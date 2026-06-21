Telegraph: The Sussex family ‘will stay at a royal residence’ during their July visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are almost definitely planning to visit the UK in July, and it’s very likely that they’ll bring their children. Team Sussex still hasn’t confirmed anything, which I find interesting. Or maybe not, you know? We’ve always known that the palace leaks like a sieve, and here’s further evidence of that. What I find chilling is the idea that these stories are not completely coming from the palace though, that the leaks might be coming from police and/or government sources with knowledge of the arrangements around the visit. Given that Harry gave the police/Home Office 30 days notice (as he’s supposed to, to get security), the timing of all of these stories makes sense. So, now that the British media is riled up, it’s apparently time to reveal that King Charles apparently offered Prince Harry and his family some kind of royal accommodation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stay at a royal residence with their children when they return to the UK next month, The Telegraph can reveal. The family was offered both accommodation and security provision by the King in a move that signalled a clear desire to be reunited with his young grandchildren. Prince Harry had long planned to travel back to the UK to attend events marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games 2027 in Birmingham.But his decision to bring Meghan, as well as Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, was made only recently following assurances from Buckingham Palace. The invitation to stay within the security cordon of a royal residence meant the Duke felt confident enough to bring his wife and children back for the first time in four years. He is said to be looking forward to introducing them to family and friends as well as aspects of royal and British culture they do not experience growing up in Montecito, California. He had previously said that without adequate, state-backed protection they would not be safe, and that he could not risk putting them “in danger”. The Duke was offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace in 2024 but turned it down because he did not have police protection. The entrances and exits to the palace are so exposed he believed he would be a “sitting duck”. This time, however, the palace gave assurances that the family would also receive security. The full extent of that provision is not yet known. The Duke has not heard back from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec), the Home Office committee responsible for such decisions, despite sharing his travel plans within the allotted time frame. He will attend several events promoting the one-year countdown to Invictus as well as some involving his remaining patronages which include WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers. The Duchess’s attendance at the Invictus events has not been confirmed. However, she has been a staunch supporter of the initiative ever since making her first official appearance alongside the Duke at the 2017 Games in Toronto, regularly addressing the athletes and cheering them on from the stands. It is not yet known whether the children will be seen at any official events. The Duke and Duchess have long protected their privacy but are aware they cannot do so forever.

[From The Telegraph]

“The Duke and Duchess have long protected their privacy but are aware they cannot do so forever.” I find that chilling as well, it’s basically a slow reveal that the British press has put a bounty on photos of Archie and Lili’s faces. The British media will claim that “Harry and Meghan know that they can’t hide their kids forever.” Incidentally, I don’t believe Archie and Lili are going to any public events either. I think they’re being included on this trip specifically so they can spend time with Charles.

The Mail is already wondering aloud about which “royal residence” will be used to house the Sussex fam, and they suggest St. James’s Palace, Windsor Castle or Sandringham. Keep in mind, the Sussexes will be in Birmingham for two days, and I bet they’ll be staying in a hotel there. Then they’ll be in London for WellChild and maybe some other events, so… a London accommodation would probably be best for a day or two. It would be funny as hell if they went to Norfolk for a weekend with King Charles though. Prince William would completely lose his mind.