Duchess Meghan’s As Ever-Clevr collab sold out & she clapped back on the Mail

This week, the Duchess of Sussex had a new As Ever product drop. She collaborated with Clevr Blends – the same latte company in which she invested in 2020 – on a Matcha SuperLatte bundle. For $56, you could get a bag of Clevr Blends matcha latte powder, a jar of strawberry jam and flower sprinkles. The collaboration/bundle sold out in a day. This kind of thing keeps happening too – As Ever releases a limited-edition collaboration and it sells out in minutes or hours, all while the supplies of As Ever regular pantry items stay in stock. This reveals that As Ever has worked out its main, everyday products and Meghan supplements that permanent product line with special, limited-edition collaborations or offerings. But to the tabloids, all of this means that Meghan is DESPERATE to save her failing company! The only reason we’re going over this crap again is because As Ever’s spokesperson personally called out the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff (who recently wrote that ridiculous story about jam expiration dates).

Meghan Markle revealed a new matcha collaboration with the wellness drinks brand Clevr Blends, as she reportedly could be facing a $5 million loss if she doesn’t offload her jams.

The Duchess of Sussex announced the now-sold-out Strawberry Matcha Set ($56) in partnership with her As Ever brand and the California-based company run by her pal Hannah Mendoza via Instagram Tuesday.

“I’ve proudly supported Hannah and Clevr Blends for so many years now,” she captioned a photo of herself and Mendoza chatting at a table. “Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favourite gals and two of my favourite brands.”

Mendoza reposted the actress’s photo, captioning it, “The sweetest. Always so proud to say that Clevr is fueled by women raising each other up. MUCH LOVE.”

Additionally, the company promoted the newest blend, referring to it as the “sweetest collab” with “everything ya need for juicy, jammy, whimsy-filled summer matcha lattes.”

According to the As Ever website, the matcha blend is being sold with Markle’s “most-loved” strawberry spread and flower sprinkles.

The bundle quickly sold out as of the date of the article’s publication.

Markle has been a longtime investor and buyer of Clevr Blends and was even featured in a coffee advertisement for the brand in 2023. The “Suits” alum’s newest collab, however, comes after a new report claimed she could face a multimillion-dollar loss if she doesn’t sell her As Ever jams before they expire.

She reportedly has until next summer to offload the jams, and the loss of profit could increase if she doesn’t sell her flower sprinkles and tea jars, the Daily Mail reported.

Sources previously told Page Six that Markle was left with an excess of jam after a website glitch revealed she had an estimated 650,190 jars of unsold spread. However, the official figures for the former royal’s company haven’t been released despite reports.

Additionally, Markle’s rep told Page Six, “The problem with all of these repetitive Alison Boshoff Daily Mail ‘As ever’ doom stories are that they’re like Groundhog Day: the same prediction, the same unnamed sources, the same certainty, and somehow we’re still waiting for the apocalypse they promised in 2024.”