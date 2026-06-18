Sykes: Prince William & Kate ‘absolutely loathe’ the Sussexes & still ‘blame Meghan’

There was such an excited buzz around the royal beat yesterday as every royal reporter tried to confirm the news that the entire Sussex family would travel to the UK next month. I still don’t know if it’s actually happening, but maybe we have to read the tea leaves on this one, and the absence of a denial from Camp Sussex is arguably a confirmation that the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will all visit the UK for the first time since 2022. Prince Harry has made no secret of his desire to bring his kids over to spend time with their grandfather, and it is what it is. Anyway, the buzz. These people are falling all over themselves with glee that they get to dive headfirst into smearing Harry and Meghan. They’re all taking this July visit as a platform to abuse the Sussexes like the good old days.

Meghan Markle’s return to the UK has been blasted as an act of desperation while Prince William will be furious, experts say. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to travel to Britain with Prince Harry and their two children within weeks in what could be a “dangerous moment” for the Royal Family. The Sussexes will travel from Montecito, California, for Harry’s one-year countdown party for the Invictus Games, his signature charitable initiative for wounded soldiers. But speaking to Bronte Coy on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive, TV host Mark Dolan cast doubt on their motivations, saying it’s a clear message they “want to be back in the Royal fold”. He said: “I mean, it’s something Harry could have jumped on a Zoom and said, okay, folks, a year to go. Good luck, let’s go for it. Why are they all coming for what is a nothing burger? I believe it’s an act of desperation. Meghan is impervious to shame.” Dolan explained his reasoning, saying the couple’s “business enterprises are struggling” and they therefore want to “recalibrate with Royal credentials”. He continued to say that Meghan is “in a pickle across the board” and the move demonstrates “they need to be part of the Royal family again”. “They need the optics, they need the titles, they need the status, they need the elevated position it gives them because at the moment, we’ve seen that Meghan’s popularity is dropping in the United States,” he said. “So it’s a great moment for them and a terrible blow for Team Wales. Prince William will be furious”. Coy asked Daily Beast European editor at large, Tom Sykes, whether there’s a chance tensions could be put aside and the “kids could all get together”. But he blasted the remarks as “incredibly self-serving” and didn’t think the visit would help improve relations. “The idea that this is some random cause of sadness to them is so, is such a manipulation of what the sequence of what actually happened,” he said. “I’ve been told very frankly, by friends of William and Catherine, that they absolutely loathe them. They completely blame Meghan for what has happened.” Dolan also warned that Harry and Meghan’s return could spell “a dangerous moment” for the Royal Family. He said: “It’s an existential moment, because with Harry and Meghan coming back into the royal fold, as you say, with the subtle blessing of the king, we have more material for Spare Two. This time it’s personal, the follow-up book. More material for the second season of the Harry and Meghan documentary on Netflix. More material for Meghan’s forthcoming memoir, Meghan, My Story. They are feeding the monster.”

[From The Sun]

Tom Sykes: “I’ve been told very frankly, by friends of William and Catherine, that they absolutely loathe them. They completely blame Meghan for what has happened.” Literally NO ONE has suggested that Harry wants to see William, or that anyone wants the cousins to get together. Harry’s statements have always been about seeing his father, and bringing the kids over to see Charles. That’s it. And that’s why William and his lackeys are screaming bloody murder and punching walls. Keep in mind that William will soon be 44 years old, and he’s still playing these childish games of “Meghan has cooties, I hate her so much!”

Anyway, as I read through all of these excited rage-athons, it struck me that all of these royalists fear that their hateful predictions are going to blow up in their faces yet again. Just like Australia, just like Nigeria, just like Canada and Germany and Colombia. Just like all of Harry’s solo visits to the UK as well, where real people are always happy to see him.