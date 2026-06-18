Princess Kate stayed subdued at Ascot, while Carole Middleton looked drunk

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at Ascot Day 2 (Wednesday). Princess Kate repeated a bright yellow Roksanda dress but added a very large new hat. She looked fine? At Trooping the Colour and Garter Day, her icy glare was raging, but she seemed much more chilled out at Ascot. Considering it was Kate’s first time at Ascot since 2023, she actually seemed pretty comfortable. Hello Magazine even had footage of Kate dropping into two curtsies for King Charles and Camilla. Camilla looked like she was bitching out Kate though.
I wonder if Carole Middleton’s presence at Ascot was good or bad for Kate. We know she’s super-close to her mother, who probably picked out Kate’s Ascot outfit the night before. We also know that Kate warmly greeted Carole and Alizee Thevenet in the royal box. But Carole was socializing in the royal box without her daughter, and let me tell you, Carole once again got drunk as a skunk. Her bleary eyes really tell the whole story, to me at least. At one point, Carole was chatting with Lady Sarah Chatto and Carole actually put her peasant hands on Lady Sarah’s FACE. I don’t know a lot about etiquette, but I would never touch someone’s face at an event like this.
I also think it’s interesting that Carole now makes regularly public appearances at Ascot, Wimbledon and other public events without her husband. Over the years, we’ve heard some rumors about Carole and Mike’s marriage struggles, but I think they’re staying together for the sake of Kate’s future queen-consort role.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Ascot, UK. 17 June, 2026. King Charles III and Catherine, Princess of Wales greet during the Royal Procession ahead of the racing on Day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.,Image: 1110764499, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Bart Lenoir/Avalon
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Ascot, UK. 17 June, 2026. Catherine, Princess of Wales attends Day 2 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse.,Image: 1110773494, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Bart Lenoir/Avalon
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17/06/2026, Ascot, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales attend Day Two of Royal Ascot.,Image: 1110823800, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/06/2026, Ascot, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales attend Day Two of Royal Ascot.,Image: 1110823810, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/06/2026, Ascot, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales attend Day Two of Royal Ascot.,Image: 1110823820, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/06/2026, Ascot, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales present the trophy to the winners of the Prince of Wales Stakes on Day Two of Royal Ascot.,Image: 1110823844, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend Day 2 of Royal Ascot 2026 Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 17 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton and Alizee Thevenet
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Lady Sarah Chatto
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals attend day two of Royal Ascot 2026 at Ascot Racecourse
Featuring: Carole Middleton
Where: Ascot, United Kingdom
When: 17 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
Last time it was Princess Anne.
What on earth makes this awful woman think she can just go around mauling people like this, let alone the royal family?
Is it some sort of horrid power play?
What a fool.
Yes, @SomeonePInchedMyUserName, (Love your tag!), it’s a power move. A lot of “affection” is coded power moves, if you grow up in a family structured around a narcissistic mother who angles to seize the spotlight in her own imagination, that’s always shining on someone, so it must be her. Always. In the theatre that is my soul, I always play the starring role, to quote The Police. Mothers like this need to be seen as mother of the year, every year, making every sacrifice; the irony is, they rarely even notice when their daughters are suicidally anguished or desperate merely for acknowledgment. Sons, that’s another story. Narcissism has weird quirk, which is that it tends to exacerbate the Freudian parent /child dynamics, Ödipus, etc.
Drunk Carole Middleton putting her hands on Lady Sarah. Sarah should have slapped her.
Abd don’t forget smug BANKRUPT Mummy Middleton STILL owes tons of money to small businesses who she left struggling….
British reference: was Ma Midds doing an impression of Eric Morecambe’s face slap of his lifelong comedy partner, Ernie Wise!? Let’s just say , that is a bold choice for someone you barely know at Ascot! Unless like Will and Kate she arrogantly face slaps people and just pretends it’s a homage to Morecambe and Wise?!
That looks like Lady Sarah that she’s pawing. Ma Middleton trying to get a hold of Princess Margaret’s earrings?
I’m still a fan of the hat and dress combo, I just wish she’d worn a better slip underneath it, with the wind it gets very clingy at times.
As for Carole, alcohol and nerves can lead to some people being very ‘more’ and this seems to be her, losing sight of all social boundaries. If I was her I’d stay sober in these settings but I guess whatever negotiate have happened have left her feeling extremely secure in her position. Only time will tell if that assumption is well founded or not.
Same. I thought this yellow worked. Is everything about it perfect? Nope. But it’s more interesting than dull and muted coat dresses. That’s all I’ve got.
On the drinking front. Did anyone get photos of William? Bc I would imagine that’s something that bonds the two together. Last year he was sitting with his friends drinking beer. Everyone seems to have a drink at these events. The trick is to keep one drink the whole time rather than downing many. I think I saw a clip of people drunkenly fighting in the stands at ascot, away from the royals of course. So it seems to be a part of the day.
day drinking in the sun in warm weather like that also requires a lot of water in between and you rarely see anyone drinking water in these pics.
When I was a student one of my friends lived near Newmarket so in the summer we’d got to Newmarket Nights which was racing from maybe 3/4pm then a band around 8pm and they took down all the barriers as the stage was in the members part. The rich/posh folk absolutely hammered on champagne dancing to Spandau Ballet minus the Kemps or Girls Aloud was always a big part of the entertainment.
So yes, clearly a strong drinking culture.
Yeah I don’t mind this look overall. I wish the dress was maybe an inch or two shorter, and that she was wearing a slip or something underneath, but overall its a very Ascot look (I dont love the netting on the hat or the earrings but alas, its still Kate.)
Carole’s behavior in public seems like its getting weirder and weirder. Don’t touch people on their faces. I’m the opposite of a germaphobe and I’m very physical in how I interact with people (touching on the arms or something) and I would never EVER touch someone on the face like this. She did it to Princess Anne last year. It’s gross and its invasive.
I just don’t get this at all. How miserable yourself might be to get drunk in the morning ? That too in 2026 where medicines, therapy everything they have access too with public paying for their lifestyle. Can’t they just get help instead of being in this victim mentality ? Woe me attitude.
On side note is kate cancer is bad ? Because she looks way worst than her usual self. That’s why billy is trying to give her whatever she wants ?
Carole did the same thing to Anne last year, didn’t she? I wonder if she drinks heavily due to her nerves about her welcome. You would think after 15 years of marriage and over twenty as the mother of ” the girlfriend” she would feel more at ease in these people presence, but who knows how tentative things are behind the scenes? They have been iced out and banished before.
And Kate. Man, they just aren’t going to say anything are they? That wispy hair on her arms though.
Does anybody else see a reddish-brown streak on the inside of Kate’s right arm? It’s vertical, runs parallel with her arm. It reminds me of betadine, but can’t see the reason for it. I don’t think it’s self-tanner, because she very clearly has a natural tan. I’m seeing things. 🤷♀️
i am confident that Thug Tindall thinks Carole is a right laff and that she’s up for a game of beer pong anytime!
I don’t think carole can be totally secure. It depends on scooters whims
All the protocol watchers seem silent over Mitts Middleton. So in summary, coloured nail polish is a protocol breach but putting your maulers all over royals is fine.
The bodice could use some minor tweaks to fit a bit better, but I kinda like the dress? I think she actually looks nice in bright colors like this. And SHE PUT HER HAIR UP, YOU GUYS!!1!!1! Oh my God, hallelujah. See how much more sophisticated and grown-up she looks?! I’d prefer something a little sleeker, but it’s a start.
And Carole, keep your damn hands to yourself. I’m a “don’t touch me” person, and I’d have slapped it away immediately. Even people who ARE touchy-feely usually don’t want you to touch their face!
I’m sure I would have flinched backward & put up my hands, why on earth would she do such a thing?! And to Princess Margaret’s daughter?! Margaret herself probably would have smacked her.
Not much you can do when Kate is like a wooden hanger underneath the chiffon. She’s beyond gaunt to verging on skeletal.
Can totally see why Michael doesn’t turn out for this ritual mortification any more.
Hope he had a nice day at peace indoors watching the test match.
The fellow next to Carole is her rumored boyfriend, isn’t he? He’s been with her to Cheltingham IIRC, the one where Carole paraded around her Kelly bag. Isn’t he some kind of abdominal specialty surgeon?
@ladyesther My first thought was that she brought her boyfriend again and they aren’t even hiding it any longer
Is this true? You are telling me that the perfect middle class family of the future consort queen,isn’t so perfect? They are always telling us that the Middleton family is so perfect, no divorce, nothing, unlike Meghan’s. Why doesn’t anyone report it? Imagine feeling so entitled and confident that nobody will mention it that she brings him to events openly.!
@First comment: apparently, infidelity is different when the aristos do it. And you know Carole thinks of herself as an aristo now.
Looking at photos of khate gurning for the cameras while no one pays attention to her, I wonder if deep down she probably feels pathetic and a fraud? The people around her must be talking about this behind her back. Although, she’s probably used to it but what a miserable existence apart from enjoying ill gotten and undeserved wealth & privileges.
Of course she believes she’s a fraud. First she copied Diana then Meghan came along, a woman who could articulate IN English. Her favor over clipped speech is another indicator. She’s just a try too hard than misses the mark.
Carole is always drunk at these kind of events – some people shouldn’t be allowed near free booze. As for the touchy feeliness, some people get very touchy when drunk and others do it for attention. The face cupping that she’s doing is a bit passive aggressive in a way as it can be interpreted as being dismissive / patronising – its the kind of thing a grandparent does to a small child when they’ve been cute.
Do Kate’s arms look bruised, or is that just weird shadows?
I’m seeing the same thing! What is that?! I swear there’s a brown streak on the inside of her right arm & I kinda see something similar on the left. Plus a weird tan line around the middle of her arms, around the elbow.
Her mother always manages to be awkward get drunk at every social event. She’s deeply uncomfortable around these Aristocats and she’s always trying to overcompensate for her humble beginnings. It’s amazing how Carole has a knack for embarrassing her daughter, and reminding everybody where they come from. It’s also glaring how nobody is interested in interacting with Kate. She has no allies and no community within that infrastructure. No one cares about her except her two youngest children.
How sad British society is that someone can be made to feel “less” than others who are just descendants of land robbers, looters and murderers from feudalism.
I’m going to give credit where credit is due. I actually think Kate looks really, really nice here. Maybe it’s because I’m a fan of yellow and I think it looks good on brunettes? But she looks good. The dress is pretty and flowy, as opposed to stiff and stuffy, and she always looks good in a hat/fascinator. Definitely one of her better looks as of late. As for Carole, of yeah, sauced.
I actually think Kate looks older than her own mother in one picture.
I’m talking about her clothes.
I imagine drinking at Ascot to the point you’re past tipsy is normal. Now I do think there’s a line between more than tipsy to so drunk you’re putting your hands on other people’s faces.
Does Carole get drunk at other events? If she does, I wonder if it’s because she knows she’s still not accepted by the aristos so she gets drunk enough to the point she can’t/doesn’t have to think about that.
I can see every tendon in Kate’s neck. And drunken face touching for Ma? Make it stop.
In the curtsy video, note how Kate shifts her clutch back and forth between her hands while talking to Charles. Anxious much?
Can you imagine being THAT anxious around your in-laws 20 YEARS into your relationship with your husband (who also often appears to make her quite anxious)? Why would she enter this marriage in the first place? Why does she stay in it? You can’t tell me any of it is worth constant discomfort and anxiety.
Honestly … I walk on eggshells with my in-laws at 16 years in. They are damaged people with personality disorders and they have caused a lot of trouble in my marriage. My mental health has suffered greatly – but you don’t always know the depth of the dysfunction until you’re married with children and then you can’t easily walk away. It’s a balancing act.
Instead of getting drunk at Ascot, Carole should be getting her daughter the help she needs.
I’ve always heard/thought it was poor etiquette to touch your OWN face in public.
It must be embarrassing for Kate if Carole is showing her up.
You can take the lush out of council housing, but you can’t take her drink cart away . Top upppp anyone 😄😄opps, I drank the whole cart .
My late mother grew up in council housing and she used to have a sherry at Xmas. So I’m not sure why it’s relevant. I am a very moderate drinker but I find the puritanical
attitude towards alcohol tedious. Heavy drinking is unhealthy and dangerous. But a bit tipsy at Ascot? Don’t care. Touching a royal’s face? Don’t care. Cheers Carole.
So what Kate wore a $3,700 hat? The people can afford it.
Can the people of Britain really afford it? The Royals, I mean. I have been seeing articles and interviews of late saying the GDP of Britain is about the same as Mississippi. Yes, our poorest state. If this is true they need to kick these people to the curb and start selling/renting what they can and open up the rest for tourists. Make some money. The royals will be fine because they have hundreds of millions in personal wealth, and I am not referring to the Duchy money, which they should lose.
Kate’s hat looks ridiculous and in no way matches that dress, even though it’s yellow. That’s all I got from this. No … wait. That photo of Will and Kate standing close together I think is photoshopped. They NEVER stand that close to each other; take a close look at it. These people become more loathsome by the day. #abolishthemonarchy
I think its the angle of the photo that makes them seem closer than they actually are.
I’d have to be drunk to endure Ascot. But I’m terrible at being able to detect that in other people. I’d think she was just extra all the time. 🤷♀️
I loathe when people other than my closest loved ones touch my head or face. It’s unsanitary and unsettling.
Ma Midds needs to take it down a notch.
Oh my god the picture of her man handling Lady Sarah was even worse than I thought it would be….and she used TWO HANDS.
Ugh how embarrassing.
In the words of the Lunatic Minaj: “wet wipes case a bum try to touch me, eww…”
I liked this dress and hat until I found out the Jane Taylor hat cost $3700! For a hat???
Wills looks like a cranky index finger.
Something I learned as a new teacher at a Bronx school: never touch a Hispanic student on the face. It’s extremely insulting to them. I don’t remember the context, but I always remembered the lesson. In fact, I can’t think of a context (except a close and loving relationship) in which that act would not be inappropriate. But drunken Ma Middleton takes liberties.
So the next time we see the Middletons called classy, let’s trot out these photos of Carole drunk at the ascot. Pretty unclassy behaviour, especially trying to touch Lady Sarah Chatto’s face.