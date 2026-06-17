David Boreanaz: ‘This feels like the right time to bring back’ The Rockford Files

David Boreanaz is 57 years old and he’s been a television star since the 1990s. I’ve said this before, but David’s career is super-underrated. Most actors would kill to have his CV: decades of work as a solid, well-known, well-liked network television lead, making great money and producing his own shows. David spent seven years playing Angel, twelve years playing Seeley Booth on Bones and seven years playing Jason Hayes on SEAL Team. Now David has a brand new television show: he’s starring in the reboot of The Rockford Files, the 1970s show which starred James Garner (whom David strongly resembles). While David was in Monte Carlo, he discussed the reboot and what people can expect from it:

Stepping into the shoes of a character as iconic as James Garner’s Jim Rockford from the 1970s detective drama “The Rockford Files” might deter some actors. Not David Boreanaz.

“People say that maybe you shouldn’t do it,” he says during a trip to the Monte-Carlo Television Festival to promote the forthcoming reboot. “But come on, how many James Bonds have there been? My attitude is ‘How can I make James Garner proud?’ while still doing my own take on the character.”

This isn’t the first time that attempts have been made to resurrect Rockford. In 2009, a pilot episode for a remake was filmed with Dermot Mulroney in the lead but it never aired. Three years later plans for a feature film adaptation starring Vince Vaughn were shelved.

But the NBC reboot is on more solid ground, given that they’ve already shot the pilot and will resume filming in Southern California in October ahead of a January TX. Now 57, Boreanaz muses: “Attempts to bring back ‘The Rockford Files’ didn’t work out for reasons I don’t know about, but this feels like the right time to do it and I feel like I’m now old enough to play him.”

As in the original, Rockford is an ex-con turned private investigator who gets out of prison, “and within two days he finds himself solving a case,” Boreanaz says, “and then there’s an even bigger case where people are after him, like the Mob and conmen, who he’s been involved with in the past. What I love about him is that he always gets the job done.”

There’s a retro feel to the reboot. “It’s got the iconic car and Rockford still lives in a trailer home, and in a lot of ways parts of Miami still feel as though you’re in the 1970s. The scripts do a really great job of balancing that nostalgia with a fresh take.”

Joining the “Angel” and “Bones” star on set will be his son Jaden, who plays one of the many people who rough Rockford up. “It’s his big debut and the first time we’ve worked together.” Has he given Jaden any advice about the business? David grins. “Yes, save your money wisely and invest.”

The actor was also a PI on “Angel” and a homicide cop on “Bones,” so does he feel he’d make a good professional crime-solver in real life? “No, not at all, but that’s like asking me if I can fly a Black Hawk because I was in ‘SEAL Team.’ I think the only dude who could do that is Tom Cruise.”