Tom Holland confirmed that he’s married to Zendaya, ‘that’s all you’ll get on that’



At the Actors Awards in March 2026, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach sent everyone into a tizzy when he revealed Zendaya and Tom Holland were already married. Zendaya’s mom seemed to confirm it by reposting the clip of Roach spilling the beans. Tom and Zendaya didn’t publicly comment on their marital status, but she’s been wearing a thin gold band on her left finger. She also reportedly signed her name as “Zendaya Holland” while acting as a witness to a Vegas wedding in March. The closest she came to confirming the news was when Zendaya told Jimmy Kimmel that the AI pictures of their supposed wedding that circulated online had fooled some of her friends.

Tom is on the cover of this month’s Esquire UK to promote The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which both come out in July. During his lengthy profile, Tom was asked about whether the fake pictures confused anyone in his family. In his answer, he finally confirmed that they were married and had some really sweet things to say about their relationship. From Esquire UK:

How do you measure the success of a movie? Billions at the box office? Cinemagoers dressing up in character at screenings? For Holland, Spider-Man: Homecoming resulted in something more personal: a relationship with his co-star Zendaya, who plays classmate Michelle Jones-Watson, later revealed as MJ, traditionally the long-time love interest of Peter Parker. Even with that on-screen parallel, the pair did a pretty good job of keeping a low profile for a few years until paparazzi photos of them together kissing in a car were published in the summer of 2021. Later that year, in September, Holland posted a photo of Zendaya on her 25th birthday with the caption: “My MJ”. There’s little movie-star reticence to mentioning his relationship today: Holland brings her up before I do, and refers to her as “Zee” (I do not do this). “Our business can present very stressful situations and it’s really nice to have a bedrock of a relationship that will stand the test of time,” Holland says. “We can support each other in ways that only we can, because only we understand really what it’s like to live this life, and I think that is such a luxury, because I just don’t understand how I would be able to have anything like that with anyone else. So, for me, I found my person. She’s my best friend, and I’m the happiest I ever have been when I’m with her, but I also have never felt so supported and safe, ever. Period. Maybe when I was young with my parents and my dad was picking me up from school. Not to say that our relationship is like my mum and dad.” At the start of 2025, Zendaya walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring. The internet promptly did what the internet does on such occasions: melted down. Then the internet did something slightly stranger. After rumours that their wedding had taken place earlier this year — thanks to a red-carpet comment from Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach — photos circulated from the ceremony. Zendaya is wearing a lace veil, Holland is popping a bottle of Moët. They appear to be at Lake Como. The photos amassed more than 10 million likes. It looks like a gorgeous day. Except, the images were AI-generated. Holland saw the funny side of it, though his granny thought she hadn’t been invited. We have a conversation about AI for a little while — about how scary it is, about how eerily realistic images can be — before I ask whether he had to send out messages to any other family members. There’s a long pause (six seconds, to be exact) before Holland replies: “No, because they were all there.” I tell him that I did not realise that the wedding had happened already. “That’s all you’ll get on that,” he says. It’s the firmest Holland has been so far in our conversation, and so we move on.

[From Esquire UK]

Now that we have official confirmation, let me offer congratulations! As Tom mentioned, that’s probably all we get for a while. I think we’ll eventually find out their wedding date, but it will either be an anniversary post or an aside in a future interview. Maybe Roach will spill the beans about that one too! Tom and Zendaya have a solid, healthy relationship. I love that Tom described her as his best friend and gushed about how she makes him feel supported. I completely respect their desire for privacy, but also really want them to share one wedding photo.

On Monday, Tom and Zendaya made their first red carpet appearance together in four years at the Madrid photo call for Brand New Day. Zendaya wore a black sleeveless Christopher Cowan dress with an asymmetrical hemline with fringes and a thigh-high slit. She also wore her gold wedding band and looked as gorgeous as always. Zendaya also stars in The Odyssey and Spider-Man, so this will likely be the first of several red carpets we’ll see them on together over the next month.