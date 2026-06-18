Bond: The real question is whether King Charles will see Duchess Meghan next month

Pretty much every American and British outlet is now saying that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will travel to the UK next month, and that they’ll bring their two children. This has not been denied by the Sussexes’ team (as of yet) nor has RAVEC made any public statements guaranteeing the Sussex fam’s security. But… I think it’s really happening. I think Harry actually has received private assurances of security for his family, and I also believe that King Charles continues to make some interesting moves in regards to Harry. Just last month, the Mail had an interesting piece about Charles’ new deputy private secretary Theo Rycroft, who has a big “plan” to normalize Windsor relations with the Sussexes, basically. Peace in our time!! The royalists don’t want to hear it though – they believe it’s in their best interests to have Prince William looking like a childish rage-monster, King Charles looking like a horrible father and grandfather, and to have the institution looking like it’s too racist and out-of-touch to simply tolerate Meghan and her children for a few days. Speaking of, Jennie Bond was on a tear:
The Sussexes will travel from Montecito, California, to attend a one-year countdownparty for Prince Harry’s charitable initiative for wounded soldiers. But Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Sun that the decision marks an “extraordinary turn of events” and the “huge question now is if the King will see them”.
“Now I can’t believe he will not. It will be absolutely damning if the King can’t find the time in his diary to see his grandchildren, who he hasn’t seen for four years. Should they all meet up, it will be interesting to see if it will aid to help in bridging any family feuds.”
The Sun reported in January that the Duchess, 44, was plotting to visit Britain for the first time in four years this summer. And while Bond says she thinks it’s likely His Majesty will see his grandchildren, she says “the question is whether Charles will see Meghan”.
She said: “We know that the pair used to get along very well, he offered to walk her half way down the aisle on her wedding day, and they share similar tastes in literature and music. So it is not that he doesn’t get on with Meghan, but some of the things she has done have made things quite tense. The King will be wary in how he acts to avoid offending his other son William.”
Relations between Harry and the Royal Family have been strained since he and Meghan quit royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. And experts have blasted their potential return as an act of desperation, saying Prince William will be “furious” at the decision. Bond added: “Ultimately, I think it is a parent’s job to be the bigger person and forgive, and I think, and hope, this is what we will see Charles do next month. If not, it will be a whole different story from the joyful reunion.”
Bond continued to say that “most reasonable people would want to see an old King reunited with his estranged son, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren.
“Those little children deserve to know more about their wonderful heritage, and to meet their family,” she said. “It will be heartbreaking for the King not to see his grandchildren, the King is a sentimental old thing after all, but the Sussexes return does pose problems that will need to be managed.”
This upsets me: “the question is whether Charles will see Meghan.” If Charles and his courtiers really believe that he can have Archie and Lili “presented” to him without seeing or acknowledging his daughter-in-law, then Charles really is a rotten old man. And Meghan hasn’t even said anything to or about these people in four years, by the way. The royalists are still *traumatized* because a Black woman spoke about her lived experiences inside a racist institution. Anyway, as I said, I believe the Sussexes are visiting, and I believe a bunch of stuff is happening behind-the-scenes. But these royalists and royal reporters need to watch their mouths.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
The only “plotting” Meghan is likely doing is in her veggie garden.
I caught that “plotting” bit, too. Meghan can’t just plan things, she has to scheme and plot and be vaguely devious, even when it comes to something as objectively positive as taking her kids to see their grandfather.
Reading between the lines, one can only imagine that Bond believes MEGHAN (!) made things ‘tense’ because she stood up to William and wasn’t at all in awe of him or Kate 😂
Yep, everything to cast her in a sinister light. I think it’s much more likely that, if she does visit, Harry will have had to be persuasive. I can’t see her wanting to return voluntarily.
Yeah the “plotting”. God forbid you use something neutral like planning.
If they go, it will be to visit Meghan‘s bestie, who lives in the UK with her family. It will be to visit their uncle Spencer and Diana’s sisters. It will be to visit the place where Harry’s mother is buried. It will be to visit Harry’s friends from school or the military who live in the UK. They may even stop by to see the women of the Hubb kitchen or some of Meghan’s other old charities. But even if they pop in to see Charles, I highly doubt they are going to be spending a lot of time around the royal family.
Amen! What in the goodly eff is this? What a word to use, ‘plotting.’ My god in heaven this isn’t even remotely funny, it’s really hateful and evil.
What an insult . Harry needs to shut this down and not even think of leaving his wife home and just bringing the kids. The derangers always wanted harry to take the kids and leave her.
I believe this is all smoke. The tabloids are throwing the line hoping the sussex camp will take the bait and respond. In this way, the tabloids will know how to direct the narrative. They have been at this mind game forever and you all seem most times to fall for it.
@Joan says:
“They have been at this mind game forever and you all seem most times to fall for it.”
Thank! You! Joan.
To me, its more disheartening and even sickening that so-called enlightened folks still fall for the blatant deviousness of the shitmedia.
Its such a simple formula: If its gossip about the Sussexes and its in the shitmedia (including the BBC and the once tolerable Telegraph and Guardian): DO NOT BELIEVE IT.
If its gossip about WanK and how they are loving and a middle-class family and only throw pillows at each other when theyre fighting: BELIEVE THE OPPOSITE.
Afterall, one of their own is on video saying that when he worked at a certain shitloid paper he was told that he could say anything he wanted about H&M. But he could not touch WanK.
Everyone falls for these stories every single day. The outrage about a basic tabloid story that is made up like the rest of them is freaking hilarious. 😂😂
No, the real question is whether Meghan would ever consent to see Charles. I vote no.
She should never let those children go without her ever.
I second that!
Right? Based on their Netflix documentary, it was pretty clear that Meghan is done with the royals.
I don’t think she’s got any desire to see Charles unless it’s important to Harry or something.
Harry wouldn’t take his children with him and leave his wife behind. It is just a journalist’s dream.
She saw him when the Queen died later on. I don’t think she’s holding a grudge against her husband’s father. She has said before she doesn’t want Harry to lose his father like she lost hers.
I think she would agree to see him. She’s seen him a few times since the Oprah interview, and we know that Charles wrote to her after that interview about the royal racist stuff – so there has been communication there.
I think Meghan has drawn a clear line in the sand when it comes to the royals, but I don’t think that means she would refuse to ever see any of them ever again. I think if Charles wants to see the grandchildren, it will be with Harry and Meghan there, and I think Meghan will be civil and cordial and that will be about it.
Agree. Meghan would be fine to be in the room with him. Are they going to be besties? No.
Agree. I have never gotten a hint she has some particular ire for Charles. Instead she and he had it with the Royal Rota who keep doing this mess. And yes the men in Grey.
Definitely with the men in grey but also Meghan and Harry do have real reasons to have issues with Charles, from the Frogmore eviction to the very public way in which he wouldn’t let Meghan accompany Harry when the Queen died to many more things.. All of that said though, Meghan and Harry are the ones who are in a very good place in their lives right now. They are not petty and embittered so yeah they can be chill and choose to extend grace to Charles as they introduce their kids to their dad’s home country. Their lives are good right now, despite the BM’s insistence that the opposite is true.
@Jais oh yeah I think Meghan has reason to have very valid issues with Charles, especially if he was behind pulling their security in March 2020.
But she would be gracious and smile and nod and then walk out with her head held high – if she thought that was what Harry needed from her.
Exactly
Nope. No way in hell will Charles be allowed to see those kids without their mother present. I cannot imagine Harry would let that happen. Meghan will be included. If the kids are meeting Charles you better believe mama bear will be standing by. The audacity to suggest otherwise. If Charles can’t be in the same room with their mom then he can’t be in the same room as the kids. Simple as.
For them to even suggest it is in its own way racist and misogynistic. They originally had concerns about the potential skin tone of those children until they saw glimpses that they are white passing, so now those concerns no longer exist. Yet their venom is still directed towards the biracial mother who has said less about her experiences in that institution than her white husband. So now they can pretend to welcome him into the fold with those white passing children in spite of the mother who they only see as a woman of color. It’s disgusting that they want to use these children in their sick game against the black biracial mother who birth them because if they genuinely cared about these children, IG being in the UK shouldn’t have anything to do with any pretend reconciliation. A real reconciliation would have already happened. Phone calls and meetings outside of the knowledge of the media would have already happened. The fact that it’s the media storm that it is that is mainly attacking Meghan, even without confirmation from the Sussexes, only proves that the royals are still the racist misogynist they have always been.
Yep. The way they’re even acting like there’s a possibility that the King would see the kids but only if Meghan isn’t around is disgusting. If that was even remotely a possibility, they look even worse. Jennie Bond even saying this sure isn’t doing the king any favors.
The Sussex kids are not “white passing” FFS.
Yes, they are 75% white and 25% black and therefore look more white than black. So the phrase is “white presenting” not white passing.
To “PASS” as white means that the mixed race person in question makes the CONSCIOUS CHOICE to move thru the world as a white person while denying whatever other race he/she is mixed with.
Charles is a bad bad parent. Harry needs to keep his wife and children away from Charles.
I for one hope it not true. However, I am a supporter of the Sussexes and will always respect the choices they make for their family.
Harry would never put his wife in that situation. I doubt she’d agree to it. Those children would be treated coldly by some royals. She needs not to let anybody treat her that way no matter what.
I think (and hope) the Susexxes will only meet with Charles, the Spencers, and Eugenie and Jack. Maybe they’ll have to put up with Camilla, who knows.
There is no reason to meet with the Wales, Anne, Sophie, Zara and the rest who gave them zero support.
I, for one, hope that the DB and all other press reporting on this will be sorely disappointed to find that Meghan is not coming with Harry, and neither are their children.
She’s been plotting? If he’ll see her after all she’s said and done? As always they frame everything from the point of view that the BRF are in control. What if Meghan doesn’t have any interest in seeing him? And solely is supporting her husband on these trips the way she has for the past eight years, with this time just happening to be in his country of birth.
What if like Harry has consistently said, he wants to show his kids where he grew up and share part of their heritage? The restaurants he has mentioned, the landmarks he talks about, introduce them to family members they have talked to on Facetime but never in person?
They act like they would come and Meghan would just post up in the drawing room at Windsor for days and hope someone stops in to speak to her. Or climb the barriers at Forest Lodge to have some showdown with William and Kate. The way they want Meghan to regret leaving and not giving them the time of day is so obvious. That woman hasn’t been thinking about them and their greatest fear is that she will come to the UK be welcomed and still not try to gain favor with them
Whatever the Sussexes decide is fine with me. I’m still puzzled over the whole “Harry wants to show his children his heritage” stuff, though. Which heritage would that be?
–All the historical places that Harry has shown zero interest in (sorry but it’s true)?
–Training grounds at Sandhurst?
–An Anglican church service?
–Country homes of former friends where the aristos by and large made it their mission to exclude and criticise Meghan, and Harry for choosing her?
–London shops, pubs and restos?
–And the big one: the BRF? The institution responsible for the death and misery of so many all over the world? The institution which has by and large stole every bit of its “private” wealth, from real estate to jewelry to art to cash? The institution that makes Devil’s deals with the press to keep their riches and to stay at the very top of the British establishment? The institution which appears to exist today mainly to punish Harry and Meghan practically every day for breathing, when they’re not planning expensive holidays or ignoring the peasants? The one that ruined his mother’s life? The one that denies him basic security despite all the risks?
I’m just wondering why he’s so keen on sharing that “heritage” with his children…
I don’t know Harry so I don’t know what is personally important to him in the UK. He said he wants to share his homeland with his kids and that is sufficient for me. It’s not my homeland nor my kids, so I can’t say. I think the bottom line is though even if the UK was literally hell on Earth to him he should be able to decide if he wants to safely bring his kids there.
And Harry may not have loved Eton but maybe he loved a little pub close by that he hung out with his best friend that passed away at. Maybe he wants to take them places his mom took him that reminds him of her. Maybe he wants to show them where he and Meghan used to escape to when first dating or when they found out they were having Archie. There’s plenty of places and experiences we aren’t privy too.
I do think those things mean something to him – Sandhurst, London, he probably wants to show his kids where he grew up at Kensington Palace or Clarence House, he might want to show them Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.
Harry himself has said that he is still a monarchist so he doesn’t seem to have some of those same issues with the BRF that you listed, honestly.
And it could also just be simple things like “this was our favorite place to get lunch when we lived in Windsor” or “this was my favorite ice cream place when I was little” or “this is the field where I learned to play rugby.” That’s a very normal thing to do when parents take kids back to their hometowns if they don’t live there.
Harry lived most of his life in the uk. I can’t imagine not wanting to share that with his kids. Meghan also loves the uk, aside from BM and the firm. I don’t see a world in which they don’t want their kids to be interested in other countries, especially the one in which their dad grew up in. Yes, there’s the whole monarchy part but there’s also more to it.
Those are all really good points, and as I said, I’m not for or against Harry (and ofc Meghan) wanting to bring their children to the UK. For me it just seems a bit odd to be all on the one hand “Abolish the monarchy! Meghan and the kids will be unsafe, they shouldn’t go!” etc as many commenters here have said, and on the other hand “it’s good to visit an ice cream parlor” or to get to see Buckingham Palace like a tourist.
I think Harry has always had a huge blind spot with his family (remember the infamous comment at his engagement interview that he was excited for Meghan to have “the family she never had”? In retrospect, how could he have been so blind as to think that? It’s appalling). He’s obviously had his eyes opened by the security lawsuit bu…t he’s still a monarchist?
Archie is too young to know yet about how the BBC published a cartoon depicting him as a monkey, or that his mother was denied to go with Harry to Balmoral at the Queen’s death, or that when Meghan attended her first Christmas party at Buckingham Palace the family thought it was A-OK to wear a disgusting racist brooch in full view of the press. Or that Archie has been blocked from said Buckingham Palace because of security that his own grandfather (and soon, his uncle) willfully denied him. This is a heritage for Harry to be proud of? For Archie?
It’s probably a complex, layered decision with a lot of different feelings and facts – for example, I’d imagine that remaining close to their relatives in the Spencer side of the family is important. But overall I certainly don’t envy the Sussexes that choice
The Diana memorial garden and statue at KP.
Plus look how the royals treated the childrens paternal grandmother.
US law states Harry can’t take the kids out of the country without Meghan’s consent. If Charles wanrs to see the kids she better be part of the meet up.
Mothers have no greater right to their children than fathers. Within a family unit of parents and children, neither parent needs the other’s permission for access to their children. The exception is in the case of divorced couples where a court order spells out custody issues.
This is so low rent and degrading and awful and just exposes the rot at the deepest seam of Charles’ character — it’s the same chauvinist crude logic he applied to his marriage to Diana, to use her as a brood mare. Even the MAGA hats don’t treat women as animals in this way. The tradwife thing is civilised compared to this grotesquerie. How on earth did Elizabeth and Philip spawn this sadistic, paradoxically self-pitying man-child? …..ugh.
While Elizabeth and Philip were no shining jewels themselves, to answer how did they spawn this….that’s exactly what they did. They spawned him and left him with other people (employees) to raise pretty much.
I spent a few summers with an aunt in the outerbanks and I loved turtle hatchling seasons. Elizabeth kinda reminds me at times of a loggerhead turtle. Comes to shore, lays her eggs in a nest, then returns to the sea, good luck my hatchlings!
I hear you, @Graphinya Heather, but here’s my caveat with that version of events: most men (and women, but somehow the women never seem to suffer for it) of a certain class and of a certain time were brought up this way. It wasn’t a niche specific to royals. The two men with whom I spent most of my adult life were absolutely brought up this way, and it was normal, and they turned out fine. I married one of them. I mean. The other is a dear friend, like a sheet anchor through life. I mean. Something specific to Charles just kicked loose and it’s been running like a wheel off its axle ever since.
Nah. Being abandoned by parents to be raised by others who are paid to do so tends to have lasting effects, even if you know people who “turned out fine.” Generally speaking Charles emotional detachment is what I would expect from that upbringing, not someone emotionally mature and grounded etc.
(my husband was essentially raised by grandparents and it has left deep emotional scars on him even though his mom was always “around.”)
I don’t believe that she will take her eyes off those children. She will be there with them if Chuckles obliges and wants to see them. There is no way she won’t be included. Chuckles might like to not include her but that would be a deal breaker.
What do they think Meghan has done to Charles? She wasn’t at the Sandringham summit. She didn’t write “Spare”.
She convinced Harry he could be someone on his own apart from that family. And also that it was ok to outshine his sniveling childish brother and sister-in-law. For that bunch that is the unpardonable sin.
🎯
I remember in one of her interviews Meghan stated she leaves all royal happenings up to Prince Harry. If Meghan trusts her husband to get them to and from the UK safely, then I do too.
It’s so f–king weird to me that Charles is somehow beholden to William and apparently defers to him and shit. Like, you’re his father and an actual KING. Where’s your authority? Are William’s tantrums THAT scary?
Well if Charles does end up meeting with the Sussexes that would show that he is not deferring to William, at least in this case. I believe Charles avoids confrontation with William as much as he can but how much he defers to william, idk. A lot of that seems like a narrative coming from William’s pr.
I think the answer is yes, yes his tantrums are that scary. It’s been clear to me for a while now that there is something about William’s behavior that is so erratic and maybe violent that everyone walks on eggshells around him, including his father.
I dont think Charles does whatever William wants him to do, but I think if he does meet with Harry and Meghan and the kids, it will be without William having direct knowledge of the fact until afterwards – much like we saw last September, when William crashed out for weeks after.
These are beautiful pictures of Meghan. It hurts me to think that she might be having to summon up her moral and intestinal fortitude and bracing herself to go where the royal family has a dog mentality and treat women like dogs. I believe that they will rock the kazbah, and with the two little ones, IF they let them be seen in public, it will be off the charts. It is possible that Charles has an advisor who has said, this has got to stop. You people are circling the drain. It could be that William is the one that is having to brace himself, because Meghan has a lot of internal fortitude, and delicate Bill can’t meet that with character of his own. I think a lot of people in Britain have missed the Sussexes a lot, and that they will be chomping at the bits for an opportunity to express their love. Witness the British airline staff that jumped at the chance to express their love to Meghan and family. They didn’t have to do that. I can’t wait to see what Meghan wears.
The big money for the tabs is the rf as a toxic soap opera. They bet big on that with Harry and Meghan and will never let anything, even a thaw from King Charles, ruin their narrative.
If they are going and bringing their children then they decided it’s what is right for them. I don’t know why anyone is hand wringing this.
I’m kinda falling in love with the idea of Meghan, Harry, and kids coming to Britain. (no I am not yearning for pictures of the kids, let kids be kids!)
The whole narrative that Meghan (never Harry, just Meghan) is preventing Charles from seeing the kids is taking a huge hit if they go to Britain, because then Charles will have to make an active choice and this royal reporter, as vile as she is, is pointing that out.
But I think we’ll see a brief resurfacing of the markles either way.
The question is will Meghan see the King, does she want to, are any of these articles true.
She is part of the family, her husband and children. She would not stay while the children go there.
Changes to security or not, I seriously doubt the kids are coming next month.
Given that Charles was outed as one of the RF racists, along with Kate, there’s no way he could refuse to meet Meghan.
See her?! Wasn’t this MF just in the USA? He could have seen EVERYONE!
No Jenny , the real question is does Meghan plan to give any of her time to the man that did not have enough money to support her , pulled her and her family security, took back the house the queen gave them , had concerns about the color of her child and told harry not to bring her to balmoral when Betty kicked the bucket . So if you ask me, Meghan has plenty of reasons not to to want to see that dog shit man harry calls papa. And seeing as how I am Petty as f, my children won’t be seeing him either . However Meghan is a far better person than me
People keep forgetting that the world doesn’t revolve around the racist Windsors. Harry actually does have real family in the uk. The Spencer’s are more harry family than those left behinds . And I hope that if they do go , that the Spencer’s are the only ones those children and Meghan see. Like hell chuck would see my children and pretend I don’t exist. Who the f do these people think they are to try to cut out a mother from being there when her children go to meet the very man that put their lives in danger by pulling their security, taking their house and not shutting down the constant daily attacks that come their way ever day . See now I am getting really mad on Meghan behalf. I hope her and her children don’t go see any of those horrible people
Whoever leaked the story in the first place, wants this media drama in the UK to happen – meaning, the beating up of The Sussexes with endless speculative and negative stories for the next three weeks. It’s the same game as with the lead up to their Australia trip, when it was leaked & announced (, then confirmed by H&M) weeks too early.
This is so tiring. All I will say is: Harry, you are putting your wife and kids through this public/media bashing and royal drama again, but for what really? Your father doesn’t care about you (as proven a million times now), or your biracial family. You are giving him positive scoring points for free, to clean up his image, but you, (and Meghan in particular), won’t get none, unfortunately.
Frankly, the leaking of the story is enough reason to cancel the trip altogether.
A story I still hope is the false result of a desperate media biting the bait that Tom Sykes threw out and running with it.
I don’t think the UK or the BRF deserve to have the Sussexes visit. It benefits the institution at their expense. Harry, it’s only too late to cancel when you’re already on the plane.
That family’s heritage isn’t exactly wonderful, especially regarding their treatment of women, people of color and all of the countries where they enriched themselves from by taking from them. That family has never once defended, protected or loved those little children. In fact, that family is the one that along with racist media and trolls, had concerns about their potential skin tone and how it would make the royal family look. They said nothing when the racist DJ compared newborn Archie to a chimp. They said nothing when newborn Lilibet was attacked because of her name or when the racist woman suggested that her parents should have named her Georgina Floydina after the black man who was murdered by racist cops. They continue to allow racists comments and threats to remain on their social media posts about Meghan, Archie and Lilibet. They allowed racist fat Jobson to write a biography after he suggested dangling Archie from a balcony. They allowed racist KKKate’s lie to abuse Meghan throughout all of her pregnancies and resulted in her miscarriage. That family took away the Sussexes security, home and have still attacked them through their staff, family, friends and media or troll supporters. They can’t say anything that Meghan has done against them without outright lying because calling out those who have abused her was Meghan reacting to lies and abuse she experienced from them and not the other way around. We know that this is misogynistic racist hate because Harry has said more and written things about them, yet none of this abuse or rhetoric is against him. It’s all against the biracial woman who refused to let them also racially abuse her biracial children by correcting the lies and racists concerns they had about her, Archie and Lilibet.
They’re still blaming the victims for complaining about racist attacks against Meghan and her son, and physical assault of Harry by William. The tabloids who do this are disgusting, and so are the royals who permit it to happen. So who cares if Charles sees his grandkids, they’re better off not knowing him.
One thing Meghan & Harry’s has shown is that they know how to move in silence…just like Meghan was recently here in Chicago for a friend’s baby shower & we didn’t hear about it until afterwards 💲buys you stealth mode (i.e. Zendaya & Holland)…so it will be interesting to see how this turns out…But seeing all the events leading up to Invitcus has been 🥰 especially the flying of the flag to Scotland via a jet pack😯
I don’t believe Meghan and Harry will take their children to the toxic hate country that is the United Kingdom. The country where well known citizens have caste doubt on her childrens parenthood. Would you take your children to such a country?
Also, how come Charles did not object to the fake stories that the kids are “rented.” How can a grandfather sit back and let that happen.
The real question is how low will Charles go?
Damn, the rota is just shamelessly campaigning for the Sussex family to come, aren’t they? They are seeing the prospect of a boring, pale and stale drop in ad revenue this summer and are trying to drum up their base to get excited/outraged for clicks. We’ve seen this play before, it’s basically the same thing that happens before any big royal event.
I’m imagining Jennie Bond and her ilk waving flags emblazoned with the Sussex family portrait to try to get their readers’ attention. “Ooh, maybe Meghan might come to the UK, wouldn’t you like to see what she’s wearing again? And judge her outfit/ hair/children for yourself? Hmm? It’s true that William will be incandescent with rage, but…oh hey, don’t leave, uh, Meghan! Meghan! We could possibly see Meghan again! Your least favourite person who you still want to read about multiple times per day!”
You see all of us or none of us. If I’m Meghan, I’m not skulking in the back like some scullery maid. The audacity of these people is beyond understanding. Harry would never allow his wife to be treated like that. It’s a matter of principle. If you want to be in MY children’s lives – you have to go through me.
Exactly.
Three headlines from the Daily Express today.
“William is furious about Meghan return to UK”.
“Megan’s return is an act of desperation”.
“Meghan is taking a huge risk in returning”.
What has Meghan done that she should be banned from the Palace but not Harry? Meghan only reacted to how she was treated and Charles better apologize to her for his racism when she brings her children to meet him.
I truly hope she and the children don’t go anywhere in public. I really hope they don’t go at all. Those children’s faces will be plastered all over the media and KP will probably hire bad actors to harass them.
I can’t read all of the screeds against Meghan, it’s just garbage. Kudos to all of you for reading it all, I’m just seeing a dumpster fire floating down the street most of the time.
I continue to believe that Charles’ treatment of Harry and his family is a black eye for Charles as a person, as a figurehead of a church, and also for his reign. People sure do protest him a lot. Funny how nobody protests Harry.
They haven’t considered that the visit of this entire family might be related to something connected with Queen Elizabeth, which is possible!
It seems pretty obvious there’s been a thaw between Harry and Charles and even some co-ordination (Ukraine, anti-semitism, for example). Harry seems to be sharing his calendar but is Charles well-intentioned?Or is it just about pissing off William, who’s been briefing for two years about how he’ll be a better king. I fear Harry is being used as a pawn in the obvious Charles/William feud, but I also hope that the thaw has brought Harry a bit of peace.
Hoping Charles meets with the whole family, including Meghan, and that they stay with the Spencers. I can’t imagine Harry agreeing to a visit with the kids and Charles if Meghan is excluded.
They are not obliged to release a statement. Hopefully they don’t bother. Why would Meghan ever go back there?