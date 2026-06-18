Taylor Swift made airplane noises as she fed Travis Kelce & people have thoughts

On June 15th, Taylor Swift entered the Electric Lady Studios in NYC. She didn’t come out until the next day! I was so busy talking about her improved street style – I still think this outfit is very cute – that I didn’t even realize that paparazzi waited outside for NINE HOURS to get shots of Taylor leaving Electric Lady. So, obviously, there’s speculation that Taylor is recording yet another album. Hilariously, there’s also speculation that she was back in the studio to rage out musically about her ex, Joe Alwyn, stepping out with Sarah Pidgeon. The timing makes sense – speculation about Alwyn & Pigeon began last week, then on June 15, exclusive photos of Alwyn & Pidgeon came out. Taylor was back in the studio within hours! And she wore denim, just like Sarah!
Do we really think this was really about Joe and Sarah? Do we believe that Taylor really cares at this point? I’ve always believed that Taylor dumped Joe, btw. I think there was overlap between the end of her relationship with Alwyn and the start of her whatever-it-was with Matt Healy. She threw Joe over for a chance with Healy, and that blew up in her face.
…And now she’s with Travis Kelce, who proposed with a big diamond ring and he’s a big football star and they will be married any day now. So I hope that nine-hour recording session was not about Joe. Speaking of Travis, did everyone see Taylor “feeding” him while making airplane noises? It’s… a lot to unpack.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted arriving at Electric Lady Studios in New York City, continuing her frequent visits to the legendary recording studio. The singer-songwriter embraced effortless style in a fitted tan top, relaxed high-waisted jeans, and platform heels, accessorizing with a brown shoulder bag as she made her way inside for an evening session. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 15 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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New York, NY Taylor Swift was spotted leaving Electric Lady Studios in New York City for another recording session. The superstar singer-songwriter showcased her signature polished style in a knit top from Guest in Residence, paired with relaxed denim, Gucci platform sandals, and a Chloé shoulder bag as she made her way into the famed Manhattan studio. Pictured: Taylor Swift BACKGRID USA 16 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: JosiahW / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
It’s cute if it’s a one-time thing, not cute if it’s the norm.
It’s not a lot to unpack. On the New Heights Podcast, Kylie and Jason commented that since Travis has been with Taylor, he has become more adventuresome with food. The producer Brandon then made a joke “when she makes airplane noises, I like it!”- making fun of Travis. Weeks later, at a live recording of the New Heights Podcast, Travis ran the video of him and Taylor, and the video ends with him showing middle finger and saying something like -take that Brandon. So, all a joke
Yeah, it’s really not that serious. 1000% a joke that was cute and silly for anyone familiar with the pod.
Now this, not the Invictus Games, is a nothing burger.
It’s a running joke on the podcast that Travis is a picky eater and Taylor’s been encouraging him to try new foods, it’s not that deep 🙄
Oy. Truly wish Travis and Taylor the best, but….oy. What is the context for sharing this publicly?? I would absolutely not like this if I were Travis. To each their own, but feeding each other is one thing, but feeding me like a baby is a good way to totally kill the date night mood. Just ugh trying to transition to sexy mood from that would just not work…
It was a joke.
As a few posters have already shared it is a running joke on the show that Travis is a picky eater and his family agrees that he tries more things since being with Taylor. Then because the guys rib each other on the show, his producer made a joke that Taylor makes airplane noises for him. The clip was shared at a recent live show of the podcast since the audience (and Taylor) are in on the joke. At the end of the video he gives the middle finger which is obviously to Brandon.
It’s a big joke and it is being taken way out of context.
There is zero chance she cares about Joe and Sarah. She has very clearly moved on and TBH, I never saw her looking a happy with Joe as she does with Travis. No shade at all towards Joe but she’s found The One and doesn’t spend a moment thinking about past relationships.
No I don’t think she cares Joe moved on. She clearly has. And even in her more upset songs about him she is pretty neutral just we don’t work.
And there really isn’t much to unpack on the video, it’s a joke from when the producer and Jason were making fun of him.
To me this is a couple being goofy. I’ve been silly like this with my partners and it was a stint aimed at specific people about an in joke.
If she’s still raging about an ex, she’s not ready to get married.
As for the airplane feeding – eh, looks like they were being silly, which is not unusual for couples.
This is clearly a couple’s semi in-joke. I don’t know why people are reading about it more than that. They’re being silly, which is a good sign, IMO. You should be able to be ridiculous with your partner.
She and Joe were together long enough that I don’t think she “threw over” anything. I think the relationship just naturally petered out, and they both jumped off. Regardless of how we feel about this guy, he’s clearly very enthusiastic about being with her, which I imagine is hard to find at her level of power and money, so good for them? I mean, they’re rich people lol. They’ll be fine regardless of how things go in five years.
It will always be funny to me that a large number of people think Joe Alwyn, a man who wasted six years promising babies, marriage to Taylor in the future but still couldn’t commit at the end seriously, has a lackuster career after all the years as an actor and gets probably most money from the few songwriting credits he has with Taylor is somehow considered a prize. Btw this is Joe Alwyn’s 2nd relationship after Taylor. He hasn’t been single either since the break up. Blondes seem to be his type judging by that.
Also same group think Travis with a career, a solid one, successful one and his own money is a downgrade. Why because he committed and it didn’t take 7 years? By all means, this has been a running joke on the New Heights podcast about Travis being a picky eater. Taylor and Travis seem cringe yet blissful in their own little world. Taylor was always corny. She found another cornball and hopefully they can be happy forever.
I think Taylor will be a good mom. I also think this was completely a joke.
The airplane thing is obviously a joke, not sure why every little thing they do together has to be analyzed.
She upgraded with Travis! He’s a much better fit for her lifestyle and personality. Joe liked to hide and would literally run away from her fame. He always seemed insecure to me. He’s a good looking man but seems like a total bore. Id pick Travis anyway.
The studio visit is just weird timing. I really think she got her emo stuff out about Joe and Matt with Tortured Poets and she’s in a completely different headspace today.
I think Trav and Taylor are trolling us. Not even sure they’ll get married this summer but for sure it’s not gonna be at msg, her house at the Hampshire’s etc.. it will be a destination wedding imo. Probably some super elite island in the middle of nowhere
Oh come on, she doesn’t care about Joe Alwyn and Sarah Pigeon. She has moved on.
I used to do this when helping my partner, who is neurodivergent, try new foods and expand his palette. It was silly and distracting (so he didn’t overthink it), precisely because it was absolutely ridiculous and you couldn’t help but laugh. It became a fun thing with us for a bit and eventually fell off. Lots of couples have little silly bits of shorthand, traditions, customs, inside jokes, etc. For some it’s sarcasm (that feels mean to the saccharine sweet folks), some it’s “saccharine” stuff (that feels sickening and childish to the sarcastic crowd) and you know what? It’s all good. Lid for every pot and all that. I got nothing more on this.
Swift absolutely dumped Joe Alwyn. It’s all over her songs about the breakup. It sounds like he emotionally distanced himself first (Tolerate It) and didn’t like the idea of her going on tour (Bejeweled), but she was the one who put the first foot out the door and yeah there was probably overlap with Healy (High Infidelity) — maybe not sex but heavy flirting (Guilty as Sin). Obvs this is all just speculation and interpretation of the lyrics, but imo, she has spelled out what went down in her music.
Uhmmm, is anyone noticing that it looks like she’s wearing a wedding band in that video? I think the camera has them flipped- I don’t think that’s her right hand.
woah! – You may be right.
It would be cool if they already got married. I say: Have a one-year anniversary blowout! (Travis will be retired. Maybe album out? Etc)