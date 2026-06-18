Katy Perry wonders if pop stars are ‘making good s–t’ or if they’re ‘just productive’

Katy Perry’s last album was 143, and she released it in the fall of 2024. It was her first album in four years and it was a huge flop. It was actually kind of funny in the sense that Katy really hoped to recapture what made her such a huge pop star in the late aughts and 2010s, but no one was buying it whatsoever. It was a big moment where people realized that Katy’s fans had completely outgrown Katy and her music. Additionally, Katy’s Las Vegas residency was a pretty big flop which lost a ton of money, and then her most recent tour was widely mocked and I don’t think she sold out many dates.

All of which to say, Katy’s music career has been on a heavy downswing throughout the 2020s. Fair enough – she had a good run, few pop stars have staying power, and it’s fine. Katy still has millions in the bank and she’s getting her pipes cleaned by an attractive former prime minister. Still, Katy is judgmental. She’s judging the other pop girls who sell better than her. In her Spotify interview out this week, Katy said something which has gotten some buzz: “Art takes time. Art transcends time. I gotta take time with that a little bit. We are so busy. Busy, busy. Product. Productive, productive. Are we making good s**t, though? Are you making good s**t? Or are you just being productive?”

Katy’s remaining fans believe this was a Taylor Swift drag. Could be! It certainly wasn’t an Adele drag, because Adele completely disappears for years in between album drops four or five years apart. It certainly wasn’t a Beyonce drag either, because Beyonce’s whole deal is quality control at the highest level. But still… this could be about some other pop ladies. It does fit Taylor Swift’s recent albums though – I remember the very real reactions from fans when they started listening to The Life of a Showgirl and Tortured Poets.

I cued it to the part where she says the line about productivity:

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