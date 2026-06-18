“Mike Myers confirmed that a fourth Austin Powers movie is coming” links

Mike Myers confirmed that they’re doing Austin Powers 4! [Hollywood Life]
My nemesis Laura Dern wore a cheetah print & awful bangs in Nice. [JustJared]
No one likes Shrek’s new look!! [LaineyGossip]
Michelle Obama’s very meaningful skirt. [Jezebel]
A spoiler-y explainer for the Widow’s Bay finale, which was really good! [Pajiba]
The (illiterate) youths are not okay. [Buzzfeed]
Lil Nas X talks about his bipolar diagnosis. [Socialite Life]
A Strawberry Shortcake perfume?? [Seriously OMG]
Zoey Deutch’s Valentino is too small in the bust. [RCFA]
Life 100 is the after-school special we needed? [OMG Blog]
Will Austin Powers 4 probably suck? Yes. Will I still dress in theme and go opening night with gusto?? Also yes.
Hell yeah!!!👍🏾
Will I quote the stupid lines and laugh at my own cleverness for the rest of my life? Very probably.
And he seems to have grown into his looks with age. Some people are homely af most of their life, then suddenly middle age out of nowhere baam! Silver fox.
There was a third movie?? I must’ve missed that lol
Pretty sure if you saw the first two then you’ve seen the third one.
Is it weird that I’d rather have another Wayne’s world? Although admittedly I don’t remember much about the second one.
Ughhh, I definitely felt that incredibly depressing Buzzfeed article about kids being borderline illiterate. I’ve mentioned it here before that I previously taught 1st and 2nd grade, but my first longish-term teaching job was actually subbing high school (NYC public school) English for a full semester. It was one of the most excruciating things I’ve ever had to do. I didn’t realize that the lesson plan apparently involved reading Of Mice and Men one sentence per class for the entire semester, or spending nearly an entire period giggling over Chinua Achebe’s funny name. I didn’t expect to hear one of my students being made fun of for using a “big word” like…”cease”.
The littler kids are so much easier. In my classes at least, they were mostly respectful and excited to learn, and didn’t just shut down after stumbling over one word. Some of them genuinely read aloud more fluently than the high school kids had (with books at their respective appropriate reading levels, I mean. Though I did have a couple 2nd graders who read at a high school level. I was like that myself at their age, so I always tried to encourage it by asking about and discussing their latest reads with them. My little Matildas, lol).
I understand how you feel. I am sad to say that my step kids don’t even believe that you can read for fun. As a child I always had my nose in a book, how I loved reading. My kids won’t even go near a book let alone open it. I find it so sad.
Ugh, can also confirm. I am a college professor at a highly ranked university who teaches mainly juniors and seniors, and the reading I assign today is about 1/10 of the reading I assigned when I first started teaching 15 years ago.
I give my students an introductory “quiz” in which they answer questions about themselves and I can’t tell you how many of them respond to questions like “What challenges do you anticipate in this course?” or “What else should I know about you to best help you succeed?” with responses like, “I learn better from short form videos (TikTok) than reading,” or “I don’t really learn from long readings.” I cannot EVEN imagine confessing that to my professors as a student, let alone having it be the first impression I create.
Also, to these students, anything more than 1 page is considered too long. They have not been asked to read a whole book since elementary school, if then. Even my strongest students struggle to read, or to understand how to write a full sentence (that whole needs a subject AND a verb, at minimum, throws all my students off).
I’ve also learned that if I assign anything more than a few paragraphs, most students just pop into an AI program and have AI summarize it for them.
And that’s a big part of the problem. In addition to the “whole language” teaching debacle, AI is a major culprit in this. If AI can summarize the text, why should they read it? If AI can answer all the questions on their study guide, why should they go back through their notes and try to learn it on their own? If AI can do the work for them…why should they bother doing it themselves?
I don’t want to clutch my pearls too hard here, but it is shocking how unwilling to think for themselves students have become. I know the US government is currently doing its best run this country into the ground, but it is so disheartening how much Gen Z is saying “Hold my cup…”
I had a feeling he was pulling that character back out of the closet. He and Rob Lowe and the red headed kid just did some phone commercial.
My guess, Mike made some bad investments and needs the money.
I think it would be funnier to do a another Wayne’s World trying to be Rock n Roll Grandpas that can’t relate to modern music.
Well he has a terrible reputation in Hollywood – it’s why his career tanked in the first place. All the stories about how difficult he is to work with and how he’s a jerk and mean to people. It’s wild to me how this isn’t widely known. It’s one of the reasons why I probably won’t go see the 4th film.
I just read Chinua Achebe’s famous book, Things Fall Apart. Really good. The title is taken from a great poem by Irish poet W.B. Years. I’m really proud of myself since it’s the first book I’ve been able to read in the two years since my husband died. Progress in healing, I hope.
Ameerah M., yes, I thought of that while looking at Mike Myers in the new pic. He looks like an agreeable person, so maybe he changed? Or he didn’t. Many alums of SNL are known to be a–holes. I’m thinking of Chevy Chase and Bill Murray. Though others didn’t seem to let the fame go to their
heads.
Daveigh Chase, of Lilo & Stitch fame, died. Apparently she was homeless and living on the streets? I wonder what the hell happened to that girl, for things to end up so badly 😔.
What? Oh no!!! I know her as the girl from The Ring.
Michelle Obama’s skirt is beautiful beyond measure and it’s a way to bring her mom to the festivities for the new presidential library. Anyone doubting the Obama’s marriage should see Barack try to hold it together upon seeing Marian again.
Glad to hear that Lil Nas X is doing better. It’s sad that he was in the position of suspecting he had a mental health issue years ago but was scared to seek help because of what people’s reaction would be. The part where he says “I’m already gay and Black” says it all. This is one of the reasons why it’s so dangerous to play armchair psychiatrist with people whose sexualities/ gender expression we don’t approve of. The weaponization of psychology against marginalized communities can prevent individuals who happen to be from one or more oppressed group from getting help sooner.
I love Laura Dern, and I love bangs. 🙂