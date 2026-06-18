“Mike Myers confirmed that a fourth Austin Powers movie is coming” links

Mike Myers confirmed that they’re doing Austin Powers 4! [Hollywood Life]

My nemesis Laura Dern wore a cheetah print & awful bangs in Nice. [JustJared]

No one likes Shrek’s new look!! [LaineyGossip]

Michelle Obama’s very meaningful skirt. [Jezebel]

A spoiler-y explainer for the Widow’s Bay finale, which was really good! [Pajiba]

The (illiterate) youths are not okay. [Buzzfeed]

Lil Nas X talks about his bipolar diagnosis. [Socialite Life]

A Strawberry Shortcake perfume?? [Seriously OMG]

Zoey Deutch’s Valentino is too small in the bust. [RCFA]

Life 100 is the after-school special we needed? [OMG Blog]