Carole Middleton repeated a Catherine Walker dress for Royal Ascot

One of the funniest quirks about Royal Ascot is that Carole Middleton and the Middleton family only get invited whenever the Princess of Wales deigns to join the royals. Last year, Carole Middleton showed up at Ascot bright and early, expecting to join up with her daughter in the Royal Enclosure, only for Kate to pull out at the very last minute. The year before (2024), Carole was welcomed back to Ascot as some kind of quid-pro-quo, part of the negotiations to bring back Kate after her months-long disappearance.

All of which to say, Carole went to Ascot today and that’s how everyone knew that Kate would arrive in one of the carriages for the procession. Carole turned up bright and early, as she always does, but she didn’t have her husband on her arm. Michael Middleton was in the wind! Instead, Carole attended Ascot with her daughter-in-law Alize Thevenet.

Carole wore a repeat for this appearance – she wore this same pink Catherine Walker coatdress to Pippa Middleton’s 2017 wedding. Alizee’s dress is of more interest to me, because she looks like she just wandered into Ascot from the pre-WWII French countryside. The Middletons’ infamous lack of style has completely rubbed off on poor Alizee.

I will cover the Kate pics shortly! She’s wearing yellow.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

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56 Responses to “Carole Middleton repeated a Catherine Walker dress for Royal Ascot”

  1. Graphinya Heather says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:44 am

    Alize looks like she’s wearing an old fashioned nightgown.

    Reply
    • Chrissy says:
      June 17, 2026 at 9:46 am

      This! ….like Granny used to wear.

      Reply
      • SuOutdoors says:
        June 17, 2026 at 9:56 am

        This! And it shows what most people think of these royal events – it’s participating in a giant costume party. All about fun, not that deep!

    • irisrose says:
      June 17, 2026 at 10:22 am

      She married grifter JMiddy and she loves the attention. That’s why she’s dressed like an idiot – to get attention.

      Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 17, 2026 at 10:57 am

      Very “Little House on the Prairie” to me… and something is seriously wrong with the cut of CM dress it is extremely ill fitting at least to me.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        June 17, 2026 at 11:42 am

        Yeah, it’s more pre-ww1 rather than ww2. I was thinking Sarah Stanley from Road to Avonlea. When Sarah Stanley went to a wedding. Or a random woman on the Titanic second class.

      • Hypocrisy says:
        June 17, 2026 at 12:48 pm

        I was picturing Mrs Olson from Little house of the prairie all that dress is missing is Mrs Olson apron lol..

      • BeanieBean says:
        June 17, 2026 at 5:17 pm

        Little House was my first thought. The hat’s cute, but the earrings look like something Kate’s worn! You know, when she digs out her very own purchases & you scratch your head wondering what she was thinking? Plus side, Alizee’s Longchamp bag. That’s a great brand & relatively inexpensive; they have super soft & lightweight leather plus their nylon Le Pliage totes are the end-all, be-all travel/school/work tote.
        As for Carole, huh, wedding, horse race, whatever, makes for weird clothing choices, I think.

    • Yup, Me says:
      June 17, 2026 at 10:58 am

      Or an extra on The Gilded Age.

      Reply
  2. Mel says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:46 am

    Carole’s dress is ugly. Her companion is wearing a dress that looks like the robe I had when I was 5 back in the good old 70’s.

    Reply
    • Stella says:
      June 17, 2026 at 9:52 am

      The desperation to dress from 1870 is interesting.

      Reply
    • Herrgreter says:
      June 17, 2026 at 9:57 am

      I think Caroles dress is completely fine and appropriate – it’s just that she walks like a farmer wearing wellies and checking the fences in slightly muddy terrain (no offense to farmers at all).
      Alize looks like she wears a costume.

      Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 17, 2026 at 2:11 pm

      And the polka dress in one of the pictures shows that not all of these people dress in these horrid, dated clothes. People keep pushing the narrative that this style of dress is typical of British middle-aged women. I don’t see it at all.

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        June 17, 2026 at 5:18 pm

        I was thinking that lady’s outfit was pretty nice, although her hat threw me for a minute. It kinda looked like a horn coming out of her head.

  3. harriet says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:47 am

    Alizee looks like she’s wearing the Gunne Sax dress I adored in 1979. Also that hat looks like Carole went to pick her up and asked, “Where’s your hat?” So Alizee had to run around the house trying to find a hat, any hat.

    Reply
  4. Dee(2) says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:50 am

    I think if you took a photo of Alizee alone and in black and white you could reasonably convince a lot of people that this was from 1920. I know there’s a dress code, and that style is very cultural but goodness. Why are these people obsessed with dressing like they fell out of a time portal?

    This isn’t even nods to past fashion, like you may get with 90s inspired, or 60s inspired outfits and fashion resurgences every once in awhile. It literally looks like she may have taken this from a clothing museum. I don’t get it, but I guess. Because everyone else seems to be dressed like this too.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      June 17, 2026 at 11:35 am

      I was picturing one of the impressionist paintings, only the hat brim may need to be a bit bigger. It absolutely looks like a costume (derogatory).

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 17, 2026 at 5:22 pm

      No, subtract a few decades. 1920s is flapper era; think shorter, looser dresses, shingle haircuts, flattened breasts (my grandma did that, wore a binder).

      Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Ma always turns up early to make sure she gets her pap shots in before the real VIPs arrive and she’s ignored. At least she’s not showing off a 2nd hand Birkin this time (which I’m convinced was rented).

    Reply
  6. seraphina says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:52 am

    Alizee’s dress is of more interest to me, because she looks like she just wandered into Ascot from the pre-WWII French countryside – I am done for the day.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:56 am

    French countryside? See, my American self immediately had me thinking Little House on the Prairie.

    Reply
  8. Nic919 says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:58 am

    I see that being near the Middletons has removed any sense of French style from Alizée because that is ugly as hell and the hat makes it look worse.

    Reply
  9. Becks1 says:
    June 17, 2026 at 9:59 am

    I think its hilarious we’re all putting Alizee’s dress into different time periods. For me, put a bustle on it and its straight out of the late 19th century. Whatever it is, its not flattering on her and its not stylish. She looks uncomfortable and buttoned up.

    I hope Carole enjoys royal ascot. She basically sold her daughter for days like this.

    Reply
    • Teagirl says:
      June 17, 2026 at 10:25 am

      That’s where I was going, Victorian/Edwardian. It’s the sleeves, bodice, and neck that make me imagine that behind the skirt there is a huge bustle. I think the hat also lends itself to that – Summertime down the river with boats.

      Reply
  10. Roseberry says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:02 am

    Heavens to Degas- what in the Madam Bovary is she cosplaying…

    Reply
  11. Felicity Fox says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:02 am

    What in the Eliza Doolittle?! Where’s Professor Henry Higgins?

    Reply
  12. SouthernCrone says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:06 am

    I think Alizee’s dress could be interesting if it were styled differently. I think styles that are such throwbacks have to be worn a little ironically; that is, you have to do something to give them a bit of a modern edge. Right now this website is showing me an ad for Fluevog shoes (I own a couple of pairs). Imagine if she wore a pair of quirky heels and a funkier hat. But because she played it so straight, she looks like she is cosplaying Seurat’s Sunday Afternoon.

    Reply
    • KC2 says:
      June 17, 2026 at 10:12 am

      Agree. I keep looking at the brim on the boater and it needs to be larger.

      This is what you get when you want people to take fashion chances. Be careful what you ask for.

      Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      June 17, 2026 at 5:27 pm

      I thought of that painting as well, she just needs a bustle & a parasol.

      Reply
  13. Amy Bee says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:09 am

    It’s amazing that Kate dresses older than her mother. Alizee’s outfit is terrible.

    Reply
  14. KC2 says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:10 am

    Is Alize going to boat down the Thames….in 1910? You have to admire her totally embracing trad wife, the Edwardian years.

    The brim should be a little larger though.

    Reply
  15. YankeeDoodles says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:18 am

    I love Alizée’s outfit. Call me crazy. But it’s like a French spin on Annie Hall. She has scrupulously observed every codicil of the dress code whilst putting her own stamp on it and that is unmistakably her personal style. Especially that adorable cheeky hat.

    Reply
    • Bqm says:
      June 17, 2026 at 2:35 pm

      I’m with you. Not a fan of the hat but otherwise I think she looks like she’s having fun. She often dresses in a more adventurous style than the other women in the family and she usually pulls it off.

      Reply
  16. irisrose says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:20 am

    Cosplaying Diana again. The Middletons all need decades of therapy.

    Reply
  17. andrea says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:52 am

    alize timewarped back to 1905

    Reply
  18. Over it says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:52 am

    Kaiser I am still laughing at your take on Azia dress because I was wondering when did we start this type of dressing again and if this is the new fashion, count me the f out .

    Reply
  19. Sure says:
    June 17, 2026 at 10:55 am

    I’m getting Picnic at Hanging Rock vibes from Alize’s dress.

    Reply
  20. Diamond Rottweiler says:
    June 17, 2026 at 11:36 am

    Potentially unpopular opinion, but Alize’s dress seems very fashion forward to me. Here in Houston, where there’s a big, wealthy, under 40 crowd, I’ve been seeing these Gunne Sax inspired dresses on some of the well known fashion girls at donor events I have to go to recently. And was just in Seattle last week for another and saw even more of the same. Cottage-core, Grandma-core, thrift-core are definitely happening. Little did I know what I wore to sophomore year Homecoming would ever be relevant again. Lol. It’s giving Yesteryear trad wife influencer vibes.

    Reply
  21. Someone pinched my user name says:
    June 17, 2026 at 11:50 am

    I wonder if this dress is another of Carole’s cast offs from something like Laura Ashley in the late 70s. Don’t forget Alizee actually wore Carole’s wedding dress when she married her son.

    Reply
  22. Ken says:
    June 17, 2026 at 12:24 pm

    Where is Pippa?

    Reply
  23. Nanoo says:
    June 17, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    Alizee’s ensemble isn’t even fit for a boating mishap. I really think Ma Middleton set her up.

    Reply
  24. Mayp says:
    June 17, 2026 at 1:26 pm

    I am curious to see if there are any photos of Kate actually interacting with The Other Sister-in-law. I don’t think I’ve ever seen any with her engaged in conversation with Alizee. The see she can be nice and welcoming to a new (white) sister-in-law – it’s just Meghan no one can get along with – stories are really grating.

    Reply
  25. Penelope Cowell Doe says:
    June 17, 2026 at 3:25 pm

    Gosh, Alizee’s outfit makes Carole and Kate look chic. I don’t think it’s ironic, I think it’s tragic. Even if it is cottage core. Or whatever.

    Reply
  26. Lisa says:
    June 17, 2026 at 3:48 pm

    Why are these people even invited?

    Are there no other ‘real royals’ to fill up the seats?

    Reply
  27. BeanieBean says:
    June 17, 2026 at 5:11 pm

    Alizee! I expected better from you, what happened?!

    Reply

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