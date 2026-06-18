Princess Kate stayed subdued at Ascot, while Carole Middleton looked drunk

Here are more photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales at Ascot Day 2 (Wednesday). Princess Kate repeated a bright yellow Roksanda dress but added a very large new hat. She looked fine? At Trooping the Colour and Garter Day, her icy glare was raging, but she seemed much more chilled out at Ascot. Considering it was Kate’s first time at Ascot since 2023, she actually seemed pretty comfortable. Hello Magazine even had footage of Kate dropping into two curtsies for King Charles and Camilla. Camilla looked like she was bitching out Kate though.

I wonder if Carole Middleton’s presence at Ascot was good or bad for Kate. We know she’s super-close to her mother, who probably picked out Kate’s Ascot outfit the night before. We also know that Kate warmly greeted Carole and Alizee Thevenet in the royal box. But Carole was socializing in the royal box without her daughter, and let me tell you, Carole once again got drunk as a skunk. Her bleary eyes really tell the whole story, to me at least. At one point, Carole was chatting with Lady Sarah Chatto and Carole actually put her peasant hands on Lady Sarah’s FACE. I don’t know a lot about etiquette, but I would never touch someone’s face at an event like this.

I also think it’s interesting that Carole now makes regularly public appearances at Ascot, Wimbledon and other public events without her husband. Over the years, we’ve heard some rumors about Carole and Mike’s marriage struggles, but I think they’re staying together for the sake of Kate’s future queen-consort role.

A wonderful day at Royal Ascot. W & C pic.twitter.com/JNScqg2crF — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 17, 2026