Bond: The real question is whether King Charles will see Duchess Meghan next month

Pretty much every American and British outlet is now saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the UK next month, and that they’ll bring their two children. This has not been denied by the Sussexes’ team (as of yet) nor has RAVEC made any public statements guaranteeing the Sussex fam’s security. But… I think it’s really happening. I think Harry actually has received private assurances of security for his family, and I also believe that King Charles continues to make some interesting moves in regards to Harry. Just last month, the Mail had an interesting piece about Charles’ new deputy private secretary Theo Rycroft, who has a big “plan” to normalize Windsor relations with the Sussexes, basically. Peace in our time!! The royalists don’t want to hear it though – they believe it’s in their best interests to have Prince William looking like a childish rage-monster, King Charles looking like a horrible father and grandfather, and to have the institution looking like it’s too racist and out-of-touch to simply tolerate Meghan and her children for a few days. Speaking of, Jennie Bond was on a tear:

The Sussexes will travel from Montecito, California, to attend a one-year countdownparty for Prince Harry’s charitable initiative for wounded soldiers. But Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun that the decision marks an “extraordinary turn of events” and the “huge question now is if the King will see them”.

“Now I can’t believe he will not. It will be absolutely damning if the King can’t find the time in his diary to see his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for four years. Should they all meet up, it will be interesting to see if it will aid to help in bridging any family feuds.”

The Sun reported in January that the Duchess, 44, was plotting to visit Britain for the first time in four years this summer. And while Bond says she thinks it’s likely His Majesty will see his grandchildren, she says “the question is whether Charles will see Meghan”.

She said: “We know that the pair used to get along very well, he offered to walk her half way down the aisle on her wedding day, and they share similar tastes in literature and music. So it is not that he doesn’t get on with Meghan, but some of the things she has done have made things quite tense. The King will be wary in how he acts to avoid offending his other son William.”

Relations between Harry and the Royal Family have been strained since he and Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. And experts have blasted their potential return as an act of desperation, saying Prince William will be “furious” at the decision. Bond added: “Ultimately, I think it is a parent’s job to be the bigger person and forgive, and I think, and hope, this is what we will see Charles do next month. If not, it will be a whole different story from the joyful reunion.”

Bond continued to say that “most reasonable people would want to see an old King reunited with his estranged son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.

“Those little children deserve to know more about their wonderful heritage, and to meet their family,” she said. “It will be heartbreaking for the King not to see his grandchildren, the King is a sentimental old thing after all, but the Sussexes return does pose problems that will need to be managed.”