Telegraph: Eton is right for Prince George because it’s no longer about ‘entitlement’

We’re still talking about Prince George’s secondary school (high school). It was announced this week that George will attend Eton in September. Eton is where Prince William and Prince Harry went to school, and they had very different experiences there. Eton regularly educates Britain’s ruling class – countless prime ministers, aristocrats and titans of British industry are Etonians, not to mention some international royals too. Given how much William loved his Eton days, it now feels pretty obvious that William wanted that for George, despite the Princess of Wales’ years-long campaign to send George to her alma mater, Marlborough. Well, the Telegraph had a lengthy piece about why Eton is “the right choice” for George and how the ruling class is glad that Kate didn’t get her way. Some highlights:
The perfect choice for George: “It pains me to say this as an old Harrovian, but I think Eton is a wonderful school and absolutely the right fit for Prince George,” says Will Orr-Ewing, an educational consultant and the founder of Keystone Tutors. “I am interested in this idea of character education. George is someone who will be a leader in one way or another, and it is important he goes to an institution that has a history of producing elite statesmen – one that has an idea of what a young man should be. I know that Simon Henderson, the head, will have been thinking about these issues in a profound way.”
A rarefied air: This smorgasbord of privilege is largely a good thing for young Windsors, as it gives them the chance to spend five years among boys who consider them no more than equals. William is thought to have retained a circle of close friends from his Eton days, and is said to want his children to create the same lifelong loyal bonds at boarding school. “We weren’t in awe of William, and I don’t think he would have wanted us to be,” says one contemporary of the Prince of Wales, who attended the school from 1995 to 2000. “You have to remember that at Eton, he never stood out that much – there were boys from even richer families than his, and also boys from very old English aristocratic stock, who could trace their lineage back thousands of years, and who would tease William for being an upstart German. He was popular, but he was also just one of the crowd.”
Eton is more academic these days: By the time [Prince Harry] arrived in the late 1990s, Eton was no longer an institution prepared to accept the more dim-witted members of the aristocracy, since greater weight was being placed on high marks and top university placements. Today, that shift has only accelerated, and bright pupils from around the world now undergo years of tutoring to pass the necessary entrance exams. Scholarships and bursaries, which Eton offers more of than nearly every other public school in Britain, are mostly awarded through their own series of gruelling tests, and the result is classrooms full of highly academically gifted students.
Is Eton the right fit for George academically? “It will be a slightly different process for George, but I do believe that the school would be really honest if it wasn’t right for him,” says Orr-Ewing. “I don’t know anything about the boy, but I do know Eton very well, and I know it’s the kind of place that would say no if they believed he was the wrong fit in either an academic or a character sense… I think George will get less special treatment there than he would at any other school,” says Orr-Ewing. “You can’t change the security detail or the fact that some family members will want to take pictures with him, but on the whole at Eton, your status tends to derive from your sports or drama ability, or if you are a scholar or a brilliant debater. The fact that he is a prince will be fairly unimportant.”
His own bedroom: All boys – princes or otherwise – are treated the same when it comes to day-to-day life at Eton, where security is tight. Unlike most boarding schools, George will never sleep in a dormitory, as boys are given their own bedrooms from day one. There is some flexibility for students to go home at weekends. Communal showers take place after sport, but for daily ablutions, there are private bathrooms. And while the eccentric waistcoat-and-tails uniform is worn to class, evenings are casual and communal affairs.
The arrogant Etonian: Of course, for all of the school’s obvious merits, Etonians have been derided in some quarters for their famous confidence, which can so often tip into arrogance. But those who have attended the school in recent years say its culture has changed. Rather than teaching boys they are the inheritors of the earth, as it perhaps once did, today’s Etonians learn to be more outward-looking and understanding of people from an array of backgrounds. “I think there are two different Etons,” says one former pupil. “There is the Eton of the 1960s, 1970s, 1980s and early 1990s, when the school taught you to believe you were superior to everyone else. I look at men of 50-plus in the public eye who went there, and a lot of that reputation for entitlement has come from them. But the Eton I went to after that was different, and far more self-aware. It is an incredible place, and I honestly believe it will only do Prince George good.”
Eh. I have my doubts that Eton suddenly became hyper-academic for all students in the 21st century. I think for little princes and the sons of lords, earls, dukes and viscounts, it’s probably the same “inheritors of the earth” vibe. Still, I believe that George will probably benefit from this environment overall, and it’s now clear to me that William wants George to be “Windsorized” from this moment on, which is about the same age when the process really began for William. For what it’s worth, I also believe that George *wants* to go to Eton. If that matters at all to these people, I mean. If George gets a say, I think he would choose Eton as well.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
It will never be “no longer about entitlement” when it comes to that family.
Can George be a statesman considering his parents attitudes
Time will tell!
hahahahahhaha
have they suddenly opened the school up to anyone? is it free or subsidized by the government.
lolz. as if. it is over 600 years old and extremely exclusive by design. it still prioritizes legacy admits.
Gaslighting the public who can’t afford eton and even if they could afford it probably don’t have the social standing to be admitted.. but sure we all believe Eton is for everyone because a tabloid says so.. Willy and Waity need to just stop lying and own their choices ffs.
Can you really say “it’s not about entitlement” when it concerns a school where parents allegedly submit their sons’ names for admission at birth?
“I know it’s the kind of place that would say no if they believed he was the wrong fit”
Oh be honest. Eton, or any school, is not going to say no to having the future King as their pupil.
Right? And this is the sentence of the day: “It pains me to say this as an old Harrovian, but I think Eton is a wonderful school….” No entitlement here, no sir!
That was clearly a joke.
Came here to say the same thing. Turns out it wasn’t a good fit for Harry, why didn’t they speak up then or cater their schooling for someone that might have dyslexia.
They may have spoken up but the father had to be listening and probably wasn’t.
The best observation I ever read about public schools in England is that they cater to whoever is in a position to set the agenda: when it was de rigeur to be sporty, a bit brainless, and bluff, hale fellow well met, etc….. that was the kind of student they turned out, the kind of hearty halfwits who provided the day-to-day staff officers of the Empire, as it was, about 1890. When they needed brain box academics, they pivoted, and doubled down on academics. People tend to overestimate the social / political / cultural / economic weight of the aristocracy in England, Many of those families were wiped out by death duties and 90% marginal tax rates after the first and then the second world wars. Also, many of them lost their heirs. And finally, agriculture was never a brilliant earner, or a path to the type of affluence that generates political or cultural leverage. The whole aristocratic vibe was more of an anchor, like a spiritual placeholder for an English sense of identity, until it wasn’t. Americans tend to overestimate the weight of class here. England had a social revolution in 1945 and never really looked back. Some people traffic in a twee kind of nostalgia but it’s very tongue in cheek and self-aware. Eton today turns out kids that go into finance, consulting, law, a bit of public service, if you’re lucky. They’re capitalists. Which the aristocrats — intriguingly — were not.
Some of these people actually believe this self-delusion. I do think it’s true that Eton has become far more exam based but so did the entire system. It’s also one of the largest student bodies for a school like it in Britain.
” .. your status tends to derive from your sport or drama ability, or if you are a scholar or a brilliant debater…”
I am wondering how William earned his status in Eton.
Sports: no
Scholar: definitely not
Brilliant debater: no
Drama: maybe, William is definitely a drama queen with all his temper tantrums and he tries to put on a performance for the public, not very successful so.
Being the future king of Britain: YES
This is @Monika, William was actually quite sporty and I think actually the captain of the water polo team IIRC and played rugby and most likely cricket as well. So — there’s that.
Thank you @yankeedoodles for clarifying this.
William must have grown out of this. Nowadays William looks very awkward with any kind of physical activity.
He did play football too and asked his protection officers to shine a laser pen on other players.
William went through Eton at the same time as Eddie Redmayne, Harry Lloyd, and Tom Hiddleston so doubtful he was getting any major parts in any drama production and he himself tells a story about how he was performing in something and all he could hear was Prince Phillip laughing at him.
@lightpurple I believe the royal family used to put on plays during their Christmas holidays in Sandringham. This is where this might come from.
However this does not keep William from behaving like a drama queen in everything related to Harry and Meghan but Prince Phillip is not anymore with us.
“I think George will get less special treatment there than he would at any other school,”: is that why he won’t pay any fees? No special treatment? I bet that was one of the many reasons William wanted George to go there. Who are they kidding?
“This smorgasbord of privilege is largely a good thing for young Windsors, as it gives them the chance to spend five years among boys who consider them no more than equals”
Someone really wrote this with a straight face. Amazing. Yes, it’s definitely a good thing for people from one of the most privileged families on earth, who are supposed to one day “serve” their country’s populace, to spend 5 formative years only surrounded by the most privileged people in their country.
“By the time [Prince Harry] arrived in the late 1990s, Eton was no longer an institution prepared to accept the more dim-witted members of the aristocracy, since greater weight was being placed on high marks and top university placements.”: I interpreted that as an insult to Harry but on second reading, this phrase could be interpreted differently: that before the late 90s Eton accepted dim-witted members of the aristocracy, so, what that tells us for William?
When I read that, I interpreted it as an acknowledgment that Prince Harry was not the dimwit people said he was. And also implying that his brother, on the other hand, actually was.
Yeah $28000 a term just screams normality
George will show us who he really is, eventually. I hope he can rise above the chaos and trauma of his family life.