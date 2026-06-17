P6: Victoria Beckham is ‘gutted for her children’ after Harper’s weird pap stunt

It’s funny how the Beckham family’s stunts accidentally coincided in the same week. Last week, David Beckham received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and his whole family came out… minus Brooklyn Beckham and Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz. After the ceremony, the paparazzi followed Harper Beckham as she was chauffeured to Brooklyn’s LA mansion. Harper went to the door, possibly dropped off a letter, and then left quickly. Brooklyn and Nicola were in NYC at the time, and they immediately called out this stunt for what it was. Then, on Monday, Brooklyn posted his new ad for DoorDash, a World Cup-related ad which (hilariously) pokes fun at his family estrangement. Sources close to David and Victoria Beckham were outraged! How dare Brooklyn arrange such a stunt? Nevermind that they just pushed their 14-year-old daughter to perform that walk to Brooklyn’s house for the paparazzi! Page Six has an exclusive about all of this.
Victoria Beckham is feeling devastated after her teen daughter, Harper, attempted to see her brother Brooklyn amid the family’s ongoing rift.
“The situation has taken a toll on the entire family, and Victoria is gutted for her children,” a source exclusively told Page Six. “Victoria and David knew Harper was going to Brooklyn’s. The kids have had nannies and security their whole lives and have traveled on their own plenty of times, so there was nothing unusual about her going there [without her parents].”
As Page Six previously reported, Harper, 14, was photographed arriving at Brooklyn’s Los Angeles home — where he lives with his wife Nicola Peltz — shortly after she celebrated her father receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But sadly, her efforts were to no avail, as sources told us Harper left the premises no sooner than she’d arrived without seeing the Cloud23 Hot Sauce founder. The insider added that Brooklyn and his wife were unavailable. The chef, 27, later shared via his Instagram Stories that he was in New York at the time of his sister’s appearance.
Still, a rep for the couple told Page Six, “That photographers were in place as the letter was hand delivered says it all — this was choreographed for the cameras.”
Meanwhile, a source insisted there was nothing orchestrated about Harper’s visit despite speculation that it had been staged.
“David and Victoria would never intentionally come between any of their children and the people they love,” the insider said. “You can see that in the relationships they have with their other sons’ girlfriends. That’s why this has been so incredibly painful and confusing for them. They honestly don’t know where things went wrong or how the relationship got to this point.”
According to the insider, David and Victoria are “worried things might never fully get back to how they once were with Brooklyn. They love him unconditionally and will never stop hoping for a reconciliation. No matter how difficult things have become, he’s their son and that will never change,” the source said. “But David and Victoria are terrified because they feel like they’ve lost their son and they feel like there’s a wall between them and Brooklyn that they just can’t seem to get through.”
The latest setback comes a day after Brooklyn appeared to take a jab at his parents in a DoorDash World Cup advertisement…While the ad went viral, the source said the commercial itself hit home for the Beckhams in more ways than one.
“It’s disappointing, but at this point it goes beyond a commercial,” the insider said. “It’s not really about the ad itself. For David and Victoria, it’s another example of private family matters becoming public, and that’s what’s upsetting.”
This story really shows WHY Brooklyn went no-contact, right? David and Victoria had their youngest child performing a paparazzi skit, but when Brooklyn references the exact same family estrangement, suddenly it’s “private family matters becoming public.” It’s beyond clear that what David and Victoria are really mad about is their lack of control over Brooklyn and his story. It’s also completely bizarre to me why D&V simply don’t leave Brooklyn alone for a year or two? Like, give him what he wants, space and time. D&V continue to make asses out of themselves over Brooklyn at least once a month and it’s like they cannot comprehend their adult child not being joined at the hip.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The Beckham’s should have been nice to their daughter in law. They alienated their son and it is all on the Beckham’s bad attitude
“David and Victoria would never intentionally come between any of their children and the people they love. You can see that in the relationships they have with their other sons’ girlfriends“. I’ve seen things like this mentioned on lainey gossip too. But what’s not mentioned is the girlfriends of their other 2 sons are aspiring models so if they toe the line with VB they’ll likely benefit from the connection. Nicola doesn’t need VB’s connections so can’t be controlled in that way.
The whole thing reminded me of when Thomas Markle attempted to deliver a letter to Oprah. The whole family needs therapy and to leave him alone.
Every time someone says, “I would never!” …..that’s exactly what they’ll do. It’s like that Buddhist thought experiment, try not to think of a pink elephant. You won’t be able to stop thinking about pink elephants. In a larger philosophical sense, the brain, the mind, the soul, the body, the whole of the human being works better, when it’s working *toward* something and not away from it. And calling out the bonds they have with the other girlfriends is just another backhanded ham-handed slap at Nicola. Vicky is a jealous B.
If they’re gutted, how about they start by calling out backgrid for taking pap photos of their daughter who is a minor. In a state where it’s illegal. Why wasn’t that their first complaint? Why hasn’t that complaint been made even once? I mean I think we know why.
Whatever they say I come back to the pictures not having being posted without permission given the laws in the state where they were taken. That tells you everything you need to know.
It’s possible the parents didn’t set up the photos(although it’s very possible they did), but even then, they could have demanded the photos be taken down pretty quickly. But they didn’t from what I can tell? And even here, why aren’t they calling out the predatory practices of the paps in regards to their minor daughter who was in a vulnerable position traveling without her parents. Instead, we’re hearing about how close they are to their other son’s girlfriends??? What are we even doing here? The priorities feel off, big time.
Am I the only one who hates how Victoria dresses her young daughter? All these silk dresses designed like nightdresses/negligees? If Harper likes the style, at least choose another fabric. It would make all the difference between nighty and nice summer dress.
The Beckhams clearly set Harper up in their tabloid war against Brooklyn and Nicola. As others said, just leave them alone for a year or two. Stop feeding the tabloids. With this PR stunt they just showed that Brooklyn is right with every complaint he made.
I’ve always been slightly team Brooklyn, given ALL the Beckham stunts over decades, it was their thing to make money given her biz was a non stop failure money pit and he seemed to only care about an honory.
The harper thing was the most gross thing they’ve done. Apart from that neglige they dressed her in (notice how uncomfortable she looked being so physically exposed and always trying to cover up? That’s awful right there.) But sending her and the paps on an absurd fishing expedition. For nothing but obviously prearranged pap shots of their 14 year old which they HAD to organise and approve then they got called out so whatever this is. They are absolutely awful. Brooklyn had every right.
They claim Brooklyn is a failure, reality is without the OTHER spice Girls (vicki wasn’t allowed to sing), and then David’s money saving her failure biz over and over, who would miss Vicki be? She’s certainly not successful on her own.
I will defend my previous comment that the Beckhams had their children as commodities for their brand. That is disgusting using their little girl for their media narrative.
Absolutely agree
Agree with the suggestion in the last paragraph – leave him alone for a bit and let the dust settle. When things cool down perhaps try to work things out in private. Oh – and I suppose a statement at the beginning along the lines of “we are respecting our son’s request for distance. We will not be commenting further in public. Any comments or articles on the subject, until further notice, are not from us and should be treated as unfounded”
But of course they’re just media hounds so that won’t happen.
Agreed 💯 respect Brooklyn ‘s wishes and let things simmer down. I would also keep Harper in school rather than parading her around at various promotions. The parents need therapy to recognise that offsprings are people in their own right and not just spin-offs from their brand. His January statement should have promoted reflection and reconsideration of parenting and maintaining the privacy of their children especially their underage daughter.
Wow the triggers that go off with the toxic manipulation the Beckhams keep pulling is off the charts, the command performance they forced their underage daughter to put on for their public image is absolutely disgusting especially since they would have known that he and his wife were in NYC.. this one was to blatant and I’ve seen comments pointing that out under some articles, sadly there are many of those comments aimed at 14 yr old for her dress choice which is horrible and her parents made her a target with this stunt, which is unacceptable imo. Pitting children against each other is the narcissistic way to parent and they used a 14 yr old as a weapon against her older brother it’s twisted.
They got caught out pimping Harper.
“Pimping”? Come on guys. There are ways to criticize the Beckham’s parenting skills (fair game since the have made it part of their brand) without being gross. For what it’s worth, IMO Harper looked absolutely darling.
I know they’ve been cosying up to the Windsors to a really icky degree but borrowing one of Kate’s wigs was a step too far I feel.
I was thinking the same. Are super long bad wigs a UK trend these days? It’s ageing Victoria just as much as it does Kate.
“It’s also completely bizarre to me why D&V simply don’t leave Brooklyn alone for a year or two? Like, give him what he wants, space and time” This is where I think the comparison’s to Harry are apt. Too much time outside of the control and socialization that you have been taught is normal, lessens control over you.
Too much time spent in America, not being able to be guilt tripped, not being bombarded with British media takes, and Brooklyn can be confident in his decisions without the peanut gallery. It’s why they are now in the US more too. He doesn’t appear to be in the UK often, so we’ll come to you.
If they truly believe that he’s misguided by Nicola, honoring his wishes and being there for him when he reaches out would be their best bet.
I don’t feel any way at all about the Beckhams, but …
Maybe I am naive, but I don’t think they necessarily set up a paparazzi skit with their daughter. It is conceivable to me that the paps followed her from the ceremony on their own. I mean, she’s in a car by herself — why wouldn’t they follow? Isn’t that what they do?
I guess I don’t understand why everyone is so quick to take the side of someone who *also* sold his wedding photos, has made a commercial dissing his parents, etc. He wants to be left alone, right?
Those photos of Harper, a minor, could not have appeared without the Beckhams agreeing to their publication.
It’s possible they didn’t set it up. If that’s the case though, then why not hold backgrid to account? They didn’t even mention how the paps were actually committing an illegal act in even taking those photos. Why not have the photos taken down right away? Or at least pixelated? Are they going to sue? If they didn’t set them up, then I hope they take legal action against backgrid. And saying all this about these photos doesn’t even mean someone is taking Brooklyn’s side. Yeah, he sold his wedding photos. And his parents sold his baby photos. He is his parent’s child in that regard. You can find his commercial not in good taste and also find these pap photos not in good taste, especially seeing as how the Beckhams have not even gone after backgrid for them, at least as far as we know.
I don’t disagree that if these pap shots were set up by the Beckhams, that is beyond gross. However, there are some nuances to the CA’s law limiting paps’ ability to photograph children. She is in a public place, not near a school, and doesn’t look “alarmed, terrorized, or annoyed”–all specific stipulations within the legislation. Also, she had just left her dad’s Hollywood Star ceremony, so paps already knew where she was that day, and it wouldn’t have been hard to find/follow her.
I am certainly not discounting the possibility that this was a set-up! But there’s also a non-zero chance that it wasn’t.
Why are they calling Brooklyn a chef? Do words have no meaning now? I am just going to start calling myself a lottery winner and maybe it will be true too.
🤣 😆 😂
I don’t know exactly what happened, but it seems fishy. Why was it Harper, the youngest, who went to the house? Why did they even comment on it? Who took the picture, and why are the older Beckhams not annoyed their daughter was followed to her brother’s house? Why would she need to leave a handwritten note when she could easily call or text him? I don’t know.
That said, I’m not inclined to criticize her dress. 14 year olds do wear revealing clothing sometimes. And honestly, the dress isn’t that revealing? It’s spaghetti strap but not short or anything. And she’s wearing a wrap too. If she seems awkward in it, that might just be her age or being photographed at a public event. It doesn’t mean she was forced to wear it. I think the dress is fine.
Don’t celeb women get tired of the same old middle hair part and long stringy hair?
I feel like I’m going nuts for being Team No One in this situation. I’m not saying that Posh and Becks aren’t blameless in this situation, and if they dispatched Harper to stage a photo op, that’s gross. But Nicola Peltz’s family are a bunch of MAGA billionaires so it’s hard for me to accept that they’re the innocent party in this whole fiasco.
IDK, maybe I’m naive.
I’m also team no one. In addition to your reasons, Brooklyn seems so blase and even smug/gleeful about the estrangement. For the adults I know who have family estrangement it is painful and sad (though necessary). It’s weird to see his attitude towards them. It strikes me as extremely childish.
Compare Harry & Meghan for example— estranged for very good reasons, but they are obviously sad about it, not smug and defiant.
Why does Victoria look like a waif next to her normal-size 14 year old daughter? The daughter is no giant, but Victoria will always be a dedicated anorexic and that is sad. I hope Harper doesn’t fall into Victoria’s ways.