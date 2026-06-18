Sykes: Prince William & Kate ‘absolutely loathe’ the Sussexes & still ‘blame Meghan’

There was such an excited buzz around the royal beat yesterday as every royal reporter tried to confirm the news that the entire Sussex family would travel to the UK next month. I still don’t know if it’s actually happening, but maybe we have to read the tea leaves on this one, and the absence of a denial from Camp Sussex is arguably a confirmation that the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will all visit the UK for the first time since 2022. Prince Harry has made no secret of his desire to bring his kids over to spend time with their grandfather, and it is what it is. Anyway, the buzz. These people are falling all over themselves with glee that they get to dive headfirst into smearing Harry and Meghan. They’re all taking this July visit as a platform to abuse the Sussexes like the good old days.
Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has been blasted as an act of desperation while Prince William will be furious, experts say. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to travel to Britain with Prince Harry and their two children within weeks in what could be a “dangerous moment” for the Royal Family. The Sussexes will travel from Montecito, California, for Harry’s one-year countdown party for the Invictus Games, his signature charitable initiative for wounded soldiers.
But speaking to Bronte Coy on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, TV host Mark Dolan cast doubt on their motivations, saying it’s a clear message they “want to be back in the Royal fold”.
He said: “I mean, it’s something Harry could have jumped on a Zoom and said, okay, folks, a year to go. Good luck, let’s go for it. Why are they all coming for what is a nothing burger? I believe it’s an act of desperation. Meghan is impervious to shame.”
Dolan explained his reasoning, saying the couple’s “business enterprises are struggling” and they therefore want to “recalibrate with Royal credentials”. He continued to say that Meghan is “in a pickle across the board” and the move demonstrates “they need to be part of the Royal family again”.
“They need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status, they need the elevated position it gives them because at the moment, we’ve seen that Meghan’s popularity is dropping in the United States,” he said. “So it’s a great moment for them and a terrible blow for Team Wales. Prince William will be furious”.
Coy asked Daily Beast European editor at large, Tom Sykes, whether there’s a chance tensions could be put aside and the “kids could all get together”. But he blasted the remarks as “incredibly self-serving” and didn’t think the visit would help improve relations.
“The idea that this is some random cause of sadness to them is so, is such a manipulation of what the sequence of what actually happened,” he said. “I’ve been told very frankly, by friends of William and Catherine, that they absolutely loathe them. They completely blame Meghan for what has happened.”
Dolan also warned that Harry and Meghan’s return could spell “a dangerous moment” for the Royal Family. He said: “It’s an existential moment, because with Harry and Meghan coming back into the royal fold, as you say, with the subtle blessing of the king, we have more material for Spare Two. This time it’s personal, the follow-up book. More material for the second season of the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix. More material for Meghan’s forthcoming memoir, Meghan, My Story. They are feeding the monster.”
Tom Sykes: “I’ve been told very frankly, by friends of William and Catherine, that they absolutely loathe them. They completely blame Meghan for what has happened.” Literally NO ONE has suggested that Harry wants to see William, or that anyone wants the cousins to get together. Harry’s statements have always been about seeing his father, and bringing the kids over to see Charles. That’s it. And that’s why William and his lackeys are screaming bloody murder and punching walls. Keep in mind that William will soon be 44 years old, and he’s still playing these childish games of “Meghan has cooties, I hate her so much!”
Anyway, as I read through all of these excited rage-athons, it struck me that all of these royalists fear that their hateful predictions are going to blow up in their faces yet again. Just like Australia, just like Nigeria, just like Canada and Germany and Colombia. Just like all of Harry’s solo visits to the UK as well, where real people are always happy to see him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
FWIW Sykes went to school with William. Whenever Sykes speaks, its actually William.
I guess, some ppl are just built to be jealous, vicious creatures. William hates Meghan because she enhanced Harry’s life and thwarted the “spare” trajectory. William, Sykes, Kate, they are all pathological and are, in the end, their own punishment. Imagine being so bitter after so many years!!!
Yep. I absolutely agree with you here.
I think he is also “ Old Etonian” on TikTok.
Well, one thing might be true here: William will be crashing out, probably he already started. I guess he & Kate will be rousted from their workless day routine.
I’m guessing the Sussex kids will not make public appearances, but will see KCIII privately. I wonder what Camilla is plotting around that. Also, this might be a pre-Invictus visit vs. post-Invictus, as the media will be expecting it then. So much coordination surrounding this trip! RAVEC might not confirm their coverage at all.
Sykes is 54 is that possible that he was schoolmates?
Sorry. I meant to say they went to the same school and have MANY friends in common. It has been well-known since William was young-ish, that Sykes is his very own mouthpiece.
No. Sykes was long gone by the time William started at Eton – I actually think Sykes was expelled so didn’t graduate from Eton.
But Sykes does have connections in the aristo world and I do think that William is one of his sources. But they are not friends and did not go to school “together.”
@Becks1, yes, Sykes was expelled from Eton before graduation. He wrote a whole book about his history with drink and drugs. He does still have old Etonian connections, though, and his sisters especially Plum Sykes travel in those circles (isn’t that where Sykes got his scoop on Rose?). But yes, Willy is probably also shouting down the phone at Sykes, or gets Knauf to shout for him.
I’ve actually wondered if Sykes is on KP’s “social media” payroll that we can’t see. Since Sykes was kicked out of the rota a year ago, he’s needed to earn a living somehow. Just speculation, but Sykes’ substack probably brings in a lot of £ from haters and KP’s bots, so maybe that’s how KP pays him.
If these words are willie’s, they show an immature, desperate, bitter man. The report makes angry and lazy look like the entitled brats that they are. I guess they are banking on getting the approval of the lowlifes who live to spew racist hate. The royals really are getting in bed with the lowest of creatures.
🎯 Willy and Kate have only themselves to blame for letting themselves be outshone by a couple with an actual work ethic, and for driving the Sussexes out by siccing their social media hate bots and the tabloids on the Sussexes.
The solution is right in front of Willy and Kate: work a lot harder and take measures to stop looking like such hypocrites wrt your housing and environment charities. Oh, and call off your bot and tabloid dogs.
But who wants to work harder, stop using those helicopters, or downsize a home or three? Instead, Kate and Willy will just continue to rage and whine about the Sussexes.
Don’t know why, but it *so* feels to me, at this point, the BM *and* Willie are like toddlers who threw years’ long tantrums, and it’s been going on for sooooo long, at this point, that even though they don’t want “the toy” anymore, they just can’t stop crying, screaming, and kicking. It’s become patterned, pathological behavior that they just can’t stop.
Willie will be 90 yrs old, on his deathbed, and his last words will be how much he “loathes” H&M.
I also think Bulliam hates Meghan because he was really into her (when watching suits) and then suddenly his brother starts dating her, he absolutely realizes how she’s 10 leagues above himself and his wife and he’s simply not able to process that. Therefore she needs to be punished (and harry as well of course). It’s a weird and ugly but not uncommon sexist trait of unfulfilled possessive behavior and jealousy – especially for him as future king. And there quite certainly is a racist component as well.
Honestly so done with the royal bellyaching. The Waleses do nothing, provide no value, and do not act inspirationally in any way, shape, or form.
Well past time to revoke the Duchy money from these two and banish them to the Isle of Wight. She likes boats, and it’s well past time Billy Basher got in the sea.
Ok and water is wet , mtcheew
IKR! Breaking news Peg still hates his charismatic brother and his wife!!
I will never get why no one ever says to these idiots you are angry at her for a book she didn’t write? Okay. Have a good day.
And the Sussexes are not struggling, business-wise, financially, or otherwise. That was fake news, as usual (debunked). There’s no evidence whatsoever that Meghan’s writing her memoir and Harry wouldn’t need new material anyway as there are those 400 pages he didn’t include in Spare (probably dynamite) 😂
I think the Royal Rota need them to be broke and unhappy so bad it’s unreal.
There was a cartoon published on theweek.com in January of 2020, immediately after the Sussexes announced they were leaving, that shows Meghan and Harry as poor, homeless, and begging outside Buckingham Palace. The British establishment simply cannot accept that is never going to happen. It just eats them up inside.
I think it’s more, they’re mad she *hasn’t* written a book, because they want to scream at her about it.
Ultimately they’re livid that she doesn’t give them the time of day, and pays them all dust.
The knives came out after the successful launch of the together book. It was an amazing achievement but it thoroughly pissed off members of the rota, particularly Dickie Arbiter. Looking back, I believe Princess Anne may have been peeved too. She’s always touted as the hardest worker of the RF but this cookbook was spectacular!
Shortly after that came the Telegraph hit piece linking the kitchen mosque to ISIS.
The part of Spare that really hit me was the part where Harry talks about how psyched he was to be an uncle, and how he was looking forward to spending time with his niece and nephews and then… it never happened. Just like he was looking forward to having his last supper on the eve of his wedding (not the bachelor party) with his older brother. And that… never happened. I have had similar experiences with family members, where you tell yourself, ok, it’s been rough at times, it’s been difficult, or awkward, but we’re family. This is when it comes together. And… it doesn’t. And that’s usually the tipping point. Because you just realise people have been stringing you along the whole time. Which completely inverts the dynamic. The mask drops. Then you really don’t owe these people anything. You can stop chasing them. You can stop chasing their approval, you can stop suppressing your resentment at their indifference, you can stop inventing explanations as to why your needs always come last, like you’re an inconvenience. Harry might have had a revelation that he never really did have a brother. And that would fit with everything we’ve seen and everything he’s told us. So he has no reason to feel bad. But William? William has been unmasked. And he has to blame someone. Just not himself. Duh. Eye roll.
That part made me really sad too. It was like Harry was constantly looking for that familial bond and closeness and it never materialized – and he was hoping for it all the way up to his wedding – for something, anything to show that William actually loved him.
Is it any wonder he had a found family in Botswana, and that he leans so heavily into his own family with Meghan? That is what he always wanted. He wanted a wife that he could hold hands with as they walked down the sidewalk. he wants to be cheesy over holidays and anniversaries and to snuggle and watch movies together and all of that.
Everyone who says that he misses royal life has never listened to what he says, because he’s made it clear his current life is what he always wanted.
@Becks1 “It was like Harry was constantly looking for that familial bond and closeness and it never materialized – and he was hoping for it all the way up to his wedding – for something, anything to show that William actually loved him.”
That’s the part people ALWAYS overlook. Harry didn’t really have anyone who cared for him after Diana died. Charles was ice cold and joked about not being his father, Camilla was/is a witch who probably despised Diana’s children, William wanted to pretend he wasn’t Harry’s brother at school and then basically ignored him until it was time for photos, and Kate was probably liked Harry but could only do as much as William saw fit. I think Meghan entering the picture probably pissed her off quite a bit though.
Harry finally found someone who appears to be his soul mate. When he finally found someone to make him happy, the royal family tried to pull the rug from under him. Of course he was going to choose Meghan over his family. His family didn’t behave like most family behaves. They didn’t seem to care about him until he got engaged.
@YankeeDoodles I completely agree with you that despite H knowing all his life that he came second in every way to Bully and that the rare times that Bully gave H what he asked for without H having to “bend the knee” was because it benefitted Bully, H nevertheless was always grateful when Bully condescended to be nice to him. It irked me so much!
The example you cited where H was looking forward to having his last supper as a single man, with his older brother on the eve of his wedding and Bully failed to show, also gutted me. I noticed that after failing to show up for that dinner with H (as H had done for him when he got married) Bully did turn up afterwards that night so that he and H could go greet the folks who had lined up and were waiting to greet them. Like H, I also believe that Bully only did that because he got an earful from betty or the men in grey, not for H’s benefit, but for the benefit of the crown vis-a-vis all the people who had been waiting for that little ritual.
But I do believe H was fully reconciled to the fact that he never really had a brother in Bully by the time he had that interview with Stephen Colbert and said his rel/ship with Bully was “SPACE.” And this was further emphasized by the time H gave that interview to the BBC in which he expressed being devastated by the things he had discovered about his family’s role in not only ostracizing he andhis family from the royal gold but deliberately putting he and his family in danger.
It is my belief that H is now under no illusion that Bully is not only his nemesis, but an existential threat. Rmbr: all the words those creatures use in describing H&M as being a threat to the monarchy, is pure projection. And the increasing hysteria coming from Bully’s proxies like psychoTom, is them being frustrated that their smear-and-destroy campaign isnt giving them the results they want.
Hold on. I thought Harry and Meghan were grifters and liars and everyone in Hollywood hates them and no one wants to work with them.
So how are they getting a Season 2? How is Meghan getting a book deal? How is Harry getting another book deal? And if it’s all lies then it’s not going to sell. Right??????
God these people are so utterly terrified. And Sykes just gets worse and worse.
This guy is asking why Invictus is doing the same event in the one year run up that they have been doing? And somehow because they are coming over for one year to go like they have the three previous games, it’s because Meghan is shameless??!!
Also, what do they blame Meghan for? Giving Harry the impetus to leave as he had been saying he’d like to do for years before they even met? In printed and recorded interviews? Supporting him as he told his own story via podcasts, interviews and memoirs? Showing him that love can come without restrictions and imbalance?
And yes, these people are terrified they will have Australia 2.0 in a month. They have spent everyday telling the world how Harry and especially Meghan are hated in the UK. And them not coming over has worked in their favor, because they can pretend that it was true and Meghan was afraid. But like everything else it’s projection. They are afraid because it isn’t true.
As for William, he’s a perennial tantrum having toddler. He can’t stand that he can’t ban Harry, that Harry isn’t interested in seeing him, and Harry is coming to the UK to support his own developed and massively successful endeavor.
That part. Asking why he can’t do the one year to go in a zoom call. What is he talking about??? Harry has never done that with the IG. He did the one year events in-person in Vancouver and for the one before. What a ridiculous take. And business failures? Ummm, asever’s green matcha jam bundle sold out yesterday. These people are just making shit up.
That part was insulting. He called it a “nothing burger.” Harry went to the one year to go events for Invictus in The Hague when Archie was a few days old. THAT’S how much this means to him.
“I’ve been told very frankly, by friends of William and Catherine, that they absolutely loathe them. They completely blame Meghan for what has happened.”
Their ‘friends’ make W and K sound mentally unbalanced. It is only, according to a journalist, that Kate was concerned about the colour of Archie’s skin. If they were not concerned about the skin colour they would just treat it as another silly comment from a journalist, and joke with Meghan about the comment.
The ” blame Meghan” part in these stories always highlights the biggest telling point to me. They are angry because they see Meghan as upsetting the apple cart, that was Harry being their workhorse, buffer, and scapegoat. Who cares that he was miserable and longed for his own family. As long as he was there to take the burden off of them it was a perfect arrangement.
And the fact that he chose his wife and family over them. William and Kate will never forgive Meghan for her existence and they will never forgive Harry for exposing them to be the lazy, petty, cruel, intellectually incurious lightweights they are that are now expected to explain themselves.
“Who cares that he [Harry] was miserable and longed for his own family.”
The thing is, most of that family is/have probably been miserable and unhappy for one reason or another for years. So why would they care if Harry was happy or not? You can almost hear Charles saying, “We’ve all been through it, dear boy.” Three of TQ’s children were unhappy enough to get divorced, who knows what the story really is with Edward and Sophie, what’s actually doing with Anne and Tim, and there’s the massive Andrew mess. Anne and Sophie are routinely ignored when they’re out doing “royal work”. Charles may be settled with Camilla but he’s angry at not being loved by the public as he thinks he deserves. Everyone apart from Will is dependent on the largesse of the monarch, and Charles (with sidekick Camilla) is not only different from QEII, but Will will undoubtedly be worse. And in the short term, not having Harry around to manipulate and to cover for him has ramped up Will’s rage (and Kate’s jealousy) for everyone to deal with.
I think everyone would be happier if they thought Harry was still there suffering along with the rest of them. That he’s not is obviously Meghan’s fault.
Blaming the vicitms is disgusting. Meghan didn’t like being villified over a lie Kate told. She didn’t like the racists attacks. Harry didn’t like security being pulled when they were receiving death threats from unhinged racists. He didn’t like being assaulted by William. And for that, THEY are the villains?
The royal family and their sycophants in the press can go and f– off.
The way they go on about “Meghan/the Sussexes’ popularity is declining!” reminds me of Trump’s obession with ratings.
All the emotional support polls claim to demonstrate the popularity of the BRF, but when they show up for an event? Crickets. Bussed-in school children. More “not my king” protesters than supporters. The Sussexes don’t commission polls, and I have yet to see a one that’s actually FROM THE US that shows them to be so despised. They know they have a strong core of supporters here. And when they show up, anywhere in the world, people go wild for them. So…
Actually, I have seen an increase of support for Meghan on social media. I think more people are disgusted by the excessive hate towards her and those shady AI accounts that turn over lies packaged as articles written by reporters that don’t exist. Their hate campaign is backfiring. Some Reddit subs also turned the conversation and raised questions about the royals, and this site here has a great impact too. There’s also the blog Feminegra and a very popular TikTok/IG guy (I forgot his name, Meghan gifted him with some of her products).
More and more celebrities have been going through what I consider smear campaigns, some to lesser degrees than others, but there’s a common thread. The victims are almost always women or poc. And so many times, as people are coming to their defense, people are citing Meghan Markle. It’s become a thing. People will say hey why are they treating this person like Meghan Markle got treated. It’s become shorthand for a smear campaign. And as people rally around whoever it is that is the current smear campaign victim, their supporters quickly get gaslighted and called bullies, just as the sussex squad were called bullies. For basically trying to defend a poc or woman from a smear campaign. It’s fascinating to watch, and exhausting. Meghan’s case is of course unique bc there the whole BM and royal system but it really provided a model for people to spot the patterns.
Blah, blah, blah, whatever. But nothingburger? A celebration for veterans is nothing? And there is always a one-year before visit – why should Birmingham be different?
That part struck me too. These people are angry Harry isn’t just phoning it in like the rest of the RF. A zoom call? Sorry, that’s the other brother.
“They completely blame Meghan for what has happened” Oh my, the projection! I will always contend that H blames W for M miscarrying during The Mail trial thanks to his 11th hour intervention via Knauf. This incident, IMO, is primarily why H has never expressed a desire to reconcile with W specifically. Would W even have had the decency to reach out to H after finding out about the pregnancy loss?
Atp, I’m here for the crashouts. Remember last year when Harry showed up for just one week and William lost it. That will be nothing in comparison to this. It’s just getting started.
The only thing that gets these two bone heads in the news… Is complaining about Harry and Megan?
More Sussex doomscrolling. Let’s wait and see if the kids really make it to England and spare us all the “What will William do?” speculation.
Harry was going to find a way to leave regardless. He just did it with Meghan, is all. He was miserable in the firm. He left the family business to branch out on his own. Why they couldn’t just be cool with it, I don’t understand. Not everyone wants to work at dad’s job. He was the spare, and the heir has children, so what does it matter? Why did it even matter who he married, he wasn’t going to be King. They should have just wished them success and kept a house for them in the UK when they came to visit. This all could have been avoided if the royal family had handled things maturely. The biggest mistakes were not supporting his wife, not recognizing Harry’s need for freedom & independence, not respecting Harry as a person and treating him as a second class citizen compared to an older entitled brother, not giving him real love & affection after his mother died.
I wonder how WandK will react and handle it when either Charlotte or Louis want to do the same thing? Harry’s departure could have set a great blueprint for the Wales’ kids and could have kept the “family” together. But yet again the BRF let their jealousy, pettiness, and racism blind them to what an opportunity they had, either to help M&H or find an inclusive way for them to live more independently.
William and Kate appear to have genuinely believed that Harry’s role was to give them cover to not be full time royals, not do overseas trips on behalf of the government, and be criticized and served up to the tabloids as a human shield for themselves and their children. I think they both thought so low of him the thought this was an honorable choice. It’s remarkable to think that Harry and Meghan have been married for 8 years, and when William and Kate had been married for 8 yeats, they had only just moved back to London a year or so before and had only picked up “full time” royal duties.
I continue to be inspired by the Wails’ self awareness.
I always marvel at how terrible W&K come across in these articles.
If William had an iota of sense and chill, he would pretend to not care about the Sussexes. Instead, he stamps his feet and howls like a toddler.
It’s so true. Neither William nor Kate have been effortlessly cool a day in their lives and it really shows. In their own way, they are both the thinnest skinned try/hards.
“A dangerous moment” is a bit rich coming from the rota jackals feeding the hate-for-profit machine against the Sussexes
Yes, “dangerous” came when H&M and Doria were followed and intimidated by a bunch of black, unmarked vehicles in New York, and notice how quickly that the incident was no longer discussed? Or investigated? These people and their shitty rota become more hateful and dangerous by the day. I have no idea how they can even look at themselves in the mirror.
I still hate that Whoopi, without learning the facts, made fun of their situation. She has a huge platform and the other hosts joined in. The investigation concluded that yes, there was danger, and “The View” never corrected it. They also never invited her to the panel as a guest. A smart, outspoken woman like Meghan would shine and get tremendous publicity for the show. Whoopi reveres the Royals just because Chuck was nice to her.
Harry needs to move on. I guess the Scooters feel they are protected by all their own publicity. Harry and Meghan’s kids should avoid Uncle Scooter and Aunt Keen.
Of course Keen feels she did nothing wrong letting fake story about Meghan “making her cry” stay in the media. And Scooter did nothing wrong with the surprise attack against his brother and going on about removing titles.
All of their constant attempts to throw dirt -ANY dirt – ALL the dirt – on Meghan are extremely childish, aren’t they? These people have big problems and it’s not Meghan.
As much as they loathe each other?
Well…you said a word. ☝🏾
No. Of course not that much.
F Willy and kitty . Kitty can’t get over the fact that harry is in love with his wife and not her . Willy can’t get over the fact that Meghan is forever harry and he will never stand a chance with her . So we are left with two bitter B, who don’t love each other but have no choice but o star together because it suits one image of a family man and the other because she has nowhere to go and her parents are broke azzes
These headlines are actually sickening, and I hate to say that. Do WanK and Sykes actually think it’s good press to publicly decare that you hate your own brother? Really? And year after year at that. The heirs and their sycophantic rota are downright vile, truly.
It boggles the mind that the rota and the Firm double down on these briefings that make WanK look utterly racist and juvenile. It’s giving adolescent vibes and is such a horrible PR strategy to insist that you “absolutely loathe” the Sussexes. Is racism so popular, not to mention ACCEPTABLE, in the UK? I mean, there’s plenty of racism in the US, but our media tries to downplay it, not elevate it the way the British media seems to enjoy doing. Does the Firm think that all it has to do is deny being racist with one side of its mouth while spewing misogyny and bigotry with the other? Make it make sense.
These people couldn’t reason themselves out of a wet paper sack.
Pretty sure in Meghan’s world the Wales do not exist. Her complete silence on them and the rest of those folks suggests this to me. Meghan is so far removed from those creeps it is as though she never landed on that island.
I do NOT understand why someone doesn’t take Willy Boy aside and tell him how bonkers he’s making himself look.
Because anyone who does that is signing up for a violent ass kicking.
Imagine being the biggest haters of the most success people to ever be associated with that dreadful and useless family. They need Harry and Meghan to attach themselves too for any type of
relevance at all. Kate and Will are absolute scum of the earth and will continue to fail brilliantly.
All this hate unmerited and undiluted after years of separation is aging W and K. Both need intensive therapy to let go enough baggage to fill several castles. How about living and let live? Concentrate on doing something worthwhile with their vast unearned income to help others? Focus on nurturing their children and give up trying to harm your niece and nephew and their parents.
William and Kate, and/or the royalist media, are going to pay for hecklers if and when the Sussexes come over.
Blame Meghan for WHAT?
Harry was happier on the front lines in Afghanistan than when he was with his viper’s nest of a family. Will wanted a doormat and he honestly thought that’d work out? How dumb is he? He seriously thought Harry would NEVER defend his own actions?
Two tears in a bucket for this spoiled racist manchild.
Yep, he wanted Harry to be his perpetual wingman but was he there for him? Didn’t William tell Harry when they were first at school – you don’t know me? If William feels betrayed he at least has to acknowledge that HE is a major part of the reason why Harry felt he needed to go. Charles should’ve straightened William out long ago. I don’t know how much Diana knew at the time, and she’s not here anymore, so it really did fall on Charles to be like look, your brother is the only sibling you have, and if you want him in your corner for your whole life, you better treat him with respect. You aren’t deserving of loyalty just because you’re the heir. You have to cherish that relationship. YOU have to be there for him. This is so basic.
That quote from Mark Dolan shows a bad attitude toward the Invictus Games. It sounds like he doesn’t respect veterans.
Up to few weeks ago, these people were saying Meghan would never return to the UK and that she hates the country. Now they’re saying she’s desperate to return to the royal fold. The delusion.
Back in the beginning, there was a blurb that William had a celebrity crush on Meghan before Harry even met her – he had seen her on the show Suits. These actions make me wonder if that was true. That maybe William expected Meghan to swan over the fact that he was the future king – his whole life he had been told he was superior to Harry, and she didn’t feel that way.
So the loathsome duo loathe two very kind and charitable good people? That’s on Kate and William Middleton. Says more about the jealous, vicious, lazy leftovers than anything else.
Blame Meghan for what, exactly?
Mark Dolan is a right wing wacko who cut up a face mas at the height of COVID and was too talentless and boring to keep a show on GB News.
British media etc are assholes, but it may not be a bad idea for a dry run to see what to expect during Invictus Games.
Pop in on Pop either with or without Meghan + the kids then spend some time with the Spencers. They’d all be safe and Harry could share a little “Britain” with the kids.