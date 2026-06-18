Duchess Meghan’s As Ever-Clevr collab sold out & she clapped back on the Mail

This week, the Duchess of Sussex had a new As Ever product drop. She collaborated with Clevr Blends – the same latte company in which she invested in 2020 – on a Matcha SuperLatte bundle. For $56, you could get a bag of Clevr Blends matcha latte powder, a jar of strawberry jam and flower sprinkles. The collaboration/bundle sold out in a day. This kind of thing keeps happening too – As Ever releases a limited-edition collaboration and it sells out in minutes or hours, all while the supplies of As Ever regular pantry items stay in stock. This reveals that As Ever has worked out its main, everyday products and Meghan supplements that permanent product line with special, limited-edition collaborations or offerings. But to the tabloids, all of this means that Meghan is DESPERATE to save her failing company! The only reason we’re going over this crap again is because As Ever’s spokesperson personally called out the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff (who recently wrote that ridiculous story about jam expiration dates).
Meghan Markle revealed a new matcha collaboration with the wellness drinks brand Clevr Blends, as she reportedly could be facing a $5 million loss if she doesn’t offload her jams.
The Duchess of Sussex announced the now-sold-out Strawberry Matcha Set ($56) in partnership with her As Ever brand and the California-based company run by her pal Hannah Mendoza via Instagram Tuesday.
“I’ve proudly supported Hannah and Clevr Blends for so many years now,” she captioned a photo of herself and Mendoza chatting at a table. “Thrilled about this collaboration with one of my favourite gals and two of my favourite brands.”
Mendoza reposted the actress’s photo, captioning it, “The sweetest. Always so proud to say that Clevr is fueled by women raising each other up. MUCH LOVE.”
Additionally, the company promoted the newest blend, referring to it as the “sweetest collab” with “everything ya need for juicy, jammy, whimsy-filled summer matcha lattes.”
According to the As Ever website, the matcha blend is being sold with Markle’s “most-loved” strawberry spread and flower sprinkles.
The bundle quickly sold out as of the date of the article’s publication.
Markle has been a longtime investor and buyer of Clevr Blends and was even featured in a coffee advertisement for the brand in 2023. The “Suits” alum’s newest collab, however, comes after a new report claimed she could face a multimillion-dollar loss if she doesn’t sell her As Ever jams before they expire.
She reportedly has until next summer to offload the jams, and the loss of profit could increase if she doesn’t sell her flower sprinkles and tea jars, the Daily Mail reported.
Sources previously told Page Six that Markle was left with an excess of jam after a website glitch revealed she had an estimated 650,190 jars of unsold spread. However, the official figures for the former royal’s company haven’t been released despite reports.
Additionally, Markle’s rep told Page Six, “The problem with all of these repetitive Alison Boshoff Daily Mail ‘As ever’ doom stories are that they’re like Groundhog Day: the same prediction, the same unnamed sources, the same certainty, and somehow we’re still waiting for the apocalypse they promised in 2024.”
Exactly, these are “doom stories” and they’ve been predicting the same things for Meghan for years now. They’re very clearly trying to “will” Meghan into failure, and yet everything we can see about Meghan’s finances and As Ever’s business is that it’s successful. As Ever isn’t failing, it’s thriving and it’s had an amazing first year. But the jam will expire! But but but As Ever’s website is only getting hundreds of thousands of visitors a month! DOOM!
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s Instagram and Meghan’s Instagram.
I LOVE that her business success is giving the Rota writers fits. If only she’d bring back the apricot jam and premiere a lemon curd and I would be a happy woman.
Thank God I got mine before it sold out.
Yes. BRING BACK APRICOT! And lemon curd would be delightful!
Ooooh, lemon curd would be delightful. Damn, now I’m going to be thinking about it.
I prefer her products to others on the market, so I order her jams all the time. My kid loves matcha, so I ordered the kit. It would be bad for me if she went out of business.
There are high end products where I live, but they don’t taste like As Ever. Her items taste home made. Most other brands are too sweet where I live unless they hate hand made, and I live in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Very happy for her success and I wish them both continued success!!
In July for my monthly order I will be ordering another bottle of Sauvignon and the trio of jams/spreads
I haven’t ordered the rose in a while and yeah the upcoming 4th might be a good time for it. I really do like the rose. I have one jar of the apricot left. Still have a strawberry and raspberry left. But I’ll be replenishing when I’m done. I’d like a blackberry jam and maybe a fig jam and a lemon curd from asever. And I have to imagine she has plans for a red wine at some point.
A blackberry jam would be phenomenal! I’d buy it!
Love the direct clap back.
I have a jar of Bon Maman cherry preserves with a best by date of 10/27. I don’t think they’ll be going out of business.
The clowns don’t know what those January ‘glitch’ figures really mean, how much inventory is held and how much physical inventory held has a best by end September 2027 date. And no data on sales. In fact, they have no proper business analytics whatsoever – just clickbait desperation and an abundance of malice.
OMG. Alison’s Arithmetic™️ is back!
The “the loss of profit could increase” – 🙀 ⬇️ ⬆️
Tautological fallacy – she “reportedly could be facing a $5 million loss if she doesn’t offload her jams.” But who reported it first Alison?
Writing for Page Six, Alison states: “Page Six [was previously told] that Markle was left with an excess of jam after a website glitch revealed she had an estimated 650,190 jars of unsold spread.” Is she reporting on what previously came out of her own behind?
Finally – “the official figures for the former royal’s company haven’t been released despite reports.” What reports? Why does Alison pay attention to reports that don’t have official figures? 🙄
I imagine all her sources and reports come down to “Trust me, bro.”
They mean she is big meany because she won’t give us access to As Ever’s books or her bank account even though we’ve claimed they are broke. They really think if they keep saying something, that eventually to shut them up they’ll show them internal documents to prove them wrong. They are desperate to know exactly how much they have earned. I think that’s one of their biggest gripes about the Palace’s having zero insight or control over their business deals.
For people who are so eager to start auditing, I could suggest a little royal real estate problem closer to home.
“The loss of profit could increase!” Huh? (Alright, that’s funny.)
Allison Boshoff sputtering angrily in colonizer right now.
I love the response. Yes!! They’ve been predicting her downfall for years now and As Ever’s downfall and yet….nothing. Still going strong. Still thriving.
Not a matcha fan so i didn’t buy this time, but i hope she does more collabs with other products/flavors. I love my mushroom lattes so would be *KEEN* to try some other kind of As Ever/Clevr pairing.
My son loves a strawberry matcha so I bought this kit.
I agree with how delicious her products are. I live in Berkeley and am surrounded by gorgeous products and hers are my favorite by far.
I’ve gotten hooked on matche lattes lately so I was tempted. But my husband had just ordered a jar of the raspberry so I didn’t ask. However we’re going to Target this weekend to see if I can find Clevr Blends. If not I will be ordering from the company’s web site. 🙂
This is so ridiculous. Every item in my pantry has an expiration date-what a surprise! They have no access to any of the Sussexes businesses or finances, so wish casting failure based on bitterness is just wanting to be proven a fool. Glad Meghan’s team called that writer out directly, happy I was able to get the matcha bundle before it sold out , along with the sage honey which is amazing and well worth the price! These awful people would melt into a puddle if Meghan even glanced in their direction. This fixation on this woman is very disturbing and also utterly ridiculous.
The irony of them pretend thinking jam’s best buy date being a full year away is a problem. As I wrote the other day, the jam doesn’t sit on my shelf for a year. It gets consumed almost immediately and more is purchased.
Meghan being successful is something that the media will never admit. I’ve said before that the sequential order numbers have been made public by people posting their orders on social media with the AE pantry items in the 113,000 and AEW wine above 26,500. If every order was for the minimum to get free shipping, you’re looking at 113,000 x $50 = $5.6 million and the minimum wine order of $90 x 26,500 =$2.38 million. Those numbers are the absolute minimum when, in fact, people were ordering significant quantities so the actual sales numbers are huge for a new and growing company, probably in the $25 -30 million plus range and it’s why Meghan was able to buy out Netflix’s investment share.
So, according to the Daily Fail, she has “offloaded” her merchandise? The nerve of using the term “offload” when the word “sell” would do. It’s like saying Meghan is “plotting” to come to England instead of “planning” which I still hope is not true, because they don’t deserve to see her family there.
As Ever’s doing well for a “failing” business.