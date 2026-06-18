Taylor Swift made airplane noises as she fed Travis Kelce & people have thoughts

On June 15th, Taylor Swift entered the Electric Lady Studios in NYC. She didn’t come out until the next day! I was so busy talking about her improved street style – I still think this outfit is very cute – that I didn’t even realize that paparazzi waited outside for NINE HOURS to get shots of Taylor leaving Electric Lady. So, obviously, there’s speculation that Taylor is recording yet another album. Hilariously, there’s also speculation that she was back in the studio to rage out musically about her ex, Joe Alwyn, stepping out with Sarah Pidgeon. The timing makes sense – speculation about Alwyn & Pigeon began last week, then on June 15, exclusive photos of Alwyn & Pidgeon came out. Taylor was back in the studio within hours! And she wore denim, just like Sarah!

Joe Alwyn was all smiles on a date with Sarah Pidgeon weeks before ex Taylor Swift's wedding. Video: https://t.co/qtaOD9et60 pic.twitter.com/csVTzrgADv — TMZ (@TMZ) June 15, 2026

Do we really think this was really about Joe and Sarah? Do we believe that Taylor really cares at this point? I’ve always believed that Taylor dumped Joe, btw. I think there was overlap between the end of her relationship with Alwyn and the start of her whatever-it-was with Matt Healy. She threw Joe over for a chance with Healy, and that blew up in her face.

…And now she’s with Travis Kelce, who proposed with a big diamond ring and he’s a big football star and they will be married any day now. So I hope that nine-hour recording session was not about Joe. Speaking of Travis, did everyone see Taylor “feeding” him while making airplane noises? It’s… a lot to unpack.

AIRPLANE LANDED SAFELY! 🛬 HQ video of Taylor Swift spoon feeding Travis Kelce at a date night in London. pic.twitter.com/j213iBSGL4 — The Taylor Swift Updates (@theTSupdates) June 17, 2026