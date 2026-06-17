Carole Middleton repeated a Catherine Walker dress for Royal Ascot

One of the funniest quirks about Royal Ascot is that Carole Middleton and the Middleton family only get invited whenever the Princess of Wales deigns to join the royals. Last year, Carole Middleton showed up at Ascot bright and early, expecting to join up with her daughter in the Royal Enclosure, only for Kate to pull out at the very last minute. The year before (2024), Carole was welcomed back to Ascot as some kind of quid-pro-quo, part of the negotiations to bring back Kate after her months-long disappearance.

All of which to say, Carole went to Ascot today and that’s how everyone knew that Kate would arrive in one of the carriages for the procession. Carole turned up bright and early, as she always does, but she didn’t have her husband on her arm. Michael Middleton was in the wind! Instead, Carole attended Ascot with her daughter-in-law Alize Thevenet.

Carole wore a repeat for this appearance – she wore this same pink Catherine Walker coatdress to Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding. Alizee’s dress is of more interest to me, because she looks like she just wandered into Ascot from the pre-WWII French countryside. The Middletons’ infamous lack of style has completely rubbed off on poor Alizee.

I will cover the Kate pics shortly! She’s wearing yellow.