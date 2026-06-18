The nurse who accessed Princess Kate’s medical records only got a slap on the wrist

In 2024, the Princess of Wales went missing for months. Kensington Palace announced, in early January, that Kate had been hospitalized for a “scheduled” abdominal surgery for a still-unknown health issue. The papers swore up and down that Kate remained in the hospital for almost two weeks, and Prince William was only photographed visiting his wife in the hospital once. From there, we all remember what happened – a disappearance, conspiracies, extremely weird rumors, then a flurry of random “sightings,” and then, eventually, Kate’s video announcement that she was being treated for cancer.
At the time, one of the strangest parts about Kate’s missing months was the lack of unsubstantiated gossip. You have to understand, the royal-media machine lives on random gossip and someone always knows something, right? Someone has a friend or a neighbor whose cousin saw Kate at such-and-such hospital or someone heard from a courtier that Kate’s surgery was about such-and-such. For months, no one was speaking or gossiping, especially not anyone from Kate’s medical team or anyone at any hospital. In fact, back in March 2024, there was an investigation into someone *attempting* to leak information about Kate’s medical condition. Well, we finally have an update on that investigation now, over two years later.
A former healthcare worker at the London Clinic has been cautioned by the Information Commissioner’s Office over the deliberate misuse of the Princess of Wales’s private medical records and offering to disclose them for financial gain. The ICO began a criminal investigation in March 2024 into the unlawful obtaining and disclosure of medical information to a third party without the consent of the data controller, after the London Clinic reported a breach.
At the time, it was reported that at least one member of staff had tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient at the private hospital in central London in January.
The princess stayed at the clinic for 13 days after undergoing abdominal surgery. She then announced in March of that year that she had been diagnosed with cancer, which was detected during the surgery.
The ICO said on Wednesday: “Following a full assessment under the Code for Crown Prosecutors and the ICO’s Prosecution Policy, the ICO issued a now former healthcare professional from London with a formal caution in relation to an offence under section 170(5) of the Data Protection Act 2018. The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of highly sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust.”
The ICO said that a caution was “the appropriate and proportionate enforcement response”.
It added: “We also considered whether there were any wider organisational issues arising from the healthcare provision in this matter. Based on the evidence available, we did not identify any failings that would meet the threshold for regulatory enforcement.”
The worker, who The Mirror has reported is believed to be a nurse, has been struck off, according to the newspaper.
I had to look up “formal caution” because I was like “that can’t be right.” But no, formal caution is just a proverbial slap on the wrist. It’s the British justice system saying “you did a bad thing, you should be ashamed of yourself, now move along.” Over two years of investigating and all of these overwrought headlines and storylines about Kate’s medical records, and the now-fired nurse isn’t getting punished whatsoever. Sure, she lost her job. She probably knew that was going to happen as she tried to access the records. But that’s it? Sounds like she actually did access Kate’s records and she was able to parlay her knowledge into walking away free and clear.
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace, Cover Images.
Can someone that speaks British English confirm whether or not “struck off” means off the nursing registry, aka, losing her license? That’s how I originally took it.
I thought it just meant she was fired but I don’t speak British either so…
Why would she be cautioned if she’s no longer allowed to care for patients?
Usually it’s because it’s two different bodies issuing the punishments. The ICO would have issued the formal criminal caution; that probably got referred to the nursing licensing body who then took her license.
You are correct, being struck off means removal from the medical register and no longer allowed to practice in the medical profession for which you are registered.
Thank you!
That’s what I took it to mean too (I’m British) – it isn’t used to mean losing your job, it’s used to mean you’re removed (struck) from an official register which allows you to practise your profession (regulated professions such as medical, law, financial advisory etc).
absolutely it means that she was sanctioned and likely had her license suspended or revoked. “Now former healthcare worker” means she’s no longer able to call herself-or work as-a nurse.
That’s because it never happened and was used as a distraction during the height of the ‘where’s Kate’ debacle. Even then they couldn’t explain the situation or WHY they were telling us this story in the first place and not the police.
It served its purpose at the time to create sympathy and distract ppl. It’s been quietly brushed aside after time just like the institution always does.
It sounds as if it wasn’t considered serious enough to take it further. The information hasn’t been published.
But it has!
The nurse now has a criminal record (caution) and has been struck, so not a healthcare professional.
They have lost their career and have a record which will potentiallt ffect any future employment.
@HandforthParish, that’s IF that person actually exists. I still don’t believe she was there during the time period they claimed she was.
So you really think the police carried out an investigation and issued a formal complaint (something that it officially logged and easily verified) and they struck off a non existent person?
Sounds like someone was going to do some tea spilling and had some proof but those who “were sick and covering up” thought better of it and let it go. Maybe some day that tea will be spilled!
Well not really!
That ‘someone’ now has a criminal record and has been struck off, which means bye bye medical career forever.
It’s the standard punishment for accessing medical records without permission- it’s definitely not nothing
If that’s the case then she will have nothing more to lose if they want to spill the tea.
For reference, a formal caution is an official, legal admission of guilt, and goes on your criminal record, even though you can avoid a trial or a fine. Struck off means that they have been struck off the register, and can’t legally practice (in medicine, law and education).
It’s not a massive punishment, but it’s not nothing either.
Thank you for the explanation, Ms Cindy C!
I appreciate it.
Yes, losing your career and gaining a criminal record will have quite an impact on your life.
The two of them braying is a classic photo from their “we’re so much in love” video.
“Braying” is right! The way Keen is throwing her head back in hilarity is hella weird and off-putting. It’s like she’s hollering at some private joke…but Peg isn’t in on it.
I went back to original reports and it was reported on March 21, 2024 but the bench video has not been released because the article made zero reference to it.
They also mentioned that 3 people were suspected and the section they reference includes selling the information.
It looks like someone might have tried to access the information but they had no evidence of anything more.
I strongly suspect someone from the rota was trying to get information because at this point even staff didn’t really know what was going on. But it backfired and this nurse took the hit alone.
I agree, I also think Kate was never in the London Clinic in the timeframe KP announced so this weasel worded story got trotted out then and got wrapped up now to placate LC from being used as KP’s beard.
Agree! That nurse took the hit alone. If they were trying to sell the info, that means there was a buyer, too. Nothing happened to the buyer. 🧐
Fascinating.
I suspect the term may have some legal implications and there could be conditions attached.
Yeah. “Struck off” means she lost her license and can’t be a nurse anymore.
A loss of livelihood seems like a serious punishment to me.
I swear she looks AI in that bench video.
Yea I forgot how bizarre she looked in that video. Maybe not fully AI but lots of weird manipulation. I also still find it so odd her “loving husband” was nowhere to be found. I hope one day someone with nothing to lose exposes the whole sham.
The lighting is so weird, too.
Had forgotten the chipmunk cheeks.
Kate’s bench face doesn’t match the farm shop face, neither face matched the five wheeled car face, the Frankenphoto matches her Vogue cover shoot, though they swore blind that wasn’t true, and her current face never matched her Wimbledon one or any of the rest.
KP managed to hold firm and answer to none of this but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t noticed.
So what did she find out ? She may as well write a book, what else can they do?