
You know Jim Rockford’s phone answering machine message, ‘this is Jim Rockford…etc.,etc.,’? That my phone message. 😉.
You know Jim Rockford’s phone answering machine message, ‘this is Jim Rockford…etc.,etc.,’? That my phone message. 😉.
Sorry, folks, don’t know how the double comment happened. I will say, though, that I meant I downloaded Rockford’s message years ago & have used it ever since. It confuses some people, cracks others up, but I like it & am keeping it. I only wish it also had the first few notes of the theme song at the end.
This should be interesting to see if David has the charm on screen that James Garner had as any woman who watched “Murphy’s Romance” knows.
I had a crush on him when I was a kid! Oooh, he was so handsome in Maverick, the original TV show.
I was a fan of both Bones and Angel. That being said this guy does not have the charisma, looks or acting chops of James Garner! For heavens sake this might make a go of it if they try to make it in to something else LOOSELY based on the Rockford Files. I have had a crush on James Garner since I was a little girl and still compare most leading men to him. They fall way, way short. James Garner is the GOAT!!!
Boreanz was sleeping with one of Tiger Wood’s girlfriends while Boreanz’ wife was pregnant. And of course she took him back. So no, not impressed. Boreanz can never fill James Garner’s shoes. He is basic, not a good actor and used to be hot. Mediocre white men get all the prizes.