Royalist: Prince William threatens to ‘boycott Sandringham’ if the Sussexes come

It was one of the most obvious predictions, but still – as soon as we heard that the Sussex family plans to visit the UK next month, everyone knew that the Prince and Princess of Wales would spend the next four weeks thrashing around and throwing tantrums. Well, here we go. The opening salvo in what will be a month-long hissy fit from Prince William in particular. Incidentally, William’s 44th birthday is on Sunday and I’m sure all of his birthday profiles are going to be about how much he hates the Sussexes and how Harry is already dead to him. Forty-four years old and fueled solely by rage and hate. So, the opening salvo and preview of coming attractions comes via Tom Sykes’ Royalist Substack. Some lowlights from this exclusive: “Raging William Shuns Charles Over Harry and Meghan Invite.”
King Charles is happy about the Sussexes’ visit: The visit is being paid for by King Charles, who I am told is “happy” at the “outcome” which means he will get to meet his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in several years.
Prince William refused to attend a Trooping lunch: I also exclusively revealed on my podcast with guest Mark Dolan yesterday that William is so appalled by what he sees as his father’s betrayal that he refused to join a customary family lunch after Trooping the Color last weekend, and left the celebrations with his wife, Catherine and his three children immediately after the RAF flypast.
William’s threats: He will boycott “the big house” at Sandringham “for ever” if Harry and Meghan are invited there, as they have been lobbying to be allowed to for several weeks, one source said. And an extraordinary revelation just published in The Sun, that Charles is footing the bill for Harry and Meghan’s security detail during the trip, will infuriate Wiliam, who will see it as irrefutable evidence that his father, who he believes has been weak, has allowed himself to be emotionally blackmailed by Harry and Meghan into greenlighting them a VVIP visit.
The fatted calf: Charles’ friends have defended the king, with one telling me tonight that he was likely inspired by the Bible story of the prodigal son, saying, “It’s a happy outcome for the king. The fatted calf will be slaughtered.”
William is owed respect!! However friends of William said the King should support his heir and that he owes William more respect. The king’s offer to underwrite Harry’s security means that a still unresolved decision from RAVEC about Harry’s security becomes irrelevant—for now. The fact that Charles is paying settles an argument I have been having with the rest of the royal commentariat for the better part of this year. While it is true that the Sussexes have been relentlessly pushing the story, the revelation that Charles’ office has been secretly planning the logisitics and how to pay for the trip shows the true engine of Harry and Meghan’s return to the tent is Charles. It is an astonishing betrayal of his loyal and dutiful heir who has made clear he never wants to see Harry again, believes he should be exiled (as far away as possible) and has told friends he blames the stress of Harry and Meghan’s betrayal for aggravating Catherine’s cancer.
William won’t be lectured by his father: Discussing William’s “frostiness with his pa,” one source told me, “[William] probably feels he is due no lectures from that quarter (Charles) on the subject of duty and personal wishes. [Diana] might just agree.”
Half-in!! The reality of this trip is that Harry and Meghan have won: they simply enacted the half-in, half-out status they wanted all along, and now the King is endorsing them….Charles and Harry are temperamentally alike: impetuous, impatient with the institution, quick to feel wronged.
[From The Royalist Substack]
I believe that William has reacted this way. I’ll buy that William made a point of not attending the Trooping lunch, and that William is fully wailing and threatening his father about “boycotting” Sandringham if the Sussex family spends time there. What’s funny about that in particular is that I think William has had full use of the Sandringham “big house” for years now, since the pandemic. When the family “stays at Norfolk,” I’ve always believed that Kate and the children are at Anmer Hall, where William stays at the big house or… elsewhere. Nevermind that the whole idea behind boycotting Sandringham is shockingly childish, even for William. Like, he would boycott a house where Meghan and Harry stayed for a few days? Really??
I also believe that William sees zero hypocrisy in punching walls and shrieking “respect my authority as heir” to his father. This is, after all, the heir who spent several years briefing the press that his father was close to kicking the royal bucket and that “the Scooter King reign” was almost upon them. Throwing these kinds of tantrums rarely earns the respect of anyone, that’s all I’ll say.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
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Featuring: Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 05 Feb 2017
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161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. Prince William and Princess Catherine. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872299, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037872408, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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London, UK, 16th Sep 2025. HRH King Charles III, The Prince and Princess of Wales Prince William and Princess Catherine, and other senior members of the Royal Family. The coffin is carried to the hearse. Mourners, including members of the Royal Family, are seen paying their respects as the coffin is carried out and into the hears, then departing from Westminster Cathedral after the a requiem mass, a Catholic funeral service held for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on 4 Sep.,Image: 1037876769, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Imageplotter/Avalon
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King Charles III and the Prince of Wales at a reception for veterans who served in the Pacific during the Second World War, part of the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Picture date: Tuesday November 11, 2025.,Image: 1051874448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Matthews/Avalon
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WINDSOR, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: King Charles III (second right) and Queen Camilla (R) with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Büdenbender with Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince Of Wales (far left) as they watch a military procession during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the UK at Windsor Castle on December 03, 2025 in Windsor, England. The President of the Federal Republic of Germany, accompanied by Ms. Elke Büdenbender, are paying a State Visit to the United Kingdom as the guests of Their Majesties The King and Queen. The visit is the first from Germany in 27 years and will be marked with ceremonial visits, an address to the UK parliament and a banquet.,Image: 1056240126, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Carl Court/Avalon
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London, UK, 09 December 2025: London, UK, 09 December 2025: William, Prince of Wales, Patron of Centrepoint visits the charity’s new offices in London to mark his 20th anniversary as their Patron. Centrepoint is one of His Royal Highness’s longest Patronages, having taken over from his mother Princess Diana. Accompanied by Seyi Obakin OBE, CEO Centrepoint.,Image: 1057917981, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
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The Prince and Princess of Wales visit the Natural History Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature and boosting biodiversity in urban areas.
The gardens and National Education Nature Park programme are part of the Natural History Museum’s ambitious Urban Nature Movement, an initiative which aims to help people feel more connected to nature, more confident in their ability to protect it and more invested in a greener future.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 04 Sep 2025
Credit: John Rainford/Cover Images
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The Prince of Wales takes part in a game of volleyball with players from thee Levante Institute, a local beach volleyball school, at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, on day one of his visit to Brazil for the annual Earthshot Prize Awards
Featuring: Prince William
Where: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
When: 03 Nov 2025
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak to employers, at the London Bridge Jobcentre, in London, Britain, September 15, 2020.
All this silly raging from Willy is telling me one very big thing: He hates his life. Absolutely completely hates everything about it and can’t stand that others don’t have the same feelings as he does.
It tells me he’s mentally unstable. Excessive drinking, rage fits, me, me, me…..
The history of royal mental instability is right there, on show.
What a weirdo.
Anyways – Meghan’s latest collab on as ever sold out in under a day.
This is a man who has been told he is special, that everyone else is inferior to him. That he will be king and women will fall at his feet. He saw his father treat his mother horribly and still be honored and treated with respect. He thinks he is better than his father (along with everyone else) and is mad that he other people don’t see it that way. I don’t see how you fix that.
Scooter turned on his mother calling her paranoid
Yeah, William definitely needs professional help. But these tabloids are a big part of the problem — they continue to spew hatred against Harry and Meghan because THEY created a problem they won’t own up to (racist attacks against Meghan and Archie), and they continue to blame the victim of William’s physical assault instead of William himself. They are truly disgusting, and so is the royal family for continuing to allow it.
It could also be the stress and embarrassment of William’s extramarital affairs that activated Kate’s precancerous cells
I think he was her precancerous cells.
Honestly, how bloody dare they insinuate such a thing?! Blaming Kate’s cancer (if she ever really had it) on Meghan?!
It could also be what happened in Jamaica (the horrible PR for their 1950s looking jeep photos in the white lace dress), being called KKKate, being outed as the royal who asked about the color or Archie’s skin – etc….that activated Kate’s pre-cancerouse cells
@Ann You are adding to his unstableness! How unkind of you! Have you no sympathy for the ignored one? lol
William continues his battle with his father to see who can be the most 💩 What is shocking is that Andrew being in Sandringham and Charles covering his brother’s security costs doesn’t stop him staying there.
This is an excellent point. William is just fine with Andrew living year-round at a Sandringham cottage financed by Charles. But Harry, Meghan, and their children stepping foot into the mansion proper, and spreading their cooties there for 2-3 days, is the problem?
William is a narcissist. Andrew’s actions weren’t about him. Harry leaving, making Meghan his choice rather than staying to be the spare and do William’s bidding is an act against him.
I say go for the boycott Baldie! I’m sure everyone else will have a much better time if they don’t have to see your sour face. lol!
Yup, @Indica, 100%. That is the running sore at the root of all this hullabaloo. William has every reason on paper to be content with his lot and yet he is seething and palpably furious. Something’s wrong either with him personally or with his whole set-up as “family man.” ….really.
He’s going to boycott a house forever if Meghan steps inside it? Okaaay. The crashouts are going to be epic if it happens. So are they planning to leave the country while the Sussexes are in town or schedule busy work? Family outings to Wimbledon?
This very much not racist family will boycott a house forever if a Black American woman sets foot in it. Got it. A totally normal and measured reaction.
Here’s the solution to Billy’s tantrum: let him boycott or be sanctioned from all crown and royal properties on the mainland.
Yeet this tantruming turd to the Isle of Wight with his White Walking Wiglet and their circus of cygnets.
Billy is a danger to the Crown and others at this point, and it’s time he was put on permanent time out at Osborne House.
He really is such a sulky baby. Why shouldn’t his father see his other child? W is irrational and selfish. In fact this whole narrative places W in the most unappealing light. You’d think someone might point this out to him. It’s not a good look, pal.
Joffrey Baratheon strikes again.
Wasn’t Joffrey the last of his house also? 🧐 🤔
No his brother was. He jumped from the Keep after Margery’s death.(I’m pretty sure he died after his sister.) Joffrey was the first of the siblings to die.
Didn’t the press tell us that William has moved on and doesn’t think about Harry? William is exhausting.
Syko is more exhausting with his clickbait.
Pegs is so miserable. No joy. No love. Just rage and hate. No wonder he’s so damn fugly. His face reflects his shriveled, decaying soul.
Sucks to be him.
Goodness. I don’t know which was more abhorrent in this article, William’s self centeredness or his childishness. Do his friends behave this way? Is he being cheered on by another group of immature idiots? Does he see his reactions as normal mature behavior that he should model for his children? It’s not like I have the highest opinion of the aristocracy, but I refuse to believe that all of them back this petulance.
He’s well into middle age at this point, and is threatening to never come home again, and boycotting lunches? He thinks someone moving away and never speaking to him, caused him stress?! He sees his parent having a relationship with their other child, as an insult to him?!! It’s truly astounding how self involved he is, but it’s more amazing to me that no one, future King or not, will just say stop acting like you’re five years old for goodness sake. You look terrible.
I don’t think any of them back William’s behavior. They just don’t know what to do about it. William has this notion that raging and yelling and stamping his feet is a sign of masculine strength, when it’s actually the unregulated emotions of a toddler. So, they keep bringing in various minders and mentors and specialists of this and that, but nothing works.
And I’d say that Charles is the one showing some kind of strength here to stand up to William. This H&M farce is beyond ludicrous.
Totally agree with you. The Unroyals, including William, agreed to this whole arrangement. They agreed that Sussexes would live abroad, pursue financial independence and could come and go as they please and have security. The Unroyals are the ones who reneged on the Sandringham agreement, including snatching away Frogmore Cottage.
I definitely get the feeling that everyone walks on eggshells around William and he’s the family bully. Also Syko Sykes, they aren’t half in /out. They’re all the way out and they want t to stay that way, the fantasy that they’re dying to be around this toxic mess all the time is yours and Willy Boy’s.
@eurydice – “William has this notion that raging and yelling and stamping his feet is a sign of masculine strength, when it’s actually the unregulated emotions of a toddler.” – this 100%. It’s not the flex WanK think it is and just makes them look more unstable and trumpian by the day…
I don’t think William thinks this is a sign of masculinity, I believe that this behavior has been allowed to fester once Diana passed away. I will never forget that clip of Diana when she said that she would give Harry all the fun and attention because William was throwing a tantrum and refusing to behave. After she made the statement, William yelled “no” and ran after Diana and Harry. The man is just selfish to the core. He didn’t even buy his wife an engagement ring of her own. I bet there is a pre-nuptial agreement that Kate has to return the family heirloom in case of a divorce.
Doesn’t sound like Liza Ravenscroft, the “bulletproof sunshine” crisis manager is earning her keep!!! Or, alternatively, Willie is just ignoring her advice! :))))
Half in? Harry has “won” that battle because (checks notes) he and his family will visit Charles? These rats misinterpret half-in, half-out every time just to suit their needs. What Harry and Meghan have “won” is a new life that’s financially and emotionally independent.
Also, Willy is just shooting himself on the foot with these toddler tantrums. Possibly he means to stay away from Sandringham during the Sussexes’ visit, so there will be no brotherly reunion, but forever is funny. Also dragging your wife and kids away from the Trooping family lunch. 🍿
Sooo dramatic. Bc, yes, one visit does not a half-in royal make.
I don’t believe the Wales family was ever going to be a Trooping lunch in the first place. Most of their dealings with the wider royal family is for show anyway. I think they mostly isolate themselves in Windsor, Amner Hall, KP or their fifty-leven vacations and come together to play happy families for press and to stick it to Harry.
Forever is infantile.
I didn’t even realize there was a lunch afterward, but I guess it makes sense. It’s a long day. My question is, does that count as an additional event in their annual ‘work’ numbers?
If this is all true, what kind of monarch and Supreme Governor of the Church of England is William going to be? Yikes. But, whether true or not, William’s ‘friends’ are doing him no favours at all.
I would love to see how them being treated like how they should have been treated since when they left would impact the Wales. Coming and going as they please, invite to Easter and Christmas, Ascot, having more patronages.
What a,spoiled brat scooter is. He needs to show his father respect.
Sykes’ line about how this is a “betrayal of the loyal and dutiful heir” is hilarious. First, is Willy’s duty in the room with us? And second, Willy’s been digging Charles’ grave, with Sykes’ eager help, since the cancer announcement.
That, more than anything else, is probably why Charles said, eff it, I want/need for
PR reasons to see my American grandchildren before I die.
Quite, he is clearly neither of those things.
Any time something doesn’t go his way it’s a betrayal. He’s as complex as baby’s first book with three cardboard pages and one word and one picture on each.
No one just “deserves respect” especially someone like Willy who is lazy, ignorant and extremely entitled with a massive anger management issue.. my god this makes him look like the true immature villain he truly is. Getting the right birthorder isn’t an achievement or accomplishment and certainly isn’t something a father should show deference to. A middle aged toxic man who acts like a spoiled toddler in a full meltdown is a horrible example for a future king and just proves birthorder is a joke and the Monarchy needs to be abolished.. and for peggy to think his mother would approve of any of his actions is just sickening obviously he never knew who his mother truly was and is completely bastardizing everything she stood for imo. Peggy needs therapy desperately, which he is to arrogant and self important to ever get.. I just have a feeling he and 🍊💩 are way more alike than anyone wants to recognize.
Charles and Harry are temperamentally alike: impetuous, impatient with the institution, quick to feel wronged.
Doesn’t this entire article show that it is Will is at fault for wanting to prevent a father and grandfather with cancer wanting to see his son, daughter in law and two young grandchildren? He’s selfish, arrogant, impatient with the institution and quick to feel wronged. He has no right whatsoever to dictate to any one else what they do or say. Why does everything have to be all or nothing? Phillips, Tindalls, Yorks are invited back for high profile family events. Why not Harry and Meghan?
Because none of those other people outshine him, and at the end of the day being born was supposed to be enough. He’s just fundamentally doesn’t know what to do when presented with the situation where his title isn’t enough to carry him.
I think he had a true mental health break because everyone isn’t just falling all over themselves to live their lives and make their decisions based off of what is most beneficial to him and his family first. The York sisters won’t let him audit their finances, Harry and Meghan won’t ask to be erased from existence. And Charles is making decisions based on his own desires ( as uncharitable as they may truly be), rather than for how it’ll make William’s life easier.
I can’t help but think that Charles would be kind of relieved if the Wales’ stayed away from Sandringham….
And how is visiting his father making Harry “half-in, half-out”?? There are no official royal duties being performed. Man, it’s exhausting reading this crap.
Scoot is like richard ii. He needs to worry that he could be ousted like richard. Richard banished his cousin bolingbroke who eventually deposed him as Henry 4.
I’d say he’s more like his namesake Kaiser Wilhelm. Who no one in the family liked either, and who also had major emotional regulation issues.
Yummy, the summer is turning out to be much more exciting than I thought. I’m going to kick back with my As Ever jams and As Ever teas and light my As Ever candles and enjoy every bit of this ridiculous drama.
I’m with you Eurydice. I just with I had some more Shortbread cookies to go with them. I have tried other brands, but none of them compare to As Ever.
Time for William go grow up.
They 👏 aren’t 👏 half 👏 in 👏
They 👏 don’t 👏 work 👏 on 👏 behalf 👏 of 👏 the 👏 family 👏
Tom 👏 Sykes 👏 is 👏 a 👏 moron 👏
🎯
It’s more believable that Charles’s cancer treatments are clearly working because a lot of the recent moves and sidelining of William point to that. I mean, Tom Sykes was banging the drum hard for over a year that William would be King any day and it was over for Harry and Meghan. But with the stories of the whole family coming – it was clear that would only happen if Charles was inviting them with certain assurances.
Oh poor man child having another tantrum about his brother visiting his father. Does no one on his team of advisors see that putting out that he is raging against his brother looks bad for him? Or are they getting big laughs by putting it out there lol. Keep raging man child for all the world to see exactly what you are is a big baby. You are no statesman!
“I’ll buy that William made a point of not attending the Trooping lunch, and that William is fully wailing and threatening his father about “boycotting” Sandringham”
Williams threats really have nothing to do with the Sussexes.
William has no desire to go to Sandringham whatsoever unless he has full control of “the big house”.
William has no desire to go to family lunch (or any other family event) whatsoever if he has do it accompanied by his children and wife who steal all the attention and press.
William is one mentally sick puppy.
Yeah, I was goignto say that William not going to the family lunch is probably a typical thing.
I’m glad this is happening as it’s obviously something Harry wants, for his kids to spend some time with their grandpa. I’m also glad Charles is sticking it to William and showing him who is boss. There’s no need for him to suck up to William when Will has been plotting Charles early demise, to grab the crown. Once Will takes over, it will be the reign of Joffrey. Cruel, cold & critical. It would be much worse if Harry was still under the royal thumb.
Their kids. Charles owes Meghan an apology
Somebody call the waaaaahhhhhmbulance because the Prince of Wails is having a meltdown
Poo’ ol’ willie. Give me some attention too, darn it!
He will boycott “the big house” at Sandringham “for ever” if Harry and Meghan are invited there
And to that I say I hope the Sussexes visit Sandringham, Balmoral, Westminster, Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Saint James, Clarence House, Kensington Palace and every other major place in the UK.
We really need a “like” button! Kudos to your supreme pettiness.
You forgot Highgrove, the house in Wales, Castle May and all the other private homes. Willy might be stuck with one Forever Home forever!
Sleep in every room! Sit in every chair! Get your cooties on everything!!
Couple of things: 1) I can’t believe that W’s b-day is Sunday because we haven’t been inundated with stories, headlines, exclusives, etc of how wonderful W is, what a statesman he is, how everyone loves him, how much he hates his brother, etc. No big magazine spreads, nothing, it’s almost like the constant rage tantrums just aren’t selling copy anymore, 2) Respect?! William thinks he deserves Respect?! William is one of the most disrespectful men I’ve seen, he disrespects his wife, his father, his brother and even his late grandmother. I’m actually kinda loving seeing Charles give William the same “respect” William gives him
This slap down from Chuck should have happened ages ago. Willnot’s been raging against everyone for a while now without anyone slapping back! Finally, he’s being shown that the world does not revolve around him. Chuck is still King and if he wants to see Harry and his family, that’s his business. Get over yourself, little Willie and grow up!
Is Cams going to be there? OMG! My sympathies go to Meghan and the children if so.
It’s enough to give those kids nightmares.
Just wait for the Sunday papers. Rota Nikkah for the times will have something. or Becky English for the DM.
I’m saying this with seriousness. William is NOT okay. He needs some kind of help.
William needs to be careful or he might wind up with cancer. Rot starts from the inside.
Interesting comment for those of us here who have – or have had – cancer …
I don’t think anyone actually believes that narrative.
I wish you and all who have actually suffered that horrible disease the best of health. Even Charles and Kate.
My mom had it twice and it is truly awful.
“Respect my authoritah!”
Willy is Eric Cartman.
He’s done nothing to earn respect but still demands it.
You have made my afternoon with this, right here! I can hear Cartman’s voice in my head when I read it, but it’s not hard to slap on William’s face.
The press always likes to call Diana and Harry “mentally ill” when the reality is right in front of them in the form of William. Someone needs to say that the emperor has no clothes. What a big baby, just like the one in the White House. At least he doesn’t have any nuclear codes.
Scooter should have gotten therapy a long time ago
Diana would be thrilled that her son and his family are visiting with Charles. Anyone who thinks otherwise is an idiot.
Let Willy rage. His father is King and can do as he pleases. Lawd, I do not look forward to William’s reign.
Just a suggestion let Harry do a tour with Meghan,Archie and Lilibet of al royal castle, manors and other royal properties while they are in the UK to show Archie and Lilibet their heritage.
William can then boycott all royal residences and hide forever in his forever home Forest Lodge.
How do you exile someone who has already left with his wife and child, now children? They are out there making their own money, paying their own bills and making the rest of the left behinds looks antiquated and stupid.
So William refused to attend the lunch but turned up at the Garter and turned up at Ascot chatting with his dad on both occasions. It’s just the one non-public event that’s meant to speak to his immaturity? Ok Tom.
I never comment here, but I do love hearing thoughts from you all. I say the same thing each time: “Dear God, what’s WRONG with these people?!?”
Haven’t you commented before? I thought I remembered you posting some helpful and insightful comments in the past. Maybe not so recently but I recognize your name!
What a narcissistic, overgrown man-baby. How loathsome. Not enough braincells on the go to realize he makes himself look more like hell every single day. Poor Scooty-Peg never evolved in maturity beyond age 12. It’s on full view for the world to see. What an idiot. He was handsome for about 10 minutes and his looks are decades long-gone. Completely immature, senseless, and now downright ugly.
“However friends of William said the King should support his heir and that he owes William more respect.”
Respect has to be earned, and William doesn’t earn it.
Diana would NOT agree. These people are idiots. Childish. Petty. Pathetic.
And no, Charles is NOT paying for the visit. He may or may not be paying for security, but that’s it.
KC2, Narcissist, yes. What about malignant narcissist? I’ve heard Trump diagnosed as the second and I believe the same diagnosis belongs to William. Both hateful, rage-filled, totally self-centered, total lack of empathy, total greediness/scamming, not caring about the rights or feelings of others. . . It’s all there. And still Kate and her family think it was such an accomplishment to get him. He will be the worst king ever. I wonder if like Trump he’ll start wars with other countries and beg for other people’s Nobel Peace Prizes? The insanity, selfishness and harm to others are all there. You suck, William.
“Charles and Harry are temperamentally alike: impetuous, impatient with the institution, quick to feel wronged.” This is really by British standards critical of Charles, the reigning King, in favor of the heir. That is astonishing to me. And to put in print that Billy thinks the Sussexes caused Kate to have cancer: this proves he is a liar. He knows Kate didn’t have cancer, and that she has an ED and complications. My opinion. This is ridiculous. I think he may be using Queen Mother Elizabeth’s template of hatred and never forgiving Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson for her husband’s death, rather than his constant smoking and lack of healthy habits which gave him cancer of the lungs.
Ding! Ding! Ding!👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻👆🏻
They keep blaming Harry and Meghan for Kates cancer, Phil and Lizzie’s illnesses and death just.stupidly blindly ingnores the massive emotional and reputational blow of Andrew’s proclivities.
Everything pales in comparison! Everything! These sycophantic rota parrots have told the world FOR DECADES that Andrew was her favorite child.No mother wants to see her child disgraced. Its also an indictment of her as a parent.
Harry and Meghan were doomed not only due to racism bit bc they made all of the blood royals look like the phony leeches they.are.😐
I don’t really recall Wee Willie tantrum thrower really racing to spend time at Sandringham very often in the past. Except To try to one up Harry. Do we honestly believe he was going there at all this summer?
I think Harry, Meghan and the children, should not stay any there any more than they need to. Visit Charles, have Invictus events, spend time with the Spencers and that’s that.
Respect is Earned, it is not demanded, forced or expected.
Obviously both Billy the Basher (childhood name that Diana used many times for him) and his Mrs have failed to learn that taking before a person has a chance to or will give any form of respect – has to be earned. The tantrums from Mr Wails, sulks from Mrs Wails, coupled with a total boycott of every place or space that Prince Harry and Megan will be, will again show that the Wails are petty, small minded cowards.
The overwhelming rage of Billy the Basher and Mrs Wails venomous streak says more about the “mean people” they have become than king Charles III.
Charles lectures etc may not be listened to or welcomed by the Wails on any level however, their children are watching their parents rotten attitudes and attacks… so much for for “the wholesome family image” it is all cr* p. Karma has a long memory.
If the King wants to see Prince Harry and his family then so be it. Charles is the King, not Bill Wails and I personally believe that a visit would be great for both Harry, Megan, Archie, Lili and the King. The Wails crew can scuttle off and sulk. I couldn’t care less where they go to hide. The Throne is Bill’s to lose and this is the very road leading to that very likely outcome.
Let’s leave the sainted Diana out of this for a hot second due to the fact she was a game player herself so it is the pot and kettle… all over again.
The aggravating of Mrs Wails hushed c journey (as it has been peddled) being made worse because of the Sussex’s is another excuse trying to swing a sympathy narrative which next to no one is buying, is just another item on the list the Wails pull out when they are totally out of cards.
I am really glad that the article with ALL of its words are there to see. I must admit it is a pleasure to see the Wails position is clear because everything they threaten, do or say exposes their ongoing displeasure and their true, nasty selves are on full display.
No doubt the Wails will have worked out a discount for the pillows required for the rampant rage that is unleashed and I will not be required to send them any!