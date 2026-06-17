Tom Holland confirmed that he’s married to Zendaya, ‘that’s all you’ll get on that’

At the Actors Awards in March 2026, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach sent everyone into a tizzy when he revealed Zendaya and Tom Holland were already married. Zendaya’s mom seemed to confirm it by reposting the clip of Roach spilling the beans. Tom and Zendaya didn’t publicly comment on their marital status, but she’s been wearing a thin gold band on her left finger. She also reportedly signed her name as “Zendaya Holland” while acting as a witness to a Vegas wedding in March. The closest she came to confirming the news was when Zendaya told Jimmy Kimmel that the AI pictures of their supposed wedding that circulated online had fooled some of her friends.
Tom is on the cover of this month’s Esquire UK to promote The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which both come out in July. During his lengthy profile, Tom was asked about whether the fake pictures confused anyone in his family. In his answer, he finally confirmed that they were married and had some really sweet things to say about their relationship. From Esquire UK:
How do you measure the success of a movie? Billions at the box office? Cinemagoers dressing up in character at screenings? For Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming resulted in something more personal: a relationship with his co-star Zendaya, who plays classmate Michelle Jones-Watson, later revealed as MJ, traditionally the long-time love interest of Peter Parker. Even with that on-screen parallel, the pair did a pretty good job of keeping a low profile for a few years until paparazzi photos of them together kissing in a car were published in the summer of 2021. Later that year, in September, Holland posted a photo of Zendaya on her 25th birthday with the caption: “My MJ”. There’s little movie-star reticence to mentioning his relationship today: Holland brings her up before I do, and refers to her as “Zee” (I do not do this).
“Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” Holland says. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad.”
At the start of 2025, Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. The internet promptly did what the internet does on such occasions: melted down. Then the internet did something slightly stranger. After rumours that their wedding had taken place earlier this year — thanks to a red-carpet comment from Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach — photos circulated from the ceremony. Zendaya is wearing a lace veil, Holland is popping a bottle of Moët. They appear to be at Lake Como. The photos amassed more than 10 million likes. It looks like a gorgeous day.
Except, the images were AI-generated. Holland saw the funny side of it, though his granny thought she hadn’t been invited. We have a conversation about AI for a little while — about how scary it is, about how eerily realistic images can be — before I ask whether he had to send out messages to any other family members. There’s a long pause (six seconds, to be exact) before Holland replies: “No, because they were all there.”
I tell him that I did not realise that the wedding had happened already. “That’s all you’ll get on that,” he says. It’s the firmest Holland has been so far in our conversation, and so we move on.
Now that we have official confirmation, let me offer congratulations! As Tom mentioned, that’s probably all we get for a while. I think we’ll eventually find out their wedding date, but it will either be an anniversary post or an aside in a future interview. Maybe Roach will spill the beans about that one too! Tom and Zendaya have a solid, healthy relationship. I love that Tom described her as his best friend and gushed about how she makes him feel supported. I completely respect their desire for privacy, but also really want them to share one wedding photo.
On Monday, Tom and Zendaya made their first red carpet appearance together in four years at the Madrid photo call for Brand New Day. Zendaya wore a black sleeveless Christopher Cowan dress with an asymmetrical hemline with fringes and a thigh-high slit. She also wore her gold wedding band and looked as gorgeous as always. Zendaya also stars in The Odyssey and Spider-Man, so this will likely be the first of several red carpets we’ll see them on together over the next month.
Photos credit: Acero/Alter Photos/Avalon
Theirs are one of the relationships I wish would last forever. They are so in love and respect each other so much
They certainly protect their relationship like it’s sacred, so I truly believe these two will be for a lifetime. I’m certainly pulling for them..
Me too. And I cannot get enough of their appearance on Lip Sync Battle. Make me smile every time I see it. Congrats to the happy couple. Wishing them a lifetime of happiness.
I think they had a Winter/Christmas/New Years wedding. That was around the time they got engaged.
I wish them all the best. I find him to be so charming and charismatic, and they as a couple are adorable. Zendaya might be one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. She’s truly a marvel to watch.
I love how they protect their relationship but don’t hide. Congratulations to them. Very excited about the Odyssey.
I respect their right to privacy, but I really really want to see her in her wedding gown. Just one !
These two seem like the stablest, most emotionally healthy individuals in Hollywood. Very happy for them and I hope it lasts forever!
I have been wrong before but I really believe these two are it. I also think at some point they’ll pull away from the blockbusters, do theater and artsy work, split their time between CA & London. Have a family with two or four legs.
I met them Mom of another Disney kid in December ( we sang together, FANTASTIC voice), anyway, she said they’re very grounded and normal. There’s a group that sticks together and they keep each other’s heads on straight and they all support each other. I was impressed.
I love how during Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, he needed another cast member to babysit him so he didn’t give away any spoilers, but when it comes to the really important things, like his relationship, he’s a human Fort Knox.
lol. Good point! These two are so great together. And I like to think that it was Tom’s performance of Umbrella that first made Zendaya fall for him, because I love that performance so much.
When I saw that performance I said that she should marry that man. He put his heart and soul into that performance – and killed it. They are definitely a benchmark couple. You can say you want a man who loves you like Tom loves Zendaya or like Harry loves Meghan.
What I love about his reply is it also codes “our families are with us. They got our back.” No one in their inner circle is selling these two out and they are on 🔥 right now.
Congrats to Zendaya and Tom!!
Good for them. Keeping your business, YOUR business prevents outside interference. One day they’ll show up somewhere with a toddler and we’ll all go ” oh!”.
Totally asinine, but I love that she feels safe enough to wear her heels around him, even though they make her taller than him. There’s something about a confident man that I love. They each found their person. You’re crying; I’m not crying!
I feel you- my husband and I are the same height and I love heels, so it was truly a relief that they don’t make him feel a type of way (if they did I would’ve known he wouldn’t be good to be married to!). People can get very uptight about that sorta thing.
I had a feeling they got married when she cut her hair.
It’s a pretty big physical change to make before a wedding, so I figured they were already post-wedding. Zendaya is always so beautiful but she’s positively glowing lately and looks so healthy. Tom is adorable and such a gentleman. These two make this forever cynical singleton believe in love.
It’s gonna be interesting how promotion is gonna go when the Fred Astaire bio pic is released and award season happens. Sometimes speaking of family, which Fred himself was very family involved, helps in the season.
It hasn’t even started filming so we have awhile.
It’s insane how much I love them together, they just seem so well-suited and comfortable with each other and even though they are both adults I just find them so adorable together. I wish them a lifetime of happiness!
They are just so adorable. Congratulations!
More and more a list actors aren’t releasing photos. We’ve never seen any of Chris Evans’s even though there were a number of celebrities there. Nor ScarJo’s and Colin Jost’s. We still get the JLo-Ben Affleck type but it seems like more and more it’s being left to B list and influencer types.
Because she’s such a fashionista I think it’d be cool if Zendaya just released a sketch of the dress and that’s it.