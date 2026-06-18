Katy Perry wonders if pop stars are ‘making good s–t’ or if they’re ‘just productive’

Katy Perry’s last album was 143, and she released it in the fall of 2024. It was her first album in four years and it was a huge flop. It was actually kind of funny in the sense that Katy really hoped to recapture what made her such a huge pop star in the late aughts and 2010s, but no one was buying it whatsoever. It was a big moment where people realized that Katy’s fans had completely outgrown Katy and her music. Additionally, Katy’s Las Vegas residency was a pretty big flop which lost a ton of money, and then her most recent tour was widely mocked and I don’t think she sold out many dates.
All of which to say, Katy’s music career has been on a heavy downswing throughout the 2020s. Fair enough – she had a good run, few pop stars have staying power, and it’s fine. Katy still has millions in the bank and she’s getting her pipes cleaned by an attractive former prime minister. Still, Katy is judgmental. She’s judging the other pop girls who sell better than her. In her Spotify interview out this week, Katy said something which has gotten some buzz: “Art takes time. Art transcends time. I gotta take time with that a little bit. We are so busy. Busy, busy. Product. Productive, productive. Are we making good s**t, though? Are you making good s**t? Or are you just being productive?”
Katy’s remaining fans believe this was a Taylor Swift drag. Could be! It certainly wasn’t an Adele drag, because Adele completely disappears for years in between album drops four or five years apart. It certainly wasn’t a Beyonce drag either, because Beyonce’s whole deal is quality control at the highest level. But still… this could be about some other pop ladies. It does fit Taylor Swift’s recent albums though – I remember the very real reactions from fans when they started listening to The Life of a Showgirl and Tortured Poets.
I cued it to the part where she says the line about productivity:
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New York, NY Katy Perry and partner Justin Trudeau attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris during the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The pair posed together as Perry celebrated the debut of the concert film, which captures highlights from her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour. Pictured: Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Katy Perry performs at the O2, London – 14.10.25,Image: 1045625057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: Katy Perry – The O2 – 14.10.25 , Credit line: Mark Cavill/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
The singer Katy Perry during a concert at the Palau Sant Jordi, on November 9, 2025, in Barcelona, Catalonia (Spain). The concert is part of her tour ‘The Lifetimes Tour’.
09 NOVEMBER 2025
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The singer Katy Perry during her concert at the Movistar Arena, on November 11, 2025, in Madrid (Spain). This is the second concert of the singer in Spain as part of her tour ‘The Lifetimes Tour’.
11/11/2025,Image: 1051878290, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Ricardo Rubio/Europa Press/Avalon
Las Vegas, NV – Pop superstar Katy Perry headlines a spectacular show in Las Vegas, Nevada, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and dazzling stage presence.
Pictured: Katy Perry
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Las Vegas, NV – Pop superstar Katy Perry headlines a spectacular show in Las Vegas, Nevada, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and dazzling stage presence.
Pictured: Katy Perry
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Paris, FRANCE Guests made their entrance outside the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show in Paris. The fashion house drew a high-profile crowd, with cameras capturing every arrival. A standout moment as attendees embraced avant-garde elegance on the pavements.
Pictured: Katy Perry
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New York, NY Katy Perry and partner Justin Trudeau attended the premiere of Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris during the 2026 Tribeca Festival in New York City. The pair posed together as Perry celebrated the debut of the concert film, which captures highlights from her acclaimed Lifetimes Tour. Pictured: Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 8 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
What’s the quote about shutting up before you open your mouth and confirm to the world that you’re a fool?
A closed mouth gathers no foot?
I’m not a Swiftie, but objectively speaking, I would consider Taylor Swift more artistic, more musical, and a better songwriter than Katy Perry.
If Prince said this, I’d understand. From Katy Perry, no way. Though Prince wouldn’t have even said it that way in the first place. Everyone else is more articulate than Katy Perry.
Taylor is way more of an artist than Katy Perry, and I say this as someone who’s not a fan of Taylor. Katy could never do something like Cardigan
I want Justin Trudeau to weigh in.
For real. He’s smarter than his looks and knows how to express himself in coherent sentences. She seems to have ideas but … struggles.
Justin is not smart. He was a disgraced supply drama teacher that got elected based on looks and he has led Canada into financial ruin.
I sometimes wonder if JT has ever heard her speak and, if yes, has he ever actually listened to her?
She’s beyond basic.
Ignore her…trudeaun’t weigh in. Lately…sigh he’s just not doing it.
Oh, Katy, I don’t think this is a thread you should be pulling on…
If it is a swipe at Taylor Swift, well, she’s not entirely wrong. Her writing has gotten lazier with her success because she knows people will gobble it up for the most part, and even if they don’t, she’s set for life. That is one of the potential consequences of making that kind of money. It’s just…is the kettle aware it sits on the same shelf as the pot, here lol?
I disagree her writing is lazier, folklore, evermore and torture poets are incredibly deep and poetic albums some of the best ever written. Showgirl she was going for a different vibe a fun catchy easy listen. Now that isn’t everyone’s cup of tea but it doesn’t make it lazy.
Also a large part of the online discourse about those albums was bots paid for by Braun.
Even Taylor Swift’s lazier writing is better than Katy Perry’s though.
Some people at their worst are still better than other people at their best.
Weren’t Perry’s big hits written for her? Does she play instruments? Katie has the intelligence of an earthworm, I doubt she’s creating much at all other than chaos. Why on earth is JT with this bimbo? So very strange.
I believe all Katy’s songs are written for her. She started in gospel choirs at her church, so she may have learned the piano but I don’t believe she ever played any instrument publicly.
No Katy wrote or co wrote a lot of her biggest hits. Her last 2 albums just flopped. She needs a good producer and to stop with the cheesy lyrics and videos.
I don’t think she should be commenting on if anyone in the industry is creating quality. I mean her stuff isn’t exactly going to be remembered as great art, that is ok because she makes pop music. It can just be fun and bring joy. But realize that.
Now all that being said her last album did seem to be a disaster. I think there’s something really wrong as a society, that we make fun of people in their careers falter. I have never been a fan of hers, but I don’t know the online discourse felt wrong. I mean it’s hard to stay relevant in that business, and she wasn’t bringing anything unique in the first place so bigger hill.
Not really related to Katy, but I do think everyone’s need to have a thought or a tweet has made us less kind, intelligent and literate. Or maybe I’m just in my value my piece and against all the tech bros.
I had no idea her last album was a disaster or that her career might be faltering.
To be honest, I think I was making fun of her when she was successful (however you define that). I know I shouldn’t be doing that, but she makes it too easy. She’s had too many moments in her career where it’s kind of easy to make fun of her. The Justin Trudeau thing isn’t really helping either. There he is in his suit among world leaders and there she is trying to look super serious in beige trying to match up. It’s all weird despite the tenor of the times.
I do agree we should be kinder as a society though.
Trust me I get it about Katy. She is an interesting person to put it nicely and she does ridiculous stuff like going to space and singing. And I’m sure I’ve made jokes about her too.
I was more saying that we fall apart. People seem to get a really weird joy. It’s like the people that go find former child stars that are now homeless and drug addicts and film them for content it just it was wrong and obviously that’s much more extreme than making fun of Katy Perry album, but I don’t know again I’m on my I don’t like social media.
I think the pop girlies are actually serving quite well at the moment. Olivia Rodrigo’s new album is incredible. I love Ari’s new single and can’t wait for Petal. Taylor’s new song from Toy Story 5 is a banger. Sounds like Katy is projecting her flop-dom onto the other main pop girls and it ain’t cute!
It does seem that everyone picks on Katy. But I think part of it, is that she doesn’t see herself clearly. She is over the top, goofy, cheesy, poppy, and used to be fun. When she embraced that she was successful. Some artists can move to different genres or personal, but that doesn’t work for her.
When she became an astronaut, that probably didn’t help things.
Then when she was the astronaut who showed up at the World Economic Forum, that didn’t help things either.
Her music videos are really easy to make of so I wouldn’t judge Taylor Swift if I were her.
Here’s the thing: She’s not wrong – specifically if she was talking about Taylor. HOWEVER – she is also talking about herself. And is too dense to realize it. Because you too girl! YOU TOO! Katy has always lacked self-awareness and this message doesn’t land coming from her. The call is coming from inside the house
Weird, it sounds like she is discussing herself with that group.
Reading the quote over again, you are probably right.
Is she drunk? She seems really off.