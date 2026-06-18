Katy Perry wonders if pop stars are ‘making good s–t’ or if they’re ‘just productive’

Katy Perry’s last album was 143, and she released it in the fall of 2024. It was her first album in four years and it was a huge flop. It was actually kind of funny in the sense that Katy really hoped to recapture what made her such a huge pop star in the late aughts and 2010s, but no one was buying it whatsoever. It was a big moment where people realized that Katy’s fans had completely outgrown Katy and her music. Additionally, Katy’s Las Vegas residency was a pretty big flop which lost a ton of money, and then her most recent tour was widely mocked and I don’t think she sold out many dates.

All of which to say, Katy’s music career has been on a heavy downswing throughout the 2020s. Fair enough – she had a good run, few pop stars have staying power, and it’s fine. Katy still has millions in the bank and she’s getting her pipes cleaned by an attractive former prime minister. Still, Katy is judgmental. She’s judging the other pop girls who sell better than her. In her Spotify interview out this week, Katy said something which has gotten some buzz: “Art takes time. Art transcends time. I gotta take time with that a little bit. We are so busy. Busy, busy. Product. Productive, productive. Are we making good s**t, though? Are you making good s**t? Or are you just being productive?”

Katy’s remaining fans believe this was a Taylor Swift drag. Could be! It certainly wasn’t an Adele drag, because Adele completely disappears for years in between album drops four or five years apart. It certainly wasn’t a Beyonce drag either, because Beyonce’s whole deal is quality control at the highest level. But still… this could be about some other pop ladies. It does fit Taylor Swift’s recent albums though – I remember the very real reactions from fans when they started listening to The Life of a Showgirl and Tortured Poets.

I cued it to the part where she says the line about productivity:

<

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

26 Responses to “Katy Perry wonders if pop stars are ‘making good s–t’ or if they’re ‘just productive’”

  1. Who WERE These People? says:
    June 18, 2026 at 9:47 am

    What’s the quote about shutting up before you open your mouth and confirm to the world that you’re a fool?

    Reply
  2. Thinking says:
    June 18, 2026 at 10:00 am

    I’m not a Swiftie, but objectively speaking, I would consider Taylor Swift more artistic, more musical, and a better songwriter than Katy Perry.

    If Prince said this, I’d understand. From Katy Perry, no way. Though Prince wouldn’t have even said it that way in the first place. Everyone else is more articulate than Katy Perry.

    Reply
    • Mothra says:
      June 18, 2026 at 9:49 pm

      Taylor is way more of an artist than Katy Perry, and I say this as someone who’s not a fan of Taylor. Katy could never do something like Cardigan

      Reply
  3. Thinking says:
    June 18, 2026 at 10:03 am

    I want Justin Trudeau to weigh in.

    Reply
    • Who WERE These People? says:
      June 18, 2026 at 10:08 am

      For real. He’s smarter than his looks and knows how to express himself in coherent sentences. She seems to have ideas but … struggles.

      Reply
      • megan says:
        June 18, 2026 at 2:57 pm

        Justin is not smart. He was a disgraced supply drama teacher that got elected based on looks and he has led Canada into financial ruin.

    • Nanea says:
      June 18, 2026 at 10:34 am

      I sometimes wonder if JT has ever heard her speak and, if yes, has he ever actually listened to her?

      She’s beyond basic.

      Reply
    • Booboochile says:
      June 18, 2026 at 2:50 pm

      Ignore her…trudeaun’t weigh in. Lately…sigh he’s just not doing it.

      Reply
  4. JayBlue says:
    June 18, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Oh, Katy, I don’t think this is a thread you should be pulling on…

    Reply
  5. Veronica S. says:
    June 18, 2026 at 10:41 am

    If it is a swipe at Taylor Swift, well, she’s not entirely wrong. Her writing has gotten lazier with her success because she knows people will gobble it up for the most part, and even if they don’t, she’s set for life. That is one of the potential consequences of making that kind of money. It’s just…is the kettle aware it sits on the same shelf as the pot, here lol?

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      June 18, 2026 at 10:54 am

      I disagree her writing is lazier, folklore, evermore and torture poets are incredibly deep and poetic albums some of the best ever written. Showgirl she was going for a different vibe a fun catchy easy listen. Now that isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but it doesn’t make it lazy.

      Also a large part of the online discourse about those albums was bots paid for by Braun.

      Reply
    • Thinking says:
      June 18, 2026 at 5:37 pm

      Even Taylor Swift’s lazier writing is better than Katy Perry’s though.

      Some people at their worst are still better than other people at their best.

      Reply
  6. Stella says:
    June 18, 2026 at 10:47 am

    Weren’t Perry’s big hits written for her? Does she play instruments? Katie has the intelligence of an earthworm, I doubt she’s creating much at all other than chaos. Why on earth is JT with this bimbo? So very strange.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      June 18, 2026 at 10:56 am

      I believe all Katy’s songs are written for her. She started in gospel choirs at her church, so she may have learned the piano but I don’t believe she ever played any instrument publicly.

      Reply
    • Tippy says:
      June 18, 2026 at 4:20 pm

      No Katy wrote or co wrote a lot of her biggest hits. Her last 2 albums just flopped. She needs a good producer and to stop with the cheesy lyrics and videos.

      Reply
  7. Sarh says:
    June 18, 2026 at 11:01 am

    I don’t think she should be commenting on if anyone in the industry is creating quality. I mean her stuff isn’t exactly going to be remembered as great art, that is ok because she makes pop music. It can just be fun and bring joy. But realize that.

    Now all that being said her last album did seem to be a disaster. I think there’s something really wrong as a society, that we make fun of people in their careers falter. I have never been a fan of hers, but I don’t know the online discourse felt wrong. I mean it’s hard to stay relevant in that business, and she wasn’t bringing anything unique in the first place so bigger hill.

    Not really related to Katy, but I do think everyone’s need to have a thought or a tweet has made us less kind, intelligent and literate. Or maybe I’m just in my value my piece and against all the tech bros.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      June 18, 2026 at 11:39 am

      I had no idea her last album was a disaster or that her career might be faltering.

      To be honest, I think I was making fun of her when she was successful (however you define that). I know I shouldn’t be doing that, but she makes it too easy. She’s had too many moments in her career where it’s kind of easy to make fun of her. The Justin Trudeau thing isn’t really helping either. There he is in his suit among world leaders and there she is trying to look super serious in beige trying to match up. It’s all weird despite the tenor of the times.

      I do agree we should be kinder as a society though.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        June 18, 2026 at 12:33 pm

        Trust me I get it about Katy. She is an interesting person to put it nicely and she does ridiculous stuff like going to space and singing. And I’m sure I’ve made jokes about her too.

        I was more saying that we fall apart. People seem to get a really weird joy. It’s like the people that go find former child stars that are now homeless and drug addicts and film them for content it just it was wrong and obviously that’s much more extreme than making fun of Katy Perry album, but I don’t know again I’m on my I don’t like social media.

  8. Grant says:
    June 18, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    I think the pop girlies are actually serving quite well at the moment. Olivia Rodrigo’s new album is incredible. I love Ari’s new single and can’t wait for Petal. Taylor’s new song from Toy Story 5 is a banger. Sounds like Katy is projecting her flop-dom onto the other main pop girls and it ain’t cute!

    Reply
  9. Bumblebee says:
    June 18, 2026 at 12:53 pm

    It does seem that everyone picks on Katy. But I think part of it, is that she doesn’t see herself clearly. She is over the top, goofy, cheesy, poppy, and used to be fun. When she embraced that she was successful. Some artists can move to different genres or personal, but that doesn’t work for her.

    Reply
    • Thinking says:
      June 18, 2026 at 12:59 pm

      When she became an astronaut, that probably didn’t help things.

      Then when she was the astronaut who showed up at the World Economic Forum, that didn’t help things either.

      Her music videos are really easy to make of so I wouldn’t judge Taylor Swift if I were her.

      Reply
  10. Ameerah M says:
    June 18, 2026 at 2:14 pm

    Here’s the thing: She’s not wrong – specifically if she was talking about Taylor. HOWEVER – she is also talking about herself. And is too dense to realize it. Because you too girl! YOU TOO! Katy has always lacked self-awareness and this message doesn’t land coming from her. The call is coming from inside the house

    Reply
  11. Barrett says:
    June 18, 2026 at 2:23 pm

    Weird, it sounds like she is discussing herself with that group.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    June 18, 2026 at 8:33 pm

    Is she drunk? She seems really off.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment