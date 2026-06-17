P6: Victoria Beckham is ‘gutted for her children’ after Harper’s weird pap stunt

It’s funny how the Beckham family’s stunts accidentally coincided in the same week. Last week, David Beckham received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his whole family came out… minus Brooklyn Beckham and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz. After the ceremony, the paparazzi followed Harper Beckham as she was chauffeured to Brooklyn’s LA mansion. Harper went to the door, possibly dropped off a letter, and then left quickly. Brooklyn and Nicola were in NYC at the time, and they immediately called out this stunt for what it was. Then, on Monday, Brooklyn posted his new ad for DoorDash, a World Cup-related ad which (hilariously) pokes fun at his family estrangement. Sources close to David and Victoria Beckham were outraged! How dare Brooklyn arrange such a stunt? Nevermind that they just pushed their 14-year-old daughter to perform that walk to Brooklyn’s house for the paparazzi! Page Six has an exclusive about all of this.

Victoria Beckham is feeling devastated after her teen daughter, Harper, attempted to see her brother Brooklyn amid the family’s ongoing rift.

“The situation has taken a toll on the entire family, and Victoria is gutted for her children,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “Victoria and David knew Harper was going to Brooklyn’s. The kids have had nannies and security their whole lives and have traveled on their own plenty of times, so there was nothing unusual about her going there [without her parents].”

As Page Six previously reported, Harper, 14, was photographed arriving at Brooklyn’s Los Angeles home — where he lives with his wife Nicola Peltz — shortly after she celebrated her father receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But sadly, her efforts were to no avail, as sources told us Harper left the premises no sooner than she’d arrived without seeing the Cloud23 Hot Sauce founder. The insider added that Brooklyn and his wife were unavailable. The chef, 27, later shared via his Instagram Stories that he was in New York at the time of his sister’s appearance.

Still, a rep for the couple told Page Six, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”

Meanwhile, a source insisted there was nothing orchestrated about Harper’s visit despite speculation that it had been staged.

“David and Victoria would never intentionally come between any of their children and the people they love,” the insider said. “You can see that in the relationships they have with their other sons’ girlfriends. That’s why this has been so incredibly painful and confusing for them. They honestly don’t know where things went wrong or how the relationship got to this point.”

According to the insider, David and Victoria are “worried things might never fully get back to how they once were with Brooklyn. They love him unconditionally and will never stop hoping for a reconciliation. No matter how difficult things have become, he’s their son and that will never change,” the source said. “But David and Victoria are terrified because they feel like they’ve lost their son and they feel like there’s a wall between them and Brooklyn that they just can’t seem to get through.”

The latest setback comes a day after Brooklyn appeared to take a jab at his parents in a DoorDash World Cup advertisement…While the ad went viral, the source said the commercial itself hit home for the Beckhams in more ways than one.

“It’s disappointing, but at this point it goes beyond a commercial,” the insider said. “It’s not really about the ad itself. For David and Victoria, it’s another example of private family matters becoming public, and that’s what’s upsetting.”